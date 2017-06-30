Carolyn Bessette made JFK Jr. wait 3 weeks before she accepted his proposal

I’ve gotten to the age where I literally have to tell the whippersnapper grocery store check-out boy who John F. Kennedy Jr. was. The story is this: I saw People Magazine’s cover a few days ago, and I thought “do we really need another magazine hagiography of the life of some tragic Kennedy?” But then when I was in the grocery store on Thursday, I totally picked up People and was like, “Okay, I want to read the story.” The checkout boy didn’t recognize the people on the cover. CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT? We are OLD.
Anyway, I guess People Mag was having a slow week, because there’s nothing really new in the cover story, at least not for someone like me who actually remembers the 1990s. It’s also tragic and partly amusing to realize… oh, right, there are so many women in this world who are still trying to be Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Gwyneth Paltrow has spent decades trying to be Bessette. Amal Clooney is currently trying to be Bessette. I suspect a good percentage of the well-heeled WASP women of New York and Connecticut are trying to be Bessette right now. They dress like her, get her shade of blonde and try to give off an air of studied detachment. So, what’s new in this cover story? Some highlights:
Carolyn didn’t agree to marry JFK Jr. right away: “She held the proposal off for about three weeks, which I think just made him all the more intent on marrying her,” a close friend of John’s tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
Carolyn was not cookie-cutter: “If someone was going to steal our prince, the press and the public wanted her to be some kind of unblemished princess,” says John’s friend, John Perry Barlow. But Carolyn was not one to be easily defined. “She was quirky and imaginative. She was her own self. The woman everyone has read about it not at all as she was in real life.”
Carole Radziwill on whether their marriage was struggling in the final days: “To say their marriage was on the rocks is just inaccurate,” says Carole, who told the story of John and Anthony’s close bond in her heartbreaking memoir What Remains. “Anthony’s impending death was a strain on their marriage, no doubt. But it was a difficult time for all of us. If it weren’t, we would be inhuman.”
Carolyn decided to come with John for his cousin’s wedding: “Carolyn decided to be with his family that weekend in the Cape—to be together,” says a John confidante. “And she would be with him in a safe and private place. That’s what family means. And that meant something. Had he not crashed the plane, it would have been a meaningless few weeks of tension but it took on a life of its own because it was the last chapter of their life. One week they could have been at war, and the the next week they could be right back in love—we’ll never know.”
John wanted Princess Diana to appear on the cover of his magazine, George: RoseMarie Terenzio, John’s executive assistant and a close friend, says that the meeting took place in Diana’s suite at the Carlyle Hotel and lasted about 90 minutes. “He wanted to do a respectful piece,” Terenzio recalls. But it was not to be. Says Terenzio: “She wrote John a note that said, ‘Thank you so much, but not right now.’” Afterward, he told his George colleagues about their meeting. “He was very careful what he said. The one funny thing he said was, ‘She’s got a great pair of legs.’” Looking back, Terenzio says, “I do remember him saying, ‘She’s really tall!’ He also said she was very shy. He was surprised how demure she was. I think they had both met Mother Theresa so they spoke about that. And he said how lovely she was.”
I find this interesting: “If someone was going to steal our prince, the press and the public wanted her to be some kind of unblemished princess.” Was that really the case? I remember the big thing was that Jackie Kennedy disapproved of many of John’s previous actress girlfriends, like Daryl Hannah and Sarah Jessica Parker. Jackie didn’t want John to go with an actress, or someone she thought of flighty. Carolyn was a breath of fresh hair because she seemed more aristocratic and well-heeled, educated and professional. She was also incredibly stylish right off the bat, which made all of New York society adore her. But I agree with this: “She was quirky and imaginative. She was her own self.” I think that’s what was great – she had been living and working in New York for years, she was a grown-up and didn’t want her life to become tabloid fodder. Ugh. The whole thing is so sad.
Her style is still amazing. And timeless.
So many celebs cosplay her. Especially GOOP, but she’s a good style star to emulate if one needs fashion inspiration. So simple and so elegant.
At the time of their wedding, there was a story made the rounds that she employed ‘the rules’ on him and that’s how she got him.
The rules……lol. good times.
All I remember is her wedding dress framed by the plain church. If she weren’t who she was I would have thought she was a bride on “Say Yes to the Dress”. She looked good no doubt but I don’t ever remember her being touted as a style icon. I guess she was the equivalent of a Sloane Ranger in style. Perhaps I need more educating.
@LAK –
Didn’t Chloe Sevigny call out GOOP as a wannabe CBK in an interview?
“She seemed more aristocratic and well-heeled, educated and professional.”
“Seemed” is the correct word.
Because apparently the real Carolyn was anything but.
Her mother remarried an affluent man yes, but John’s friend, Billy Noonan, wrote how Carolyn reminded them that she always had summer jobs to pay her way, partied very hard and dated well. She was no silver spoon kid, with a trust fund in the works.
Apparently, Carolyn’s position at CK was sinecure, primarily because she knew how to network. She was also tough as bandit and swore like a sailor. John couldn’t tell her what to do. I think that was a primary attraction for him.
I don’t think she and Jackie would have gotten along and it was not a coincidence that John did not introduce them. It was Daryl that went to visit a dying Jackie at her 1040 apartment. Jackie controlled John and after that infamous park fight video, she would have called time on that relationship with a quickness.
I agree that Jackie would not have approved of Carolyn. Jackie was a snob. Media upgrades her upbringing but Carolyn was middle class.
Jackie WAS a sunb. So is her sister Lee.
Miss Porter girls are all hoi-polloi. )
Daryl Hannah came from an esteemed background and Jackie was even iffy with her.
She adored John’s girlfriend Sally Munro who was a blue blood East Coast liberal from an esteemed family.
She also greenlit Caroline’s first fiancee Tom Carney who came from a family of Nobel Prize Winners and were on the social register.
But the fact that John’s sister, Caroline, did not get on with John’s wife, Carolyn, confirms for me that there was a reason John did not introduce them. Caroline and Jackie had the same thought process & distant manner. They were also both she-wolves over John.
@Keiza & @STRIPE – LOL. You’re welcome!
I though sinecure was a typo for secure, but I decided I’d look it up as it’s rare for me to find a word I’ve never heard before and lo and behold it is a word! Thanks for teaching me something new today.
Haha same!
She worked at Caldor’s! Does anyone else remember Caldor’s?
I like to ask the younger readers of CB what they think the 90s meant. Just curious.
I mean sure, there was the dress stain, Kurt Cobain blowing his own face off, and Tupac lying in the streets of LV (the legendary moments of the 90s).
I remember them fondly. It was an exploratory decade with fantastic music, movies, and decent television. MTV still ran music videos ffs.
Oh Eric….
A little delicacy for those of us who have survived the suicide of a loved one, perhaps?
+ gazillion
I know about all the above you mentioned but I know next to nothing about Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. I have been told that she was this style icon but for the life of me I can’t find any pictures of her amazing styles. She looks plain and doesn’t come across as an exceptional charismatic person. I personally don’t know anyone that could pick her out in a lineup.
Whereas Jackie Kennedy’s style and beauty is known all over the world. Maybe it was an exclusive NYC thing?
Princess Nagini would kill to be like Carolyn Bessette. But sorry, honey, there was no plastic involved there.
I met him when I was a kid. A breathtakingly, stunning man.
You are so right – Gwyneth has been trying for years. I remember them getting married. I guess we ARE old. She was so stylish (now I am thinking about Kate’s crappy outfit only just yesterday and how she manages to get it wrong every time).
I’m still inspired by her style. And I feel bad for the trashing and wild speculation she got in the press.
I’m a 90′s teen. I love CBK.
Same with the style envy. And still sad for what her parents must have suffered. Unimaginable.
I met him a few months before they died, spoke at a friends college graduation and since she was on the speaker committee I got to attend the reception. He was low key, flew himself there with an instructor/friend, no bodyguard or entourage. Was friendly, engaging and good lord he had charisma. Also a surprisingly good speaker. Carl Bernstein was the other graduation speaker and JFK, Jr. was much better of the two.
“If someone was going to steal our prince, the press and the public wanted her to be some kind of unblemished princess.”
No. Not the variegated public, just the press wanting to sell the usual fantasy.
I know that it was years ago but wasn’t there substantial drug abuse going on with Caroline? I don’t like the continuing whitewashing of individuals after their deaths. We are all human , even the most stylish of us.
Jackie made JFK wait when he proposed to her.
She actually went on a trip to Europe after he proposed and sent him a telegram back from overseas that she was still thinking about it.
He showed up at the airport to greet her upon her return.
(Jackie also was reportedly not a fan of her engagement ring and rarely wore it before JFK’s death. Carolyn didn’t like the Jackie-esque band JFK Jr. gave her either.)
I was on the Cape the night the plane went down. The fog was so dense you couldn’t even see the boats moored off the beach. The rest of the week all anyone talked about was where is the plane, how could this be happening, etc. And then the found it and we were all so depressed. I said yesterday I’m still not over their deaths and Princess Diana. Caroline’s son Jack looks a lot like JFK Jr.
This whole thing makes me feel so sad..and yes your Emporer has made that word difficult!
I was just thinking about JFK junior the other day..young death no matter who makes you so sad for the loss of potential they had…
