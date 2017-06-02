Dani Mathers cries victim after body shaming woman: ‘I lost my privacy’

Former Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers on Life After Body Shaming Scandal: I 'Hide Out at My Mother's House' https://t.co/KzI9i5hU6b — People Magazine (@people) June 1, 2017

Aaaaaand the Dani Mathers Pity Party started early. I thought she would make her play for public sympathy six months from now but no, the ink hasn’t dried on her plea deal and she’s already peddling her faux contrition to the media. Quick catchup: Dani posted a picture of a naked 70 year woman to her Snapchat and made a catty remark. Dani claims she just meant to send the pic to one friend in a Snapchat but posted it to the world instead – oops! The LA City Attorney went for a felony invasion of privacy charge that Dani and her bigwig attorneys kept trying to get tossed out of court. She was denied both times because the judge did not feel Dani showed proper remorse for her actions. And that, right there, is why this Victim Tour upsets me so. Dani has no problem with her actions, just that she’s being held accountable. She thinks she’s being maligned because that picture was never meant to be shared with the world. But she’s going for it, she ran to Mommy and now she’s got her thumb in her mouth and pleading her case through the press.

Former Playboy model Dani Mathers is speaking out after pleading no contest to invasion of privacy charges. Prosecutors said she secretly took a photo of a 70-year-old naked woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media. The model, 30, says she has received death threats since the incident went viral last year. “To hide out at my mother’s house at age 30 because of something I’ve done — it just felt really low,” she said in an interview with ABC News. “I had lost my privacy after taking privacy from somebody else.” “I didn’t have an intention of breaking a law. I just wasn’t thinking, to be honest,” she said, noting that she meant to send the photo privately to a friend. “My intention was to reply to the conversation I was having with my friend. I know the difference between right and wrong and I chose wrong.” Mathers told ABC that she has never met the woman involved, although she has wanted to apologize in person. “I never meant to hurt her,” she said. “I never ever intended on showing the world this photo … I hope that she could forgive me.” “I just want her to be able to move on and move forward in her life and not feel judged or that she what she was doing was being ridiculed, because it had nothing to do with that and I’m so sorry,” Mathers told ABC.

[From People]

First of all – are we not supposed to hide out at our mother’s house after a certain age? If so, please don’t tell my mom that – I make up stuff so I can stash away on her couch for a weekend. On a more serious note, death threats are not funny and they never make a point. So on that one, singular point, I will take up for Dani – nobody should be threatening her or her family’s well-being. But she can skip me with the rest of her nonsense. Yeah, I wish the real victim here could move on as well. I’m guessing she does too. I’ll bet she wishes that photo isn’t displayed with each reference. But it sounds like Dani is going to drag her out into the press every time because she, the 70-year old, body-shamed victim, has the audacity not to forgive Dani for being cruel to her. And if I can offer Dani a little tip – when you ridicule and judge a person on their appearance, they’re going to feel ridiculed and judged. So if you don’t want someone to feel that way – don’t do it. See how that works?

Dani said she never meant to hurt her, I disagree. Dani didn’t care if she hurt this poor woman or not, she never meant to get caught doing it. And as for losing her privacy because she took someone’s privacy – that’s not low, it’s karma. Every time Dani opens her disingenuous mouth about this, I hope they add another zero on to her victim’s civil case award.