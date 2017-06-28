Ariel Winter denies Star story that she gives her boyfriend an allowance

BGUS_872929_002
Ariel Winter, 19, has been with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29, for seven months. The two are often seen out together, they’re very demonstrative on social media, and they just got tattoos for each other, half hearts on each of their hands that form a full heart when put together and little cheese and peanut butter symbols to remind them of their nicknames for each other. So they’re in that early honeymoon phase.

Levi is a struggling actor while Ariel is raking it in on a hit TV show. Star claimed in their most recent print edition that Ariel gives Levi money so it can look like he’s paying for stuff. In turn he pulls his weight around the house by helping clean, cook and do chores. They also wrote that he “treats her like a princess.” This wouldn’t even be a story if the genders were reversed and I have zero issues with it. There’s nothing wrong with being a stay-at-home supportive partner. If the guy was a total douchebag or a player (see: Casper Smart) it would be different, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

However Ariel has blasted this story. She instagrammed a screenshot of a note she wrote saying that she has a personal assistant and a boyfriend, that they’re not the same person, and that Levi pays his own way. She also called this fake news and wrote that he has something big coming up in his career.

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

I like that line “I don’t support anyone and I don’t need anyone to support me.” Again, I wouldn’t have a problem with this, but Ariel does because it’s about her relationship and it’s simply not true. Good for her for being clear about the facts. Now if only she could tamper down the social media enthusiasm a little but I get it.

wenn31433941

165154PCN_ArielWinter001

BGUS_878805_008

This news came out a few days ago but it’s new to me. Photos credit: Backgrid, Pacific Coast News and WENN

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Ariel Winter denies Star story that she gives her boyfriend an allowance”

  1. Snazzy says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I’m happy for her to go off and live her best life however she chooses … but that silver dress has got to go

    Reply
  2. Don't kill me I am French says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    CDAN has the same BS source than StarMag .Enty had written a blind about it .I always think that 95% of his blinds are BS/made up/exaggerated after reading Daily Mail or other tabloids

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Is she going to pitch this big a fit over every story that’s written about her?

    Reply
    • Flufff says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

      If it’s fake, why shouldn’t she?

      Reply
      • Sami says:
        June 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

        Because fact that she is having a fit about something so insignificant published by a lower tier tabloid, implies that it is true. Remember the expression “thou doth protest too much” and the Streisand effect? You only address a story that has found a large audience or comes from a traditionally reputable outlet.

      • Erinn says:
        June 28, 2017 at 11:44 am

        I find it more suspicious that she’s paid it that much attention if it is fake. The whole “she doth protest too much” type of deal. If it was complete fluff, writing a quick “okay, Jan” would have been a lot more effective than going off on a rant.

        My guess is that it’s either partially true… or it’s a subject of contention in their relationship already. If it wasn’t something she was very sensitive about already, I don’t think they would have gotten that kind of reaction.

  4. Eve V says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I think her over reaction says everything.

    Reply
  5. candy says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

    She’s a very, very, very, very lucky young person whose mother got her everything she has. Obviously, her stage mom is a twit, but this under average young woman is where she is because of mom. It wasn’t looks, talent or anything but a pushy mom who got her the right auditions. It was utterly disrespectful to drop her mom how she did. And now she advertises herself everywhere and let’s us all know what a spoiled brat she is, who needs a parent to put her in her place. I agree, her reaction is proof that she is supporting her boyfriend- which is fine anyway. Maybe he’ll keep her in line if only to keep the cash coming.

    Reply
  6. FishBeard says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I can’t help but feel for this girl. Whether this story is true or false, I get the sense that she’s being exploited by the boyfriend somehow. Given her age and tumultuous upbringing, she likely has no sense of detecting poisonous people. It seems like she’s desperate for attention of the parental kind, hence the nearly thirty year old boyfriend and social media antics. It’s sad.

    Reply
  7. Magnoliarose says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I would be upset by the tone of the article too if it were me. Like she is some desperate young woman who has to buy a loser bf. There are people in the world who love a person regardless of money. Maybe she could have stayed silent but she is young so I get it, that is a lesson you learn as you get older. Besides not many guys in her age range have earned a living on par with her salary. I wonder if dear old Momster planted the story.

    Reply
  8. interplay says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Well I agree about her being totally disrespectful to her mom. How many people hate their parents at that age? Every one of my friends said her mom was mentally abusive when we were teens. It’s called angst. Difference is Ariel had the money to be a total dick to her mom, all I could do was slam the door and come back the next day with tail between legs asking for tuition money. The fact is that without her mother, she’d have probably been working 3 jobs right now to get through community college. How about “thank you”???

    Reply
  9. in-the-now says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    If you get a lottery winning job like being on a hit sitcom. You be damn grateful to who gave it to you. Top athletes are the same as child actors, without parents they’d be like everybody else.

    Reply
  10. jess1632 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Wow a lot of the comments are gross and highly insessitive regarding Ariel and her mother. You guys would rather her have let her (crazy, over the top, abusive) mum continue harassing and abusing her own daughter? For what? Money?? Y’all are gross and sound like her loony mother who is bitter and resents her own daughter for not sharing money ARIEL EARNED HERSELF!!!!

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      June 28, 2017 at 10:50 am

      It’s not a bunch of people being disrespectful – it’s obviously just one person posting repeatedly with different names. C’mon, you’d have to be a complete lunatic to defend Ariel’s mother. Or I guess you’d have to be Ariel’s mother herself. Not like she’s doing anything else right now.

