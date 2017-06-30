Sean Bean, 58, marries for a fifth time, his bride is 32-year-old Ashley Moore

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards held at the BFI Southbank

Back in May, I was somewhat startled to learn that Sean Bean was engaged and planning to marry for the fifth time. The man has been married and divorced four times, but he said he met his soulmate. Her name is Ashley Moore and when I wrote about her in May, I had to do some digging to find out her age. From what I learned – from reading older British articles about them – was that Moore was claiming to be in her early 30s. Which many of you did not believe. Well, happy story: Sean and Ashley married this morning. And the Daily Mail puts her age at 32. For real.

Sean Bean has married fiance Ashley Moore in Dorset. The actor, 58, confirmed the news in an official image taken following the romantic ceremony on Friday morning. Bean looks delighted as stands alongside his bride, who wears a traditional white lace wedding dress with sheer embellished sleeves.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town in May, the Game Of Thrones star admitted he was hesitant about the prospect of exchanging vows after four failed marriages. But his attitude soon changed after meeting Ashley, a former nanny who is 26-years his junior.

‘I wasn’t planning on getting married again, but then I wasn’t planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley,’ he recently told the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town. ‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.’

[From The Daily Mail]

As I said previously, when I was 32, I would not have married any old 58 year old, but I probably would have married Sean Bean. I know he’s a wreck and everything, and FOUR DIVORCES doesn’t bode well for any relationship, but still – I would bang it/marry it. I believe Ashley Moore probably felt the same way – like, yeah, he’s a wreck and it will probably end in tears, but it will be a lot of fun until then.

European Premiere - The Martian, Odeon Leicester Square, London, England, 24/09/15

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

108 Responses to “Sean Bean, 58, marries for a fifth time, his bride is 32-year-old Ashley Moore”

  1. Lindy79 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:43 am

    eh…good luck?

    I agree she does look older than 32, not in a bad way although Im not sure there is a non bad way to say someone looks older.

    Reply
  2. Shelley says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    That is NOT 32! 42 perhaps? Bang it but don’t marry it! There’s a reason it did not work out the previous four times.

    Reply
  3. manda says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I feel bad for thinking this woman is lying about her age. I just don’t believe it.

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Am sorry but I am struggling with that fact that this article says she’s 32! Maybe she just doesn’t photograph well. Please don’t flame me.

    Either way congrats.

    Reply
  5. KP says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Congrats to them but I’m 32 and there’s no way she’s not 42.

    Reply
  6. Jeesie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Yeah, no way in hell is she 32.

    42 seems generous.

    Reply
  7. Gaby says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:46 am

    She’s not 32, that’s just impossible. I’m 36 and look at least 15 years younger than her.

    Reply
  8. Jane says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Good Ol’ Beanie Baby. Sexy as h***, but has a bad track record in the marriage department. I have said this over a number of years…that man could read a phone book and I would get turned on. His voice makes me crazy. I wish them both well…while it lasts.

    Reply
  9. cailindana says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Last time she saw 32 was on a door. . .

    Reply
  10. third ginger says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:47 am

    “Hope springs eternal…” I guess.

    Reply
  11. Twink says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Ha, 32?!? Times two maybe!

    Reply
  12. Tanguerita says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Haha, 32, right. Maybe in dog’s years.

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Putting the B in CB today. Thanks for the much needed distraction from American politics!!

    Reply
  14. perplexed says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Was there a typo?

    Reply
  15. themummy says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:52 am

    She is a perfectly attractive woman, but I’m sorry, she is not 32. I will eat my hat and all of my clothing if she is a day under 50 (I’d put her closer to 55, actually). Nothing wrong with being 50! 50 is great. She’s just not 32.

    Reply
  16. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I thought for sure she was a previous wife! I scrolled first to see the new one! She doesn’t look much younger than Susan Sarandon!

    Reply
  17. Jamie42 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Remember what he looked like in the Rifleman Sharpe era! Still attractive, but that’s 58 years of hard living.

