Page Six: Melania Trump gets revenge on fickle American fashion designers

Melania Trump made it through her husband’s nine-day international tour and I would guess that she’s now safely ensconced back in the Trump Tower penthouse, taking a shower every hour to try to cleanse herself of being that close to the baby fists, and even being forced to touch them periodically. There’s also a rumor going around that Melania seemed so sad during the tour because Donald Trump’s long-time aide Hope Hicks was on the entire trip, and there are lots of rumors that Hope Hicks is Bigly’s side-piece. Personally, I don’t think Melania would care if Bigly had a side-piece. Melania didn’t care that Bigly bragged about sexually assaulting women, why would she care about her husband having an affair with a presumably consensual other woman?
So why did Melania seem so sad? I think that’s just her baseline emotion at this point. She’s just unhappy. But to hear her stylist tell it, the tour was a triumph because Melania got to wear pretty clothes from non-American designers. She got to stick it to all of those American designers who refused to dress her.
Melania Trump is proving to the fashion designers who said they wouldn’t help her that dressing well is the best revenge. The first lady’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the Vatican, Belgium and Sicily — wearing mostly Dolce & Gabbana — was a fashion tour de force that has forced many naysayers in the rag trade to rethink.
The list of designers who said they wouldn’t dress Melania is long, led by Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Zac Posen, Christian Siriano and Sophie Theallet. But Melania has managed to look smashing in dozens of different ensembles, from her white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit on election night to the D&G 3-D floral coat she wore in Sicily on Friday.
Defending the former model against critics who harped on the garment’s $51,500 cost, the Washington Post’s Robin Givhan opined, “Frankly, the floral coat is beautiful.”
“There is a softening, a melting,” stylist Phillip Bloch told me. “Fashion people are fickle and fake. They are starting to see she is a beautiful woman who is married to the president, and it is an honor to dress her.”
Deliveries to Trump Tower have picked up. “Most days, the lobby is brimming with wardrobe boxes delivered for Melania,” a source told me. “Once she tries on the outfits and decides what she will keep, the boxes come back downstairs.”
Not since Jacqueline Kennedy has there been a first lady who needs less help.
“She doesn’t need couture. She can buy off the rack, and it looks beautiful,” Bloch said. “She knows her size, and she knows what works on her. She luxuriates in minimal.”
Eh. The issue was never that American fashion designers disliked Melania on a personal level, or that they thought she couldn’t wear couture. Of course she looks good in high-end design – she’s an attractive woman with a great figure. The issue was was that her husband was and is a deranged, p-ssy-grabbing white supremacist and traitor and Melania is his enabler. Fashion designers have the right to say “no thanks” to dressing her, just as she has the right to wear whatever she wants.
I also think it’s interesting that we’re supposed to think it’s brave of Melania to spend her days ordering clothes, trying on clothes and deciding what to wear. She’s been First Lady for more than four months now, and all she’s done is increase her wardrobe. Imagine if Michelle Obama had just spent her first four months in Chicago, shopping and planning out her outfits.
She looks miserable, even in her $50,000+ coat. I wouldn’t trade places with her for all the money in the world. She made her bargain with the devil and I don’t feel the least bit sorry for her.
Same. She looks miserable because she’s an idiot thrust into a spotlight and she’s savvy enough to realize that she’s a joke … and no $50,000+ coat is going to deflect that reality. Imagine what the other spouses must have thought of that grandstanding move. It ranks up there with Mango Mussolini shoving aside the PM of Montenegro to get to the front of the photo opp.
Exactly, she looks like a dead-eyed android. The most revealing photo was her Vatican outfit as The Widow Trump.
I sort of read that as “wishful thinking on her part.”
I agree, I think she is deeply unhappy. She so rarely smiles and I’ve never seen her laugh.
However, i want to say I LOVED the outfit with the coat. The whole outfit looks SO GOOD. I was stunned to learn the price, but I still think the whole look was really beautiful.
Frankly, she always looks good. She gets a lot of criticism on here for her husband and supportive things she has said/done for him that rightly deserve criticism, but people also criticize her clothes when….really?! I mean, you don’t have to like her to admit she looks very well put together all the time.
I wouldn’t say “all the time”–the WWE gold belt she wore recently was a miss–but I would agree that she generally looks good and appropriate.
Still would take Michelle over her any damn day though.
Melania may be a well-dressed and attractive woman, but Michelle exuded style, grace, light and warmth. Her passion, empathy, and enthusiasm was what brought so much to her presence as FLOTUS, whereas Melania is simply just another fashionable mannequin, a piece of army candy for 45 to adorn himself with.
OH TOTALLY AGREE!
Barbie-FLOTUS is not the role model Michelle was and cannot hold a candle to her in any way. She literally is purely decorative.
I also agree with the above comments. I’ve often said she looks as if she’s on the verge of tears, about to burst into tears at any second, as I would be if I just had to e in the same room as her twatty husband. Then again, she’s heading for 50 and is in a position to leave and still have a great life if her current one is so horrible. I can’t remember any other First Lady’s wardrobe getting so much coverage.
I’m surprised D&G tripped and drooled over her in the race to show off. Don’t they care about the American’s admins stance on EVERYTHING?
D&G is known for dressing the rich and vulgar. By design. It’s their whole message / image. They’re staying on brand by dressing Melania.
(Same with Cavalli… another brand that Melania wears often, I think)
How is it revenge if you’re wearing a silver dress that makes your boobs look like Aunt Bea’s and a flowered jacket that looks like it came off the discount rack at K-Mart?
LOL. That dress and jacket were both painfully cheap,fugly,Kmart clearance looking
I honestly laughed when I saw how much that flower coat cost because WTF?? The only outfit of hers that I’ve ever come close to liking is the black lace dress in the second pic, though it really is a total “I’m a new widow in mourning” kind of look on her.
She wishes. But don’t we all?
Fugly and expensive. A lose lose. Meanwhile Michelle made her first trip with her most expensive outfit clocking at 3K
And breitbart was hysterical over that price.
And if Michelle’s arms were sleeveless, they went extra batshit crazy. Okay when Mrs. Trumps very ridiculously expensive dresses have no sleeves though
Maybe it’s a ‘discount Jackie style meets a craft project’ look? The bust area is definitely 1950s-1960s pointy look, and the coat reminds me of craft projects my aunts would do (though most were crochet dolls and such). Let’s see how many fabric flowers we can stitch to a jacket.
I frequently side eye Robin Givhan’s fashion reviews, but this takes the cake. That jacket is ridiculous.
Reminds me of Madonna’s garbage doll dress from the early 90s.
That coat looks like something I’d slap together with a glue gun and leftover fake flowers while suffering from a raging fever.
I like some of her clothes, and she certainly has a great figure, but her fashion is hit or miss at best. I loved how much she looked like a widow though. I like women who plan ahead.
I know right? I think about 80% of her outfits on the trip worked for her but that flower coat was atrocious. At first I thought it was a joke the Donald was playing on her! Seriously it looks like the flowers we made in elementary school with colored paper tissue was glued to a white coat. I felt bad for her.
I love Robin Givhan very much; she is one of my favorite fashion writers, but she is dead wrong about that coat.
Most of Melania’s clothes during her trip looked gauche and completely inappropriate. It is what a newly rich person wears to show that they have money.
I thought so also…inappropriate, I mean. I liked the black dress off the shoulders also, but it was the wrong time/place to wear, thought I. Indeed.
These people sound like a cult. “She’s married to the President and it’s an honour to dress her” that sounds so weird and wrong. People don’t have to dress her or like her. IMO she isn’t that pretty and her body looks like the body of pretty much any rich house wife with nothing but time on her hands.
Spot on, Originally Blue.
So true, the real housewife not of DC. Cheesy but coiffured and “put together”. Yawn.
Fashion people are fickle and fake? Like you, Mr. Bloch? Because that entire write-up is a steaming pile of sycophantic garbage.
I’m over her. She’s the least of everyone’s worries. Let’s focus on more important things, yes? I know, her refusal to leave NYC costs money etc. and she’s not doing her job but in the grand scheme of things, I have no energy for this.
Her fashion choices are bad. Leading me to hope that the designers who are dressing her are deliberately choosing unflattering pieces from their collections. But I may have watched too much “The Bold and the Beautiful” on my days off.
I could swear Krystal Carrington wore that top dress.
You are not incorrect. I had been struggling to place it and just settled on cher or Donna Summer. Or a knockoff solid gold dancer.
If I was a designer I wouldn’t care so much about her politics and total uselessness as FLOTUS, I just wouldn’t want her wearing my clothing because Young Jocelyn Wildentrump makes everything look so, so CHEAP.
BAHAHA!! She is getting into Jocelyn The Cat-faced Wonder territory.
Agreed!
👏👏👏😹
Great comment.
Wildentrump! Totally stealing this – haha! That review is ridiculous. I don’t know how she manages to look so dowdy. Everything she wears looks like the 80s.
She looked sad because she cannot move her face anymore. When she is sad, happy, mad, excited etc she has the same look, like she is squinting.
How ironic is it that the world’s biggest immigrant hater is married to an immigrant. I feel not one ounce of pity for this woman. Flash back to when she was trying to land a billionaire. Reap what you sow honey, he’s all yours, except for his side piece. Geez these woman will do anything for money and power. donald trump, if he and I were the last two people on Earth and we needed to procreate to start over, the world would end. He is repulsive.
Ahahahhaha that is funny. The world would end indeed.
While I agree that the fashion industry can be fickle and fake, I somehow don’t think established American designers are losing any sleep over her not wearing their designs.
But as usual, she’s lauded for the same thing that Michelle Obama would have been (and falsely WAS) excoriated over when she was FLOTUS.
I just came to say that I’m in awe of your name!
Whoever she is in private, the first lady she most brings to mind is not Jackie Kennedy. It’s First Lady Barbie.
Very much agree! Very plastic and stiff. A good clothes horse but with no thoughts/actions.
I couldn’t think of what bothered me about her. You nailed it. Thanks!
I take issue with the fact that someone is actually calling her attractive. Yes, she is thin. However if her face is what is passing for attractive these days, then people have a screwed up perception of beauty thanks to all the bad plastic surgery they’ve been seeing.
ita blanche
her face is so pinched it looks like she is in pain
I think she is a passive-aggressive b@i!h .
They probably had a deal, now he is president she should be working but she doesn’t give a crap. She could retire somewhere and simply disappear, instead she accepted: Ok I’ll go with you, meet the Pope and all the stuff, but I want the world to see how miserable I am, and how I do not give a crap about anything. And I will buy all the fancy clothes I can afford.
She didn’t seem to be having a good time! Anything she wears couldn’t be worse than his WAY too big suits and WAY too long ties
Wow, the dress in the first photo is hideous.
Yes, Melanie looked just lovely in that giant gold belt that looked like she had stolen it from the welterweight champion. And her exquisite taste and sense of decorum were definitely on display when she wore the hideous 51,000 coat. Does anyone else think that it might have been a bad idea, a failure of sensitivity, to wear that coat while her husband was trying to cut Medicaid, CHIP, and other programs that are crucial to the lives of so many? Compare her sad face to that of a mother who can’t afford life saving surgery for her child, thanks to Bigly Boy with the tiny fists and tinier heart.
Wearing that coat was mean and thoughtless of her to wear that day. She’s married to a billionaire so she doesn’t realize how important the things he’s talking away are. She’ll never be hungry or insured.
Ugh! Those YUGE belts were awful!
Sorry-this is part of the authoritarian script. Starve your people at home and spend on insanely expensive unnecessary stuff to show how rich you are. All dictators do it. See Assad. Heck, Kim Jong un does the same thing.
Beth and Lama: Yes! You’re correct in everything you say. And the Bigly Belts are never going to be a happenin’ thing.
Her style is so throw back femmebot traditional.
“Not since Jacqueline Kennedy has there been a first lady who needs less help.”
Fortunately, for whoever said that, the rather vengeful Nancy Reagan died last year.
More dictator chic from the bot wife.
She’s not getting revenge on anyone because no matter what American fashion designers are doing, she will always be married to that vulgarian.
Is there any truth to the Hope Hicks rumours?
Eeewwww! I mean, really, so gross!
That one is new to me, but the rumor during the campaign was that she was Corey Lewandowski’s side piece and that was in part related to him being fired. I saw a pic of her looking at him in this loving adoring manner so I don’t discount that rumor.
Yes-this is the story. Corey is a married guy with 4 kids. Word was that they had an affair. Not Trump.
Well, women are always being accused of sleeping with the boss. Apparently we can’t resist jumping the bones of any man we actually have to be alone with in an office.
I wouldn’t put too much credence into such rumors involving Trump or any other guy she has worked with. It could just be the usual sexist assumptions.
I liked Melania’s outfits except for the flowery coat. She has good posture and poise. However, she seemed very over-dressed compared to the other political spouses. She came across as a trophy wife on display which is sadly all she will ever be.
What did Dolce e Gabbana whip up for her to wear when attending Memorial Day ceremonies?
Oh, right. Never mind.
That coat is beyond HIDEOUS!
Looks like Hildi’s crazy (insult to crazy) ugly flower bathroom.
https://www.google.com/search?q=trading+spaces+hildi+flower+bathroom&client=ms-android-samsung&prmd=ivsn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwixroCx55fUAhXC1IMKHcAsCKMQ_AUICSgB&biw=360&bih=560#imgdii=-SIWS3YAaCzwRM:&imgrc=AUj3h7i9kZfe5M:
so ugly clothes fitted properly now equates personal beauty?
in general the clothes are ugly and inappropriate for time of day and place, revealing a sort of cheapness of her personal taste.
but tacky, bedazzled disco dresses for breakfast on a tall slim frame equals beautiful?
good to know.
Melania looked nice in the mint green button up sweater and slacks she had on arriving back at the WH over the weekend. Her hair was softer, makeup minimal. When casual she can really look very pretty. There I said something nice.
Her husband is sleazy so, sorry, that reflects on her. She can spend a lot on clothes, plastic surgery, implants, grooming, the whole shebang, and neither she nor her husband and his giant clown suits/ties will ever look classy.
Just one thing to add, his suits always looks cheap, just like the person wearing them.
Yep.
Not all the riches in the world can save her from the misery that is being married to Donald Trump. I do not feel sorry for Melania.
Melanin Trump may have been a model and always expensively dressed but Michelle Obama has more style and presence in her pinky toe than her successor will ever have in her entire life.
Compared to her, Melania just looks like a fashion victim with more money than sense. I doubt she’ll ever be as influential as Michelle was fashion-wise either.
“She knows her size”. Is that something so unusual it merits commending?
Maybe it is. Look at how Kim Kardashian so often squeezes into clothing too small for her. But Melania seems to more easily fit into off the rack sizing, as might be expected for a standard size model. Many women have figures that are more difficult to dress properly off the rack. We have more complicated shapes than men, and even men need their clothes altered for the best fit (if I can believe all the old sitcoms with episodes set in the mens’ department).
Read all the comments and I seem to be alone in my love of the outfit with the coat LOL.
I do agree it was in poor taste to wear something so expensive when her husband is slashing benefits to the poor, but if I’m completely shallow and divorce the photos away from everything that is happening….I just LOVE that outfit. LOVE IT. In fact, I really like most of what she wears.
If those clothes were cheaper and I was thinner and I, uh, actually cared to look better at work LOL I’d love to have a wardrobe like that. But then she must have to shave her legs everyday and…oh you know I’ve probably said too much.
I loved the coat too, thought the cut could have been different, though. It’s boxy, which worked perfectly for wearing it on her shoulders, but if someone were to actually put their arms through the armholes, I think the coat would look too matronly. And I loved the dress.
And it seriously pisses me off that for the most part I like what she wears. LOL
Bahaha pine tree your comment is awesome! Some much needed levity
Coat is fine — for a rave in 1996
“She doesn’t need couture. She can buy off the rack.”
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
Anybody can buy off the rack. “She doesn’t need couture” is an absurd statement in this context, as if she’s above couture b/c she buys off the rack???? To wear couture, you have to have designers who WANT TO MAKE YOU COUTURE.
That $50k D&G (OFF THE RACK) coat was a ridiculously tone-deaf Let Them Eat Cake fck-up. The right lost their shit over Michelle wearing a $3k coat. Please. MT also looked inappropriately dressed for several occasions.
And yes, she has done JACK SHIT as flotus besides sit in her golden tower and come along for the luxe vaca. I have NO time for ANY of these grotesque people.
Frankly I like the majority of her outfits, I can’t help it. I prefer her style to Kate’s. She’s many things but for me she’s stylish yet classy. Her plastic face doesn’t help but she looks pretty.
I can maybe, through gritted teeth, allow that she might look stylish from time to time. Classy? Never. Classy comes from inside, and she’s just an uneducated borderline bimbo who got her sugar daddy.
Her hair looks particularly weird in that last photo. I don’t know why, it’s just odd.
