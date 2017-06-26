Mariah Carey is ‘unprofessional & borderline abusive’, claims Cedric Yarbrough

In May, comedian/actor Rob Huebel talked about a very special cameo that was supposed to appear in his latest movie, The House. The House is a comedy about two average, middle-class people (played by Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) who start an underground casino in their house as a way to fund their daughter’s college education. Mariah Carey was hired to play the performer/musical act in the casino-within-a-home. That’s what’s funny about the cameo – Mariah is someone you would see performing at a real casino in Vegas. So, Mariah was hired to sing one song and maybe tell a few jokes. Huebel talked about Mariah’s one day on set, saying that she was four hours late to the set, she had ridiculous requests like a trailer full of stuffed lambs and all-white roses, then she refused to sing the song or perform anything that was written.
It did feel like a case of “what did you expect when you hired Mariah to do anything?” Girl doesn’t like to exert herself in any way, and she loves to be a nuisance and a diva. Last week, Will Ferrell appeared on Seth Meyers’ show and Seth asked him about all of the Mariah stories. Ferrell tried to be brief and classy, saying only: “There were suggestions that weren’t executed. She was on our set and, um, things happened. Things happened and didn’t happen. Let’s just put it this way: At about midnight, I got a knock on my trailer and said, ‘You can just go home. We’re not going to get to you.’” As it turns out, another star/comedian was also on the set that day: Cedric Yarbrough, best known to me as Deputy Jones on Reno 911!. Cedric went on a rant about Mariah.
Cedric Yarbrough is spilling the tea on Mariah Carey‘s diva behavior. One day after Will Ferrell appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and talked about Carey’s behavior on set of his new movie, “The House,” co-star Yarbrough wrote on Facebook Wednesday evening that Carey “ruined” her cameo, which has since been cut from the film.
“Okay since Will Ferrell is talking, I’ma talk-ing. Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film #TheHouse with the superstar Mariah Carey. But it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey. The film takes place in a suburban home but is made into a ‘Casino’. Why not have Mariah be an act in the casino? Funny idea,” Yarbrough explained. “It’s rumored that she eventually showed up to set. This is true. But after waiting for her for 3-4 hours!”
Carey, 47, also allegedly told the cast and crew how she wanted things done.
“While we waited the director & team had the idea of doing a stunt that Mariah’s body double would do now & bring in Mariah to match it. They do the stunt. All goes well. When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. ‘Darling, I would never do it that way…’. I heard her say those exact words,” he recalled. “She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot. This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish.”
Yarbrough, 44, used his Facebook rant to teach Carey — and up-and-coming actors — a lesson, one he hopes Carey will take to heart.
“In the acting community, it’s not very good form to ‘tell’ on your fellow actors. They could be having a bad day, going through some personal things, & maybe Mariah was, I don’t know. But I do know that our crew didn’t deserve that, our director didn’t,” he wrote, noting he had just finished filming “Speechless” for 10 hours. But “This kind of behavior just isn’t cool.”
Yarbrough admitted to leaving out the “worst part” of her behavior, joking he’d only tell people in person whom he deemed worthy.
“For you young actors, be on time, know your homework, but be courteous and respectful. For us old heads, the same,” he advised. “This kind of behavior should be called out for what it is. I miss ‘I had a vision of love’ Mariah. Be a damn professional.” Carey’s rep didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
Yeah, again, I have to ask: what else did you expect from Mariah Carey? It’s not like she has a reputation for A) being on time, B) being easygoing, C) being a complete professional or D) willing to exert herself over anything. Then again, I understand why Cedric ranted too (he’s since deleted this Facebook post) – it really is a lesson for young and established actors and entertainers. People aren’t going to put up with your sh-t forever. Treat people how you want to be treated.
Photos courtesy of WENN, BACKGRID.
A self professed diva acts like a diva. Shocker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She doesnt just delight in this, this is her cultivated brand now. Even on her reality show they had her doing the talking head portions covered in diamonds lying on a chaise. If you book her, you know what you are going to get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t know what they expected of her? They hired Mariah, not some actress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just feel bad for her children. Her admitting she fires the nanny when the kids get too attached? Disgusting and cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you serious?!? That makes me want to cry for those children, that’s truly insane to me, and incredibly selfish. If she cared about her children at all she’d realize its about their happiness and not her jealousy, what a psycho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s a link to the old Celebitchy story. She phrases it as the nannies “try to make themselves more important than me”. Uh huh. You mean bond with and be kind to the children they’re caring for? Suddenly firing caregivers like that repeatedly is so cruel and confusing to young kids.
http://www.celebitchy.com/349866/mariah_carey_i_fire_nannies_if_they_try_to_make_themselves_more_important_than_me/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember this story too and I found it narcissistic and selfish and borderline abusive. It means it must be all about me me all the time and to hell with any stability for the children
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hello, lifelong attachment issues.