    Reply
  18. laur says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I’m 31 and kids at work frequently think I’m early 20s… Maybe she’s like that but in reverse? Either way, NOT 32…

    I’m sure it’ll end badly, marriage clearly doesn’t suit him but I agree, there’s def something magnetic about the guy… *hangs head in shame*

    Reply
  19. Carobell says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I hope he believes in prenuptial agreements as much as he believes in love…

    Reply
  20. wash says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Sean Bean – long and storied history of abusive relationships, harassment and domestic disturbances.

    New Mrs Sean Bean – very likely lying about her age.

    On the balance of it I think he’s the one we should be aiming brickbats at, although I do appreciate that his shortcoming are not so visually obvious.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      June 30, 2017 at 10:11 am

      I’ve also heard that he’s not easy to work with in that he turns up to the set late and drunk and has known to be a d!*k to the crew.

      Its well known in the industry he’s a mess but he still gets work because he is a talented actor with a big enough fan base.

      Reply
  21. Bonobochick says:
    June 30, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Yeah, he’s a mess when it comes to marriage. That’s a terrible track record.

    Also, I have a hard time buy she’s 32, and if she is, I need to know what kind of hard life she has been living.

    Reply
  22. Word says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Common guys she british. They age terribly.. She very well could be 32..

    Reply
  23. Cleo says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Doesn’t he have a history of spousal abuse/violent tendencies? I would be reticent about even hitting it with a track record like his…

    Reply
  24. Anya says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

    No way she’s 32 years old or she’s a very rough 32 years old.

    Reply
  25. Yeahright says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:09 am

    32? Yeah maybe 20 years ago.

    Reply
  26. Frigga says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Inn convinced she is lying about her age…

    Reply
  27. KBeth says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:13 am

    She is a perfectly lovely 50 something woman.

    Reply
  28. Willa says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Is this the new bride to be or the last one? This woman couldn’t possibly be 32!

    Reply
  29. Wren says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:19 am

    No way is she 32. 42 maybe but I am thinking closer to 50. Nothing wrong with that. She is perfectly attractive. But have some confidence about yourself. I wonder if she isn’t saying she’s 32 to stroke his ego about a much younger woman.

    Reply
  30. T.Fanty says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Age aside, she’s also got some crazy eyes going on. I know he’s a dirty mess, but I think he also likes to marry messes, too.

    Reply
  31. STRIPE says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Devils advocate here. Maybe a media outlet mistakenly put her age at 32 and they (she and Bean) just never bothered to fix the mistake because they don’t care and are maybe having a laugh at the whole thing?

    Reply
  32. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Yeah, she’s 32 and I’m 12.

    Reply
  33. Anon says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    32? More like 52. Look at the colour of her teeth and gums. Now I know you Americans all laugh at Brits’ teeth, but standards have improved a lot in the last 20 years and anyway there is no way a person of 32 should have gums like that even if they didn’t really look after their dental hygiene. Those greyish gums in the second photo say 50+ to me.

    Reply
  34. Cupcake says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I remember commenting about her age when. You posted about this couple the first time. There is just NO WAY SHE IS 32! About 50 is as low as I would go. The neck gives her away. But sure I’ll play along. Marrying an experienced divorcée that’s 26 years older sounds like a sh!t idea to me, even for Sean Bean. It might be fun to have him as a boyfriend for a minute ;)

    Reply
  35. Tess says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Lol, in her 40′s at best or around the same age

    Reply
  36. teatimeiscoming says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I think she’s had some bad work done that makes her look older than her age; which is still higher than 32, but whatever. That forehead is too smooth to match the wrinkles in her skin elsewhere.

    Reply
  37. Stephanie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:37 am

    What is in the air in the UK that is aging these women so bad? I’m 33 and she looks my mom’s age.

    Reply
  38. Shijel says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Eh, honestly after so many failed marriages both Ashley and Sean know what they’re getting into and how it will end.

    And no way that lady is 32. Though….. if you scrubbed that bronzer and make-up off her face, I could totally see her being a fresh-faced 45-year-old.

    Reply
  39. JA says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:48 am

    If she’s 32 then I’m 21. Ha! But yea 21, 25, and 33yr old me would bang Sean Bean circa patriot games era. Such a hottie

    Reply
  40. KatieBo says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

    That’s a rough 32.

    Reply
  41. spidey says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Will she become the 5th Mrs Bean to have been and gone. :)

    Reply
  42. marmalazed says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:14 am

    She is not 32. That is all.

    Reply
  43. blackcat says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:29 am

    No way to the Jose is she 32. I’m 52 and she looks years older than I.
    Without fear and trembling, why can’t some women claim their actual year of birth!!!

    It’s 2017 already people!

    Reply
  44. Flufff says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Didn’t we prove on the previous thread that she’s not 32 (or claiming to be 32), the Mail just confused her with someone else with the same name?

    Reply
    • M.A.F. says:
      June 30, 2017 at 12:12 pm

      The only other Ashley Moore that Google is giving me is an African-American model who is 23. No way they are confusing the two. There is, however, an Ashley Monroe who is a 30 year old country singer. But Moore and Monroe are two different last names.

      Reply
  45. Darlene says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:32 am

    No. Not 32. Not even close.

    Reply
  46. Giddy says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:43 am

    32??? I hear Foghorn Leghorn saying “It’s a joke, son.”

    Reply
  47. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Gotta agree – seems older than 32. Her being 32 means I could be her mother. I’m v hard on myself, but even I don’t think I look like I could be her mother.

    Let’s hope 5 times the charm for Ned Stark. :)

    Reply
  48. Twink says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I actually saw the black and white photo from the wedding somewhere else and I’m pretty sure it’s a different woman who looks closer to 32. Could it be a case of mistaken identity?

    Reply
  49. LMB says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    She was 32 once, many many years ago.

    Reply
  50. M.A.F. says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Someone is taking a cue from the Blanche Devereaux playbook on lying about your age.

    Reply
  51. Erica says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Pressing question: is his name pronounced “Shaun Baun” (rhyming) or “Shaun Bean”? I really want it to be Shaun Baun.

    Reply
  52. smcollins says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I’ve never used the expression “my forever dong” but….Sean Bean is my forever dong. He’s gotten a little rough around the edges, but damn, he just does it for me.

    Reply
  53. Corrine says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    I’m sorry, there is no way in any world that this lady is 32. Like, I don’t even think she could play 32 on TV.

    Reply
  54. Brittney B says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Already commented about the “26-year” age difference upthread… but just noticed it’s his 5th wife.

    “FOUR DIVORCES doesn’t bode well for any relationship”

    Tell that to my dad! His current wife is his fifth, and this is his longest/most successful marriage by far. (My mom was his third.) It’s actually the longest relationship of his life: more than a decade, and counting. After four previous attempts, he finally found his match.

    Reply
  55. JustJen says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    32??? 52 sure, but no way is she 32.

    Reply
  56. Loula says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I’m 40, and look a bit younger than my age, but she looks at least a decade older than me. There’s nothing wrong with being 50 – look at Connie Britton for example (Rayna James from Nashville) stunning lady.

    In fact, probably better to lie about your age upwards rather than downwards, at least people will always think you look good for it!

    Reply
  57. Skylark says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Good luck to her, whatever age she is, throwing her lot in with an abusive, long past his best (both in looks and talent), alcoholic.

    Reply
  58. tammie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Yeah, she’s 32. And my grandmother (who has better teeth) is 22.

    Reply
  59. Maria_ says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    I google them and couldnt find any pic in which she looks like 32 or near ….
    maybe she told him that because he likes youngers? XD

    Reply
  60. Madpoe says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    One does not simply walk into a 5th marriage! Its Black Gates are guarded by more than just Orcs that do not look like 32 years of age!

    Reply
  61. hannah89 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    LOLOLOLOLOL 32

    sweetie, you left that decade a while ago. more like 50 years old.

    Reply
  62. Andrea says:
    June 30, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    He has a beer in his hand in the wedding photo. I guess she doesn’t mind?

    Reply

