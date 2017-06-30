Sean Bean, 58, marries for a fifth time, his bride is 32-year-old Ashley Moore

Back in May, I was somewhat startled to learn that Sean Bean was engaged and planning to marry for the fifth time. The man has been married and divorced four times, but he said he met his soulmate. Her name is Ashley Moore and when I wrote about her in May, I had to do some digging to find out her age. From what I learned – from reading older British articles about them – was that Moore was claiming to be in her early 30s. Which many of you did not believe. Well, happy story: Sean and Ashley married this morning. And the Daily Mail puts her age at 32. For real.
Sean Bean has married fiance Ashley Moore in Dorset. The actor, 58, confirmed the news in an official image taken following the romantic ceremony on Friday morning. Bean looks delighted as stands alongside his bride, who wears a traditional white lace wedding dress with sheer embellished sleeves.
Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town in May, the Game Of Thrones star admitted he was hesitant about the prospect of exchanging vows after four failed marriages. But his attitude soon changed after meeting Ashley, a former nanny who is 26-years his junior.
‘I wasn’t planning on getting married again, but then I wasn’t planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley,’ he recently told the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town. ‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.’
As I said previously, when I was 32, I would not have married any old 58 year old, but I probably would have married Sean Bean. I know he’s a wreck and everything, and FOUR DIVORCES doesn’t bode well for any relationship, but still – I would bang it/marry it. I believe Ashley Moore probably felt the same way – like, yeah, he’s a wreck and it will probably end in tears, but it will be a lot of fun until then.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
eh…good luck?
I agree she does look older than 32, not in a bad way although Im not sure there is a non bad way to say someone looks older.
I cannot believe she is 32.
Because she’s not. No WAY.
same here, she looks older than him XD
I think she might be (or at least in mid-30s), sometimes people unconsciously ‘age-up’ when they are with someone older.
I was just googling her and found she has a twitter account and on that there is a photo of her with Michael Jackson at the infamous Brit Awards ceremony of 1996 (Jarvis Cocker Rules!!!). She looks to be 12-15 in that.
That woman is not 32.
I have a friend who is 30 but due to anorexia/lack of nutrients she looks 45 to me. She has a much older looking face. Some people do not age as well as others.
That is NOT 32! 42 perhaps? Bang it but don’t marry it! There’s a reason it did not work out the previous four times.
I am more inclined to guess her age to be somewhere near the 50s.
Ok Sean Bean is on my list with Lenny Kravitz who is also in his 50s… not cos they are rich or famous but cos they are sexy
There is literally no way that woman is in her 30s. If it were even slightly believable I wouldn’t say anything, but 32? I’d accept 42 if I were feeling exceptionally nice. And even then I’d side-eye the hell out of that claim. She’s got to be 50 or very close to it.
This is a rough representation of 32.
I am 6 years her senior, and she makes me look like a babe in the woods. It saddens me that any woman would feel the need to lie about her age, so I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt and say maybe she needs to rethink her makeup? Maybe a softer look would make her look her age?
Maybe she is 32 in the sack and 52 on the outside
LOL
If she’s 32 I’m 22. Get the flock out of here with that noise.
If she’s 32 then I am 10. I AM 32 and just…no. I’ve never seen another person my age that look like this.
I’m 33, and she looks at least a decade older than me.
I don’t buy 32 at all….unless she embraces the same lifestyle that he does (hard, HARD drinking, etc.). That would make some sad sense.
And wow I don’t agree at all with the “fun while it lasted” comment given the police have been called in on his domestic disputes numerous times! How is that fun exactly?
I, too, looked at the pic and thought, well at least he’s married someone close to his age. Ha! Her neck is a dead giveaway. 42, minimum.
I feel bad for thinking this woman is lying about her age. I just don’t believe it.
yeah, I’m feel conflicted as well. I’m 35 and I haven’t seen anyone around my age look so 46. At first i thought it was blog shade…. maybe they showed the pic of his older ex wife or something but if that is her and she is 32….. so mote it be.
Had the same thought about the header: that it was a picture of him with his age-appropriate first wife, or something.
Lol’d at “look so 46″. Very specific. Now I feel thrice as bad as I did before, gah.
I know; it’s pretty sexist to question it, but I feel the urge to join the chorus of “she’s not my age!” and I don’t know why. My 30th birthday is next month, so maybe I’m feeling insecure?
It could just be the makeup, though. It’s very severe and the contouring could be giving the appearance of extra wrinkles and shadows and folds.
I’m 31 and look younger, but common, she can’t have 32! And it’s sad (if this isn’t a typo) that she feels the need to lie because people will speculate and it just gives emphasis to her age:/
Am sorry but I am struggling with that fact that this article says she’s 32! Maybe she just doesn’t photograph well. Please don’t flame me.
Either way congrats.
Oh, DU, I think you are in the majority today. I am just laughing because right now it is so hard to be an American.
Congrats to them but I’m 32 and there’s no way she’s not 42.
I’m (close to) 42 and there’s no way she is at least 10 years older than me.
I’m 42 and there is no way she is my age. Bump it up a little more I think.
Yeah, no way in hell is she 32.
42 seems generous.
She’s not 32, that’s just impossible. I’m 36 and look at least 15 years younger than her.
Gaby, I have a niece about your age, and she looks much younger than Mrs. Bean.
“Mrs. Bean!!” – how did I ever not realize that Sean Bean is Mr. Bean?!!! 😂😂😂
I know. How hilarious is that. Given Sean’s reputation, I think she might be better off with Rowan Atkinson.
Good Ol’ Beanie Baby. Sexy as h***, but has a bad track record in the marriage department. I have said this over a number of years…that man could read a phone book and I would get turned on. His voice makes me crazy. I wish them both well…while it lasts.
Last time she saw 32 was on a door. . .
HOWLING
LOLOLOLOL
Comment of the day!
“Hope springs eternal…” I guess.
Ha, 32?!? Times two maybe!
Haha, 32, right. Maybe in dog’s years.
Putting the B in CB today. Thanks for the much needed distraction from American politics!!
Was there a typo?
She is a perfectly attractive woman, but I’m sorry, she is not 32. I will eat my hat and all of my clothing if she is a day under 50 (I’d put her closer to 55, actually). Nothing wrong with being 50! 50 is great. She’s just not 32.
I thought for sure she was a previous wife! I scrolled first to see the new one! She doesn’t look much younger than Susan Sarandon!
Remember what he looked like in the Rifleman Sharpe era! Still attractive, but that’s 58 years of hard living.
Sharpe era Sean is the best Sean.
I’m 31 and kids at work frequently think I’m early 20s… Maybe she’s like that but in reverse? Either way, NOT 32…
I’m sure it’ll end badly, marriage clearly doesn’t suit him but I agree, there’s def something magnetic about the guy… *hangs head in shame*
Laur,
Same for me. Also 31 and my students are shocked when they find out I’m not in my 20s.
I think this woman is attractive but def can’t be a year older than me. Lord.
I hope he believes in prenuptial agreements as much as he believes in love…
Sean Bean – long and storied history of abusive relationships, harassment and domestic disturbances.
New Mrs Sean Bean – very likely lying about her age.
On the balance of it I think he’s the one we should be aiming brickbats at, although I do appreciate that his shortcoming are not so visually obvious.
I’ve also heard that he’s not easy to work with in that he turns up to the set late and drunk and has known to be a d!*k to the crew.
Its well known in the industry he’s a mess but he still gets work because he is a talented actor with a big enough fan base.
Yeah, he’s a mess when it comes to marriage. That’s a terrible track record.
Also, I have a hard time buy she’s 32, and if she is, I need to know what kind of hard life she has been living.
Common guys she british. They age terribly.. She very well could be 32..
Now there is a sweeping generalisation if I ever heard one.
Helen Mirren!?
Hi there. Actually I’ve got far fewer wrinkles than Ms Mirren, but then I have a lot more weight on to fill them out.
Hi, back to you. As I said above, I am glad for the distractions from the problems of our great republic.
Doesn’t he have a history of spousal abuse/violent tendencies? I would be reticent about even hitting it with a track record like his…
No way she’s 32 years old or she’s a very rough 32 years old.
Well, she obviously likes a bit of rough!
32? Yeah maybe 20 years ago.
Inn convinced she is lying about her age…
She is a perfectly lovely 50 something woman.
Is this the new bride to be or the last one? This woman couldn’t possibly be 32!
No way is she 32. 42 maybe but I am thinking closer to 50. Nothing wrong with that. She is perfectly attractive. But have some confidence about yourself. I wonder if she isn’t saying she’s 32 to stroke his ego about a much younger woman.
Age aside, she’s also got some crazy eyes going on. I know he’s a dirty mess, but I think he also likes to marry messes, too.
Devils advocate here. Maybe a media outlet mistakenly put her age at 32 and they (she and Bean) just never bothered to fix the mistake because they don’t care and are maybe having a laugh at the whole thing?
