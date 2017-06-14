Eddie Cibrian & Brandi are still sniping at each other about LeAnn’s stalking

Last week, Brandi Glanville made an exclusive statement to The Dirty about LeAnn Rimes and her history of single-white-female-ing Brandi. It’s not a case of “allegedly” – LeAnn has a history of stalking Brandi’s social media and doing creepy, inappropriate things in real life around Brandi. Brandi laid it all out in the statement, and she pointed out how LeAnn has been watching Brandi’s boyfriend’s Snapchat. Brandi accused LeAnn of tracking her movements via Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram and said that LeAnn followed Brandi to Nobu in Malibu. Not only that, but LeAnn brought Brandi and Eddie’s sons to Nobu. Eddie Cibrian eventually responded, saying that Brandi is crazy and that LeAnn never follows or stalks or copies Brandi and that LeAnn had made the Nobu reservation days earlier. Brandi refuted that by posting the receipts: LeAnn has watching Brandi’s boyfriend’s Snapchats. So, here’s Eddie Cibrian’s answer to that:
“Brandi was very drunk and after already being at our table, started to come back again. Her boyfriend ‘ran interference’ and came to ask if she could take photos with the kids,” Cibrian claims in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly. “After witnessing Brandi’s behavior at the restaurant I was concerned about what pictures Brandi might post. We looked at their socials after we got home to make sure there was nothing of concern. That’s exactly how it all went down.”
Granted, I don’t have Snapchat, but Brandi didn’t claim that Eddie and LeAnn had viewed the boyfriend’s Snapchats AFTER the Nobu incident. Brandi tracked it after the fact and discovered that LeAnn had been tracking the Snapchats during the day leading up to the Nobu visit. So, obviously, Brandi had to respond:
“[Eddie’s] statement does not explain why LeAnn and her assistant were both viewing my boyfriend’s Snapchats prior to our arrival at the restaurant. At the moment we saw them at Nobu we questioned the timing and saw they had viewed the Snapchats prior. This happened while we were at the restaurant. He states he looked at them after he got home,” Glanville tells Us. “To justify your wife’s stalking of my boyfriend’s social media as you were ‘concerned’ as to what we might post seems a bit far-fetched. I am not interested in this back-and-forth game. I am asking for them to leave us alone and not monitor our lives through social media and other methods.”
Exactly. I mean, you don’t have to believe that Brandi is the least sinful angel on earth to make sense of her story. Eddie’s story makes zero sense. And now I’m wondering… is Eddie just parroting whatever excuses LeAnn has been giving him? Does he really not understand the extent of LeAnn’s single-white-female-ing tendencies? Does he not realize that LeAnn sits around all day cyber-stalking his ex-wife?
Why is Eddie speaking out for Leanne she's 35 & old enough to defend herself isn't she? Someone balls have been clipped, her bitch I guess!
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 13, 2017
On to other things. If people want to know what I've been dealing with for 8 years google it! I have blog posts to write! #bye
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 13, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Team kids.
I just wonder how this is all affecting them long-term. I guess we’ll see. Poor kids. Meanwhile, I confess I do “LovE” this drama.
OK but what human being is that in the last picture? That doesn’t even look like Brandi! Oh man what a world these people live in.
I think Eddie is well aware of Leanne’s stalking, and just how bad it really is. I watched a few episodes of their reality show (oh what lows I fall to during a long, boring illness ahah), they were both obsessed with her. Even when talking about trying to conceive, they brought her up. I think their weird dynamic with her is the cornerstone of their effed up marriage. They live for this.
That reality show revealed that he is as catty as she is. He even pretended to work on the Bronco he took in the divorce, which had been a gift from B’s father.
Yeah, it should have included B’s name in the show title.
Let it go LeAnn! You look crazier every day. Time for Eddie to wake up or leave.
I’m on Brandis side.
Notwithstanding LeAnne’s behaviour, why do people post online about their whereabouts? If Brandi is right, her bf posting their visit to Nobu kind of invited L and E and the kids down there. Here you go, mess is created and a lot of presence by all of them in the media. They must do it on purpose.
posting where you are going doesn’t invite them along. LR is crazy as a shit house rat. her and Ed need to @#$% right off
Yes I know L and E are crazy. But if they behave worse than children, and B/bf knowing that they are crazy, why post that online? L and E’s stalking behaviour is predictable.
Actually, her face in the top pic resembles to smt I just couldn’t put my finger on but now I can !
Yes they should know the consequences of “socials” (LOL) Brandi and the boyfriend. But at the same time why self-censure. They are not responsible for how Eddiot and Leanne behave.
I am surprised Leann got a table at Nobu, I thought it was a very posh restaurant with standards as to patrons. I guess not????
I read about this Z list drama on this site and for years Leann has said this was her favorite restaurant. She talks about it a lot. Brandi, who I used to like, has gone off the deep end and she went there on purpose. Leann and Eddie seem to have to let it go and moved on.
Would a nicer restaurant allow someone to saunter around “very drunk”? Apparently the dress code is lax, based on the photos from this visit. Thin tank top and torn up denim short-shorts?
I don’t know Christin, I am just asking. I had the impression that Nobu was a very expensive and very posh restaurant.
I totally forgot about the skimpy outfits.
I wondered about that, too, SoulSPA. Down here in Australia, we are regularly warned by police about posting our whereabouts and movements on social media. I don’t have any social media, and am still constantly surprised at how irresponsible and immature people – especially supposedly mature adults – can be with how they use it. This trio is a perfect example. Despite their protestations, I think they enjoy all this drama.
They must enjoy it because it keeps them “relevant”.
While it does not give LeAnn a free pass to follow Brandi everywhere, Brandi should learn a little more about internet hygiene. I’m NOT famous and don’t have a stalker, and I don’t post my plans or my checkins until after I’m gone. It’s just not a good idea.
I’m not blaming Brandi, though. She should be able to live her life the way she wants without LeAnn and Eddie screwing with her constantly. She didn’t ask for LeAnn to be a part of her life; that was all Ed.
To be honest, I dont get the appeal of most social media anyway. Who told you the world wants to know what eyeshadow pallete you used today or see what glorious salad you had for lunch or whatever other meaningless crap people put on there. Theres something so fundamentally narcissistic about people these days. That said, theres clearly an audience for this narcissism so have at it. You should be able to brag about your date without being stalked to the restaurant by your exes crazy new wife.
This! I don’t have any sort of social media and I am not missing out on a thing. Plus, people have to actually call me or visit me to know what is going on in my life. It has kept my friendships very sincere. I do not have one thousand fake friends. And narcicissim, oh hell yes. I cannot tell you how many times I have seen people taking selfies in the bathroom. Seriously. The worst was watching people taking sexy selfies in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue. God, I’m so glad I’m forty and not twenty. Get off my lawn! 😎
Yea I didn’t buy what Eddie was selling. You looked at Snapchat because you were worried? Really? Cause if I do worrying behavior I would put it on snap.
We get it your wife turned herself into Brandi 2.0. You get what you pay for.
I don’t think anyone is buying it. I was checking twitter earlier and there were a lot of upset people. I think the few remaining vestiges of Leann’s fans, not including those half dozen special ones, have jumped ship. She’s played herself with this.
I know I’m going to be the only one, but I think it’s kind of nice that Eddie is defending his wife. Now, his wife is in the wrong, sure, and bag-full-of-baby-shoes unhinged, but it’s still kind of nice he cares enough to do that.
Also, Brandi looks like Charo in that last pic. It took me a minute to figure out who but yes, she really does.
He barely works and probably doesn’t have much money. LeAnn pays for everything. Maybe she bought him something nice to stick up for her
That’s the only way to get him to do anything.
Other than that Ed has no interest.
That’s not actually Eddie, that’s LeAnn telling him what to say because she’s too weak to release the statement herself, lol.
Someone need to get a lawyer and drag Leann too court once and for all.
This is ridiculous. It’s common knowledge via google.
Any one else noticed that Leann has yet to get a lawyer.
In the old days Leann’s mouthpiece would deny and threaten to sue.
Where is the fancy Hollywood lawyer now?
These people have no imagination! In Brandi’s place I would be posting about my upcoming visit to the local sewage plant, the recycling centre, the shoveling $hit foundation and sit back and wait for the two stooges to turn up, all the while laughing my ar$e off at home with my feet up.
Brilliant!
Ooooh, yes, Zapp! And let’s not forget the the ubiqitous garage sales! I went to one recently and picked up a beautiful, antique-looking coffee table. At least I think it’s a coffee table. My daughter wants to get rid of it, but I love it, even though there’s really nowhere to put it. LeAnn might even be lucky enough to pick up a trinket or two while on her wild Brandi chase, and then post on her media about the sweet little gifts Ediot bought her.
LOL !!
She can also troll her by talking up ugly outfits, just to see Leanne in them.
Brandi’s right .
Why is a nearly 40 woman afraid to answer for herself?
That’s very tell.
In today’s media even teenager’s answer with more maturity.
I doubt she’s afraid. This is her way of showing the whole world that Ediot really does love her and will stand up for her. She’s either hid the alcohol or bribed/threatened his wallet. It’s probably killing the loser that she can’t respond.
This sentence gets me : “not monitor our lives through social media and other methods.”.
What the hell Brandi? Don’t post what you are doing on social media if you don’t want people “stalking” you!!!
Anyone has the write to follow someone on social media.
Her problem is not the online stalking but the physical one. Just because you know she is going there doesnt mean you should pack up her kids and go meet her there.
Yup!!
Question- why would celebrities (even D list ones) post their whereabouts before hand?
It does seem to invite a whole lot of crazy- not just the LeeAnn kind.
Do we really think it’s Eddie responding though? I just assumed it was LeAnn using his social media account to respond.
& while Brandi isn’t the easiest person to defend, she is right about the SWFing LeAnn has done for years. There is/was even a blog at some point where someone showed, picture for picture LeAnn’s obsession with copying Brandi. It’s creepy & weird & LeAnn obviously has issues.
That’s a valid question, and whereas I do think his social media is mostly run by leAnn, I can imagine this being him. He has so much passion for Brandi still, and it’s all expressed as this vicious, pathetic hatred. He’s defending LeAnn himself, but only to spite Brandi (and probably get another bros included holiday out of it). Make no mistake, Eddie is not motivated by his love for his wife.
I’m surprised by the comments blaming B and DJ for posting their whereabouts. That’s the same as saying, “Oh, that girl deserved to be raped for the outfit she wore. She’s asking for it.” Where is the ownership for the behavior of LeAnn? I understand that we all need to implement safeguards for our own protection, but blaming the victim who is being stalked? The pervasiveness of rape culture makes sense when victims are blamed for their lifestyle choices. I am truly saddened by these kinds of remarks. Regardless of how B lives her life, she does NOT deserve this type of harassment. If I was LeAnn’s friend, I’d get her help. Lying, obfuscation, and enabling are only feeding her instability.
Nobody here said that Brandi deserves this.
See Soulspa’s comment above.
Where did that comment say she deserved it?
+1000000 👍
I’m only surprised that no one else isn’t surprised that all of this f-ery is staged. Brandi’s Nobu tweets, the duo+kids showing up, the faux outrage afterwards. gmafb.all three of them benefit. Proof that Brandi isn’t mom of the year, either.
Nope. Nope. Nope. You really don’t need to do much googling to see the very real stalking LeAnn has done of Brandi.
I’m no fan of anyone involved, and only know Brandi because of this site, but I have no trouble believing she’d love nothing more than to have her kids and never see either of those two again.
I take it you’ve never been stalked, to be so dismissive of it.
I agree on not posting every little detail about what you’re doing on social media. Even though they are not ‘a-list’ they could still attract a crazy fan by posting where they are. Oh wait..Leann has already met up with crazy twitter ‘fans’ in the past. This same fan whose name I won’t post, very recently admitted to harassing Brandi for free at Leann’s direction. There are screen shots of her exact wording. Any credibility Eddie had is gone with his latest statement. They are both obsessed with Brandi and I was thinking it might’ve even been Eddie that was watching their ‘socials’ under Leanns name and possibly why he is forced to defend her, to make it up to her. It’s no secret Brandi enjoys her wine and if she doesn’t have her kids I don’t see the big deal. Maybe bonus mom knew this and wanted to let the kids see their mom drinking? Even on leanns soulful bs twitter when she responded to someone said something about it ‘ebbs and flows’, she can’t even stop copying Brandi on her zen/love is love twitter acct 😂 Brandi has an interview on Friday and ilana says she received some inside info and is writing something for Thursday, so Eddie better start writing a believable excuse as to why his wife and Kiki watched the bf snap acct BEFORE they saw her ‘drunk’. He still hasn’t addressed the magazine party they had her uninvited to.
There is so much wrong with Ed’s statement. If B was sooooo drunk then why was Nobu still serving her? How did she get up the next day for the marathon fundraiser thing? Why would a MOTHER need to ask if she could take a photo with her own children?!
If B doesn’t want to get a lawyer I hope she at least seeks the help of a mental health care professional for tips on dealing with these psychos!
A quick tour around LeAnn’s twitter shows that people are not happy with her, and not at all convinced of the BS they’re shovelling. Former fierce defenders have jumped ship.
I love the top photo, the one where it looks like LeeAnne is taking a poop and Eddie is comforting her. I find it hilarious. Ok, that’s all I have for a contribution.
Yep, I think this photo came out around the same time as the shart photos, so…that’s probably what was happening. Abusing laxatives is not a great life choice.
His explanation makes zero sense. Like seriously none. LeAnn and her lacky Kiki tracked Brandi’s boyfriends Snapchat all day, before they showed up late, for a supposed 5:45 reservation. They were concerned as to what Brandi would post photo wise? That’s rich. Considering what LeAnn posts of herself, Eddie and the children, that’s a huge joke. LeAnn clearly called the paps as well. Why isn’t LeAnn answering for herself? I know that Eddie’s really good at lying in his public statements, after years of practice and having no conscience , but surely she can lie for herself at this point. They look like fools. I don’t care what opinion anyone has of Brandi. There is no ‘rising above’ or “taking the high road’ in this situation. It would require lying down and being walked on. That’s not good for kids to see either.She’s a public figure now, thanks to LeAnn and Eddie and her boyfriend shouldn’t have to live a SM free life, just because her ex-husband married a SWF, who can’t accept that her hijacked family, originated with another woman. LeAnn has attempted to morph herself into Brandi physically. She’s gone to every professional that Brandi had in her life. She tried to hijack her longtime trainer who lives no where near LeAnn. She’s copied her clothes, shoes and accessories, as well as copying her posed photos, what she says etc. The proof is everywhere and easy to find. It’s all really, really weird and creepy. I’m getting sick of this ‘be silent for the kids’ stuff. Why? To teach them that taunting, stalking, lying, cheating and deranged behaviour is acceptable and should be tolerated? 8 years of stalking isn’t something anyone should be expected to suffer through in silence.
Life’s too short for this hatchet, they should bury it.
For all his shortcomings, Eddie Cibrian seems like a good dad who takes cares of his kids (with the kids looking happy in his presence) and Brandi is good mom too. Both of them have new partners. This feud should have stopped a long time ago.
