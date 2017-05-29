Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel got married in a small backyard ceremony

Well, well. I only learned on Friday that Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel would marry this weekend. They did a good job of not bashing people over the head with incessant wedding talk. I imagine that’s what happens when you marry an actual billionaire: things are genuinely kept low-key and quiet, as opposed to spending months leaking tons of information about the upcoming nuptials to stir interest in the union, then making the actual wedding some huge pap-friendly pose-a-thon. Evan is the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Snapchat, and he and Miranda have been together since summer-ish 2015. They got engaged last July and I hated her ring. Apparently, the small-ish wedding went down in Evan’s backyard.
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have tied the knot! Kerr, 34, and Spiegel, 26, married in an intimate ceremony in southern California on Saturday. Guests were spotted arriving at Spiegel’s Los Angeles home ahead of the wedding on Saturday evening, a source tells PEOPLE. Prior to the pair’s nuptials, caterers and employees were seen preparing for a big celebration in the backyard of Spiegel’s home.
It was an private small ceremony for family and friends — around 40 guests total — and everyone was chauffeured to Spiegel’s house in cars. The women were seen wearing colorful floor-length dresses and the men wore suits.
“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”
The model and Snapchat CEO first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and were spotted out together in L.A. in June 2015.
The last time I paid attention to Evan and Miranda, I think she said that he lived with her, in her Malibu home. He had even made some upgrades to her house, and I thought that was still their living arrangement. I looked it up though – last year, he bought a Brentwood home for $12 million, and that’s the house where they got married. You can see some photos of the house here – it’s a gorgeous, historic (for LA) house and it’s not a modernist cube with no character. I could see having a small, classy wedding in that backyard too. I don’t think more than, say, 50 people would fit comfortably in that space though, so I guess they were always going to do it very, very small. As People Mag says, only 40 people total. I guess Evan doesn’t have a big, extended family? And I guess Miranda probably didn’t invite a bunch of people from Australia.
Also: I wonder if Miranda and Evan have had sex now? She said they were saving themselves for marriage. Which… I still don’t know if I believe that.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
50 people is not very very small?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She married super rich (shocked), so by those standards…. It’s hella modest!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a decently small size for anyone tbh. Once you start compiling a list, it really does tend to grow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Small” is definitely a relative term. When we were engaged, my husband and I came up with a 150-person guest list, and that was just family–no friends included. So we decided to elope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll bet his small backyard is not like my (ok, large) backyard… Still, good luck to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can you date someone for 2 yrs, then get married and not have sex..?! I can’t get my head around it! It’s 2017!! And don’t tell me sex isn’t important in a marriage..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think I believe that. A billionaire who can have p anytime, waiting 2 years? Nah….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A 26 year old billionaire at that. She does seem to like them young and rich, probably smart to hold out and make him feel like her vagina is some kind of crown jewel worth the wait, hope he made her sign a prenup!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve waited a few months, until I was sure the guy wasn’t a pig just out to get laid. Waiting 2 years while also being engaged, planning to be together forever, might be a little too much waiting for me. Wow! I’m careful,but not a nun
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Mariah Carey also save herself for that Billionaire she was dating? (who also happend to date Miranda as well)
what is with billionaires and this saving their bride for wedding night bullsh!t?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cash money, baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mean cynic in me is screaming that it’s because the prospective brides are only attracted to the billions, not the billionaires, so they come up with BS excuses just to delay the inevitable. Maybe not with Mariah, because she seems to do it with all her guys, but Miranda – the one who slept with Justin Bieber while being married to Orlando Bloom? I don’t buy it. I wouldn’t be surprised if they haven’t have sex yet, despite being married. This guy seems like a major douche and completely asexual (do you remember those airport pictures in which she was posing hard for the cameras, while he was holding his hand inches from her back and looked like he was grossed out by the mere thought of having to touch her?). But still – she was attracted to baby Bieber, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They make the man who has everything, who can get anyone, do the one thing he no longer has to -wait. Its simple market economics. By making a “product”* scarce, you increase its value.
The one woman who will make him wait, saying ‘no’ but indicating consent may be forthcoming at a later date, intrigues him. It makes him curious. ‘Why won’t she sleep with me?! What’s she got going on? Well, I have to find out!”
The self made billionaire likes a challenge. He likes to win. And a woman who wants to wait, while still liking/dating you, is a challenge.
*I’m only comparing women to products for the purposes of this analogy. Its an imperfect analogy as, despite what marketers think, human beings are not products*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That actually makes sense in its own F’ed up way , waiting for something you just can’t have right away! #BillionaireProblems
Us peasents get laid a lot easier!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Been effective since Anne Boleyn got to be queen using the delay tactic. So its a proven techniques
Report this comment as spam or abuse
keeps them intrigued?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Persian: I do believe you summed it up with your last word…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she got her billionaire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With an ironclad prenup as a bonus!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I’m sure there’s a prenup. In the meantime, though, she can enjoy those perks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just thinking the same thing – She got what she wanted. I hope he was smart enought to get an iron-clad pre-nup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he’s marrying her for what exactly? True love? I don’t get the plethora of comments hating on her for being a gold-digger. Fair is fair. She’s entitled to negotiate an advantageous prenup and I hope she managed to finagle a good one. I wouldn’t worry about him – he’s not some naive innocent. The emails released from his frat days indicate he’s not exactly a terribly nice person.
All this bashing of women is so unconstructive and sad to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. And he’s not an ugly old man like most billionaires.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I think back to back babies within the next 3 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You beat me to it, Cynical Ann.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
House Pron!
I don’t understand super wealthy decorating. This looks like too many styles/pattern, and mostly of a kind I don’t like, all jammed together.
I love the floors, pool is adorable and privation, and I hate the white fabric dining chairs. That’s just unreasonable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was decorated fairly tastefully compared to many celebrity homes. Mostly calming rooms without to much over-decoration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s kind of it, isn’t it? Compared to most ultra wealthy its nice and calming, but it’s still kind of crazy, isn’t it?
There is just so. much. stuff.
Granted, I guess no one actually cleans their own homes, so most of my issues would be gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like most of the house, and decorating. Not all of it, of course. I think the chairs look fine with the dark wood – but I’m not sure I’d keep the dark wood, and in that event I’d ditch the chairs too. But white chairs around food just doesn’t seem wise at all.
I really like all the beams though – and the whole exterior of the house is really nice as well. I’m surprised it’s as tasteful as it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised by how much I like it, too. It just looks really warm and comfortable, not ostentatious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d remove like 50% of the rugs and furniture and change the white chairs, pretty much the rest can stay.
The bones of the house are gorgeous, you are so right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always wonder how much of the furniture and decorations is the seller’s and how much is staging. I’ve noticed a lot of the same rugs and chairs in listings.
I do like this house and most of the furniture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s almost certainly all been staged professionally. It’s pretty standard in the real estate business, especially the upper tier. A lot of houses will get redecorated, repainted, the whole shebang before they get shown to potential buyers. It does make a huge difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really nice but generic. The land itself, however, is stunning. I assume the high price tag is because of the area. It doesn’t look that big or fancy to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No shade here. It’s all about individual choices. Hope they are happy together. *shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would bet the number of pages for the prenup was more than the number of guests for the wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone see that she sand Still the One by Shania Twain?? They’ve been together a couple years!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahaha, that’s actually kind of amusing.
“They said, “I bet they’ll never make it.”
But just look at us holding on
We’re still together, still going strong”
I feel like there might be some attachment to that verse in particular though, because honestly, so few of us assumed this would end in a marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kerr gives Aussie girls a bad name. She’s a fraud this one – always banging on about her juice cleanses and goji berries making her beautiful inside and out when it’s well known she’s a mean old beyotch.
Whatevs Miranda. You’ve got your billionaire now so you can now stop flogging stuff to the peasants and keep your trap shut
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always heard she’s a nasty little thing as well. She has a sweet face and voice but something’s always been off. Members of her own immediate family came out and said that as soon as she became famous / started making money, she ghosted them and acted like they didn’t exist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like to hear more about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A 26 year old fratty billionaire marries a 34 year old model. I see no cliché whatsoever.
I will never be able to un-read those emails that were leaked. He may be educated but he’s also a douchebag of epic proportions. Good luck to both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What emails?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://valleywag.gawker.com/fuck-bitches-get-leid-the-sleazy-frat-emails-of-snap-1582604137
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His face looks out of proportion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face looks our of proportion/strange looking to me also. I never understood the craze about her, I find her absolutely average looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’ll enjoy the perks that come with being married to a billionaire for a couple years and most likely get pregnant fairly quickly. It’ll make for some good Celebitchy articles when they do break up. 😂😈
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, we should get the honeymoon baby announcement in a few months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
god you get so little for $12mill in LA. Property prices are absolutely crazy high here in Ireland but I just saw the most beautiful €7 mill home that includes a stately historic house beautifully decorated, + two other houses on acres of land, cinema, massive pool/ gym the lot and a private beach/ dock/ river running through the property! AndOutdoor art installations. This is hideous incomparison- all that dark, dark wood, small pool (for the price) and only 3/4 of an acre. I loooove looking at property but if I won the lotto their house would be bottom of the pile for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe that’s why he finally proposed? Because he realized he couldn’t get that one unless he put a ring on it. I remember my ex once telling me about his confirmed bachelor buddy who finally tied the knot to everyone’s shock – “he wanted to have sex with her and she wouldn’t unless they were married.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Highly, hiiiiiighly doubtful. He probably fell for her somewhat and she gave him some bs lines such as, “my ex hurt me so I want to save myself and make sure it’s the real thing blablabla”.
It’s all about money and she married her billionaire. She wouldn’t look twice at him if he was a regular Joe.
And she’d getting older and her stock is plummeting so the wedding came at the perfect time. Tons of beautiful young women in their 20s in LA just looking for a man like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very good looking couple. Orlando was cute when he was with her too. IM surprised she dated mariahs finace Ex. That guy is considerably less attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t be surprised. It’s called dating the wallet, not for looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And reading those emails hurt my brain. What a douche. She can have him! Good luck to her. Can she save herself again with the 3rd guy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waiting for the pregnancy announcement…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That house tho…
It seriously looks like a stretch/McMansion version of any home in the suburbs.
It’s giving me Father of the Bride vibes lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give me a well designed modernist home with lots of light and a view of the canyons any day. And her ring is simple and elegant, not crazy showy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats on Miranda for getting her billionaire!
Report this comment as spam or abuse