Page Six: Melania Trump gets revenge on fickle American fashion designers

Donald Trump, Melania Trump at a concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina during the Heads of State and of Government G7 summit

Melania Trump made it through her husband’s nine-day international tour and I would guess that she’s now safely ensconced back in the Trump Tower penthouse, taking a shower every hour to try to cleanse herself of being that close to the baby fists, and even being forced to touch them periodically. There’s also a rumor going around that Melania seemed so sad during the tour because Donald Trump’s long-time aide Hope Hicks was on the entire trip, and there are lots of rumors that Hope Hicks is Bigly’s side-piece. Personally, I don’t think Melania would care if Bigly had a side-piece. Melania didn’t care that Bigly bragged about sexually assaulting women, why would she care about her husband having an affair with a presumably consensual other woman?

So why did Melania seem so sad? I think that’s just her baseline emotion at this point. She’s just unhappy. But to hear her stylist tell it, the tour was a triumph because Melania got to wear pretty clothes from non-American designers. She got to stick it to all of those American designers who refused to dress her.

Melania Trump is proving to the fashion designers who said they wouldn’t help her that dressing well is the best revenge. The first lady’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the Vatican, Belgium and Sicily — wearing mostly Dolce & Gabbana — was a fashion tour de force that has forced many naysayers in the rag trade to rethink.

The list of designers who said they wouldn’t dress Melania is long, led by Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Zac Posen, Christian Siriano and Sophie Theallet. But Melania has managed to look smashing in dozens of different ensembles, from her white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit on election night to the D&G 3-D floral coat she wore in Sicily on Friday.

Defending the former model against critics who harped on the garment’s $51,500 cost, the Washington Post’s Robin Givhan opined, “Frankly, the floral coat is beautiful.”

“There is a softening, a melting,” stylist Phillip Bloch told me. “Fashion people are fickle and fake. They are starting to see she is a beautiful woman who is married to the president, and it is an honor to dress her.”

Deliveries to Trump Tower have picked up. “Most days, the lobby is brimming with wardrobe boxes delivered for Melania,” a source told me. “Once she tries on the outfits and decides what she will keep, the boxes come back downstairs.”

Not since Jacqueline Kennedy has there been a first lady who needs less help.

“She doesn’t need couture. She can buy off the rack, and it looks beautiful,” Bloch said. “She knows her size, and she knows what works on her. She luxuriates in minimal.”

[From Page Six]

Eh. The issue was never that American fashion designers disliked Melania on a personal level, or that they thought she couldn’t wear couture. Of course she looks good in high-end design – she’s an attractive woman with a great figure. The issue was was that her husband was and is a deranged, p-ssy-grabbing white supremacist and traitor and Melania is his enabler. Fashion designers have the right to say “no thanks” to dressing her, just as she has the right to wear whatever she wants.

I also think it’s interesting that we’re supposed to think it’s brave of Melania to spend her days ordering clothes, trying on clothes and deciding what to wear. She’s been First Lady for more than four months now, and all she’s done is increase her wardrobe. Imagine if Michelle Obama had just spent her first four months in Chicago, shopping and planning out her outfits.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump leave Italy

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News, Getty.

 

82 Responses to “Page Six: Melania Trump gets revenge on fickle American fashion designers”

  1. catwoman says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:06 am

    She looks miserable, even in her $50,000+ coat. I wouldn’t trade places with her for all the money in the world. She made her bargain with the devil and I don’t feel the least bit sorry for her.

    Reply
    • Pandy says:
      May 30, 2017 at 9:35 am

      Same. She looks miserable because she’s an idiot thrust into a spotlight and she’s savvy enough to realize that she’s a joke … and no $50,000+ coat is going to deflect that reality. Imagine what the other spouses must have thought of that grandstanding move. It ranks up there with Mango Mussolini shoving aside the PM of Montenegro to get to the front of the photo opp.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      May 30, 2017 at 9:37 am

      Exactly, she looks like a dead-eyed android. The most revealing photo was her Vatican outfit as The Widow Trump.

      Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      May 30, 2017 at 12:38 pm

      I agree, I think she is deeply unhappy. She so rarely smiles and I’ve never seen her laugh.

      However, i want to say I LOVED the outfit with the coat. The whole outfit looks SO GOOD. I was stunned to learn the price, but I still think the whole look was really beautiful.

      Frankly, she always looks good. She gets a lot of criticism on here for her husband and supportive things she has said/done for him that rightly deserve criticism, but people also criticize her clothes when….really?! I mean, you don’t have to like her to admit she looks very well put together all the time.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        May 30, 2017 at 3:52 pm

        I wouldn’t say “all the time”–the WWE gold belt she wore recently was a miss–but I would agree that she generally looks good and appropriate.

        Still would take Michelle over her any damn day though.
        Melania may be a well-dressed and attractive woman, but Michelle exuded style, grace, light and warmth. Her passion, empathy, and enthusiasm was what brought so much to her presence as FLOTUS, whereas Melania is simply just another fashionable mannequin, a piece of army candy for 45 to adorn himself with.

      • pinetree13 says:
        May 30, 2017 at 4:26 pm

        OH TOTALLY AGREE!
        Barbie-FLOTUS is not the role model Michelle was and cannot hold a candle to her in any way. She literally is purely decorative.

    • AnnaKist says:
      May 30, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      I also agree with the above comments. I’ve often said she looks as if she’s on the verge of tears, about to burst into tears at any second, as I would be if I just had to e in the same room as her twatty husband. Then again, she’s heading for 50 and is in a position to leave and still have a great life if her current one is so horrible. I can’t remember any other First Lady’s wardrobe getting so much coverage.

      Reply
    • DystopianDance says:
      May 30, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      I’m surprised D&G tripped and drooled over her in the race to show off. Don’t they care about the American’s admins stance on EVERYTHING?

      Reply
  2. SusanneToo says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:07 am

    How is it revenge if you’re wearing a silver dress that makes your boobs look like Aunt Bea’s and a flowered jacket that looks like it came off the discount rack at K-Mart?

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I frequently side eye Robin Givhan’s fashion reviews, but this takes the cake. That jacket is ridiculous.

    Reply
  4. INeedANap says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    That coat looks like something I’d slap together with a glue gun and leftover fake flowers while suffering from a raging fever.

    I like some of her clothes, and she certainly has a great figure, but her fashion is hit or miss at best. I loved how much she looked like a widow though. I like women who plan ahead.

    Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      May 30, 2017 at 9:36 am

      I know right? I think about 80% of her outfits on the trip worked for her but that flower coat was atrocious. At first I thought it was a joke the Donald was playing on her! Seriously it looks like the flowers we made in elementary school with colored paper tissue was glued to a white coat. I felt bad for her.

      Reply
  5. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I love Robin Givhan very much; she is one of my favorite fashion writers, but she is dead wrong about that coat.

    Most of Melania’s clothes during her trip looked gauche and completely inappropriate. It is what a newly rich person wears to show that they have money.

    Reply
  6. OriginallyBlue says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:12 am

    These people sound like a cult. “She’s married to the President and it’s an honour to dress her” that sounds so weird and wrong. People don’t have to dress her or like her. IMO she isn’t that pretty and her body looks like the body of pretty much any rich house wife with nothing but time on her hands.

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Fashion people are fickle and fake? Like you, Mr. Bloch? Because that entire write-up is a steaming pile of sycophantic garbage.

    I’m over her. She’s the least of everyone’s worries. Let’s focus on more important things, yes? I know, her refusal to leave NYC costs money etc. and she’s not doing her job but in the grand scheme of things, I have no energy for this.

