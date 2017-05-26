“Was Kendall Jenner the worst-dressed person at Cannes?” links

Was Kendall Jenner the worst-dressed person at Cannes? [Wonderwall]
Programming note: Unless there’s some huge breaking news, we likely won’t have any stories this weekend, and there will be some light posting on Monday, Memorial Day. We hope everyone enjoys their three-day weekend!
HOW is Kardboard a fashion model?
Do designers just lie back, blank out her face and think of the social media follower count when they hire her, or are they legit blind to the fact that she makes everything she wears look cheap?
I mean, if they want the likes that bad then why don’t they just hire Gigi instead?
Because she’s tall, very pretty and has a killer body? And she’s known by lots of people so she will get more attention than a no name model.
But we can’t really pretend she’s not beautiful because she really is.
And it’s not like being a model is some big imprortant thing!
I don’t find botoxed and dead-eyed faces “beautiful”, but to each his own. And that’s not even counting the orange spray tan.
Being a model doesn’t require a genius IQ but when someone can’t even manage to photograph well, I think it’s fair to question why they’re a model at all.
And like I said, there are other models who will get attention and take a decent pic.
I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder because I don’t find her attractive at all. Even before her enhancements, I found her average at best. Gigi used to be beautiful to me, even though I found her annoying, until she lost tons of weight.
Your opinion is subjective. It’s one thing to be a model, another to be considered a “supermodel” without earning the title. For those of us who love fashion, she is a terrible model.
Yes, she is attractive and tall. Like others have said, being attractive is subjective. And being attractive has nothing to do with being a high fashion model. She isn’t INTERESTING. She’s like prettiest girl in a small town “you should be a model someday” type of pretty. She has zero qualities or it factor that warrant her shooting to the top of the ranks and landing covers like Vogue. Kendall brings nothing to the table and I feel bad for the models who actually deserve to be where she is… because Kendall really only got there because of connections. There is nothing about Kendall that sets her apart from any other models except for who she knows.
Kendall is a model because people click on articles about her every single time one is posted – even people that think she’s boring and overrated.
You play to win the game.
That outfit is terrible
Yes! And if the outfit weren’t horrible enough, there’s that openmouthed faux-sexy facial expression that doesn’t even reach her deadeyed gaze. I think she is goodlooking, often well-dressed, and she certainly has the body to be a runway model. But her face is so expressionless (even off the runway where expressionlessness is de rigueur) that she would never make a great photographic model. No animation in that face, ever. I don’t see her ever getting past runway modeling, where a blank face is an asset.
And if her expressionlessness is related to the use of Botox, could someone explain to me why someone so young uses/needs it? I don’t understand what the benefits are/could possibly be…?
I am still baffled by the fact that ragged clothing is now considered fashionable. Is this some “let’s pretend we’re poor” game rich people play? I always thought one of the perks of being rich was that you didn’t have to wear clothing that is on its way to disintegrating in the wash.
Her face has changed a TON, right?
It has.
I hope she botoxes her way out of booking any more fashion jobs, I would like to be able to buy fashion magazines again without seeing the Klan’s mugs in them.
Yes!!! Yes!! A thousand times yes!!!
I’m getting a Hunger Games vibe from some of those Star Wars pictures. Lauren Dern reminds me of Effie.
However, HELLO THERE, Benicio.
I loved Chuck Woolery-so disappointed to see what a right wing douche he actually is.
That outfit is a JOKE
Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell or Rihanna would have worn the hell out of that outfit.
Agreed…. and Kendall’s biggest mistake is thinking that she’s in line with them. She isn’t. I feel like the fashion world is going through a bizarre phase where they’re all just going along with pretending these girls are so special and different and interesting, and that they’re the next great thing. I find Bella and Gigi Hadid to be worlds above Kendall in terms of being interesting.
I don’t want to appear like a bitch, but why is Blake Lively is still getting jobs? I never watch her films because I have seen her so-called acting on Gossip Girl. She mumbles words, permanently has the same look on her face and could basically out anyone watching her into a coma. She is not much of an acctress is what I am saying. When there are lots of capable actors compeating for female roles in movies, how come she gets role istead of well…anyone else?
To give her credit, apparently she is really charming in person. And she will hustle her boobs off to sell any project she’s a part of.
Because Hollywood is a business and her last couple of films have been profitable for studios. If her films had flopped/weren’t well received, she wouldn’t be cast. But money talks and in the end, she’s a low risk, high reward actress. Doesn’t demand a high pay check which makes it easier for her films to be profitable. It’s really not that hard to understand. Plus from what I have heard, she is extremely charming in person, which really helps.
Black or white cutoffs would have looked better. Not good, but better. I do like the top though. If it were paired with a long straight skirt it would be a pretty outfit.
Why do I not mind her outfit lol?
Personally I love her face her body is not too good not into stick figures
I actually don’t hate this. It really draws attention to her legs which look great.
I also like how her feet are noticeably veiny because that’s how my feet always look in heels LOL!!!!!!!!!!!! I thought it was just cause I’m old so that makes me feel better hahahaahahahaha
I actually think this is one of her better looks. Hair is a little flat though.
Really? I was just thinking that her legs aren’t great at all. Eye of the beholder, I guess.
In that one shot with her mouth open she’s giving me Ali McGraw vibes. Sorry Ali!!
Maybe, maybe not. But there’s no question she was easily the biggest hose-beast there.
This outfit is very, very ugly and very, very try-hard.
It doesn’t look like something you could wear anywhere. It looks uncomfortable. And how do you juggle it in a restroom stall? (I always wonder about how these folks manage to use toilets. Do they have elephantine bladders or what?)
