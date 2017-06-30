Christie Brinkley’s latest anti-aging secret is having dogs: ‘they keep me young’

Christie Brinkley, 63, is really good at selling stuff. She’ll relate the product or service back to how young-looking and fit she is and how whatever she’s shilling helps maintain that, or she’ll call it a rare treat you can fit in to your anti-aging regimen. This is how she continues to get press for her ventures and endorsements, and somehow she’s even done this with her dogs. I opened this story thinking it would just be a throwaway quote from Christie about how her dogs keep her active, but she has a clear motivation to do this as a spokesperson for Purina. Plus there are dogs involved, I will open any story about dogs (or cats, I’m not picky).
“My dogs keep me active and young feeling. They’ll come to me and take me for a walk or a jog,” Brinkley tells PEOPLE. “They are my personal trainers.”
These two adorable anti-aging antidotes are named Maple Sugar and Chester. Maple Sugar is a 14-year-old Labradoodle, who is surprisingly spry for her age and Chester is a younger rescue pup who is obsessed with his model mom.
“He was supposed to be Sailor’s dog. He’s really attached to me,” Brinkley says of Chester, who was originally adopted by her daughter. “I have never had an animal love me quite the way Chester does, he can’t takes [sic] his eyes off me.”
Providing both unconditional love and free personal training, Brinkley’s dogs are an important presence in her life and she treats them as such, showering them in love, personal attention and keeps them on a tasty, yet nutritional diet.
“In my beauty book, Timeless Beauty, I say nutrition is the foundation of everything, it’s the spring board. It’s the same for your pet,” she explains.
For Brinkley, this means feeding her pets food that is designed to meet all of their needs, especially those that help them age gracefully too.
“At seven dogs and cats become seniors, that is when they need benefits that will help with aging,” says Brinkley, a spokesperson for Purina Pro Plan. “That’s why I feed my senior dog Maple Purina Pro Plan. It has enhanced botanicals and ingredients that aid in digestion, things she needs.”
“They are really everything they’re cracked up to be,” she says about her doggie duo. “They’re loyal and they just offer unconditional love. There is truth in the advertising.”
In that last paragraph she just described dogs. That’s how most dogs are, they’re loyal and it has nothing to do with what kind of food they eat as long as they’re getting decently fed. I’m sure it’s not her dogs keeping her young-feeling/looking, since she seems to have a different justification in every interview. The last time we covered her she was talking about gardening in a bikini so she could get even tan lines. Christie’s little white dogs Maple Sugar and Chester sound and look adorable though, here are some pics of them. I’m petless at the moment and I don’t know if I could have one of those dogs who follows you around and stares at you all the time. My mom’s miniature schnauzer is kind of like that and I end up feeling guilty every time I have to leave the house. I do love taking long walks with her though, that’s fun.
Don't worry babies Mama will be back soon! #maplesugarbrinkley #chesterbrinkley 🐶🐶 ( * hey puppy lovers it's going to be a bad tick season with all kinds of new dangerous strains of disease one way to help spot them is a short Summertime puppy cut and I'm keeping a comb outside to brush them before coming inside) 💕
photos credit: WENN, Getty and Instagram/Christie Brinkley
Bonkers.
Yeah. Everyone knows that for this to be the answer you have to have those specially engineered dogs that can work a syringe of Botox. Sheesh.
LOL !!!
HAHAHA!
Christie needs to stop. We aren’t drinking the coolaide. Yes she looks good and yes those doggies are adorable BUT I’ve had enough of celebrities pitching us BS when they have doctors and science behind their aesthetic looks and youth.
I’d like to know how she would have looked had she not gone the modelling route and worked midnights at a factory 6 days a week.
Is Chester smiling in those solo photos. It looks like it.
The dog is cute.
Officially in Real Wives territory! Talk about believing your lies. There is something about plastic surgery that make some women mental cases, it’s lit they really forget the surgery and believing the kool-aid and try to convince other their lies are true
I am not buying what you are selling, Christie. Can you go away again?