Yeah, she’s 32 and I’m 12.
32? More like 52. Look at the colour of her teeth and gums. Now I know you Americans all laugh at Brits’ teeth, but standards have improved a lot in the last 20 years and anyway there is no way a person of 32 should have gums like that even if they didn’t really look after their dental hygiene. Those greyish gums in the second photo say 50+ to me.
I remember commenting about her age when. You posted about this couple the first time. There is just NO WAY SHE IS 32! About 50 is as low as I would go. The neck gives her away. But sure I’ll play along. Marrying an experienced divorcée that’s 26 years older sounds like a sh!t idea to me, even for Sean Bean. It might be fun to have him as a boyfriend for a minute
Lol, in her 40′s at best or around the same age
I think she’s had some bad work done that makes her look older than her age; which is still higher than 32, but whatever. That forehead is too smooth to match the wrinkles in her skin elsewhere.
What is in the air in the UK that is aging these women so bad? I’m 33 and she looks my mom’s age.
Eh, honestly after so many failed marriages both Ashley and Sean know what they’re getting into and how it will end.
And no way that lady is 32. Though….. if you scrubbed that bronzer and make-up off her face, I could totally see her being a fresh-faced 45-year-old.
If she’s 32 then I’m 21. Ha! But yea 21, 25, and 33yr old me would bang Sean Bean circa patriot games era. Such a hottie
That’s a rough 32.
Will she become the 5th Mrs Bean to have been and gone.
LOL.
She is not 32. That is all.
No way to the Jose is she 32. I’m 52 and she looks years older than I.
It’s 2017 already people!
Didn’t we prove on the previous thread that she’s not 32 (or claiming to be 32), the Mail just confused her with someone else with the same name?
The only other Ashley Moore that Google is giving me is an African-American model who is 23. No way they are confusing the two. There is, however, an Ashley Monroe who is a 30 year old country singer. But Moore and Monroe are two different last names.
No. Not 32. Not even close.
32??? I hear Foghorn Leghorn saying “It’s a joke, son.”
Gotta agree – seems older than 32. Her being 32 means I could be her mother. I’m v hard on myself, but even I don’t think I look like I could be her mother.
Let’s hope 5 times the charm for Ned Stark.
I actually saw the black and white photo from the wedding somewhere else and I’m pretty sure it’s a different woman who looks closer to 32. Could it be a case of mistaken identity?
I just saw wedding pics of them this morning. It’s the correct woman. This is his 5th marriage, and his other wedding pics are onlinen as hell
She was 32 once, many many years ago.
Someone is taking a cue from the Blanche Devereaux playbook on lying about your age.
Pressing question: is his name pronounced “Shaun Baun” (rhyming) or “Shaun Bean”? I really want it to be Shaun Baun.
Bean. Not rhyming.
I am very disappointed by this.
Shaun Bean is the correct pronunciation, sorry!
I’ve never used the expression “my forever dong” but….Sean Bean is my forever dong. He’s gotten a little rough around the edges, but damn, he just does it for me.
I’m sorry, there is no way in any world that this lady is 32. Like, I don’t even think she could play 32 on TV.
Already commented about the “26-year” age difference upthread… but just noticed it’s his 5th wife.
“FOUR DIVORCES doesn’t bode well for any relationship”
Tell that to my dad! His current wife is his fifth, and this is his longest/most successful marriage by far. (My mom was his third.) It’s actually the longest relationship of his life: more than a decade, and counting. After four previous attempts, he finally found his match.
32??? 52 sure, but no way is she 32.
I’m 40, and look a bit younger than my age, but she looks at least a decade older than me. There’s nothing wrong with being 50 – look at Connie Britton for example (Rayna James from Nashville) stunning lady.
In fact, probably better to lie about your age upwards rather than downwards, at least people will always think you look good for it!
Good luck to her, whatever age she is, throwing her lot in with an abusive, long past his best (both in looks and talent), alcoholic.
Yeah, she’s 32. And my grandmother (who has better teeth) is 22.
I love you. lol
I google them and couldnt find any pic in which she looks like 32 or near ….
maybe she told him that because he likes youngers? XD
One does not simply walk into a 5th marriage! Its Black Gates are guarded by more than just Orcs that do not look like 32 years of age!
LOLOLOLOLOL 32
sweetie, you left that decade a while ago. more like 50 years old.
He has a beer in his hand in the wedding photo. I guess she doesn’t mind?
