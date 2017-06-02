Dani Mathers cries victim after body shaming woman: ‘I lost my privacy’

Former Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers on Life After Body Shaming Scandal: I 'Hide Out at My Mother's House' https://t.co/KzI9i5hU6b
— People Magazine (@people) June 1, 2017
Aaaaaand the Dani Mathers Pity Party started early. I thought she would make her play for public sympathy six months from now but no, the ink hasn’t dried on her plea deal and she’s already peddling her faux contrition to the media. Quick catchup: Dani posted a picture of a naked 70 year woman to her Snapchat and made a catty remark. Dani claims she just meant to send the pic to one friend in a Snapchat but posted it to the world instead – oops! The LA City Attorney went for a felony invasion of privacy charge that Dani and her bigwig attorneys kept trying to get tossed out of court. She was denied both times because the judge did not feel Dani showed proper remorse for her actions. And that, right there, is why this Victim Tour upsets me so. Dani has no problem with her actions, just that she’s being held accountable. She thinks she’s being maligned because that picture was never meant to be shared with the world. But she’s going for it, she ran to Mommy and now she’s got her thumb in her mouth and pleading her case through the press.
Former Playboy model Dani Mathers is speaking out after pleading no contest to invasion of privacy charges. Prosecutors said she secretly took a photo of a 70-year-old naked woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media.
The model, 30, says she has received death threats since the incident went viral last year.
“To hide out at my mother’s house at age 30 because of something I’ve done — it just felt really low,” she said in an interview with ABC News. “I had lost my privacy after taking privacy from somebody else.”
“I didn’t have an intention of breaking a law. I just wasn’t thinking, to be honest,” she said, noting that she meant to send the photo privately to a friend. “My intention was to reply to the conversation I was having with my friend. I know the difference between right and wrong and I chose wrong.”
Mathers told ABC that she has never met the woman involved, although she has wanted to apologize in person.
“I never meant to hurt her,” she said. “I never ever intended on showing the world this photo … I hope that she could forgive me.”
“I just want her to be able to move on and move forward in her life and not feel judged or that she what she was doing was being ridiculed, because it had nothing to do with that and I’m so sorry,” Mathers told ABC.
First of all – are we not supposed to hide out at our mother’s house after a certain age? If so, please don’t tell my mom that – I make up stuff so I can stash away on her couch for a weekend. On a more serious note, death threats are not funny and they never make a point. So on that one, singular point, I will take up for Dani – nobody should be threatening her or her family’s well-being. But she can skip me with the rest of her nonsense. Yeah, I wish the real victim here could move on as well. I’m guessing she does too. I’ll bet she wishes that photo isn’t displayed with each reference. But it sounds like Dani is going to drag her out into the press every time because she, the 70-year old, body-shamed victim, has the audacity not to forgive Dani for being cruel to her. And if I can offer Dani a little tip – when you ridicule and judge a person on their appearance, they’re going to feel ridiculed and judged. So if you don’t want someone to feel that way – don’t do it. See how that works?
Dani said she never meant to hurt her, I disagree. Dani didn’t care if she hurt this poor woman or not, she never meant to get caught doing it. And as for losing her privacy because she took someone’s privacy – that’s not low, it’s karma. Every time Dani opens her disingenuous mouth about this, I hope they add another zero on to her victim’s civil case award.
Photo credit: Twitter and Getty Images
While I don’t approve of the death threats (obviously) – I have no pity for this b**ch. I don’t blame the 70 year old woman for not forgiving her – this self absorbed sh*t shows no remorse and thinks that because she a busty blond she can do whatever she wants. I’m glad the fitness clubs have banned her, and others keep on the pressure. What she did amounts to much worse than she got charged with, and I hope she goes broke and has to work as a waitress at hooters
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
If she were truly remorseful she would have made a public apology to the woman she photographed (a sincere one at that) and then just quietly got on with her life. The fact that she’s whining to the press just shows that she still doesn’t think she did anything wrong (whether she shared the photo with one person or 100 it was still incredibly invasive, rude, and cruel).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And if she was genuinely curious about why this has happened, and how she could avoid such an outcome in the future, she could have read any number of books or spoken to countless therapists or women’s groups to truly appreciate the extent of her patriarchy-complicit behavior. Including her feelings of victim-hood whilst behaving as a perpetrator. There is a much happier world on the other side of self-awareness, Dani.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly – she only “meant” to share it with one person – like that’s any better than sharing it with two, three, many others?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should have to register as a sex offender. Period. This is one of those “imagine if a man had done this” things. I don’t care that the dude who hides the camera in the public toilet is going to use and share the image for spank banks and Dani was just being a jackass, the resulting violation and humiliation to the victim is the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t even think about if she were a man. I agree with your points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhahahhahahahhahahhahaha
That’s all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m child-free but if this was my daughter, she would be hiding FROM ME.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+10000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
another +10000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000,000
But those of us who would kick our daughter’s backsides for behaving like this, would have already raised her not to do something so disgusting in the first place. Being 30, she should know better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. My seven year old knows better than this. Truly. She once tried to discuss a child’s body and I gave her what-for explaining to her that we have no right to discuss someone else’s body, period. People are not their bodies.