That’s definitely true for any attentive pet owner. Dogs do motivate you to go out and exercise, and they’re happy to be outside as well. The only time I neglected to walk my labrador was when the weather was bad. Cats are a little more difficult to engage with in my experience, but they’re great for relieving winter blues.
Are her dogs called Botox, Filler & Facelift?
Too funny !!!!!!!!!
LOL. I don’t even think the dogs are cute. “Slavish” affection isn’t adorable to me.
Slavish affection??? Dogs have the same emtions as we do and they are highly intelligent as any human being, if you give them a voice. My dogs can communicate where they want to go, beach, lizard chasing, if they want some different food, just by asking them. However, I treat my dogs exactly how I want to be treated including giving them a voice. You sound like a detached self absorbed narcissist.
La Blah: Teeheehee..! She’s obvious, but not THAT obvious. Her doggies are so cute, but she’s entered the Charo stage of facial refurbishment.
Well, at least it’s not “fruits, vegetables, exercise, sleep and sun avoidance”.
And water, blink !!
The dogs are cute ( all dogs are!), her face is overfilled with Juvederm, and DID SHE JUST IG HER PHONE NUMBER ON THE DOG’S TAG?
I am Christie Brinkley’s age and while I was pretty I never was a beauty like she was. I am okay looking at my age, and sometimes, when I spend more time on my make up and hair, I can even manage an older-woman-pretty. But most of the time it’s a little make up and a comb through my hair and I am ready to go. But when you are a woman whose focus for much of her life has been on your beautiful body and looks it must be devastating to grow old. I feel sorry for Christie Brinkley because she seems desperate to me. And because it must be so exhausting at her age to have to do all the things she does to look the way she does…. Not to be able to just relax and say “oh screw it”.
Alright, I’ll give her this. A dog licensed to perform plastic surgery is pretty impressive.
Nice one, Veronica! 👏👏👏🐶
TONS of money is how she keeps young. I wonder if Purina paid her for that little mention.
They must have paid her. Target: women who own dogs. I don’t know how relevant/marketable her image is, but there’s no way she didn’t get any money to mention Purina’s name.
Adorable dogs with a stash of fillers in their collars maybe….
We have a puppy. She is most definitely NOT keeping me young. Lack of sleep, anxiety over if we have to crate her for any length of time, stress over making sure the area she’s in is puppy proofed. I love her but soooooo much work.
Then why does she look like a cat?
She makes me sad. Her entire life has been about how she looks.
Now that she is of “a certain age” and four times divorced, what does she have to show for her life? Not happiness in her personal life, no professional legacy or accomplishments (other than being pretty), no secondary career to fall back on. She has her kids, and that’s pretty much it.
I’m not surprised she wants to hang on to her youthful face. The better question is, why do we teach women this is their entire value?
I have a dog (former breeder mama I got at age 5) that spends her life staring at me (I am only second to food, food is her real passion). I wouldn’t trade her for anything! So much love in one tiny package. The staring can get a little unnerving sometimes though, LOL.
Also, I really do think having dogs keep you young and moving. We had an elderly neighbor with an elderly dog for the first couple of years I moved into our neighborhood. He walked that dog many times a day and would always have a chat or wave for neighbors. The dog passed and we never saw him again, he stopped walking the neighborhood. Not long after he went to a nursing home. I have another elderly neighbor with a similar situation but instead he got a puppy. He is still going strong walking the neighborhood.
But is Purina really a good brand of dog (or cat) food? Does it have a lot of fillers and by-products? I would think someone with her resources would opt for the better brands. Even in my paltry salary, I feed my cats Blue Buffalo. Hmmmm… 🤔
I dont think she looks good. Too much of everything in her face. I dont find that attractive.
She has officially become a freakish parody of herself. The doggies are adorable.
