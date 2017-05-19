Anthony Weiner will plead guilty to one charge in his ongoing, sordid scandal

At the end of the day, I wasn’t even keeping up with all of the sh-t that was thrown at Anthony Weiner. I made up my mind that he was/is a pervert and a very gross man. He repeated sent inappropriate texts and photos to women and girls. He made his wife Huma Abedin look like an idiot. And his inappropriate and perverted urges were part of the reason that Hillary Clinton is not president. So, yeah, I stopped paying attention to him a while ago. I’m playing catch-up now – apparently, one of the reasons why he was being investigated by the FBI last year was because he had inappropriate contact online with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner is due in federal court today and it’s being reported that he will plead guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.
Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman and estranged husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, is expected to plead guilty today to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor for allegedly texting an underage girl in North Carolina. Weiner, who turned himself into the FBI, is due in federal court later this morning.
The emails that prompted the FBI to reopen its review of Clinton’s private server days before the 2016 presidential election emerged from a federal investigation into whether Weiner sent explicit messages to an underage girl in North Carolina. During that federal investigation, at least one device used by Weiner and Abedin was discovered. Abedin was among a tight-knit group that had an email address on Clinton’s private server.
According to the NY Post, Weiner could strike a deal on sentencing, anything from zero jail time to up to ten years in prison. As part of the plea deal, it’s also fairly likely that Weiner would have to register as a sex offender. Personally, I would like to see part of the plea deal involve Weiner accepting a lifelong ban from Twitter, social media and any and all electronic communications, although that’s probably not going to happen. God, this is so sordid. I do legitimately feel sorry for Huma.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Anthony Weiner is a complete perv. Aside from that, I used to feel sorry for Huma until she went back to him.
+1
THIS. How many times is this silly woman going to forgive this imbecile? I lost all sympathy and pity for her after the third time. She wanted to be Jackie and she wound up being Hillary. She’s political roadkill at this point and she has her own behavior to thank for it. Move on.
I completely agree. My best friend once said to me, “It’s one thing to eat Sh_t. It’s another thing to go around with a bowl and spoon looking for it.”
Huma needs to put down the bowl.
I don’t get it either . Why do these smart, strong and independent women go back or allow themselves be disrespected ? She doesn’t need him. The nail in the coffin for me was when he took a picture with their son in bed with him. I mean, give me a break!!! Just writing that creeps me ! He’s a sexual pervert.
@Ruyana
That saying from your best friend is the funniest thing I’ve heard all week!
Thank you for the great laugh
Agreed. She has her own financial resources, a good education, and everything she needs to make a go of it on her own. But going back to this trash? Potentially letting him back in her BED?? She’s an idiot. Her son is going to grow up with an inappropriate father who has some deeply troubling issues and a mother who is a doormat; yeah that will go well.
Get out Huma, get out permanently.
They’re now reporting she’s finally filed for divorce! Thank heavens! It’s what’s best for her and for the child.
Is she back with him? I thought she kicked him out for good after the last ‘incident’, then there was a rumor about a month ago that it wasn’t totally over, but it wasn’t substantiated.
If she is back with him then what she really needs is an support group for people in codependent relationships with addicts…because there is no way she couldn’t walk away from this if she really wanted to. She has money and she has brains, there is nothing tying her to this guy except emotions.
I NEVER understand why women go back to cheating, disgusting jerks.
What? Are they back together? I’ve avoided all news about him because I’m still traumatized by the election and just don’t have the bandwidth to rage. Might have to start (raging) today if this is true.
There was a blind gossip article hinting that they got back together so they wouldn’t be forced to testify against each other.
I really wonder if it is because of a conservative and/or religious upbringing that makes it okay to stay with a man no matter what he does. On top of that, I get the feeling she did not have a lot of experience with love and dating before getting with Weiner. She was focused on her career and working for Hillary Clinton, which is perfectly fine, but it makes me suspect that Weiner could very well be her first real love whom she fell for hard. It’s sad all around and Weiner is too self-absorbed and perverted to understand that his sexual fetishes have ruined his wife’s dreams and career.
Pretty sure she went back to him so she wouldn’t be forced to testify against him. And now that his mess is headed for an end, she’s filing for divorce.
He looks like a mummified Dobby and he should be punished by having to be a never nude. And jail time. Don’t send dick pics to teenagers you disgusting turd.
Please don’t desecrate Dobby’s name! *whine* That’s my boyfriend’s nickname for me! DOBBY IS A FREE ELF! ^^
Sorry my friend, a mummified Kreacher. Lets not ruin a good nickname.
Has he ever given you socks for christmas?
I found myself amused at “mummified Dobby” and then again at “mummified Kreacher”. But yes perhaps Kreacher is more fitting.
I don’t feel sorry for her. The man has always oozed sleaze in a way that’s impossible to overlook. He may as well have had PERVERT tattooed on his forehead.
She may have been surprised by his idiocy, but no one could be in the same room as him for more than 5 minutes and not know he’s gross. She knew what she married, she just thought he was capable of being discreet.
Sending an aroused pic of himself with his toddler asleep next to him – how can that be forgiven???
To a teen.
I don’t care as much about the toddler, it’s bad taste for sure, but the toddler is asleep and can’t see the horriwang. The teen who recieved it has to deal with that picture for the rest of her life.
I am so with you. If he’s sexting with a teen (or anyone) while his toddler is literally IN THE BED with him, what else is that poor toddler exposed to? Unforgivable.
Yeah … he’s weird and very stupid for such a smart man. However, I do think Russia had a hand in setting this guy up in some way.
I really don’t understand why Huma keeps going back to him. I understand wanting to stay together to provide a family unit for her son but her sleazy husband sent a text of him with a boner and his baby son napping right next to him! That is so inappropriate and while the son will probably have zero memory of that since he is so young the photo will live on forever. The fact that he exposed his son that way to a total stranger–I feel sorry for her in the sense she must feel trapped. But she isn’t some abused, battered woman (emotionally sure with Weiner’s sexting scandals) and I really can’t understand why she refuses to move on?
I asked this above, but, are they back together? I am so disturbed by the thought. I guess I should go look it up, just don’t want to gratify that scumbag with any clicks.
He’s a predator. She’s his enabler. They are both complicit in Hillary’s loss by being so scummy it made the fake news plausible to those vulnerable to unsubstantiated sensationalism.
Huma needs to stop being dickmatized and leave that asshole not for herself (she’s gone from victim to volunteer) but for her child.
I completely agree. I do not feel sorry for Huma.
And Hilllary should have dropped her long ago. Yes Huma is loyal and an awesome aide but her judgement is off. Not saying that Huma, or anyone, should decide between her marriage and the campaign but Huma was a liability. Her husband and his proclivities became a liability. Poor judgment all around.
After the first scandal and Huma stood by her man I accepted it. Political wife and all that.
But everything since? I wonder sometimes if Huma is insecure despite her professional accomplishments. She’s smart, intellectual and accomplished but she and him seemed mismatched from the start. Like maybe she married the first man who showed any interest out of fear and insecurity of being alone. And she won’t leave for same.
I may be wrong but that’s just my take.
I think there’s something to that. I’ve spent way too much time wondering why Huma would marry the human equivalent of a used wad of gum. But we have to remember that Hillary Clinton is her mentor in all ways. I suspect Huma is fundamentally insecure and tried to mold herself in Hillary’s image. (And I say this as a diehard Hillary supporter — one could pick far worse role models!) But at the end of the day, Hillary married a politician who was bad news (husband-wise) from day one, and still enjoyed a net benefit. I’ve got to think that Huma saw Weiner as someone cut from the same cloth as a young Bill Clinton. Tragic miscalculation.
Did she go back, tho? I thought her camp denied that. Wikipedia has them listed as separated.
Sometimes women are blackmailed or otherwise coerced into staying with gross men, so maybe she feels she has no choice. Do they have children together?
What is that saying….like a dog that returns to its own vomit. I am talking about Huma here. Anthony has showed time and time again what he is. There is not that much love in the world for another person to keep returning to a relationship like this. Huma needs to think of her son at this point. I would not want my child around this man. Huma could get supervised visitation in the divorce just from the pics alone of AW giving a d!ck pic with his baby lying right next to him! He’s sick.
Has Huma even filed for divorce? Pathetic.
I think it’s quite obvious Huma us Hillary’s long-time lover. No judgement I think Hillary and Bill have a political marriage.As do Huma and Weiner. I think her picker was off when choosing Weiner and she’s left dealing with his sloppy behavior. I feel bad for her and his underage victim.
I lost respect for Huma when she had a child with The Perv AFTER the first scandal, therefore obligating her son to have THAT as his father, for life. So, so selfish.
I’m glad she filed for divorce, but it does leave the question of: if she went back to him so she wouldn’t have to testify against him, what is she hiding? If I were her I would have been singing to the wind on all of his faults and perversions. He humiliated her and their child, she shouldn’t have shown any mercy.
