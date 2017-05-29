Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel got married in a small backyard ceremony

Well, well. I only learned on Friday that Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel would marry this weekend. They did a good job of not bashing people over the head with incessant wedding talk. I imagine that’s what happens when you marry an actual billionaire: things are genuinely kept low-key and quiet, as opposed to spending months leaking tons of information about the upcoming nuptials to stir interest in the union, then making the actual wedding some huge pap-friendly pose-a-thon. Evan is the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Snapchat, and he and Miranda have been together since summer-ish 2015. They got engaged last July and I hated her ring. Apparently, the small-ish wedding went down in Evan’s backyard.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have tied the knot! Kerr, 34, and Spiegel, 26, married in an intimate ceremony in southern California on Saturday. Guests were spotted arriving at Spiegel’s Los Angeles home ahead of the wedding on Saturday evening, a source tells PEOPLE. Prior to the pair’s nuptials, caterers and employees were seen preparing for a big celebration in the backyard of Spiegel’s home. It was an private small ceremony for family and friends — around 40 guests total — and everyone was chauffeured to Spiegel’s house in cars. The women were seen wearing colorful floor-length dresses and the men wore suits. “For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.” The model and Snapchat CEO first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and were spotted out together in L.A. in June 2015.

The last time I paid attention to Evan and Miranda, I think she said that he lived with her, in her Malibu home. He had even made some upgrades to her house, and I thought that was still their living arrangement. I looked it up though – last year, he bought a Brentwood home for $12 million, and that’s the house where they got married. You can see some photos of the house here – it’s a gorgeous, historic (for LA) house and it’s not a modernist cube with no character. I could see having a small, classy wedding in that backyard too. I don’t think more than, say, 50 people would fit comfortably in that space though, so I guess they were always going to do it very, very small. As People Mag says, only 40 people total. I guess Evan doesn’t have a big, extended family? And I guess Miranda probably didn’t invite a bunch of people from Australia.

Also: I wonder if Miranda and Evan have had sex now? She said they were saving themselves for marriage. Which… I still don’t know if I believe that.