And if my kid (even at 30) did something like this I would give her a feminism and compassion bootcamp the likes of no other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and another +10000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, oh, me too! On top of which, I would feel extremely ashamed to have raised a daughter like her, one who takes glee in mocking and ridiculing others, and who is utterly uncaring about the people who she hurts in doing so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet she was the mean girl in high school, she’s only sorry she got caught and that’s it. Vile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Look at how many times she refers to herself in that statement, and how few times she referenced the victim.
At no point does she refer to it as assault, she just violated her privacy. That’s the one tiny piece about the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s hoping we forget about the actual victim!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet you’re right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. She just has a mean, nasty face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she is SMIRKING in that court photo. Disgusting, vile human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeez girl the problem isn’t that you shared the pic publically-the problem is that you took a picture of a stranger naked in a locker room. Even if you just kept it to yourself and your friend that is gross. Not to mentioned you still mocked her and called her gross-you can just sit down with your ‘oh my privacy’
Death threats are not cool-but this idiot can have all the seats
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously! How does she not get this? It’s not the fact that she body-shamed someone. It’s the fact that she took a photo of someone who was in a state of undress in a private space without their consent. It doesn’t matter if she kept it privately or shared it. She still grossly invaded someone’s privacy. What goes around comes around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still vile. Girl you were running your mouth about being vindicated and such right before sentencing. Save your tears for your pillow
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fear not, Dani. You’ll probably get a job at the White House or as wife #4 to Drumpf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God you are right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ooo, solid burn, Rice! I like your style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know if I believe the death threats — that seems to be the first thing people like this claim when they get caught being horrible people. As if it somehow cancels out what they did. Anyhow, no sympathy. She can go away any time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m a little skeptical about the death threats claim too. And she’s still showing that she doesn’t get the fact that the whole world saw the picture isn’t the only thing that’s wrong with what she did. She was first wrong in taking the picture period- even if she had just kept it to herself, that’s still taking naked photos of some stranger without their consent. Then she shares it with her friend- making the problem even worse- and the intent behind taking and sharing the photo was nasty too. Who does that? Normal people can deal with seeing others who aren’t the beauty standard without behaving this way and move on from it like mature adults. There are teenagers who wouldn’t think to do something like this. This just shows what a malicious, juvenile, vain person she is and shows that she clearly puts an unhealthy amount of emphasis on looks. No respect for other people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
even if she meant to sent the picture to one person – it is still illegal!!!!!! all that says is she’s only sad she got caught. its cute she thinks she has to “hide out”. no one knows who the fuck you are so just run your errands bitch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the fact that she thinks her original intent to share it privately was somehow better than what she did speaks volumes about what kind of trash she truly is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000. She admits that she is the type of person who makes fun of other women’s bodies with her girlfriends – and that somehow is suppose to make us think better of her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, this horrible women thinks so much of herself that people everywhere will instantly recognize her, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000 that last sentence was everything 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was her biggest lie, the photo was mean for everyone. It’s just not the type of thing you’d “share with a girlfriend.” She thought she was being funny. On top of everything else she’s a bad liar too. She needs to shut up and go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t buy that she posted it by accident either. She just didn’t realize the press would notice her attempt at being funny. Can you imagine if it was a model-type who was nude in the background? Maybe she would get that you just don’t do that to someone in the change room if that was the case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah and maybe stop sticking your face & name all over stuff if you want your privacy back, dipshit. +1000 to your last sentence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly who is she “hiding from”? She looks like many other girls in L.A., molded by the same or similar cosmetic surgeons. Besides which, she sure as hell didn’t give her victim any place to “hide” after she cruelly exposed her to the world. So why should anyone be remotely concerned for her own alleged fear of others’ words and actions, now? (I’m thinking the main thing she dislikes is the negative media stories.) She made her own bed, time for her to lie in it. (And frankly, I hope she DOES pull the covers all the way up; don’t want to have to glimpse her mean, borderline unattractive face again!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This woman has clearly been a complete piece of crap all her life and until now she’s only been encouraged or at least never received any kind of backlash.
