Fashion scandal: Marion Cotillard was ‘unceremoniously dropped’ by Dior

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - Opening Night

In 2015, Raf Simons announced that he would be leaving the position of Creative Director of the House of Dior. I don’t think many of us mourned the death of that connection – I personally thought Simons was a terrible fit with Dior, and Dior’s designs suffered a great deal under his leadership. That being said, under Simons, Dior amassed a full stable of high-profile faces, from Jennifer Lawrence to Marion Cotillard to Natalie Portman. Halfway through 2016, Dior was still struggling to replace Simons, but eventually they hired Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has already been called a “lightning rod” of controversy. Chiuri is the one introducing those “We Should All Be Feminists” t-shirt. She’s the one doing Dior denim. She’s the one doing fashion shows in Calabasas. And now she’s the one who apparently sh-tcanned Marion Cotillard!!

Eagle-eyed fashion watchers did a double take when longtime Dior spokesperson Marion Cotillard showed up to her Cannes opening night premiere of Ismael’s Ghosts in a black dress from competing house Chanel. The black lace-up gown, paired with gold platforms, was a bit of an understated look from the normally shining star — especially on such a big night — but it was said to have been a last minute replacement, as she was dismissed from the house in a shocking move earlier this week.

Sources say the Cotillard was unceremoniously dropped from the brand by new creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. Chiuri, who took the reins of the historic house last July, reportedly wants a newer, younger face for her reimagined brand. The Italian designer has made an effort to take the house in a new, more casual direction with her “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt partnership with Rihanna, her denim-dominated fall collection and her recent Western-themed cruise runway show in the wilds of Calabasas.

Cotillard is said to be upset by the abrupt dismissal after a nearly decadelong relationship with the house, where she has fronted 15 campaigns since 2008. The surprise move is also said to be causing strife between luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moet Hennesey chairman Bernard Arnault and Dior CEO Sydney Toledano. LVMH recently took control of the couture house in a $13 billion deal to simplify the ownership structure. Reps for Dior did not respond to request for comment.

[From THR]

Ain’t no drama like FASHION DRAMA. I understand why Marion is reportedly upset, because the collaboration was so long-standing and she was so connected to the Dior label, and she wore Dior to almost every major event. That being said… I don’t think Marion brought much to Dior and I don’t think Dior brought much to Marion. The collaboration really had run its course. The beginning of the end was during Marion’s pregnancy, when Dior kept sending their best maternity looks to Natalie Portman. So… Marion will be fine. She’ll probably get snapped up by another luxury label. As for Dior… it’s not a good look to “unceremoniously drop” one of your muses just after she had a baby, and right before the Cannes Film Festival. Yikes.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - ‘Ismael's Ghosts’ - Photocall

Photos of Marion in Cannes, not wearing Dior, courtesy of WENN.

 

26 Responses to “Fashion scandal: Marion Cotillard was ‘unceremoniously dropped’ by Dior”

  1. sondag says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:45 am

    She’s beautiful, talented, Oscar winner, Love her.

    Maybe Chanel will want her?

    Reply
  2. Eleonor says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Since John Galliano firing Dior dresses and gown have been a total mess.

    Reply
  3. laulau says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Dior is kind of a mess. The Joe Boxer style waistbands? So bad.
    Marion is one of the greats, imo and deserves better. Dior will probably start paying the insta-contingent any day now. Le sigh.

    Reply
  4. moon says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Nothing like a woman throwing a woman under the bus because she wants ‘younger’. This new fashion designer sounds horrible.

    Reply
    • Craven says:
      May 24, 2017 at 9:03 am

      She is fiercely feminist and is pushing a “controversial” feminist slogan for the company…does it really sound like she would ditch a successful celebrity spokesperson who is famously youthful merely a week to Cannes just because she is “too old”? No I think theres much much more to this. I think this is Marions narrative and the fuller story will make more sense

      Reply
    • WhichWitch says:
      May 24, 2017 at 9:05 am

      I was reading that in total disbelief. “We Should All Be Feminists” yeah right. Dior was already trying too hard by hiring 10 different celebrity “muses” but now ? Even worse. Is their next celebrity contract going to be Kylie Jenner? Or perhaps Hailey Baldwin while we’re at it.
      Ugh.

      Marion has incredible legs! But she needs a new stylist pronto.

      Reply
  5. Felicia says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Mistake. The woman has class.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Marion is so elegant yet she seems approachable and warm.

    Reply
  7. Maria F. says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:04 am

    It’s a French label and she is the best known French actress of her generation (including an Oscar).

    I do not understand that reasoning at all. And if they end up giving the job to one of the Instagram models, I will freak out.

    Reply
  8. Tan says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:07 am

    They were making Marion wear all sorts of shapeless sacks during her pregnancy
    So she should have dropped them

    But this might not do well for their reputation as fashion scene is largely dominated by women and they might see this as penalizing post having baby
    On other note: Marion looked sizzling in her armani so… its Diors loss

    ETA: app new creative director is a fiercely feminist woman.

    Somehow these fiercly feminist ( in speech atleast) are the pettiest lot.

    Reply
  9. Alessio says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    RE- the feminism shirt: Nothing more feminist than overpricing a white shirt that only the 1% can buy in the name of feminism

    Reply
  10. QueenB says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Nothing says “We Should All Be Feminists” like a super expensive shirt and firing women for someone younger!

    Reply
  11. Karen says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Dior is not a young brand. It costs too much. Why all these Kardashian touches are being added makes no sense. Might bring more insta-interest but they’re not going to consistently spend $700 on a teeshirt.

    At least Marion is now free to wear more interesting designs. I see her paired with Chanel in 3, 2….

    And will this mean Natalie Portman will also be dropped?

    Reply
  12. Boodiba says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I don’t understand why we need to pity relatively rich actresses who lose access to free designer clothing. Seriously.

    Reply
  13. diaphenes says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I really don’t think they dropped her because she’s too old – they were dressing lots of people that are older than her… maybe it’s because she’s said that she will be taking time off from now on and there won’t be any events to dress her for? I also follow the Dior Celebrity manager person on Instagram and she was taking photos with Marion so I don’t think it can be this big terrible insult/falling out.

    Reply
  14. Michelle says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Has charlize been dropped as well? she’s an older actress like marion who headed campaigns. If so, they are better off. Dior has been a load of shit for some time now.

    Reply
  15. ell says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:17 am

    nothing against her, but there’s really no evidence it’s an age related thing, since they still have active contracts with actresses like charlize theron (she was at their last event) and natalie portman, who are about marion’s age. must be something else.

    Reply
  16. Lin says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:29 am

    The article made me laugh. She designed the popular “We should all be feminists” shirts ….and then immediately fired the current female muse as she wanted to go in a more “new and casual direction” as opposed to old and matronly.

    Reply
  17. ash says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:42 am

    “The beginning of the end was during Marion’s pregnancy, when Dior kept sending their best maternity looks to Natalie Portman. So… Marion will be fine. She’ll probably get snapped up by another luxury label.” this analysis and observation is why gossip has become a very serious industry

    BRAVO CELEBITCHY.COM

    Reply

