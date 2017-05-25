“Lance Armstrong was still able to find someone willing to marry him” links

Who would want to marry Lance Armstrong at this point? This lady. [Dlisted]
Here’s the first glimpse of Donald Glover in the Spider-Man movie. [IDLY]
ABC’s Dirty Dancing remake was the worst. [LaineyGossip]
The new poster for Spider-Man is… um, sort of crazy. [Buzzfeed]
Kendall Jenner’s swimsuit is not what I was expecting. [Moe Jackson]
Your annual reminder that Eva Longoria is actually pretty short. [Celebslam]
I love how everyone on this list represents white male mediocrity. [Pajiba]
Lots of London premieres are being canceled. [JustJared]
Did Zac Efron have sex with Madonna?! [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jennifer Lopez makes me cringe. [Socialite Life]
I really hope that photo is not implying that he proposed to her in a boat on a lake, because that is how he proposed to Sheryl, in boat on a lake. He’s an *ss anyway, so if that’s how it happened, I wouldn’t be surprised. I hope someone posts here that he didn’t just regurgitate a proposal.
That dirty dancing remake was so awful I didn’t even make it to the horrible parental sex part. It was appalling and I feel that a part of my childhood has been desecrated. Who thought this was a good idea?!
