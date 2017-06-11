Jessica Chastain married her hot Italian aristocrat, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

As if we needed more proof that Jessica Chastain is awesome! On Saturday, Jessica married her longtime boyfriend, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Italy. Gian and Jessica have been together for something like four or five years, but she rarely talks about him in the press. She never even announced her engagement, or talked about her wedding plans. She just did a stint on the Cannes Film Festival jury, then flew to Italy to help arrange the wedding, all low-key and un-famewhore-y. Gian is A) six years younger than Jessica, B) hot, C) Italian, D) rich, E) well-connected in the fashion world and F) HOT. The Daily Mail got an exclusive look at Chastain’s wedding gown:

I don’t really care for it, but maybe it was a lot prettier in person. Here’s more about the wedding, from People Mag:

Jessica Chastain has tied the knot! The actress, 40, married her Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 34, in his home country after five years of dating. The wedding took place in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is less than an hour north of Venice. According to multiple local reports, Chastain and Passi de Preposulo were set to wed on Saturday.

Guests began arriving in Venice for the wedding on Wednesday, the day Chastain and Passi de Preposulo were seen taking in the sights of the city with family members from both sides. The couple were also spotted leaving a pre-wedding party on Friday where they were joined by Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, among other guests. Chastain’s good friend and Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez also attended the festivities as well as he posted a series of videos from Venice on his Instagram Story Friday night.

The gorgeous Italian Villa where the wedding took place, just north of Venice, has been in the Passi de Preposulo family since the 1800s but dates back to the 17th century. The family has lived in the palace-like estate for generations and it even produces its own bubbly — Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi. The property features beautifully manicured Italian-style gardens decorated with stunning fountains and statues.

Though Chastain has remained largely mum about her Italian love, the actress has briefly mentioned a few times how happy she is with him. Speaking to Extra‘s Mario Lopez at the Oscars less than a year after they started dating in 2013, Chastain said she was “very, very happy” with Passi de Preposulo. “It’s a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life goes so well.”

Passi de Preposulo was born in Montebelluna, Italy, and his noble family goes back over 1,000 years in Bergamo Alta. Passi works for Moncler and used to be the director of public relations for Armani, counting Roberta Armani and his mentor, according to a 2009 Vanity Fair profile.

[From People]

Good for them. All of it. He gets to marry a cool, feminist badass and she gets to marry a hot, rich, Italian aristocrat. It feels like a throwback story from, like, the 1960s, when Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier. I mean, Gian isn’t a prince, but that’s also a good thing – he’s obviously not going to make Jessica “give up” her career. They’ve been together forever, they know each other’s schedules and it’s all good. Congrats to Jessica and Gian!

Ischia Global Festival 2014 Gala Dinner

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

65 Responses to “Jessica Chastain married her hot Italian aristocrat, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo”

  1. Lee says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Congrats and well done!
    Just one more proof that you can have privacy if you really want it! Many celebs should take note!

    Reply
    • rachel says:
      June 11, 2017 at 8:17 am

      Yes. She doesn’t hide but she doesn’t court atention either.

      Reply
    • QueenB says:
      June 11, 2017 at 9:05 am

      That is absolutely true, in this case tho you have to admit that the world at large does not care enough about Jessica Chastain.

      Reply
      • Jeesie says:
        June 11, 2017 at 9:42 am

        Partly because she’s so low-key. She doesn’t play games and pretend she doesn’t have a personal life, but she keeps the door to it shut. Very similar to Cate Blanchett.

        Plenty of incredibly uninteresting actresses get a ton of attention because they choose to talk about their bodies and their relationships and their pregnancies and their children and blah blah blah. Those who stick to talking about work fly under the radar even when they’re world famous. Chastain could get a lot more attention if she courted it.

      • SoonerOrLaterWeAllSleepAlone says:
        June 11, 2017 at 10:30 am

        It’s proof that most celebs have to schill style over substance. Jessica is authentically accomplished and doesn’t need free press scandal. That’s why most people aren’t “baiTed” to “care” about this successful couple.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        June 11, 2017 at 10:57 am

        The world “doesn’t care” because she’s not out there famewhoring herself. Stop for a minute and think about who people “care” about and why that might be. Perhaps it’s because we see them out and about all the time, they give interviews with personal information that we then feel invested in their lives. Do people really care about Jennifer Garner? We wouldn’t except she shills her children and discusses the end of her marriage.

      • Zuzus Girl says:
        June 11, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        What a wierd comment QueenB. Why so negative? She has chosen to live her off camera life privately. Plenty of people care about her work.

      • teacakes says:
        June 11, 2017 at 12:32 pm

        People care about her work, not her personal life – because she doesn’t market her personal life and call paps.

        She was on the Cannes jury until just two weeks ago and pulled off a wedding with no one any the wiser…. I’d say that points to her being private, not irrelevant.

      • KiddVicious says:
        June 11, 2017 at 10:00 pm

        Honestly, I always forget about her until a red carpet event or she’s promoting a movie, then I get my socks knocked off all over again by her talent and beauty.

        Her husband in gorgeous. Just glancing at the photo I thought it was Joe Manganiello. On closer inspection I see he’s even better looking than Joe. He looks like a combination of Joe and Mark Ruffalo.

    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      June 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

      She is so beautiful, a classic beauty that any old world Italian artist of fame would have loved to paint I bet. She has always kept her private life to herself while everyone tries to hook her up with her current male co-star. The same with Lupita Nyong’o-among the women in their 30′s. They both don’t court publicity using significant others and can get through life without weekly pap walks in their neighborhoods.

      I mean you have barely known actors and artist on covers of tabloids or in entertainment news just from their last pap picture to their local Starbucks.

      Reply
    • Lee says:
      June 11, 2017 at 9:48 am

      @Jeesie

      Couldnt agree more!!
      And let’s just add that most of these ‘actresses’ do this bc they know they have nothing else about them and no real talent, surely not half the talent Jessica has, so they use their twitter and instagram to stay relevant and they sell their private lives because they have nothing else going on.

      Reply
  2. Iris westallen says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I didn’t care for the dress but I am not into Weddings!

    But congrats

    Reply
  3. Cherise says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:01 am

    It feels like fewer and fewer actresses are marrying fellow actors and I love that. I suspect that the industry attracts neurotic, self involved personalities and while a marriage can survive one of those, its fatal when both parties are fixated on how they look, how they are aging and whether they are loved by all.

    Reply
  4. Elisa the I. says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Congrats! They are a very good-looking couple!
    Treviso is a 3-hours drive from where I come from and it’s really pretty. I’m curious whether she will spend more time there?

    Reply
  5. Anne says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I love her. All best with hot, aristo, rich husband Jessica- You deserved to be happy, bc you are great model for women #feminisn

    Reply
  6. LeedaBird says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Wow, she looks so beautiful! Congrats!

    Reply
  7. Esmom says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Congrats to the lovely couple. His estate sounds like a dream, sigh.

    He reminds me a little bit, looks-wise, of Natalie Portman’s husband.

    Reply
  8. lightpurple says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Stunning couple. Best wishes to them.

    Reply
  9. third ginger says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Jessica is one of my favorites. I wish them great happiness!

    Reply
  10. Maria F. says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:51 am

    She looks gorgeous, although I am not that fond of the dress, especially around the hips.

    Wishing her a wonderful life.

    Reply
  11. bucketbot says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:01 am

    he does look Hot. Congrats to the lovely looking couple!

    Reply
  12. Tania says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:03 am

    She is glowing! She looks amazing. But I’m not fond of the dress. She needs a new stylist. Whoever it is isn’t doing her Justice.

    Reply
  13. SusanneToo says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:08 am

    One of my favorite actresses. Congratulations Jessica and Gian.

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Congrats, very handsome couple. I agree about the dress, it looks a bit dated.

    Reply
  15. Abby Rose says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I can’t critique the dress. It isn’t a red carpet dress, it’s her wedding dress. I hope it made her feel beautiful on her special day. Jessica comes across as an actual healthy functioning adult, which is rare in Hollywood. It probably helps that she became famous in her 30s and had some time living as a normal person. I wish her and Gina Luca the best.

    Reply
  16. Ghost says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I don’t think being an aristocrat is worthy of praise, it’s not like it’s an acomplishment.

    Other than that, they look beautiful together.

    Reply
  17. Snowflake says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Her skin looks fabulous, I wonder what she does to make it look that perfect. I’m white like her, and at 41, I have crows feet and wrinkles. Not bad wrinkles, just like wear lines in certain areas.

    Reply
  18. Bettyrose says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Mygawd they’re a good-looking couple. But it’s like looking into the sun, can stare too long.

    Reply
  19. Guest says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I love her – she looks beautiful and yes he’s HOT

    Reply
  20. Tess says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:09 am

    What a good looking couple! If they have children they’ll be gorgeous!

    Reply
    • Malificent says:
      June 11, 2017 at 6:20 pm

      Might be sooner rather than later. The second thing I noticed in the photo, after the hot, adoring husband, was her hand on her belly. It’s hard to tell if she has more than a normal belly from the cut of the dress, but it sure looks like the pregnant baby-check move.

      Reply
  21. What's Inside says:
    June 11, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Girl, you got it going on. Congrats.

    Reply
  22. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 11, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    They are both so beautiful. I hope they have a long, happy, adventurous life together. She’s in my top five of favorite actors.

    Reply
  23. Littlestar says:
    June 11, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I like her dress enough, it’s decent and lowkey.

    Reply
  24. teacakes says:
    June 11, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I’ve been a fan ever since she broke out, and I’m so thrilled for her – that is one gorgeous couple!

    Reply
  25. Abby says:
    June 11, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    What a gorgeous couple. Seriously.

    Their wedding sounds divine, and I’m a little bit envious of them hanging out in the ol’ family palazzo in Venice. sigh.

    Reply
  26. Ileana says:
    June 11, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    She’s gorgeous and he is tall, dark and handsome. That man looks much better than most actors in Hollywood, IMO.

    Reply
  27. khaveman says:
    June 11, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    That man is bee-uu-tiful. Good for her. She is one of my favorite actresses. May they be very happy!

    Reply
  28. AlbertDC says:
    June 11, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I would like you all to please respect my privacy in these trying times, please*.

    (*I totally stole this joke from an Irish girl in twitter after they claimed that Saoirse Ronan and Hozier were dating)

    Reply
  29. fruitloops says:
    June 11, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Totally off topic, and an Italian should correct me if I’m wrong, but his name is Gian Luca, not Gian with Luca as a middle name that is never used, and in this whole text he should have been referred to as Gian Luca, not Gian.

    Reply
  30. Minxx says:
    June 11, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I love Jessica and I’m so pleased to her she married Gian Luca, he’s so handsome and seems to be totally in love with her. Besides, how classy to get engaged and marry without any publicity.

    Reply
  31. anonymous says:
    June 11, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    I love her so much ! Wishing her the best !

    Reply
  32. spidey says:
    June 11, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Aren’t we a shallow lot wishing people particularly well because they are beautiful and thinking they are well suited for the same reason!!! :)

    Reply
  33. Miss M says:
    June 11, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Congrats to the newlyweds!

    Reply
  34. Pix says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    God I love her. So happy for them!

    Reply
  35. Diana B says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Oh God! Congrats!!! she is so one of my favorite actresses. She’s just lovely. May she have a long happy marriage.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment