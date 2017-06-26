Mariah Carey is ‘unprofessional & borderline abusive’, claims Cedric Yarbrough

In May, comedian/actor Rob Huebel talked about a very special cameo that was supposed to appear in his latest movie, The House. The House is a comedy about two average, middle-class people (played by Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) who start an underground casino in their house as a way to fund their daughter’s college education. Mariah Carey was hired to play the performer/musical act in the casino-within-a-home. That’s what’s funny about the cameo – Mariah is someone you would see performing at a real casino in Vegas. So, Mariah was hired to sing one song and maybe tell a few jokes. Huebel talked about Mariah’s one day on set, saying that she was four hours late to the set, she had ridiculous requests like a trailer full of stuffed lambs and all-white roses, then she refused to sing the song or perform anything that was written.

It did feel like a case of “what did you expect when you hired Mariah to do anything?” Girl doesn’t like to exert herself in any way, and she loves to be a nuisance and a diva. Last week, Will Ferrell appeared on Seth Meyers’ show and Seth asked him about all of the Mariah stories. Ferrell tried to be brief and classy, saying only: “There were suggestions that weren’t executed. She was on our set and, um, things happened. Things happened and didn’t happen. Let’s just put it this way: At about midnight, I got a knock on my trailer and said, ‘You can just go home. We’re not going to get to you.’” As it turns out, another star/comedian was also on the set that day: Cedric Yarbrough, best known to me as Deputy Jones on Reno 911!. Cedric went on a rant about Mariah.

Cedric Yarbrough is spilling the tea on Mariah Carey‘s diva behavior. One day after Will Ferrell appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and talked about Carey’s behavior on set of his new movie, “The House,” co-star Yarbrough wrote on Facebook Wednesday evening that Carey “ruined” her cameo, which has since been cut from the film. “Okay since Will Ferrell is talking, I’ma talk-ing. Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film #TheHouse with the superstar Mariah Carey. But it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey. The film takes place in a suburban home but is made into a ‘Casino’. Why not have Mariah be an act in the casino? Funny idea,” Yarbrough explained. “It’s rumored that she eventually showed up to set. This is true. But after waiting for her for 3-4 hours!” Carey, 47, also allegedly told the cast and crew how she wanted things done. “While we waited the director & team had the idea of doing a stunt that Mariah’s body double would do now & bring in Mariah to match it. They do the stunt. All goes well. When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. ‘Darling, I would never do it that way…’. I heard her say those exact words,” he recalled. “She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot. This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish.” Yarbrough, 44, used his Facebook rant to teach Carey — and up-and-coming actors — a lesson, one he hopes Carey will take to heart. “In the acting community, it’s not very good form to ‘tell’ on your fellow actors. They could be having a bad day, going through some personal things, & maybe Mariah was, I don’t know. But I do know that our crew didn’t deserve that, our director didn’t,” he wrote, noting he had just finished filming “Speechless” for 10 hours. But “This kind of behavior just isn’t cool.” Yarbrough admitted to leaving out the “worst part” of her behavior, joking he’d only tell people in person whom he deemed worthy. “For you young actors, be on time, know your homework, but be courteous and respectful. For us old heads, the same,” he advised. “This kind of behavior should be called out for what it is. I miss ‘I had a vision of love’ Mariah. Be a damn professional.” Carey’s rep didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Yeah, again, I have to ask: what else did you expect from Mariah Carey? It’s not like she has a reputation for A) being on time, B) being easygoing, C) being a complete professional or D) willing to exert herself over anything. Then again, I understand why Cedric ranted too (he’s since deleted this Facebook post) – it really is a lesson for young and established actors and entertainers. People aren’t going to put up with your sh-t forever. Treat people how you want to be treated.