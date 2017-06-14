Kamala Harris’s male colleagues interrupted her again during the Sessions hearing

I watched almost all of Attorney General Jeff Sessions testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday. I thought it was going to be a day-long hearing, but Scarlett O’Sessions breezed in at 2:30 and the hearing didn’t even last two full hours. Still, it was impressive how much lying he fit into those two hours. Anyway, I was waiting for Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) to take her turn in questioning Sessions. Sen. Harris is a lawyer, a former state attorney general and former prosecutor. She knows what’s up. She knows how to interrogate. She knows how to get the most out of her allotted time. Which is why it was bizarre that for the second time in a week, Kamala Harris was THE ONLY SENATOR to be interrupted by the chairman, Senator Burr, during her time. And during the Sessions hearing, Sen. Burr wasn’t even the first one to interrupt her! John McCain actually interrupted her first. Here’s the full video of Sen. Harris with Scarlett.
As I said, this happened last week too, when the Senate Intel Committee was questioning Rod Rosenstein about whether Robert Mueller would have full independence. Last week, she was interrupted and told to be “courteous” when she went into prosecutor mode. And in the Sessions hearing, she was once again in prosecutor mode, asking concrete questions about evidence. Sessions was visibly flummoxed and audibly irritated. He was trying to stonewall her and filibuster her allotted time and she wasn’t having it. And instead of just allowing Sen. Harris to carry out her time in the way she saw fit, McCain got his panties in a wad and then Chairman Burr had to “put her in her place.” The fact that this keeps happening to Kamala Harris is absolutely disgusting. It’s racist and sexist.
Also: having watched the entire hearing, I can tell you that Sessions’ demeanor completely changed when he was being interrogated by a black woman. He was truly appalled that someone like Kamala Harris would dare to question him about anything.
Some important tweets:
Kamala Harris got jeff sessions so tight he's about to speak in banjo
— Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 13, 2017
The open disrespect for Kamala Harris is just wild, although, not hard to figure out where it comes from.
— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) June 13, 2017
What is it about Kamala Harris that makes her the only Senator Republicans interrupt at every hearing?
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 13, 2017
To be fair to Treason Elf, I was also a nervous mess when I met Kamala Harris last fall. She is the Wonder Woman we need but do not deserve.
— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) June 13, 2017
Senator Kamala of the House Harris, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Congresional Hearings pic.twitter.com/4ixGnfVT8G
— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) June 13, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She had that man in knots.
And yea it’s not hard to see why she’s always interrupted. White men that are weak are always afraid of intelligent strong black women. Heck I’m turning in a paper on the struggles of black women in the workforce today for school. Edited the paper last night and threw in an anecdote about Harris.
You do you Harris. We know how to survive hostile conditions. That’s how we thrive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Senator Harris was clearly so much smarter and on her game than the keebler elf. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sessions was trying to good ole boy his way through and Harris basically was trying to rattle him. They are both lawyers.
Seemed like he was playing Beverly From will and Grace
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course they are intimidated; They’re not used to communicating with a black woman without wearing white hoods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they wonder why they have a problem with women.
One of my cousins worked with Kamala at the AG’s Office in California. Our whole family is Team Kamala.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funny how some dude asked her to let the witness answer her question since the witness was in fact NOT answering her question which was why she kept pressing him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking just that, she was trying to get him to answer. He was speaking in circles about nothing and trying to waste time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! WTF. Only thing worse than being a female senator is being a black female senator.
Love KH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My state Cali is pretty badass.
Kamala is da bomb. Would you vote for her in 2020 vs Emperor Zero or Mike “Mommy!” Pence?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s got my vote. But just imagine the minds exploding if Kamala ran for POTUS. Having a black male President damn near destroyed their minds….a black female President would be their total undoing. In fact it maybe harder for Kamala because she’s mixed…..her mother is fram India and her father is from Jamaica.
#Kamala2020
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she’s half Indian, why do you persist in calling her black! How much racism is there that you have to whitewash/blackwash 50% of her heritage?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Anon- Wow really? It is simply NOT your place to dictate Kamala Harris’s racial identity, or accuse her or anyone else of “blackwashing”. She identifies as black and as such, she should be referred to as black.
“She brought up her daughters, in the late ’60s and early ’70s, in a black neighborhood in Berkeley, sharing a house with a friend who ran a small preschool. ‘She had two black babies, and she raised them to be two black women,’ Harris says of her mother’s choice of community.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/29/magazine/kamala-harris-a-top-cop-in-the-era-of-black-lives-matter.html?_r=0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@anon is a troll. Don’t feed him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys have a great bench in Cali, Eric, no question. You should be very proud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was fuming watching this. The disrespect Burr showed 😤!!! Best part was Sessions obvious rage at being questioned by Senator Harris. Yes, that’s SENATOR Harris to you, evil elf and Burr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an angry elf!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God that interaction was so infuriating!
Like, this guy is the frigging attorney general and he is obviously LYING. She is trying to get answers like YOU should be doing too, senators! Why are the more worried about poor little klan grandpa getting nervous than they are about him answering direct questions? And this is the second time this has happened.
These interactions alone are proof enough that these testimonies are a joke that the republicans are participating in only because they haven’t found a way to make them go away yet. None of them are interested in answers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was crazy. I give her props for keeping her composure and not going nuclear on their racist, misogynist, lying asses. And lol at “poor little klan grandpa.” Indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is unflappable. I wanted to nut-punch every one of these dudes that disrespected her.
I guess Cindy McCain’s new position at the State Department magically cured John’s dementia?
And again, this is why I cannot with McCain. He talks shit when it’s convenient but when push comes to shove, he lines up with the rest of those thugs.
I just wonder what it feels like to be disliked by both parties…because most Republicans I know hate McCain and most Dems I know don’t think much of him either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And people are still spouting the nonsense that sexism was never a factor in the election..obviously any old white man is preferred to a smart woman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and any young black man is also preferred to a white or colored or black woman. Don’t forget black men got the vote before women of any color, did. People made a conscious decision to support black men’s rights over suffragette rights in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Kamala Harris! I saw a CNN panel and former Trump aide Jason Miller was saying Harris was “hysterical” in her questioning. He was called out by a woman on the panel pushing him on why her questioning should be deemed hysterical.. no viable response. I’m sure “shrill” would have been the next sexist comment put out of his mouth of he continued.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i used to think that as a white woman with a fair amount of personality I had a handle on sexism, but what has been going on in the US, a supposedly First World country, on the highest level of politics is infuriating and has turned me into a rampant fighter for female rights.
I admire her poise, but of course republican pundits said she was ‘hysterical’. I personally would have not handle the condecending interruptions with so much calm, but that is exactly how she has the upper hand, because she does not feed into their stereotype.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meanwhile GOP sens are asking Elfman fluff questions like how do you keep the cherry filling from one cookie from sliding on to another? Or what’s it like to live with Snap, Crackle, and Pop?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, it was unreal. Such a f^cking farce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Senator Harris is a badass who doesn’t pull any punches. That evil, racist elf really did look terrified, yet also disgusted, during her line of questioning. I hope he dies in prison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She made him “nervous” !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs a safe space, the poor precious kkkebler elf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Senator Harris is THE empress of all things and if she runs in 2020 I’m all the way with her.
Sessions entire demeanor changed when he was talking to democrats in general. When it was a woman, it was 10x worse. With Kamala, 100x worse. Hm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep and we know why. And I’m with you on her running for prez. I really like her. I don’t know if 2020 will happen, but she’s got my vote if and when she does run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t he say something like he couldn’t handle the fast questions? Dude, you’re the f’ing US Attorney General. If you can’t handle a few minutes of tough questions, you can’t handle your job. Step aside.
I like what I’ve seen of her so far, she is tough and very smart. We need more people like her in leadership roles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much respect to this poised, thorough, brave woman in a sea of men. Is it me or is it only the women who are trying hard to stand up to this mess of a White House (with some great men in there, too).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
King’s line of questioning was good as always, and Precious Sessions threw a temper tantrum when questioned by the Oregon Democratic senator (blanking on his name).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s Sen Ron Wyden and he’s my senator! I think he’s the bees knees – especially in these hearings. He’s like the Robin to Sen Harris’ Batwoman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I almost lost it laughing at that keebler elf when he said she made him nervous! Yeah we know she makes you nervous! She’s a strong, educated black woman (who knows your ass is lying). She & woman like her, intimidate the hell out of racist/sexist white men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Senator Harris was questioning Sessions aggressively because he was being evasive. If anyone should have been admonished, it was Sessions.
The GOP is terrified of any woman of any color who is smart, accomplished and not afraid to show it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was awesome! Reminded me of “Nevertheless, she persisted” when McConnell tried to silence Elizabeth Warren a few months ago too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously so impressed by her intelligence and the way she carries herself. I hope the Democratic Party make her their candidate for the next election, she is everything!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I appreciated that Lawrence O’Donnell called out both Sessions and McCain during his coverage of it. McCain is a GUEST at those hearings. They are not required to invite him, they are not required to let him speak. He interrupted her and tried to put her in whatever place he thinks she belongs. Definitely moves McCain firmly into the column of yet another white, straight, male, Republican who kowtows and kisses Drumpf ass.
Time to buy Kamala Harris a Wonder Woman t-shirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so much smarter and better prepared than most of the other senators who self aggrandize with their flowery say nothing comments. Her laser like concentration and understanding of the essential issues is scary to them. Sessions was stonewalling to eat up her time–an obvious pre-planned strategy.
I love her and I wish Indiana had a senator like her who I could be proud of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is one kickass lady!! The disrespect, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse