Jessica Chastain married her hot Italian aristocrat, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

As if we needed more proof that Jessica Chastain is awesome! On Saturday, Jessica married her longtime boyfriend, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Italy. Gian and Jessica have been together for something like four or five years, but she rarely talks about him in the press. She never even announced her engagement, or talked about her wedding plans. She just did a stint on the Cannes Film Festival jury, then flew to Italy to help arrange the wedding, all low-key and un-famewhore-y. Gian is A) six years younger than Jessica, B) hot, C) Italian, D) rich, E) well-connected in the fashion world and F) HOT. The Daily Mail got an exclusive look at Chastain’s wedding gown:
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain looks stunning as she weds longtime partner in Italy https://t.co/AJ61EjNvr6 pic.twitter.com/86wyjWbPIj
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 11, 2017
I don’t really care for it, but maybe it was a lot prettier in person. Here’s more about the wedding, from People Mag:
Jessica Chastain has tied the knot! The actress, 40, married her Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 34, in his home country after five years of dating. The wedding took place in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is less than an hour north of Venice. According to multiple local reports, Chastain and Passi de Preposulo were set to wed on Saturday.
Guests began arriving in Venice for the wedding on Wednesday, the day Chastain and Passi de Preposulo were seen taking in the sights of the city with family members from both sides. The couple were also spotted leaving a pre-wedding party on Friday where they were joined by Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, among other guests. Chastain’s good friend and Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez also attended the festivities as well as he posted a series of videos from Venice on his Instagram Story Friday night.
The gorgeous Italian Villa where the wedding took place, just north of Venice, has been in the Passi de Preposulo family since the 1800s but dates back to the 17th century. The family has lived in the palace-like estate for generations and it even produces its own bubbly — Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi. The property features beautifully manicured Italian-style gardens decorated with stunning fountains and statues.
Though Chastain has remained largely mum about her Italian love, the actress has briefly mentioned a few times how happy she is with him. Speaking to Extra‘s Mario Lopez at the Oscars less than a year after they started dating in 2013, Chastain said she was “very, very happy” with Passi de Preposulo. “It’s a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life goes so well.”
Passi de Preposulo was born in Montebelluna, Italy, and his noble family goes back over 1,000 years in Bergamo Alta. Passi works for Moncler and used to be the director of public relations for Armani, counting Roberta Armani and his mentor, according to a 2009 Vanity Fair profile.
Good for them. All of it. He gets to marry a cool, feminist badass and she gets to marry a hot, rich, Italian aristocrat. It feels like a throwback story from, like, the 1960s, when Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier. I mean, Gian isn’t a prince, but that’s also a good thing – he’s obviously not going to make Jessica “give up” her career. They’ve been together forever, they know each other’s schedules and it’s all good. Congrats to Jessica and Gian!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Congrats and well done!
Just one more proof that you can have privacy if you really want it! Many celebs should take note!
Yes. She doesn’t hide but she doesn’t court atention either.
That is absolutely true, in this case tho you have to admit that the world at large does not care enough about Jessica Chastain.
Partly because she’s so low-key. She doesn’t play games and pretend she doesn’t have a personal life, but she keeps the door to it shut. Very similar to Cate Blanchett.
Plenty of incredibly uninteresting actresses get a ton of attention because they choose to talk about their bodies and their relationships and their pregnancies and their children and blah blah blah. Those who stick to talking about work fly under the radar even when they’re world famous. Chastain could get a lot more attention if she courted it.
It’s proof that most celebs have to schill style over substance. Jessica is authentically accomplished and doesn’t need free press scandal. That’s why most people aren’t “baiTed” to “care” about this successful couple.
The world “doesn’t care” because she’s not out there famewhoring herself. Stop for a minute and think about who people “care” about and why that might be. Perhaps it’s because we see them out and about all the time, they give interviews with personal information that we then feel invested in their lives. Do people really care about Jennifer Garner? We wouldn’t except she shills her children and discusses the end of her marriage.
What a wierd comment QueenB. Why so negative? She has chosen to live her off camera life privately. Plenty of people care about her work.
People care about her work, not her personal life – because she doesn’t market her personal life and call paps.
She was on the Cannes jury until just two weeks ago and pulled off a wedding with no one any the wiser…. I’d say that points to her being private, not irrelevant.
Honestly, I always forget about her until a red carpet event or she’s promoting a movie, then I get my socks knocked off all over again by her talent and beauty.
Her husband in gorgeous. Just glancing at the photo I thought it was Joe Manganiello. On closer inspection I see he’s even better looking than Joe. He looks like a combination of Joe and Mark Ruffalo.
She is so beautiful, a classic beauty that any old world Italian artist of fame would have loved to paint I bet. She has always kept her private life to herself while everyone tries to hook her up with her current male co-star. The same with Lupita Nyong’o-among the women in their 30′s. They both don’t court publicity using significant others and can get through life without weekly pap walks in their neighborhoods.
I mean you have barely known actors and artist on covers of tabloids or in entertainment news just from their last pap picture to their local Starbucks.
@Original T.C – Jessica Chastain is one of the very few Hollywood actresses I’d actually consider beautiful and not just pretty or cute or sexy – that face, that hair!
You’re right that she would possibly have been a Titian muse back in the day.
She is gorgeous and talented, and just seems so relatable. Also, the two of them seem in love–look at the way he’s looking at her!
@ Original TC: Botticelli’s Venus comes to mind doesn’t it?
@Jeesie
Couldnt agree more!!
And let’s just add that most of these ‘actresses’ do this bc they know they have nothing else about them and no real talent, surely not half the talent Jessica has, so they use their twitter and instagram to stay relevant and they sell their private lives because they have nothing else going on.
I didn’t care for the dress but I am not into Weddings!
But congrats
It feels like fewer and fewer actresses are marrying fellow actors and I love that. I suspect that the industry attracts neurotic, self involved personalities and while a marriage can survive one of those, its fatal when both parties are fixated on how they look, how they are aging and whether they are loved by all.
Personally I think its best when famous people date among themselves. There is such a huge power imbalance in couples where only one is famous I always look suspiciously at the famous person.
He’s worked in the fashion industry and she’s an actor. Of course they’re fixated on looks.
She has said in an interview that she wouldn’t date a fellow actor
Congrats! They are a very good-looking couple!
Treviso is a 3-hours drive from where I come from and it’s really pretty. I’m curious whether she will spend more time there?
I love her. All best with hot, aristo, rich husband Jessica- You deserved to be happy, bc you are great model for women #feminisn
+1 They make a beautiful couple and I don’t mean just in looks. Something about them makes their inner beauty apparent to me.
+2 Very happy for her!
Agreed Anne – she is awesome – yay ginger power! – and him? Hello handsome! 😃
Wow, she looks so beautiful! Congrats!
Congrats to the lovely couple. His estate sounds like a dream, sigh.
He reminds me a little bit, looks-wise, of Natalie Portman’s husband.
Stunning couple. Best wishes to them.
Jessica is one of my favorites. I wish them great happiness!
She looks gorgeous, although I am not that fond of the dress, especially around the hips.
Wishing her a wonderful life.
he does look Hot. Congrats to the lovely looking couple!
She is glowing! She looks amazing. But I’m not fond of the dress. She needs a new stylist. Whoever it is isn’t doing her Justice.
She and Cate Blanchett have the same stylist lol
One of my favorite actresses. Congratulations Jessica and Gian.
Congrats, very handsome couple. I agree about the dress, it looks a bit dated.
I can’t critique the dress. It isn’t a red carpet dress, it’s her wedding dress. I hope it made her feel beautiful on her special day. Jessica comes across as an actual healthy functioning adult, which is rare in Hollywood. It probably helps that she became famous in her 30s and had some time living as a normal person. I wish her and Gina Luca the best.
I don’t think being an aristocrat is worthy of praise, it’s not like it’s an acomplishment.
Other than that, they look beautiful together.
I agree with both of your points.
Her skin looks fabulous, I wonder what she does to make it look that perfect. I’m white like her, and at 41, I have crows feet and wrinkles. Not bad wrinkles, just like wear lines in certain areas.
I’m glad someone mentioned her skin. She is such a beautiful woman, and I just love that she doesn’t faketan herself. He’s pretty dishy, sí! They make a great-looking couple. And the way he looks at her…swooon. Congratulations to them. (Let’s hope Kaiser’s comparison to Grace and Ranier is not an omen…)
It probably has to do with good genes, staying out of the sun, and a good moisturizer.
Years of staying out of the sun and daily sunscreen for sure.
Retired aesthetic surgeon here, and my opinion is yes, good genetics and sunscreen but also judicious use of so-called “baby botox” and regular facial peels/microdermabrasion. Her skin has improved as her career (and, therefore, monetary situation) has improved which indicates her use of products and professionals that are likely to be out of most price ranges and budgets. She’s one of the celebrities that use botox well, imo, and I hope she doesn’t ever over do it. I also think her not using fillers is another plus.
Thanks
What’s the saying?? There are no ugly people, only poor people. I bet she takes good care of that white skin but can’t complain. I like her as an actress and for what she stands for. Good looking couple yes and the wedding looks so…..dreamy. Those guys around them. It’s obvious in my mind that it was indeed a very very happy occasion. Congrats.
Mygawd they’re a good-looking couple. But it’s like looking into the sun, can stare too long.
I love her – she looks beautiful and yes he’s HOT
What a good looking couple! If they have children they’ll be gorgeous!
Might be sooner rather than later. The second thing I noticed in the photo, after the hot, adoring husband, was her hand on her belly. It’s hard to tell if she has more than a normal belly from the cut of the dress, but it sure looks like the pregnant baby-check move.
Girl, you got it going on. Congrats.
They are both so beautiful. I hope they have a long, happy, adventurous life together. She’s in my top five of favorite actors.
I like her dress enough, it’s decent and lowkey.
I’ve been a fan ever since she broke out, and I’m so thrilled for her – that is one gorgeous couple!
What a gorgeous couple. Seriously.
Their wedding sounds divine, and I’m a little bit envious of them hanging out in the ol’ family palazzo in Venice. sigh.
She’s gorgeous and he is tall, dark and handsome. That man looks much better than most actors in Hollywood, IMO.
That man is bee-uu-tiful. Good for her. She is one of my favorite actresses. May they be very happy!
I would like you all to please respect my privacy in these trying times, please*.
(*I totally stole this joke from an Irish girl in twitter after they claimed that Saoirse Ronan and Hozier were dating)
Totally off topic, and an Italian should correct me if I’m wrong, but his name is Gian Luca, not Gian with Luca as a middle name that is never used, and in this whole text he should have been referred to as Gian Luca, not Gian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know and assume you’re correct, but if I were in his presence, I’d just call him “Siiigggghhhhh…..” (As I bat my eyes like a school girl).
Ha ha, good one
I love Jessica and I’m so pleased to her she married Gian Luca, he’s so handsome and seems to be totally in love with her. Besides, how classy to get engaged and marry without any publicity.
I love her so much ! Wishing her the best !
Aren’t we a shallow lot wishing people particularly well because they are beautiful and thinking they are well suited for the same reason!!!
Congrats to the newlyweds!
God I love her. So happy for them!
Oh God! Congrats!!! she is so one of my favorite actresses. She’s just lovely. May she have a long happy marriage.
