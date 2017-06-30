“Is Reese Witherspoon modeling a Draper James tablecloth?” links
  • June 30, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Reese Witherspoon wearing a checkered blue Draper James Dress

Reese Witherspoon’s gingham phase: cute or tablecloth chic? [Go Fug Yourself]
Go see Kumail Nanjiani in The Big Sick this weekend! [LaineyGossip]
Venus Williams is reportedly at fault in a terrible car accident. [Dlisted]
I love British murder mysteries, so… [Pajiba]
Republicans and porcupine love-making: a health-care story. [Jezebel]
Lindsay Lohan wants to do a movie with Emma Stone. [Celebslam]
Jackie Chan is not Vietnamese, btw. [The Blemish]
Abby Lee Miller maintains her innocence. [Reality Tea]
Julianne Hough works out a lot. [Moe Jackson]
The new trailer for the Cult of Chucky. [OMG Blog]
I love all of these dogs photos and stories. [Buzzfeed]

22 Responses to ““Is Reese Witherspoon modeling a Draper James tablecloth?” links”

  1. teatimeiscoming says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    That dress is quintessential ‘basic’ Southern-girl “style.” Gag.

    Reply
  2. JEM says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I just can’t with Reese Witherspoon anymore. She drives me INSANE.

    Reply
  3. burnsie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    That Hannibal Buress story in the featured links is hilarious

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    That dress is matronly and ill-fitting, and the shoes do Reese’s legs no favors. She’s not my favorite person but she’s a cutie and she looks like a dumpy housewife here.

    Reply
  5. YepIsaidit says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Some people on some other site were trying to say she looked pregnant? I don’t see it.

    Reply
  6. themummy says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Very ill-fitting in the bust. Also: terrible, awful shoes.

    Reply
  7. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Horrible dress, even worse shoes- paired…hideous.

    Reply
  8. Skylark says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    It looks like a really cheap poundshop version of the sturdy but stylish pinafore dresses my (farmer) grandmother wore to protect her clothes while feeding her pigs and milking her cows

    Reply
  9. Amy Pannell says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    She is so annoying. I cannot stand her!!! That is totally a freaking picnic blanket of dress

    Reply
  10. Gene123 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Beyonce and jay z named their twins Rumi and Sir

    Reply