      Reply
    • GiBee says:
      June 28, 2017 at 10:50 am

      It’s not a bunch of people being disrespectful – it’s obviously just one person posting repeatedly with different names. C’mon, you’d have to be a complete lunatic to defend Ariel’s mother. Or I guess you’d have to be Ariel’s mother herself. Not like she’s doing anything else right now.

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      June 28, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      Some of it could be Crystal defending herself under multiple locations, devices, or names, (she’s established a certain pattern of behavior with the public, so I wouldn’t put it past her) but a lot of it is probably different people actually choosing to side with an abuser in this case. The fact that the abuser in this case is a woman, western, and not overtly religious works, combined with the fact that the famous victim is considered a ‘slutty’ woman are probably the reasons for it. On another liberal/feminist site the last time Crystal made the news (for publically slut-shaming her daughter) so many regular commenters fell all over themselves to try to make excuses for her, despite her being a person with a history of abuse with both of her daughters.

      Reply
  11. Mildred Pierce says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:03 am

    How much does she get per episode?

    Reply
  12. andy abder says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Everyone’s entitled to own opinion. Blood is thicker than water, and I’d never do that to my mother. Even though sometimes I’ve thought about it. Plus, you have no idea what really happened. Like the media is the truth, right.

    Reply
    • Snazzy says:
      June 28, 2017 at 10:55 am

      Personally I hate that expression. There are people in our lives that we are tied to just because we are related by blood, but they are terrible people and would do whatever they could to blood us dry or make us suffer. And yes, that includes parents. Many of us have friends that would die for us, care for us and love us for who we are, and family members that would happily stab us in the back because they feel like they are owed something simply because of a genetic tie, even if they have not stood beside us in our most difficult times or helped us grow into the people we are. I have certain friends in my life that will trump family ties, any freggin’ day of the week. You can take that to the bank.

      As babies we were not asked if we wanted to be brought into this world – babies are a responsibility – and in today’s society, more often than not a choice. When someone chooses to have a child, it’s also selfish – they want to fit into some kind of societal standard, they want a little genetic reproduction of themselves, they want to be able to lavish attention on another. I’m not saying it comes from a bad place or a place that is not made up of love, but it is a place that has a certain amount of selfishness. And with that comes a huge helping of responsibility, as babies are helpless and children vulnerable for a very long time. So it was her parent’s responsibility to look out for her well being, which they absolutely did not (or at least the mother, not sure where the father is in all of this), choosing instead to use and abuse her as a cash cow.

      So ya, I’m ok with her doing and saying whatever she wants, as long as she protects herself and her money.

      Ok, rant over. Thanks for listening CBers :)

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      @Andy Abder: If Ariel Winter’s mother was a religious man with a history of physically and emotionally abusing his daughters and harassing them through the press, would you be so quick to rush to his defense?

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      “Blood is thicker than water”
      Says a person who either does not have dangerous family members, or has poor boundaries.

      Reply
  13. Frigga says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I wish she would get some better standards. Honestly, why would a 29 year old date a 19 year old? Because she’s insecure, impressionable, and has yet to mature to his level and therefore, is easy to take advantage of. Been there, done that. No almost 30 year old would do this to someone so young unless it was for sex…and control.

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      June 28, 2017 at 10:53 am

      I would also add access into the mix there also. I think her name and cash would open far more doors in L.A than his would. I think she would be better off in college for a few years, take a break from public life and deal with her abusive past therapeutically. The path she is on now, youth, money and no positive parental influence, it will not end well.

      Reply
      • Snazzy says:
        June 28, 2017 at 10:56 am

        Wasn’t there something about her being cared for by an older sister at some point? Or am I dreaming?

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        June 28, 2017 at 1:29 pm

        Besides the 38-year-old sister who has raised and looked out for her, just how much parental guidance should she have at 19? That’s definitely too old to have someone controlling how she dresses/presents herself or her sex life and dating, especially for someone who was an emancipated minor. She’s already had (actually, she might still be doing it) therapy to deal with the issues with her mother and, at least publically, has handled it a lot better than I’d expect someone to handle a situation like that. It would be easier for me to be bothered by her having an older boyfriend if she were jumping into a marriage with him at 19, but since it’s just sex and dating at this point, it’s not really a big deal. A 29 year-old who dates a 19-year-old may be immature as a person, but it’s not like she’s young enough to be his daughter (or, sometimes in Hollywood, granddaughter).

  14. Chelly says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I’m not even going to comment on the way she dresses cause I just can’t go there. But I do kind of have a problem with being “kept” in a relationship. If both partners are able to work, both should. Even if 1 makes extra good $, the other should be doing SOMETHING to contribute outside of the household (or society like fundraising, charities, volunteer work). I can wash a dish, be a supportive partner & still maintain a life outside of the home. Unless he’s doing something like going to auditions, rehearsals, or is a stay at home dad, idk why he wouldn’t be doing something. I’d be upset if someone reported this about my bf if I were her too bc personally it would be disrespectful to me for anyone to imply & print that I have a “kept” man

    Reply
  15. KBeth says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:30 am

    It’s annoying that she responded to that story, she sounds very immature. Even if it is true, it isn’t anyones business.

    Reply
  16. nicegirl says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Gosh, I was SUCH an idiotic person when I was young . . . thank Heaven we did not have social media to inform everyone.

    Reply
  17. Your mom says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    She’s young and doesn’t have a mother to help her navigate all of this. My heart goes out to her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment