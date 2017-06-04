E!: Taylor Swift ‘doesn’t want the…hysteria, the speculation’ around JoeTay

I’m already looking to give JoyTay’s relationship a name. We don’t even have official pap-stroll photos of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn (yet) and they’re already exhausting me. Someone (WHO?) keeps sending out unnamed sources to spread the word about how Tay is now obsessed with privacy, especially after the Glorious Tiddlebanging of 2016 blew up in her face. Every other word in these JoeTay stories is “private” and “secret.” So let’s give this relationship a name: Taylor has moved from The Glorious Tiddlebanging to The Super-Private JoeTaying of Secrets. So what’s new with The Super-Private JoeTaying of Secrets? Even though they are private and secretive, someone wants you to know that Taylor’s squad already knows all about JoeTay. SO SECRET. Much private.
Taylor Swift is taking her relationship with Joe Alwyn to the next level. An insider tells E! News exclusively the pop star and British actor are officially “exclusive,” less than a month after news surfaced of their blossoming romance. The couple has spent time in Joe’s native England as well as Taylor’s Nashville hometown, and were most recently spotted in New York City driving in a chauffeured car with her bodyguards. But despite the Swiftie fandom being kept mostly in the dark on the Grammy winner’s new man, her A-list squad is most definitely in the know.
“This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship,” a second source close to Taylor and Joe shares. “The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time.”
So which members of Swift’s inner circle have had the pleasure of meeting Joe? Well for starters, we’re told both Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, as well as other “close friends,” have spent time getting to know the 26-year-old Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk star. The source explains that T. Swift and SelGo talk “all the time” via phone and text about “what’s going on in [Swift's] life.”
“They both seem to be pretty similar to their approach on their relationships this time around,” the insider continues, referring to Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd. And speaking of Taylor, 27, keeping her personal life extremely under wraps after the fallout from dating Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, our source says her doing so is not unintentional by any means.
The insider shares, “[Swift and Alwyn] are still in the beginning stages with learning about each other as she is trying to take this relationship slower than the past ones. She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again,” a third source previously told E! News. “She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. ”
The source added, “She doesn’t want the photos, the hysteria, the speculation. When she’s ready, she’ll talk about it. Don’t expect this to play out like her other relationships.”
IT IS SO SECRET. She is truly obsessed with her privacy, you guys. That’s why we’re getting daily updates on the exclusivity of their relationship, how he’s met her squad and what her media strategy will be going forward. SO PRIVATE. I always find it to be a great hallmark of a super-secret (AND PRIVATE) relationship for one of the people in the relationship outlines their media strategy to the press.
Also: is this a real sentence? “She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again.” What is on top of her life? The media? Or was Taylor on top of her life? Is there an easier way to say that?? I think the “source” was trying to say that the media hype surrounding The Glorious Tiddlebanging made her feel like she was being “buried” in gossip. To which I say… wasn’t that the f–king point of The Glorious Tiddlebanging? It was one of the stupidest deflections in the history of stupid deflections. She wanted the press to focus on something else besides the receipts, so she gave us Tiddlebanging In Rhode Island.
Already tired of reading about it
I think she’s overestimating the public’ interest in her romantic life with someone no one here knows.
(But weren’t the receipts shown after the whirlwind of last summer? Or am I thinking of the wrong receipts?)
Yes, and no.
She’s probably got a couple break-up songs written already. Wash-rinse and repeat.
I love you, Kaiser.
This girl’s shelf life has expired.
She really is an attention-seeking asshole.
Can we use Twyn as their official fauxmance name? They really look like they came out of the same womb.
Well done!
I like this name.
Also is it me or is their story not straight? They’ve known each other a long time, but a “source” said they met in October/November, and of course she then proceeded to rent a place and spend a bunch of time in London after meeting him. They’re in the beginning stages of the relationship, but are now exclusive, but have been together for months and have already met each other’s family and friends prior to this “big reveal”
She is so exhausting and I’m already over reading about this.
They are in Nashville now, when pap took a photo on her penthouse
Saw that
While I definitely think Taylor is leaking stuff to the press, wasn’t E! pretty harsh on her in the Tiddles period? I suspect they are just copying other tabloids and they don’t have an actual source.
You think someone would step in and tell her dating another bland British boy and leaking sh*t to the press is a bad move. While there are definitely double standards in the way female and male celebs are treated for dating, the fact that she’s obviously leaking some info makes me lose a lot of sympathy. It’s strange that someone who is usually so savvy doesn’t see that this was the time to do an image reinvention or go back to her old country-pop roots instead of continuing on this pop star/bland Brit boy path.
Bless her heart.
Why would there be “hysteria”? Nobody heard of him before these stories. If she didn’t strut each beardy boyfriend systematically in front of the press there would be very little interest, except from her stalkery stans. The interest in her and Hiddleston was simply because of the cheesy, nauseating nature they went about it.
It is so tiresome to expect the same act from Taylor Swift over and over again. She must think the media and us are interested in who her new boyfriend is and if she is going to write a breakup song about him…..so boring. I truly wished she just focused on her music which is undeniably good and keep her personal life private.
