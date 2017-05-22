Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli at Cannes premiere: surprisingly great?

Kendall Jenner arrived in Cannes and she spent the weekend partying and doing appearances, probably for her modeling contracts. Considering how boring Cannes has been this year, I really don’t mind that a lot of the Instamodels have come out. Someone has to bring the fashion p0rn and discussion-worthy style moments, so why not them? Everyone’s talking about Kendall’s Giambattista Valli Haute Couture look at the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere. This Valli dress is a puzzler to me – when I first saw the photos, I disliked it. But I gave it 24 hours and looked through the other Cannes photos, and now I don’t hate it. I mean, it looks like she’s working a sheet, for sure. But she’s pulling it off, right? Is it weird that I don’t really hate it?

Here’s Kendall Jenner in Ralph & Russo Couture at the Chopard party on Friday night. You know what? I honestly don’t hate this. I think her face looks slightly “worked on” and I think the dress looks vaguely cheap (if you can get past how boring it is) but she was there to promote jewelry and she did that.