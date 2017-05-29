Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel got married in a small backyard ceremony

Clive Davis 2016 Gala

Well, well. I only learned on Friday that Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel would marry this weekend. They did a good job of not bashing people over the head with incessant wedding talk. I imagine that’s what happens when you marry an actual billionaire: things are genuinely kept low-key and quiet, as opposed to spending months leaking tons of information about the upcoming nuptials to stir interest in the union, then making the actual wedding some huge pap-friendly pose-a-thon. Evan is the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Snapchat, and he and Miranda have been together since summer-ish 2015. They got engaged last July and I hated her ring. Apparently, the small-ish wedding went down in Evan’s backyard.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have tied the knot! Kerr, 34, and Spiegel, 26, married in an intimate ceremony in southern California on Saturday. Guests were spotted arriving at Spiegel’s Los Angeles home ahead of the wedding on Saturday evening, a source tells PEOPLE. Prior to the pair’s nuptials, caterers and employees were seen preparing for a big celebration in the backyard of Spiegel’s home.

It was an private small ceremony for family and friends — around 40 guests total — and everyone was chauffeured to Spiegel’s house in cars. The women were seen wearing colorful floor-length dresses and the men wore suits.

“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

The model and Snapchat CEO first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and were spotted out together in L.A. in June 2015.

The last time I paid attention to Evan and Miranda, I think she said that he lived with her, in her Malibu home. He had even made some upgrades to her house, and I thought that was still their living arrangement. I looked it up though – last year, he bought a Brentwood home for $12 million, and that’s the house where they got married. You can see some photos of the house here – it’s a gorgeous, historic (for LA) house and it’s not a modernist cube with no character. I could see having a small, classy wedding in that backyard too. I don’t think more than, say, 50 people would fit comfortably in that space though, so I guess they were always going to do it very, very small. As People Mag says, only 40 people total. I guess Evan doesn’t have a big, extended family? And I guess Miranda probably didn’t invite a bunch of people from Australia.

Also: I wonder if Miranda and Evan have had sex now? She said they were saving themselves for marriage. Which… I still don’t know if I believe that.

The Met Gala 2017

  1. Kata says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:24 am

    50 people is not very very small?

  2. zan says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:35 am

    How can you date someone for 2 yrs, then get married and not have sex..?! I can’t get my head around it! It’s 2017!! And don’t tell me sex isn’t important in a marriage..

  3. Persian says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Didn’t Mariah Carey also save herself for that Billionaire she was dating? (who also happend to date Miranda as well)
    what is with billionaires and this saving their bride for wedding night bullsh!t?!

    • Liberty says:
      May 29, 2017 at 8:01 am

      Cash money, baby.

    • Norman Bates' Mother says:
      May 29, 2017 at 9:21 am

      The mean cynic in me is screaming that it’s because the prospective brides are only attracted to the billions, not the billionaires, so they come up with BS excuses just to delay the inevitable. Maybe not with Mariah, because she seems to do it with all her guys, but Miranda – the one who slept with Justin Bieber while being married to Orlando Bloom? I don’t buy it. I wouldn’t be surprised if they haven’t have sex yet, despite being married. This guy seems like a major douche and completely asexual (do you remember those airport pictures in which she was posing hard for the cameras, while he was holding his hand inches from her back and looked like he was grossed out by the mere thought of having to touch her?). But still – she was attracted to baby Bieber, so…

    • Elaine says:
      May 29, 2017 at 10:15 am

      They make the man who has everything, who can get anyone, do the one thing he no longer has to -wait. Its simple market economics. By making a “product”* scarce, you increase its value.

      The one woman who will make him wait, saying ‘no’ but indicating consent may be forthcoming at a later date, intrigues him. It makes him curious. ‘Why won’t she sleep with me?! What’s she got going on? Well, I have to find out!”

      The self made billionaire likes a challenge. He likes to win. And a woman who wants to wait, while still liking/dating you, is a challenge.

      *I’m only comparing women to products for the purposes of this analogy. Its an imperfect analogy as, despite what marketers think, human beings are not products* ;-)

    • cathy says:
      May 29, 2017 at 11:00 am

      keeps them intrigued?