Not a fan of threats against them but the mockery, the laughter and the continued media coverage? No sympathy there. Now you know what it feels like, and maybe you’ll learn.
Naaaaah who am I kidding, people like her never do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. She’s going to be the poor hard-done-by victim of this the rest of her life. I hope she gets sued large.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaaaawww poor poppet – violated someone’s privacy in the most fundamental way and was held accountable for it. Excuse me while I wipe my tears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wants to move on with her life and not feel judged. Ahem-this is called karma, what you do to others gets done to you. Live with it and be quiet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Karma’s a bitch only if you are. Easy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has no idea what “dignity” means. Personal dignity and the dignity of others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scum of the earth. I really wish she’d just get a job flipping burgers and stop trying to reform her image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would feel badly for the other people at the burger place. Also, I wouldn’t want her touching my food – she clearly doesn’t care enough about other people to care about food safety. I’m trying to think of a shitty enough job to wish on her, but honestly, she’s an insult to any profession. Mistress to Drumph is like the best i can do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Put her to work in the hospital laundry room.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I didn’t have an intention of breaking a law.”
Did you INTEND to take a nude photo of someone without their knowledge or consent? Yes, yes you did.
Did you INTEND to distribute said photo? Yes, yes you did.
“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” Take several seats now, lady, and a few doses of STFU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can just go ahead and swallow the whole bottle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I never meant to hurt her,” she said. “I never ever intended on showing the world this photo … I hope that she could forgive me.”
I just meant to humiliate her privately, laugh at her with just my friends. See, no harm intended. Stupid cow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, as soon as you said “cow” you turned around and did essentially the same thing to her.
Body shaming the body shamer does nothing to help anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is taking responsibility for your actions so damn hard? Geez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously i don’t get why she’s so dump with all this.
She did something terrible, she was wrong, why ist SHE playing the victim? Why plead not guilty? This could be long over for the victim and her.
Why didn’t she admit what she’s done on day one? Apologize to the victim in person. Plead guilty and pay up. Tell everyone you messed up, tell them to be better and respect other people. Tell them to think before posting.
She could have acted like a grown up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She plead “no contest,” which isn’t the same as not guilty. It’s in between – she’s not saying she’s innocent but she’s not saying she’s guilty either, just that she won’t argue that she isn’t guilty. So, yes, you’re 100% right, still not owning up to what she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she is particularly attractive but could it be that she has coasted on her looks most of her life? Possibly as a child she was overindulged and this carried on to adulthood? Not that this gives her a pass, not at all. She has zero self awareness and I truly wish she would go the feck away and quit whining. And agree with another poster further up, she can go about her business….no one knows who the h*ll she is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t think of the 70 year old as a person. It’s all ab being a social media star. Yes our society is getting so detached and YES she was the mean girl in high school and still is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Karma, bitch. She still doesn’t get it so she deserves most of what’s coming to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pardon me while I don’t feel sorry for her. She’s only sad that her life is being affected and that she got caught even though her punishment is little more than a slap on the wrist.
She will sell this sob story to as many people as she can until people are bored of it and then I’m willing to bet a sex tape mysteriously finds its way to exposure with the claim that it was stolen from her, so she can cash in that way as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she serious? She really doesn’t understand that this was a sex crime? Or two, to be more precise. She talks about it like it was only the sharing of the photograph that was a problem, not the taking of it in the first place. BOTH of those acts were sexual violations, not just the posting it online part.
