Duchess Kate & William will travel to Germany next month… after Wimbledon

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday, during her visit to Kings College Hospital. Kate visited with victims of the London terror attack and the first-responders and hospital staffers who treated the victims. It was a low-key visit, although several royal-beat journalists and photographers obviously got the heads-up about her visit. Kate went low-key with her fashion too, repeating a years-old Rebecca Taylor blue tweed suit. She wore this same suit in 2012 and during the 2014 Australia-New Zealand tour. I feel like Kate has had the skirt updated and tailored since we last saw it though – it looks like the skirt hem has been raised about one inch. It’s hard to tell because Kate literally has a dozen blue tweed pieces in the exact same shape and color.
Meanwhile, we finally have a date for William and Kate’s big “Brexit Ambassador” trip to Germany and Poland. They’re very keen to be Brexit Ambassadors, but they’re also keen on Wimbledon, so they won’t be setting off on their big Brexit trip until after the Wimbledon Men’s Singles final on July 16th.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Germany and Poland on a five-day charm offensive shortly after Brexit talks start, it has been confirmed. The Royal couple are making their trip at the request of the Foreign Office and officials will hope that their popularity abroad will help drum up some good feeling towards the UK as the all-important negotiations start.
It comes as Britain’s politics has plunged into turmoil after Theresa May had her majority wiped out in last week’s election humiliation. She is hoping to cling on to power by getting the backing of the DUP’s ten MPs, but Brussels has seized on the fall-out to snipe at the PM and demand a new approach to Brexit talks.
William and Kate will begin their trip on July 17 in Poland’s capital Warsaw and end in the German city of Hamburg on July 21. It is not thought the couple will be taking their young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on tour with them. Kensington Palace declined to comment when asked if the Cambridges would be accompanied by their children. During their tour William and Kate will also visit Gdansk in Poland, Germany’s capital Berlin and Heidelberg.
As I’ve said repeatedly, Poor Jason Knauf (the press secretary at Kensington Palace) needs to stop trying to make Brexit Ambassadorship happen. It’s not fair to Will or Kate, quite honestly. They didn’t have anything to do with Brexit, and by placing them as the faces of “trying to get along with European allies” does a great disservice to everyone involved. As for waiting for the end of Wimbledon… my guess is that Kate specifically wants to leave the door open in case Andy Murray and/or Roger Federer make it to the final. Plus, Kate now has an honorary position with the All-England Club.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
Skirt is too tight and too short when she sits. But I’m glad she made this visit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About bloody time. The Queen showed up in Manchester promptly and chatted with nearly everyone in the entire hospital. But this snowflake can only handle a few curated people for a brief visit, and you know another pair of insipid earrings or an expensive boring clutch will be her reward for doing this bare minimum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even William went to visit them with very little fanfare soon after the event. Me thinks she was told to visit – to show her ‘keeness’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only showed up after the criticism when her schedule showed 24 days off in a row. Mancester was May 22; she’s three weeks late showing up pretending to care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the Cambridges can erase the fact that we’re becoming a failed first world state. Thanks, Tories! You tw*ts .
I’m just waiting for The Troubles to start again. Theresa May knows nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it comes down to chaos in NI and the DUP coalition, the coalition will go and so will she. Even the Tories are not stupid enough to risk things going back to the way there were in NI.
I think Corbyn will get his wish for another election but like the Maybot it won’t go the way he thinks it will. He’s been showing the same arrogance over his ‘wins’ that May did before she called an unnecessary election. Another gen election within a year won’t go well for any of the parties. The EU are already getting p!ssy of when we will start negotiations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Digital Unicorn- I’ve been listening to right wing talk radio (because I don’t want be in the bubble), and all I can hear on Talksport (teeming with Conservatives) are Tories in relation to power and party. Nothing said about their duty to the country. Just all about May’s power and how she’s going to try to consolidate it. Gah.
