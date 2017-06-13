Duchess Kate & William will travel to Germany next month… after Wimbledon

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday, during her visit to Kings College Hospital. Kate visited with victims of the London terror attack and the first-responders and hospital staffers who treated the victims. It was a low-key visit, although several royal-beat journalists and photographers obviously got the heads-up about her visit. Kate went low-key with her fashion too, repeating a years-old Rebecca Taylor blue tweed suit. She wore this same suit in 2012 and during the 2014 Australia-New Zealand tour. I feel like Kate has had the skirt updated and tailored since we last saw it though – it looks like the skirt hem has been raised about one inch. It’s hard to tell because Kate literally has a dozen blue tweed pieces in the exact same shape and color.

Meanwhile, we finally have a date for William and Kate’s big “Brexit Ambassador” trip to Germany and Poland. They’re very keen to be Brexit Ambassadors, but they’re also keen on Wimbledon, so they won’t be setting off on their big Brexit trip until after the Wimbledon Men’s Singles final on July 16th.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Germany and Poland on a five-day charm offensive shortly after Brexit talks start, it has been confirmed. The Royal couple are making their trip at the request of the Foreign Office and officials will hope that their popularity abroad will help drum up some good feeling towards the UK as the all-important negotiations start. It comes as Britain’s politics has plunged into turmoil after Theresa May had her majority wiped out in last week’s election humiliation. She is hoping to cling on to power by getting the backing of the DUP’s ten MPs, but Brussels has seized on the fall-out to snipe at the PM and demand a new approach to Brexit talks. William and Kate will begin their trip on July 17 in Poland’s capital Warsaw and end in the German city of Hamburg on July 21. It is not thought the couple will be taking their young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on tour with them. Kensington Palace declined to comment when asked if the Cambridges would be accompanied by their children. During their tour William and Kate will also visit Gdansk in Poland, Germany’s capital Berlin and Heidelberg.

[From The Daily Mail]

As I’ve said repeatedly, Poor Jason Knauf (the press secretary at Kensington Palace) needs to stop trying to make Brexit Ambassadorship happen. It’s not fair to Will or Kate, quite honestly. They didn’t have anything to do with Brexit, and by placing them as the faces of “trying to get along with European allies” does a great disservice to everyone involved. As for waiting for the end of Wimbledon… my guess is that Kate specifically wants to leave the door open in case Andy Murray and/or Roger Federer make it to the final. Plus, Kate now has an honorary position with the All-England Club.