Also, it’s terrible that they’re growing up with a narcissist. That does a number on children, as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has issues that nobody can fix. This woman lives on a pink butterfly cloud in her head, I hope those kids grow up normal. I wonder how Nick Canon dealt with this for sooo many years??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord, she sounds ridiculous and maybe mentally ill. It’s far beyond diva to act like that, more like raging narcissistic b*tch. You think she’d be humbled by her failing voice, she’s not what she once was. I was embarrassed for her when that Christmas performance audio was released, her voice sounds awful and she’s obviously out of shape! It just makes me angry when someone treats other people like that, she’s lucky they even asked her to be in the film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would bet her failing voice is making her diva-ness worse. Nothing’s more bad news than a diva who’s losing her talent–and knows it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ouch!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t she paid a crazy amount of money for this, and then literally refused to do her job? I wonder if they ended up quietly taking legal action on this, because this sounded pretty bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this kind of behavior is accepted and sometimes encouraged because the idea of the genius and the diva is deeply ingrained in our culture. Hard work and respect for one’s peers is what makes one a good, even great professional. But that’s not the romantic tale we’ve been sold. We love to adore people thus this ridiculous culture of celebs. There, I’m celebitchin’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The term ‘artistic temperament has always irritated me; it is no excuse for poor behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true! This hero worship is how we ended up with Babyfists, I swear. People who voted for him did it as fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her act is getting really old
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For someone who reached her status, where does this insecurity come from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will she stop being relevant? I’ve never understood the appeal–I’m sure her voice in the past was above average, but she has very little work ethic, seems not to care even a little bit about fans, about showing up and fulfilling contracts, or about anything other than herself. Even her kids seem to get the short end of the stick–she wants them to adore her and can’t stand any competition from a nanny. The children are meant to be mirrors that reflect how amazing she is–classic narcissist behavior that will damage those kids forever.
Her behavior is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really isn’t relevant anymore. She’s lucky she used to have that voice, an accident of nature, because she doesn’t have work ethic and is not professional at all, unlike JLO, who her costars all praise; Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, Ray Liotta.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She *used* to have a crazy work ethic. In the 90s she hardly showed up for award shows because she was in the studio all the time, producing, writing, singing. She was cranking out an album nearly every year. Then she had that nervous breakdown and she hasn’t been the same since.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand the desire to maintain a professional demeanor and not tell all publicly, but honestly, I think it’s good this was called out. Yarbrough’s speculation that maybe she was having a bad day or going through some personal things is a load of BS. Showing up 4 hours late is just rude and unprofessional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is I think a Chinese saying ” may you find wealth and fame while young ” and it’s actually meant as a curse
There is a theory that sometimes people get stuck at the age at which they find fame . Michael Jackson forever a kid , Leo forever a teenager chasing models and Mariah still thinks she is eighteen
This doesn’t excuse her behavior though. I find her tiresome
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s young and overnight success. Michael and Mariah had youth and overnight success.
The only group I can think of that were successful and ended up relatively normal were the Bee Gees. They were actually a child act but became successful in the 70s. I’ve watched interviews from the group and they were just so humble and nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why pour yourself into something so tight? It almost looks unbreatheable. Mon dieu, even her feet look strangled in those shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I was going to say. Looking at her feet in those shoes made me cringe. She looks like she’s about to explode out of the laces.
I miss Vision of Love Mariah, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you So, I wasn’t the only one noticing it. Her feet look like stuffed sausages and her dress is too tight as well. I always believed Mariah is lazy overall and has no work ethic. Neither when it comes to singing, acting or performing in general nor working out to lose weight. She just gets lipo and gains back weight after a while. I also believe she has always been a spoilt brat even before she met Mottola.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we should all be shocked that she’s even walking on her own. Didn’t know she had it in her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was! I even said to my husband ‘holy shit, Mariah is actually walking unassisted!’.
I think ‘what do you expect, it’s Mariah’ is a bit of a cop out. She is in the wrong, not them for expecting her to be vaguely professional in exchange for a ton of money. I say that as someone who was in the industry.
I had a friend at the same agency who was a phenomenal actor. He was cast in a movie made by a director who is very prolific in our area. He was attractive, talented, knew his lines and was on time, but he also screwed around to a level the director found obnoxious during breaks.
So, after that film was made the director went to our agent and told her to never send him for an audition for one of his productions again. Another guy at our agency who was less (less talented, less attractive, less intelligent) wound up getting all the roles that should have gone to my friend because his reputation became tarnished. It’s not an industry that suffers fools gladly, unless those fools are big enough and powerful enough. Mariah once had that, but she’s pushing her luck now,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That bodyguard looks like he’s questioning his life choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I was the producer I’d be furious and would have her blackballed from working on another film. That is just unprofessional. Such a shame because she showed a lot of promise in Precious. Notice that director didn’t consider her for another film.
Whatever Tommy Mottola did in the early days was genius because he reigned in the unprofessionalism and there was zero news about her then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know that Tommy Mottola was notoriously controlling as a husband, right? That was not a good power dynamic AT ALL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am wondering if the stuffed lambs were white white or off-white? Because if they were off-white she would refuse to sing!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I often wonder how her breakdown really effected her mental health long term. It’s clear she’s very protected now.
Really tho, that movie looks righteously awful so they prob did her a favor by cutting her out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be so aggravated if I had to work with Mariah or be patient with anything she was saying or doing. But from afar, I still enjoy her and her antics (though, I don’t agree with them). For instance- it appears that she is still wearing James Packer’s engagement ring, though it is now on her right hand, middle finger, worn as cocktail couture. That amuses me mightily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does she have any fans? Every time I watch her she brags about her gluttony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse