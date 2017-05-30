Page Six: Melania Trump gets revenge on fickle American fashion designers

Melania Trump made it through her husband’s nine-day international tour and I would guess that she’s now safely ensconced back in the Trump Tower penthouse, taking a shower every hour to try to cleanse herself of being that close to the baby fists, and even being forced to touch them periodically. There’s also a rumor going around that Melania seemed so sad during the tour because Donald Trump’s long-time aide Hope Hicks was on the entire trip, and there are lots of rumors that Hope Hicks is Bigly’s side-piece. Personally, I don’t think Melania would care if Bigly had a side-piece. Melania didn’t care that Bigly bragged about sexually assaulting women, why would she care about her husband having an affair with a presumably consensual other woman?

So why did Melania seem so sad? I think that’s just her baseline emotion at this point. She’s just unhappy. But to hear her stylist tell it, the tour was a triumph because Melania got to wear pretty clothes from non-American designers. She got to stick it to all of those American designers who refused to dress her.

Melania Trump is proving to the fashion designers who said they wouldn’t help her that dressing well is the best revenge. The first lady’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the Vatican, Belgium and Sicily — wearing mostly Dolce & Gabbana — was a fashion tour de force that has forced many naysayers in the rag trade to rethink. The list of designers who said they wouldn’t dress Melania is long, led by Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Zac Posen, Christian Siriano and Sophie Theallet. But Melania has managed to look smashing in dozens of different ensembles, from her white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit on election night to the D&G 3-D floral coat she wore in Sicily on Friday. Defending the former model against critics who harped on the garment’s $51,500 cost, the Washington Post’s Robin Givhan opined, “Frankly, the floral coat is beautiful.” “There is a softening, a melting,” stylist Phillip Bloch told me. “Fashion people are fickle and fake. They are starting to see she is a beautiful woman who is married to the president, and it is an honor to dress her.” Deliveries to Trump Tower have picked up. “Most days, the lobby is brimming with wardrobe boxes delivered for Melania,” a source told me. “Once she tries on the outfits and decides what she will keep, the boxes come back downstairs.” Not since Jacqueline Kennedy has there been a first lady who needs less help. “She doesn’t need couture. She can buy off the rack, and it looks beautiful,” Bloch said. “She knows her size, and she knows what works on her. She luxuriates in minimal.”

[From Page Six]

Eh. The issue was never that American fashion designers disliked Melania on a personal level, or that they thought she couldn’t wear couture. Of course she looks good in high-end design – she’s an attractive woman with a great figure. The issue was was that her husband was and is a deranged, p-ssy-grabbing white supremacist and traitor and Melania is his enabler. Fashion designers have the right to say “no thanks” to dressing her, just as she has the right to wear whatever she wants.

I also think it’s interesting that we’re supposed to think it’s brave of Melania to spend her days ordering clothes, trying on clothes and deciding what to wear. She’s been First Lady for more than four months now, and all she’s done is increase her wardrobe. Imagine if Michelle Obama had just spent her first four months in Chicago, shopping and planning out her outfits.