    Reply
  8. Merritt says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Her fashion choices are bad. Leading me to hope that the designers who are dressing her are deliberately choosing unflattering pieces from their collections. But I may have watched too much “The Bold and the Beautiful” on my days off.

    Reply
  9. Kyra says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:14 am

    If I was a designer I wouldn’t care so much about her politics and total uselessness as FLOTUS, I just wouldn’t want her wearing my clothing because Young Jocelyn Wildentrump makes everything look so, so CHEAP.

    Reply
  10. OSTONE says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:16 am

    She looked sad because she cannot move her face anymore. When she is sad, happy, mad, excited etc she has the same look, like she is squinting.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:17 am

    How ironic is it that the world’s biggest immigrant hater is married to an immigrant. I feel not one ounce of pity for this woman. Flash back to when she was trying to land a billionaire. Reap what you sow honey, he’s all yours, except for his side piece. Geez these woman will do anything for money and power. donald trump, if he and I were the last two people on Earth and we needed to procreate to start over, the world would end. He is repulsive.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:17 am

    While I agree that the fashion industry can be fickle and fake, I somehow don’t think established American designers are losing any sleep over her not wearing their designs.

    But as usual, she’s lauded for the same thing that Michelle Obama would have been (and falsely WAS) excoriated over when she was FLOTUS.

    Reply
  13. Cannibell says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Whoever she is in private, the first lady she most brings to mind is not Jackie Kennedy. It’s First Lady Barbie.

    Reply
  14. It'sJustBlanche says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I take issue with the fact that someone is actually calling her attractive. Yes, she is thin. However if her face is what is passing for attractive these days, then people have a screwed up perception of beauty thanks to all the bad plastic surgery they’ve been seeing.

    Reply
  15. Eleonor says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I think she is a passive-aggressive b@i!h .
    They probably had a deal, now he is president she should be working but she doesn’t give a crap. She could retire somewhere and simply disappear, instead she accepted: Ok I’ll go with you, meet the Pope and all the stuff, but I want the world to see how miserable I am, and how I do not give a crap about anything. And I will buy all the fancy clothes I can afford.

    Reply
  16. Beth says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:20 am

    She didn’t seem to be having a good time! Anything she wears couldn’t be worse than his WAY too big suits and WAY too long ties

    Reply
  17. sarri says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Wow, the dress in the first photo is hideous.

    Reply
  18. Giddy says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Yes, Melanie looked just lovely in that giant gold belt that looked like she had stolen it from the welterweight champion. And her exquisite taste and sense of decorum were definitely on display when she wore the hideous 51,000 coat. Does anyone else think that it might have been a bad idea, a failure of sensitivity, to wear that coat while her husband was trying to cut Medicaid, CHIP, and other programs that are crucial to the lives of so many? Compare her sad face to that of a mother who can’t afford life saving surgery for her child, thanks to Bigly Boy with the tiny fists and tinier heart.

    Reply
  19. Parigo says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Her style is so throw back femmebot traditional.

    Reply
  20. lightpurple says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:36 am

    “Not since Jacqueline Kennedy has there been a first lady who needs less help.”

    Fortunately, for whoever said that, the rather vengeful Nancy Reagan died last year.

    Reply
  21. adastraperaspera says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:37 am

    More dictator chic from the bot wife.

    Reply
  22. HK9 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:38 am

    She’s not getting revenge on anyone because no matter what American fashion designers are doing, she will always be married to that vulgarian.

    Reply
  23. LaraK says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Is there any truth to the Hope Hicks rumours?
    Eeewwww! I mean, really, so gross!

    Reply
  24. Cerys says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I liked Melania’s outfits except for the flowery coat. She has good posture and poise. However, she seemed very over-dressed compared to the other political spouses. She came across as a trophy wife on display which is sadly all she will ever be.

    Reply
  25. MrsK says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:49 am

    What did Dolce e Gabbana whip up for her to wear when attending Memorial Day ceremonies?

    Oh, right. Never mind.

    Reply
  26. Blackcat says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:22 am

    That coat is beyond HIDEOUS!
    Looks like Hildi’s crazy (insult to crazy) ugly flower bathroom.

    https://www.google.com/search?q=trading+spaces+hildi+flower+bathroom&client=ms-android-samsung&prmd=ivsn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwixroCx55fUAhXC1IMKHcAsCKMQ_AUICSgB&biw=360&bih=560#imgdii=-SIWS3YAaCzwRM:&imgrc=AUj3h7i9kZfe5M:

    Reply
  27. poppy says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:04 am

    so ugly clothes fitted properly now equates personal beauty?
    in general the clothes are ugly and inappropriate for time of day and place, revealing a sort of cheapness of her personal taste.
    but tacky, bedazzled disco dresses for breakfast on a tall slim frame equals beautiful?
    good to know.

    Reply
  28. TheOtherSam says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Melania looked nice in the mint green button up sweater and slacks she had on arriving back at the WH over the weekend. Her hair was softer, makeup minimal. When casual she can really look very pretty. There I said something nice.

    Reply
  29. minx says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Her husband is sleazy so, sorry, that reflects on her. She can spend a lot on clothes, plastic surgery, implants, grooming, the whole shebang, and neither she nor her husband and his giant clown suits/ties will ever look classy.

    Reply
  30. Lolo86lf says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Not all the riches in the world can save her from the misery that is being married to Donald Trump. I do not feel sorry for Melania.

    Reply
  31. teacakes says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Melanin Trump may have been a model and always expensively dressed but Michelle Obama has more style and presence in her pinky toe than her successor will ever have in her entire life.

    Compared to her, Melania just looks like a fashion victim with more money than sense. I doubt she’ll ever be as influential as Michelle was fashion-wise either.

    Reply
  32. Trillion says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    “She knows her size”. Is that something so unusual it merits commending?

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      May 30, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      Maybe it is. Look at how Kim Kardashian so often squeezes into clothing too small for her. But Melania seems to more easily fit into off the rack sizing, as might be expected for a standard size model. Many women have figures that are more difficult to dress properly off the rack. We have more complicated shapes than men, and even men need their clothes altered for the best fit (if I can believe all the old sitcoms with episodes set in the mens’ department).

      Reply
  33. pinetree13 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Read all the comments and I seem to be alone in my love of the outfit with the coat LOL.

    I do agree it was in poor taste to wear something so expensive when her husband is slashing benefits to the poor, but if I’m completely shallow and divorce the photos away from everything that is happening….I just LOVE that outfit. LOVE IT. In fact, I really like most of what she wears.

    If those clothes were cheaper and I was thinner and I, uh, actually cared to look better at work LOL I’d love to have a wardrobe like that. But then she must have to shave her legs everyday and…oh you know I’ve probably said too much.

    Reply
  34. madonami says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    “She doesn’t need couture. She can buy off the rack.”

    LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

    Anybody can buy off the rack. “She doesn’t need couture” is an absurd statement in this context, as if she’s above couture b/c she buys off the rack???? To wear couture, you have to have designers who WANT TO MAKE YOU COUTURE.

    That $50k D&G (OFF THE RACK) coat was a ridiculously tone-deaf Let Them Eat Cake fck-up. The right lost their shit over Michelle wearing a $3k coat. Please. MT also looked inappropriately dressed for several occasions.

    And yes, she has done JACK SHIT as flotus besides sit in her golden tower and come along for the luxe vaca. I have NO time for ANY of these grotesque people.

    Reply
  35. liriel says:
    May 30, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Frankly I like the majority of her outfits, I can’t help it. I prefer her style to Kate’s. She’s many things but for me she’s stylish yet classy. Her plastic face doesn’t help but she looks pretty.

    Reply
  36. JustJen says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Her hair looks particularly weird in that last photo. I don’t know why, it’s just odd.

    Reply