Or my favourite, how May didn’t like X and Y of the campaign. Theresa May is an SIXTY-YEAR-OLD WOMAN who has been a career politician for THIRTY YEARS. If she didn’t like X or Y (about saying strong and stable) or whatever, she could have said so. May spent £130m for this election, but in the same breath wants to cut food for school children and underfund the NHS. The cheek of this woman.
My frustration is that Corbyn and May and the papers haven’t spelt out exactly what Brexit means. I pretty much voted (and worked with the Best for Britain) tactically for a hung Parliament, because that would have forced people to take stock (finally!). Corbyn thinks that his votes for for him, but really, my vote (a remainer) was for a Hung Parliament, not for Brexit or anti NATO. Honestly, people over the age of sixty are getting on my tits now.
But I have a feeling that May and The Tories would rather the peace process unravel in NI and The Troubles come back than to lose power, tbh. After Brexit and seeing how careless and entitled the Tories are, I can’t put anything past them anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Dodgy – ITA about Brexit, I have always thought that they avoided it because the reality of what they want to do would affect how people would vote for them. I think both May and Corbyn want the same kind of harsh Brexit – remember he has been anti-EU for all of his career.
Yes, anyone over the age of sixty should take a test to show if they are of sound mind in order to vote – in almost every election they vote to screw the young over. The baby boomers have a lot to answer for – even my father who is in his 70s agrees with that.
Re: Corbyn. I know many people who voted tactically like you who are now aghast at Corbyn and his stans behaviour over the result. He seems to think that he has the people backing to do whatever he wants, like disrupt the democratic process by stopping The Queens speech that is always written by the majority party. Acting like he IS the PM when he lost against an opponent who ran the worst campaign in recent memory is not a good look. Corbyn is another Trump – he seems to be rather obsessed with number of supporters and whether the people love him. He seems to think that his party gains means the people love him more than the broken Maybot.
They might but am not sure The Queen would, she still has the power to sack the gov and am sure May is on notice, fix this mess or get out.
I hope this hung parliament finally forces all parties to actually listen to the people – i think they will. None of them will want the bloody nose May just got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DigitalUnicorn A fair few of us are writing letters to our MPs now, stating that our votes were ‘loan’ votes, not Corbyn votes. There are signatures going on now, and organisations afoot. Corbyn is high on his own ish, with his , “I got youth on my side.” Mate, no. Youth WANT to be in the EU, they WANT FOM, and Brexit is already cratering our economy, and the USA is no ally (to us, anyway. More Russia than us at the moment). Corbyn and May and politicians over sixty need to sit this shit out.
Also, Corbyn’s unsavviness comes up again. When your enemies are making mistakes, get the hell out of the way. Let May and co hang themselves even more.
The only thing is that even with all the Right Wing press behind Theresa May, she didn’t win, thank goodness for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Dodgy – wow I didn’t realise that people were out there letting Corbyn/Labour know that. Good for you guys.
ITA he’s high on the success he perceives as his and he will show his true colours as he thinks that he has the people’s backing. Its not just him that’s scary, there’s McDonnell who would be in charge of our economy – thats a man who will implement hard core marxist socialist economics. To fund their spending plans we will end up with silly levels of public spending which will put us on the wrong side of the Stability and Growth Pact (designed to control national debt and public spending). While we need to spend more on our public services I don’t necessarily agree with the plans Labour have on how to fund it (the IFS have already blown holes in it). While we are part of the EU we have to abide by the SGP, if post Brexit we get tariff free access to the Eurozone the same SGP rules apply.
I still have hope that there is another EU ref. Naive i know but I think many young people would like another vote on the issue as they now realise how massively it affects them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How will Corbyn work that out? He won many UKIP voters because he maintained he would leave single market and end freedom of movement. 33% of Labour voters are ‘very enthusiastic’ about leaving the EU.
Would you both vote Labour again if they hold the same line during the next election on the EU. As presumably they would have a better chance of winning and could well move for a hard brexit, or would you vote for some other party?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lucy – I didn’t vote for Labour or the Tories. Would i vote Labour in another election based on the stance on the Brexit- No because they don’t actually have any real policy on Brexit other to carry on with what May started. Plus there are several things in their manifesto that i disagree with.
The largest majority of Leave voters were aged 60+. What are the age demographics of the 33% of Labour voters who are enthusiastic about leaving the EU? I think you’ll find that most of them are in the age bracket that voted Leave.
I think the young voted for him as he promised tariff free access to the Eurozone which we all know comes with FOM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well the young ones really came out and voted this time didn’t they, what a pity they did not get off their backsides and vote in the referendum. If they had done so we would not be in this present sorry mess. If there is another election and Corbyn wins , I also feel it will be another hung parliament. I did not want May to get a landslide victory , the woman would have become even more insufferable. I was hoping her majority would stay the same or go down but the resulting hung parliament was too good to be true. Although I do worry about political instability and the consequent problems that brings. May really disappointed me, I thought she would try to heal wounds and bring people together over Brexit but she made no attempt to do this at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they’ll get away without shouting NOT COALITION! CONFIDENCE AND SUPPLY!
Mr Sixer’s family are BEYOND incandescent all over Facebook. And I don’t blame them.
Only Trump is saving us from being the world’s biggest laughing stock. And that’s by a fag paper, not a significant margin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer Already there’s been stirrings of trouble in the Irish part of Liverpool. My partner’s family lived in the North when The Troubles were a thing, and they are fearful, absolutely fearful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw – an Irish pub hassled by the Oranges, yes? There will be trouble in Glasgow, too.
I dislike commenting on The Troubles with any of my own opinion. I married into them basically, almost twenty years ago, and I had thought I was pretty well informed. But I knew NOTHING. Nothing about how sectarianism seeps into every aspect of a life, whether you’re for it or against it, or whichever side you’re on. People live messy and complicated lives as it is, often having to make hard compromises but sectarianism can make any life unbearable. That a dodgy election result on the mainland could be allowed to risk a fragile peace is the most awful thing I can imagine.
I don’t support a Tory government propped up by the DUP. I wouldn’t support a Labour government propped up by Sinn Fein.
That ANYONE thinks this is an acceptable state of affairs is just beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Scot who comes from the West coast I can say that Sectarianism never really went away and has made a resurgence over the past few years in Glasgow. It will get worse with this DUP deal – May continues to make bad decisions. She’s p!ssing off the N/ Irish and the Europeans – the start of the negotiations are not going to go well, they will make her eat humble pie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Digital Unicorn – May and the Tories don’t care. The only justice that comes out of this is that in the future, when they are out of power, everything they say can be invalidated by Brexit. For example:
“We’re the party of government.”
“Gosh, there’s that thing about Brexit.”
“Labour ruined the economy.”
“Remember how we went from the 5th richest country to the 6th richest in a matter of days? How we’re the worst country in the EU re: economic growth in 2017?”
A lot of Tories I know can’t even come to me right now, because I’m like, “But your party did Brexit. Why should I vote for your party?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brexit will haunt the Tories for a very long time, esp as its coming out that it could be the result of Tory infighting. See interesting article on Sky News below:
http://news.sky.com/story/verhofstadt-says-brexit-started-as-internal-tory-party-dispute-10914288
I can actually believe this is true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Yes, anyone over the age of sixty should take a test to show if they are of sound mind in order to vote – in almost every election they vote to screw the young over. The baby boomers have a lot to answer for – even my father who is in his 70s agrees with that.”
What a stupid and thoughtless thing to say. Maybe when you get to sixty you’ll realize things don’t always go the way you want them to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^ With all due respect things aren’t going the way politically I would like them to at the moment and haven’t been for quite some time. This current mess is the result of the Brexit vote and the figures show it was the over 60s who swung it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
How long will her failure (both the prop PM and lazy waity) continues…God save us and to add tbe two useless waste of space especially now – is more disgraceful. Snowflake will be needing more kiki for this luxurious hard day vacay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lucy, alas, our voting (FPTP) makes it hard for a third party to get a foothold in. I’ll try and battle as hard as I can for as long as I can, but if things get worse, I’ll just have to up sticks and somehow relocate in the EU before March 2019.
Also, with regards to UKIPPers, the shoe has dropped with industries looking to leave (especially the car manufacturing ones). Brexit is killing the economy but no one has had the gumption to spell out why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do you think the Troubles will start again? Though reading some of the other comments it sounds like some harassment has already started.
I’m American but am ethnically Irish (though my closest connection to the actual country is all the way back to my great grandparents) and my family took a trip to Ireland in 2008. I absolutely loved it and one of my favorite things we did was the Black Cab Tour in Belfast. So many lives lost and for what really? As an outsider looking in, it was like, “Seriously? Frankly, Irish, English, you’re all schmucks.” (Obviously I didn’t say that out loud because I didn’t want to get my ass kicked.) Why would anyone want to go back to that? What a tragedy that would be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meredith, I love the Brits and the Irish, through out history, it always repeats itself, because people never learn, in truth why do we even teach history!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can join us as a failed state in the USA, but at least you don’t have a senile, obese, KFC inhaling, narcissistic, vile, vicious dictator- wannabe as your Dear Leader. Be of good cheer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something is off about this outfit. It’s too small and short. It doesn’t look right. Because Kate never actually worked or had a career, it’s very clear that all of her ‘smart’ ‘business’ attire is what a 16 year old girl envisions wearing to the office. She does not pull of professional, at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind the outfit per say as its kinda event appropriate but the skirt was too short, the press were getting a nice view.
She will never learn to weight her hems or at the very least have them at knee length.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the suit but the skirt isa bit too short.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Kate isnt like Letizia or Maxima, she never had a “big girl” job so she doesnt understand business attire. I wouldnt wear those flowers on the suit and that skirt should be mid-knee. I do like the fabric and color but not really season appropriate. And hair should at least be back from her face – she looks good when she pulls the front back, and much more polished.
Kate either is the slowest learner in the history of royalty or she just doesnt care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…do I try to see them in Heidelberg?!?
…I will wait for the official program and see if it makes sense to go
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really want to wash off her blush (or at least remove about 50% of it) and do a couple of quick swipes of creamy highlighter over her cheekbones. She would look so much more fresh and dewy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks a bit curvier, so maybe she has put on some weight. Good for her. Could it be that she is preggies?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Niraj tanna and other Photogs were gossiping on twitter that after seeing these photos they’re expecting another stint at Lindo wing soon, so yes they think she’s pregnant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If waity cannot snowflake will be ‘ Hg’ – this fit is even more weird. This is definately not the time carol to be adjusting – length and bone breath tight fitting wear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Caity, either that or she has put on a bit of weight so she can get preggers!!!! Kinda hard to get pregnant when you are that thin!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wore clothing that was the proper size, instead of skin tight, she wouldn’t bring about as much speculation. Before, the two pregnancies were made public around the 6 week mark, long before she showed. If she was pregnant, I think we’d already be getting the HG claims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What have we Hamburgers done to deserve all of this?
Early in July, G20, with the Orange Twitler, Maybot, and that Ankaran despot. Then, a few days later, the Lamebridges…
When we first heard of it earlier today, my daughter suggested locking up all male sailing cuties at our club!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😎
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the skirt was knee length and a bit looser, the suit would’ve looked so much better. I like her better in suits than those coat dresses that she wears all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fit on the jacket is off, too. Looks too small, too high-waisted, as usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is too short and too tight. I guess Royal rules don’t apply to this snowflake. Oh we’ll, at least she’s not clutching her crotch. She’s hopeless….. SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No politician cares what Kate and William think about Brexit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on!
TQ, The Firm should put a stop to the lazy waste of space and the (new) FCO.
Both are a joke literally – how insulting to the BRF, when France had a performance with the song to ‘ i am a prince’ middletons Hen party decoy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brexit ambassadors? What a waste of money this trip to Germany and Poland is…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE GET THIS WOMAN A STYLIST!!!! IT IS PAINFUL!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waity chutney and carol middleton Rebelling like a teen ( after waiting stalking for a decade). She dress Awful – Flash and embarass HM POW, BP for demanding her to perform meet and greet, give back to the people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a stylist – a former KP office PA who from what we can tell has not prior experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She visited and that gives her ten brownie points , the outfit looks sprayed on its so tight and looks like the skirt is riding up. So I would have thought a more demure outfit and hair under the circumstances would have been appropriate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think this outfit fits her better now, at least the jacket. I remember the first time she wore this outfit I thought it looked too big on her. I don’t think the skirt is too tight, just a bit on the short side (I think she did have it shortened, I remember it being longer) but this isn’t a wildly inappropriate outfit to go meet with patients of the attack. I actually like the modifications to the outfit but I know I will be in the minority.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you sure it was this one? She has another suit, almost identical, in the same fabric from the same designer. They are two different suits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Royal Box had better be reserved to charity violunteers. Crisis, medical professions workers. even steve the homeless and others who rush to help outside Manchester concert and other attacks – over the useless snob fake middletons matthews hangers on of billy crew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were many pictures of Corbyn with members of Sinn Fein shown during the Election – all were met with the mantra “he was engaging in the peace process” ….so where are the pictures of him with members of the DUP? Still waiting. And it must be the ultimate irony that Tony Blair’s Good Friday agreement has resulted in a party with enough MP’s to allow the tories to have a majority in Parliament – you couldn’t make it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Corbyn took sides, something his PR has been successful in hiding/muddling. If he really wanted peace he would have remained neutral working to get both sides to engage. He, McDonnell and Abbot were very much on the unification of Ireland train. The irony is that he likes to proclaim that it was him and his cohorts that brought the UK gov to the table, when in fact the Tory gov of the day was already at the table when they started secret talks with the IRA as far back as 1968/72.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The PM has now admitted this is and she caused a “mess”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t the same suit she wore in NZ or before it. It’s the reissued suit, that’s practically identical except for the flower things around the collar.
As for the tour not surprised. After Wimbledon- please she gets to count that as work now of course nothing else was going to interfere with it.
It’s really only going to be three “full” days. The first and last day will include travel to and from England. And actually the day the travel from Poland to Germany will probably be a write off as well.- A farewell ceremony/photo op and a welcome photo op, will probably be it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A surprise visit where the press were waiting for her. I wonder what the royals had to bribe her with to show up.
The outfit was too short and too tight. Only Waity would think it appropriate to turn up to visit a hospital with her hair flopping about instead of tied back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ‘hairhead’ has taken over, and is the biggest part of what we see of a body
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually love this outfit, but the skirt needs to be at least 2 inches longer. I’d really love it then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As usual I go against the grain. I think the suit fits her perfectly and shows off her lovely figure. So people complain she doesnt work but when she is they complain about her lack of work and her clothes. Chick cant win!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like she caught some sun while off for those weeks following the Pipster’s wedding. This suit is awful in so many ways, and even worse because she owns another that looks almost exactly like it. What a waste of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brexit talks are planned to start next Monday and I’m curious whether the UK will join the table. Kate and William will have 0 impact as Brexit ambassadors – no one will take them seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious question: what do Wills & Kate say on the matter of Brexit? What are their key messages on visits such as this? Presumably they avoid saying anything that could be construed as political (perish the thought!). Do they address the public, issue statements? Do they show up for a pleasant tea with world leaders and call it a day? What do they actually say on these so-called brexit ambassadorial jaunts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They don’t have to say anything just look young then the EU gets the messsge “remainers”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are there any videos of her discussions with the subjects? Just a picture with here waving her hands is not enough!!!!! Can she actually put a few words together? All I’ve heard from her, besides the engagement interviews, was all scripted. Can she actually engage in conversation naturally?
Report this comment as spam or abuse