Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli at Cannes premiere: surprisingly great?

Kendall Jenner arrived in Cannes and she spent the weekend partying and doing appearances, probably for her modeling contracts. Considering how boring Cannes has been this year, I really don’t mind that a lot of the Instamodels have come out. Someone has to bring the fashion p0rn and discussion-worthy style moments, so why not them? Everyone’s talking about Kendall’s Giambattista Valli Haute Couture look at the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere. This Valli dress is a puzzler to me – when I first saw the photos, I disliked it. But I gave it 24 hours and looked through the other Cannes photos, and now I don’t hate it. I mean, it looks like she’s working a sheet, for sure. But she’s pulling it off, right? Is it weird that I don’t really hate it?
Here’s Kendall Jenner in Ralph & Russo Couture at the Chopard party on Friday night. You know what? I honestly don’t hate this. I think her face looks slightly “worked on” and I think the dress looks vaguely cheap (if you can get past how boring it is) but she was there to promote jewelry and she did that.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Joe Alvarez, Getty.
Her face looks…different.
I can’t decide if she ordered the Kylie or the Kim special.
Kim, I think. In the third photo (theone with the mouth open) the bottom half of her face looks Kardashian.
She got new lips.
I think something has been done to her cheeks too. In the one pic where she is smiling it’s like her face can barely move
It’s those puffed up lips.
Artificial lips never. Look. Good. I’m sorry. There is never an instance in which a chemically-injected mouth looks right or nice or anything.
Shambles,
I’ve only known one instance: Audrina Patridge from The Hills. She got minor lip injections that were noticeable simply because she has no upper lip. But they are well done.
I think Keira Knightly does it right.
Her face looks unnaturally bloated. Like an alcoholic after 20 years of drinking or like a Kardashian after Friday check in with her surgeon. I wonder if it’s just fillers in lips and cheeks or something more.
The first outfit is terrible, the second one is just ok.
Yeah it’s a no from me.
The first one used to be a curtain before someone wrapped it around her?
The first one is horrible. When my 19 year old daughter saw it she said, “I could grab one of our king size sheets and a few rubber bands and make that outfit … and it would probably look better!”
I highly doubt that
The second gown looks better. Her lips seem to have settled a bit.
Both dresses are boring and drab, come on!
The dress is not bad, but the socks are awful…maybe I’m just not “fashion” enough to get it.
Looks like she tried to make an outfit for a toga party.
My first thought too. Bed sheet turned toga party dress.
But in reality, the bar for great dress construction is so low lately it’s not surprising these are getting a pass.
Both dresses are pretty bad. Don’t mess with your face, Kendall! Stop before you take it too far like your family
Someone said her first dress looks like a subway wrapper, and now I can’t unsee it. Plus, her face looks so bad with all the crap that she’s done to it. Shes well on her way to looking like her mothers twin.
Her face is beginning to become unrecognizable. The first dress is a soviet hospital bedsheet, the second one is just unflattering on anyone.
Stop with the face work!
oooooooooo you said Soviet Hospital bedsheet… OMFG :::hollers laughing:::
The second dress is pretty much the same dress Priyanka Chopra wore to the Oscars this year. The pattern is just a bit different.
I knew I’d seen it somewhere!
and the first one is similar to one worn by Rita Ora before.
so both are kind of a repeat.
So has she donated that money she made from that horrendous Pepsi commercial to charity yet? No? Then she continues to be idiotic and trashy. Next.
Her gown looks like she took a king sized sheet , created some poufs and tied those off and wrapped the rest around her.
And the top knots – please stop with the top knots. She and her sisters really like this hairstyle and it looks horrible on all of them. In fact, it looks bad on most women. At least it isn’t as severe as it usually is.
Her second gown looks like cut out sheets of bubble wrap.
Who parts their hair in the middle for a top knot? And how plastered down does it need to be to stay that way?
Why don’t you cover more of some international appearances
Some more of fan bing bing
Aishwarya Rai
Even deepika Padukones debut was not bad
Maybe you don’t need to focus only on the instamodels ?
Rai is in the Kidman post. She’s wearing a Cinderella dress and it’s very pretty and a red dress that sucks.
Don’t like her makeup in these pics. That might be adding to why her face looks “worked on”.
Is she wearing little sheer socks?
That was all I noticed too, not a good look
Well, I wouldn’t call that “slightly” she got of work on her face.
Not sure what she had done to her face, but she’s looking a little like Kim in some of these pictures and I’ve never thought they looked alike.
The face!!! She’s looking REALLY different here. She was so much prettier beforehand, why do these barely-adult women screw their faces up so much?!
So why is she there? Can’t stand her.
I honestly cannot think of someone else so over-hyped, over-rated, and underwhelming.
