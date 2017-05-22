Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli at Cannes premiere: surprisingly great?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

Kendall Jenner arrived in Cannes and she spent the weekend partying and doing appearances, probably for her modeling contracts. Considering how boring Cannes has been this year, I really don’t mind that a lot of the Instamodels have come out. Someone has to bring the fashion p0rn and discussion-worthy style moments, so why not them? Everyone’s talking about Kendall’s Giambattista Valli Haute Couture look at the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere. This Valli dress is a puzzler to me – when I first saw the photos, I disliked it. But I gave it 24 hours and looked through the other Cannes photos, and now I don’t hate it. I mean, it looks like she’s working a sheet, for sure. But she’s pulling it off, right? Is it weird that I don’t really hate it?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

Here’s Kendall Jenner in Ralph & Russo Couture at the Chopard party on Friday night. You know what? I honestly don’t hate this. I think her face looks slightly “worked on” and I think the dress looks vaguely cheap (if you can get past how boring it is) but she was there to promote jewelry and she did that.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - Chopard Space Party - Arrivals

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - Chopard Space Party - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, Joe Alvarez, Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli at Cannes premiere: surprisingly great?”

  1. radio active says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Her face looks…different.

    Reply
  2. Prince says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The first outfit is terrible, the second one is just ok.

    Reply
  3. Rice says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:48 am

    The second gown looks better. Her lips seem to have settled a bit.

    Reply
  4. Ankhel says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Both dresses are boring and drab, come on!

    Reply
  5. D says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    The dress is not bad, but the socks are awful…maybe I’m just not “fashion” enough to get it.

    Reply
  6. Swak says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Looks like she tried to make an outfit for a toga party.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Both dresses are pretty bad. Don’t mess with your face, Kendall! Stop before you take it too far like your family

    Reply
  8. Alleycat says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Someone said her first dress looks like a subway wrapper, and now I can’t unsee it. Plus, her face looks so bad with all the crap that she’s done to it. Shes well on her way to looking like her mothers twin.

    Reply
  9. KLO says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Her face is beginning to become unrecognizable. The first dress is a soviet hospital bedsheet, the second one is just unflattering on anyone.

    Stop with the face work!

    Reply
  10. Kyle Randall says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The second dress is pretty much the same dress Priyanka Chopra wore to the Oscars this year. The pattern is just a bit different.

    Reply
  11. Mia4s says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:57 am

    So has she donated that money she made from that horrendous Pepsi commercial to charity yet? No? Then she continues to be idiotic and trashy. Next.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Her gown looks like she took a king sized sheet , created some poufs and tied those off and wrapped the rest around her.

    And the top knots – please stop with the top knots. She and her sisters really like this hairstyle and it looks horrible on all of them. In fact, it looks bad on most women. At least it isn’t as severe as it usually is.

    Her second gown looks like cut out sheets of bubble wrap.

    Reply
  13. Tan says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Why don’t you cover more of some international appearances

    Some more of fan bing bing

    Aishwarya Rai

    Even deepika Padukones debut was not bad

    Maybe you don’t need to focus only on the instamodels ?

    Reply
  14. Anare says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Don’t like her makeup in these pics. That might be adding to why her face looks “worked on”.

    Reply
  15. Yummymummy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Is she wearing little sheer socks?

    Reply
  16. serena says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Well, I wouldn’t call that “slightly” she got of work on her face.

    Reply
  17. MellyMel says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Not sure what she had done to her face, but she’s looking a little like Kim in some of these pictures and I’ve never thought they looked alike.

    Reply
  18. laur says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:04 am

    The face!!! She’s looking REALLY different here. She was so much prettier beforehand, why do these barely-adult women screw their faces up so much?!

    Reply
  19. Harryg says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:17 am

    So why is she there? Can’t stand her.

    Reply
  20. NtSoSclBtrfly says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:26 am

    I honestly cannot think of someone else so over-hyped, over-rated, and underwhelming.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment