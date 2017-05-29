Diane Kruger, Joaquin Phoenix & Sofia Coppola win big prizes in Cannes

Cannes The Beguiled red carpet

Here are a few photos from the Cannes Film Festival final ceremony. Late last week, two films premiered at Cannes and those two films ended up picking up some big prizes, so now I feel bad for not paying more attention. The two films: Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, which stars Joaquin Phoenix, and the German-language film In the Fade, starring Diane Kruger. Both Phoenix and Kruger picked up acting awards in Cannes, and Sofia Coppola became the second woman in history to win the Best Director gong for The Beguiled. I’m including photos of Diane Kruger (in a custom Jonathan Simkhai gown) and her director Fatih Akin, plus Joaquin and a pic of Sofia from earlier in the festival, because Sofia didn’t go to the closing ceremony. Here’s the list of awards:

Palme d’Or: “The Square” (Ruben Östlund)
Special Prize: Nicole Kidman
Grand Prix: “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” (Robin Campillo)
Director: Sofia Coppola, “The Beguiled”
Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “You Were Never Really Here”
Actress: Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”
Jury Prize: “Loveless” (Andrey Zvyagintsev)
Screenplay — TIE: “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou) and “You Were Never Really Here” (Lynne Ramsay)

[Via Page Six]

Kidman got a special prize because she was the princess of Cannes, and she had like a half-dozen projects she was promoting. I’m surprised that Coppola won Best Director – I read a lot of reviews coming out of Cannes, and while critics liked The Beguiled, they didn’t necessarily love it. I think maybe this was a situation of Sofia being in the right place at the right time, and Cannes wanting to give the award to a female director this year.

70th Cannes Film Festival - Closing Ceremony

70th Cannes Film Festival - Closing Ceremony

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Diane Kruger, Joaquin Phoenix & Sofia Coppola win big prizes in Cannes”

  1. lightpurple says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Whoa! Joaquin cleaned up quite a bit, didn’t he?

    Reply
  2. Parigo says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Rooney was right there next to him, and the two were actually really cute together. They seem officially official now.

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I am rather surprised about Kruger. Obviously, I haven’t seen the movie, but she’s always struck me as a very average, not to say bad actress, more known for her sense of style than acting chops.

    Reply
    • rachel says:
      May 29, 2017 at 7:49 am

      She won for her first role in german. Obviously I have not seen the movie but I think it’s nice story.

      Reply
    • Div says:
      May 29, 2017 at 7:57 am

      In my opinion she is a much better actress in French than she is in English. I thought she was excellent in Farewell, My Queen and Disorder. As this role is in her native German, I wonder if it is the same kind of situation where she may be more comfortable/confident in one language as opposed to the other and it shows in her performance. Also, Akin is a really good director and sometimes fantastic directors can coax amazing performances out of even average performers (although I do think she is quite good in French).

      Reply
    • theothercleo says:
      May 29, 2017 at 8:02 am

      Her best work is in french, “auteur” films (Anything for her, Farewell my queen, Frankie…). In my opinion, her american career is not that interesting. So ,yes, she’s actually a good actress, it’s just not really known outside of France.

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      May 29, 2017 at 9:05 am

      I like Diane as an actress but I’m honestly surprised by this – the film was quite poorly reviewed, and the best I heard critics saying about her performance was that she didn’t suck/was ill-served by the script.

      Reply
      • Div says:
        May 29, 2017 at 9:23 am

        I saw several critics who were very meh about the film (shame since the director is normally excellent) but raved about Diane’s performance. Maybe it was one of those divisive wins? A lot of Cannes films tend to be kind of polarizing.

      • nafisa says:
        May 29, 2017 at 10:42 am

        I’ve read several reviews calling it “white saviour”-y, in that the focus is solely on a white blonde lady stepping in for revenge when her husband’s community do nothing. Other reviews I’ve read have also mentioned that all other characters are basically bare sketches with nothing to do other than progress her character (one review called it a “solo project”) so it was probably made as a vehicle for her and it’s unsurprising she’s getting noticed if that’s the case. I like Akin as a director, but this film’s concept (and a lot of what I’ve read about its execution) has left me a bit :/

  4. slowsnow says:
    May 29, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Good lord Sophia Coppola looks like my 60 year old posh French friend.
    What a strange idea to dress like that. I’m all for having your style but this is puzzling.
    Much prefer the denim breezy pants she was sporting the other day.

    Reply
  5. teacakes says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I thought The Beguiled was generally getting good reviews, barring a couple of critics (Variety, Vulture) who have made their dislike of Sofia Coppola’s style very clear in the past and disliked the fact that she took the story from the women’s pov.

    This isn’t the first time one of her films won a major film festival prize either – Somewhere won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2010, so I doubt this is a ‘toss her a bone’ win any more than her muse Kiki winning for Melancholia was.

    Reply
  6. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:03 am

    In the Fade’s theme is very current and valid right now in many ways – it’s about a woman whose family was killled in a nail bombing, but the victims are Muslim and the attackers are neo-nazis. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kruger was nominated for an Oscar with this role, even if she isn’t the best actress. It seems like the kind of movie that would win a lot of awards.

    Reply
  7. z says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I haven’t seen In the Fade but just judging her from Inglourious Basterds and her interviews I would say she isn’t a great actress in German. She sounds stiff, unnatural and sloppy at the same time and doesn’t have good command over the language. But judges in Cannes most likely don’t speak German and aren’t able to tell.

    Reply
    • Jess says:
      May 29, 2017 at 10:16 am

      I’m sorry come again?

      German is her native tongue.

      She sounds “stiff, unnatural, sloppy”. Funny you say that when this is the FIRST movie she’s done in German.

      Reply
    • Brittney B. says:
      May 29, 2017 at 10:41 am

      “Doesn’t have good command over the language?”

      She’s German. It’s her native language. I assume it’s your native language too, so are you saying she never fully learned it? Was she a child actor who came to France or the US as an infant?

      Reply
      • z says:
        May 29, 2017 at 11:12 am

        No, her German is perfect, she just doesn’t know how to use it properly as an actress. German isn’t the prettiest language and it takes some effort to make it sound good. You can always tell right away if a German actor took acting lessons or not. Diane didn’t have any voice training and it’s obvious in the way she speaks. It made her looks very out off place in Inglourious Basterds among all these classical trained actors ( it helped that Til Schweiger was there who also has no idea how to use the language ), especially when she was supposed to play an actress in that movie.

  8. Lisa says:
    May 29, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Omg, I didn`t even recognize Joaquin. The scruff is gone!

    Reply
  9. Penelope says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    This may finally be Joaquin’s year! I’ve always had a crush on him (also since Gladiator, as someone mentioned upthread) and the man’s talent is undeniable.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment