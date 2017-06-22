Hailey Baldwin hates being called an Instamodel, which is what she is…?

I don’t know what’s wrong with me, but I literally just saw this Hailey Baldwin stuff yesterday. Hailey is the cover girl for the latest issue of Elle UK. I think I didn’t pay any attention to this because I looked at the cover and fell asleep. Seriously, this was the best image they could use for the cover?!? Anyway, Hailey is on the cover because she’s a nepotism model and “celebrity,” I guess. I mean, we’ve talked about her before, and she’s gotten magazine covers before. But in the scope of Instamodels and nepotism models, I’ve never really thought Hailey was on the upper tier of anything. She’s friends with the Jenners and the Hadids, and she hooked up with Justin Bieber, so maybe she’s already there and I’m just an old fart. In any case, Hailey takes issue with being called an Instamodel. Because of course she does. Some highlights from Elle UK:
Don’t call her an Instamodel: “I work my a** off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model. I don’t think I would be where I am if people didn’t see something in me.I put all my modelling [photos] on my Instagram because I’m showing it to people. It’s not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram – of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter – but there is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star.”
Her spirituality: “I quote the Bible all the time. I take it into my everyday life, I’m quite serious about it. It’s not funny when people joke about it; I actually find it quite offensive. It’s something that’s really important to me and I’ve seen it change a lot of people’s lives. It certainly did in my family [her father Stephen became a born-again fundamentalist after September 11]. It’s something I plan to stick to for the rest of my life – raise my kids that way, marry someone who believes in the same things. It’s important to me. Spirituality is a good way of being able to always be connected with something that’s bigger than you. It’s an anchor.”
Her group of friends: “I’m the ‘mom’. I like taking care of people, I like nurturing people…We sometimes call Kendall [Jenner] ‘Mamma Kens’ because she’s very rational. She has a good head on her shoulders and she’s a straight thinker…I’m kind of like an encyclopaedia. I’m a little nerdy to be honest.”
Her father, Stephen Baldwin, is a Trump supporter: “I’ve differed with my dad on pretty much everything in politics, especially lately, but I’m 100% my own person…It is what is it. They’re my family at the end of the day. I love them to death, but it’s never going to permanently change anything for me. I’ve always had my own thoughts on politics.”
Whether she considers herself a liberal: “I don’t know if I would necessarily label myself as one thing. I know what’s right. I know when I see our nation being destroyed because of poor decisions [made] on other people’s part. We’re in a horrible time in our country and it’s sad, but I think the one positive that’s come out of it is people coming together across the world, standing united – that’s awesome. You have to try your best to see the positive in all the dark stuff that’s going on. That’s what I try to do.’
“…But there is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star.” Is there really? Did you nurture a “fanbase” on social media and parlay that into modeling work, which you then show off on Instagram? Do you actually model – for money – on Instagram? Then yes, you are a Instamodel. Even Vogue has embraced the term and Vogue has embraced Instamodels completely, so why all the drama about it?
As for her faith… “It’s not funny when people joke about it; I actually find it quite offensive.” Everything offends this girl, right? She’s offended when she’s called an Instamodel. She’s offended when people are like, “Oh, I’m sure you were Bible-studying with Justin Bieber all night long.”
Photos courtesy Elle UK.
Why do this girl looks like she is on the same Drug cocktail that has Lana Del Rey Looking like a 60s Xany Bride??? These half mast eyes we’re supposed to think are seductive…Ch…
Her bad nose job and overly inflated lips add to that as well. She looks terrible.
lol this might be the most annoying interview I’ve ever read from an Insta-model, and that’s saying a LOT.
Half mast 😭
Such strange poses. I guess there are only a few choice angles from which she isn’t immediately recognizable as a Baldwin. Girl has the Baldwin genes. In any case, I don’t get her appeal at all.
The cover picture…so awkward.
I don’t get her appeal either. To use an overused quote, there’s no there there. At the very least, Kendall, Gigi, and Bella look like models, despite their dead eyes and terrible walks. This girl, and Sofia Richie, are just…why?
I rolled my eyes so hard at every quote
She’s like the mom of the group, but they call Kendall “Mamma Kens”? So….hm.
I’m imaging a world in which a Jenner is the responsible adult ….
She would have to work a lot harder if she didn’t have that last name and a following on instagram. She needs to stop complaining.
Stephan is the worst Baldwin. Wasn’t he on Apprentice about 20 years ago?
So basic, much beige
Yeah right. How much does her life even come close to anything the Bible says?
The Justin Bieber hook up makes sense tho, they both probably think they are leading super christian lives. Drugs and Premarital sex!
For the instagram part: Lets make a deal: We will not call you Instamodel but Nepotism-model, alright? Instamodel at least implies some sort of own work.
” I don’ t think I would be where I am if people didn’ t see something in me.”
Yes dear, your last name.
Would nepotism model be a better term for her?
She may work her ass off but she would not have half the chances that she had if it weren’t for her connections. Stephen is the lesser Baldwin but you still recognize the name.
She is not that bad of a model though. She is better than Benadryl Jenner and Benadryl’s poked and prodded sisters.
She “works her ass off” at modeling…
>>>all the eyerolls.
I think it’s an insult to the people who actually built a brand on Instagram from nothing when people call people like this girl an Instamodel. This chick is a Nepotism-model. She’s only where she is because of who her family is.
So average and so dumb. And STFU about your faith! You’re not getting any gold stars for Heaven by proclaiming what a good Christian you are. Ugh that makes me sick but I’m sure she learned it from her father.
Blah blah nepotism model that worked sooo hard blah. Nothing groundbreaking there. But her stance on spirituality is interesting. She sounds straightforwardly religious and less spiritual, which I associate with humanist agnostics/atheists. I’m an atheist, but I have a lot of respect for people that can come out and speak about their faith in a non-judgmental way.
I couldn’t pick this girl out of a line-up to save my life! Seriously, I already forgot what she looks like.
What my 2 year old looks like JUUUUUST before she falls asleep with her face in her oatmeal…
Who?
She isn’t beautiful but she is rather attractive. Somewhat chic on the cover.