    • AnnaKist says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      Persian: I do believe you summed it up with your last word…

  4. minx says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Well, she got her billionaire.

  5. detritus says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:45 am

    House Pron!
    I don’t understand super wealthy decorating. This looks like too many styles/pattern, and mostly of a kind I don’t like, all jammed together.
    I love the floors, pool is adorable and privation, and I hate the white fabric dining chairs. That’s just unreasonable.

  6. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:54 am

    No shade here. It’s all about individual choices. Hope they are happy together. *shrug*

  7. RBC says:
    May 29, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I would bet the number of pages for the prenup was more than the number of guests for the wedding

  8. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    May 29, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Did anyone see that she sand Still the One by Shania Twain?? They’ve been together a couple years!

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      May 29, 2017 at 10:19 am

      Ahaha, that’s actually kind of amusing.

      “They said, “I bet they’ll never make it.”
      But just look at us holding on
      We’re still together, still going strong”

      I feel like there might be some attachment to that verse in particular though, because honestly, so few of us assumed this would end in a marriage.

  9. Snowpea says:
    May 29, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Kerr gives Aussie girls a bad name. She’s a fraud this one – always banging on about her juice cleanses and goji berries making her beautiful inside and out when it’s well known she’s a mean old beyotch.

    Whatevs Miranda. You’ve got your billionaire now so you can now stop flogging stuff to the peasants and keep your trap shut ;)

  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 29, 2017 at 8:55 am

    A 26 year old fratty billionaire marries a 34 year old model. I see no cliché whatsoever.

    I will never be able to un-read those emails that were leaked. He may be educated but he’s also a douchebag of epic proportions. Good luck to both of them.

  11. Alp says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:14 am

    His face looks out of proportion.

  12. Linds says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

    She’ll enjoy the perks that come with being married to a billionaire for a couple years and most likely get pregnant fairly quickly. It’ll make for some good Celebitchy articles when they do break up. 😂😈

  13. Kezia says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:40 am

    god you get so little for $12mill in LA. Property prices are absolutely crazy high here in Ireland but I just saw the most beautiful €7 mill home that includes a stately historic house beautifully decorated, + two other houses on acres of land, cinema, massive pool/ gym the lot and a private beach/ dock/ river running through the property! AndOutdoor art installations. This is hideous incomparison- all that dark, dark wood, small pool (for the price) and only 3/4 of an acre. I loooove looking at property but if I won the lotto their house would be bottom of the pile for me.

    Reply
  14. Pineapple says:
    May 29, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Maybe that’s why he finally proposed? Because he realized he couldn’t get that one unless he put a ring on it. I remember my ex once telling me about his confirmed bachelor buddy who finally tied the knot to everyone’s shock – “he wanted to have sex with her and she wouldn’t unless they were married.”

    • blonde555 says:
      May 29, 2017 at 11:39 am

      Highly, hiiiiiighly doubtful. He probably fell for her somewhat and she gave him some bs lines such as, “my ex hurt me so I want to save myself and make sure it’s the real thing blablabla”.
      It’s all about money and she married her billionaire. She wouldn’t look twice at him if he was a regular Joe.
      And she’d getting older and her stock is plummeting so the wedding came at the perfect time. Tons of beautiful young women in their 20s in LA just looking for a man like him.

  15. fiorucci says:
    May 29, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Very good looking couple. Orlando was cute when he was with her too. IM surprised she dated mariahs finace Ex. That guy is considerably less attractive.

  16. blonde555 says:
    May 29, 2017 at 11:51 am

    And reading those emails hurt my brain. What a douche. She can have him! Good luck to her. Can she save herself again with the 3rd guy?

  17. JustJen says:
    May 29, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Waiting for the pregnancy announcement…

  18. DesertReal says:
    May 29, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    That house tho…
    It seriously looks like a stretch/McMansion version of any home in the suburbs.
    It’s giving me Father of the Bride vibes lol

  19. Kathryn says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Give me a well designed modernist home with lots of light and a view of the canyons any day. And her ring is simple and elegant, not crazy showy

  20. TyrantDestroyed says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Congrats on Miranda for getting her billionaire!

