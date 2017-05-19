Anthony Weiner will plead guilty to one charge in his ongoing, sordid scandal

At the end of the day, I wasn’t even keeping up with all of the sh-t that was thrown at Anthony Weiner. I made up my mind that he was/is a pervert and a very gross man. He repeated sent inappropriate texts and photos to women and girls. He made his wife Huma Abedin look like an idiot. And his inappropriate and perverted urges were part of the reason that Hillary Clinton is not president. So, yeah, I stopped paying attention to him a while ago. I’m playing catch-up now – apparently, one of the reasons why he was being investigated by the FBI last year was because he had inappropriate contact online with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner is due in federal court today and it’s being reported that he will plead guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman and estranged husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, is expected to plead guilty today to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor for allegedly texting an underage girl in North Carolina. Weiner, who turned himself into the FBI, is due in federal court later this morning.

The emails that prompted the FBI to reopen its review of Clinton’s private server days before the 2016 presidential election emerged from a federal investigation into whether Weiner sent explicit messages to an underage girl in North Carolina. During that federal investigation, at least one device used by Weiner and Abedin was discovered. Abedin was among a tight-knit group that had an email address on Clinton’s private server.

According to the NY Post, Weiner could strike a deal on sentencing, anything from zero jail time to up to ten years in prison. As part of the plea deal, it’s also fairly likely that Weiner would have to register as a sex offender. Personally, I would like to see part of the plea deal involve Weiner accepting a lifelong ban from Twitter, social media and any and all electronic communications, although that’s probably not going to happen. God, this is so sordid. I do legitimately feel sorry for Huma.

35 Responses to “Anthony Weiner will plead guilty to one charge in his ongoing, sordid scandal”

  1. jugil1 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Anthony Weiner is a complete perv. Aside from that, I used to feel sorry for Huma until she went back to him.

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:40 am

    He looks like a mummified Dobby and he should be punished by having to be a never nude. And jail time. Don’t send dick pics to teenagers you disgusting turd.

    Reply
  3. Jeesie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I don’t feel sorry for her. The man has always oozed sleaze in a way that’s impossible to overlook. He may as well have had PERVERT tattooed on his forehead.

    She may have been surprised by his idiocy, but no one could be in the same room as him for more than 5 minutes and not know he’s gross. She knew what she married, she just thought he was capable of being discreet.

    Reply
  4. Badoosh2678 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Sending an aroused pic of himself with his toddler asleep next to him – how can that be forgiven???

    Reply
  5. robyn says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Yeah … he’s weird and very stupid for such a smart man. However, I do think Russia had a hand in setting this guy up in some way.

    Reply
  6. Amelie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I really don’t understand why Huma keeps going back to him. I understand wanting to stay together to provide a family unit for her son but her sleazy husband sent a text of him with a boner and his baby son napping right next to him! That is so inappropriate and while the son will probably have zero memory of that since he is so young the photo will live on forever. The fact that he exposed his son that way to a total stranger–I feel sorry for her in the sense she must feel trapped. But she isn’t some abused, battered woman (emotionally sure with Weiner’s sexting scandals) and I really can’t understand why she refuses to move on?

    Reply
  7. Bashful says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    He’s a predator. She’s his enabler. They are both complicit in Hillary’s loss by being so scummy it made the fake news plausible to those vulnerable to unsubstantiated sensationalism.

    Huma needs to stop being dickmatized and leave that asshole not for herself (she’s gone from victim to volunteer) but for her child.

    Reply
  8. abby says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I completely agree. I do not feel sorry for Huma.
    And Hilllary should have dropped her long ago. Yes Huma is loyal and an awesome aide but her judgement is off. Not saying that Huma, or anyone, should decide between her marriage and the campaign but Huma was a liability. Her husband and his proclivities became a liability. Poor judgment all around.
    After the first scandal and Huma stood by her man I accepted it. Political wife and all that.
    But everything since? I wonder sometimes if Huma is insecure despite her professional accomplishments. She’s smart, intellectual and accomplished but she and him seemed mismatched from the start. Like maybe she married the first man who showed any interest out of fear and insecurity of being alone. And she won’t leave for same.
    I may be wrong but that’s just my take.

    Reply
    • CatherinetheGoodEnough says:
      May 19, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      I think there’s something to that. I’ve spent way too much time wondering why Huma would marry the human equivalent of a used wad of gum. But we have to remember that Hillary Clinton is her mentor in all ways. I suspect Huma is fundamentally insecure and tried to mold herself in Hillary’s image. (And I say this as a diehard Hillary supporter — one could pick far worse role models!) But at the end of the day, Hillary married a politician who was bad news (husband-wise) from day one, and still enjoyed a net benefit. I’ve got to think that Huma saw Weiner as someone cut from the same cloth as a young Bill Clinton. Tragic miscalculation.

      Reply
  9. Hoopjumper says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Did she go back, tho? I thought her camp denied that. Wikipedia has them listed as separated.

    Reply
  10. Unmade_bed says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Sometimes women are blackmailed or otherwise coerced into staying with gross men, so maybe she feels she has no choice. Do they have children together?

    Reply
  11. Avery says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:51 am

    What is that saying….like a dog that returns to its own vomit. I am talking about Huma here. Anthony has showed time and time again what he is. There is not that much love in the world for another person to keep returning to a relationship like this. Huma needs to think of her son at this point. I would not want my child around this man. Huma could get supervised visitation in the divorce just from the pics alone of AW giving a d!ck pic with his baby lying right next to him! He’s sick.

    Reply
  12. ordi says:
    May 19, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Has Huma even filed for divorce? Pathetic.

    Reply
  13. Kath Niten Day says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I think it’s quite obvious Huma us Hillary’s long-time lover. No judgement I think Hillary and Bill have a political marriage.As do Huma and Weiner. I think her picker was off when choosing Weiner and she’s left dealing with his sloppy behavior. I feel bad for her and his underage victim.

    Reply
  14. lisa says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I lost respect for Huma when she had a child with The Perv AFTER the first scandal, therefore obligating her son to have THAT as his father, for life. So, so selfish.

    Reply
  15. KiddVicious says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I’m glad she filed for divorce, but it does leave the question of: if she went back to him so she wouldn’t have to testify against him, what is she hiding? If I were her I would have been singing to the wind on all of his faults and perversions. He humiliated her and their child, she shouldn’t have shown any mercy.

    Reply