You can’t take or share photographs of people naked without their consent, end of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. She has not once shown she understands that taking that picture in the first place was wrong in any way. She’s only ever focused on the “getting caught” part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She makes Regina George look like sweet heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She makes LiLo look like a person who cares for others and is accountable for her actions!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sociopath!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. She should shut her duck face and actually disappear. Talking to People hardly constitutes “hiding out” at her mom’s house. (Her mom must be so proud. First Playboy, and now People!!!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m only sad that she doesn’t have to register as a sex offender for what she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. I don’t give a crap about probation. Make her register. This is a sex crime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am older and heavy and very subconscious about it. This person is one reason I am intimidated by gyms, the mean girls who poke fun at ppl behind their backs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is and has ALWAYS been the worst part of this. To humiliate a person who is taking care of themselves – ugh, it just breaks my heart. For the victim and for the millions of women like you who feel like they can’t go to a goddamned gym because of shitty people like her. I wish there weren’t scumbags like this in the world. All I can say is that most of the world isn’t interested in judging you for trying to be good to yourself. You are welcome and fuck people like this – they are the ones who are truly ugly and unattractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
very well said.
Dlo – just live for yourself. You will be always more beautiful than her and similar people out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*applause
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you have a YMCA by you? Ours has a great gym and it’s filled with older people, overweight people. I never feel intimated there as opposed to a more traditional gym filled with young, beautiful and thin people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dlo, you go! Don’t let awful people like her intimidate you. Also, I highly recommend Jillian Michaels videos, which are incredibly affordable, easy to follow, and can be done in the privacy of your own home with minimal equipment. Jillian herself was once overweight and is a role model, not a vapid, plastic bimbo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t buy that she’s really this dense. I’m sure it’s been explained to her 1,001 times that taking the picture in the first place was where she broke the law. Taking a sneaky naked pic of someone in a private locker room is stupid, impulsive, and juvenile. But sharing it with even one person – JUST ONE – to viciously make fun of that person, that’s just a little bit evil. No matter how she tries to rationalize it away, she’s just not a good person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lucky for you that you don’t know people this stupid in real life!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel nothing but disgust for Dani Mathers. and sympathy for the unnamed woman.
And honestly, I feel something else. This case has given me panic attacks. I am currently paying $500 a month to work out with a personal trainer in a small gym instead of much, much less to go to a large fitness center because of Dani Mathers and people like her. I’m not extremely overweight, but I am TERRIFIED of someone taking a picture of me, sweating and red-faced and TRYING and uploading it, even accidentally, to social media, and making me the butt of a joke. It is a paralyzing fear. When we eat, they make fun of us, and when we TRY they make fun of us, and no matter what… they make fun of us. I sit here, with tears on my cheeks, because of people like Dani.
In short… we just shouldn’t exist, to people like Dani Mathers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your post makes such a great point, and it’s so well-stated.
It’s like when I tell my son, short for his age and a little on the stocky side (like his father’s side of the family), that the “football boys” who have nothing but disdain for the … let’s say, “athletically disinclined” … will eventually grow up, move on, and stop being bullying dicks.
People like Dani Mathers make me a liar when I say that to my son. Because some people NEVER grow out of the need to cause other people pain, most of the time simply because they can.
Like so many “pretty people,” Dani Mathers hides behind the hair, the makeup, the fake breasts, and whatever it is she’s done to her face. Deep down in her rotten core, Dani Mathers LOATHES herself. She viciously attacked another human being, unprovoked, because that’s the only way she can feel good about herself. That’s her life, probably always has been, and it’s pathetic.
So you take a good long look at your sweaty, red, post-workout face in the mirror and see it for what it is: a woman who cares about, and for, herself. You want to love your body and make it healthy and strong. There is NO shame in that. Ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
<3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so sorry that you feel that way. I feel that way too, to an extent. I want to lose some weight, and there is a kickboxing gym near my home that I am interested in joining. “Interested” is maybe not the right word, I think I would like to kickbox, and I like the idea of the really good workout I would get. I find that I will never push myself THAT hard at home.
But the idea of working out in front of others terrifies me. I am so afraid to go. My husband says “get over yourself, everyone else will be focusing on themselves” and in general, I think he is right. But then you see this Piece of Garbage and it makes you think otherwise.
As far as we know, her biggest success in life has been to look pretty naked. Big #$%^ing deal. So she was blessed with some lovely genes, and works out, and likely had some surgeries……and she thinks that makes her “better” than her 70 year old victim? Please.
Also, what she did would be horrifying at any age, but previously I did not realize she was 30. I would have known that was wrong at 15, but I could almost see it if she were 19 and immature. Many decent 30 year olds can recall something they did at 15 or 20 that was shitty. They grew up and became better people. She did this AT 30??? And still can’t grasp that it was wrong? SMDH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See that’s the thing? I’ve always been comforted by the idea that everyone else is focused on themselves-but someone like Dani Mathers, and others like her ruin that.
Today, as I was doing burpees and dying a fast, painful death…it was comforting to know I was in a small gym, and the few other people are genuinely busting ass. There was no one paying attention if my shirt flew up and my still soft tummy showed, or my love handles jiggled. And if someone tried to take a picture of me, there was a very buff woman, and a few tough men who would quickly escort them on their way.
Frankly, that safety is worth every penny I pay for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry-I’m overweight too, and I know it’s tough. I said above-our YMCA is wonderful-the gym is filled with a variety of people. No one cares what you wear, there are bigger people, elderly-it’s so supportive and low key. And kudos to you for taking care of yourself by having a personal trainer at home. Dani and her ilk may look good on the outside but their insides are disgusting and repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My very best to all of you. I am 64 and overweight. Fortunately, I love to go to our county pool, where no one cares. Families and kids, polite lifeguards. I also have the most wonderful husband and 24 year old daughter to encourage me to get healthier. The question came up about this wretched young woman above. But, again, who raises this kind of person?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Pam Anderson
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like the vacuous right wing blogger Sheridan French.
And she looks 50. Somehow. Which is a real trick given what lot of surgery she’s probably had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She stole someone’s privacy, and now she’s complaining about having no privacy, that’s rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Minx, I came here to say the same thing.
Can you imagine not knowing someone is taking a photo of you naked without your permission?! This woman is so self-centered. She has no empathy and no common sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, that is such a violation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the more she talks about it, the longer the photo floats around and the true victim is again humiliated. She doesn’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually read the headline on your main page and said “F*CK. YOU.” out loud to the screen. F*ck you, Dani Mathers. F*ck you. You 100% meant to violate that woman’s privacy in the sanctity of a gym changing room. You violated the gym’s policies, you violated the standards of common decency and you 100% should be suffering. I wish with all my might that when you are 70, someone does the same thing to you in a place you feel safe and secure. You let us know if it feels the same as what you’re experiencing now with all this UNFAIRNESS about your “wrong” choice. Idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. She’s disgusting and I have ZERO sympathy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well well well…according to my relatives, back in the old days when someone would do something so dastardly, they’d be the recipients of a good old fashioned shunning. Which would, of course, be the worst punishment of all for this idiot. It would be nice if this horrific act would help strengthen (or create, in some states) revenge porn laws. Sharing naked pics of anyone without their consent should result in jail time, IMHO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, she’s a vile, remorseless, brat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God I’m loving this!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She deserves all the bad things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Time to take an auditorium full of seats, be quiet, reassess your priorities in life, be quiet, start giving more of yourself to others, and be quiet. Talking is what got you in trouble in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should be eyebrow shamed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just came from the gym. I’m 30-35 lbs overweight and I felt really edgy after reading this article. I wasn’t changing or anything but I felt an extra dose of self-consciousness today wondering how many people were silently laughing at me or smirking. I know that’s being paranoid but that’s how I felt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I’m Pollyanna-but I think most people are nice-and if they’re thinking anything it’s “Good for her!” I think those awful people are more rare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is her brain made of silicon?! She violated the privacy of some poor lady and was called out on it and caught and so hers was also. Fair trade. Now stfu peaches. You reap what you sow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having a brain made of silicon would mean there was something there to work with, which apparently, there is not. What’s more, she has no heart and no soul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The nerve of this b*tch!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 30 now. Her entire “career” has been built on her body. Even without her doing what she did the work opportunities, the party’s and her being the hot girl were coming to an end anyway. I think she thought she was going to be 25 forever and she would never get old. The chances of her becoming a Beverly Hills trophy wife are now non existent. At her age she has missed the “hot girl” boat in Hollywood and she really has nothing to offer as she enters her 30′s. Its not even like she has a nice personality to fall back on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should have been sentenced to posting a photo of her own naked body online – after removing the veneers, hair dye and fake breasts. And all of it in harsh daylight with no Photoshop whatsoever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The epitome of a Stupid Bitch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether to send to one or to many, why? She is a shallow, mean spirit voyeur. Punishment not enough. This was cruel!
Report this comment as spam or abuse