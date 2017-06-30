“Is Reese Witherspoon modeling a Draper James tablecloth?” links

Reese Witherspoon’s gingham phase: cute or tablecloth chic? [Go Fug Yourself]
Go see Kumail Nanjiani in The Big Sick this weekend! [LaineyGossip]
Venus Williams is reportedly at fault in a terrible car accident. [Dlisted]
I love British murder mysteries, so… [Pajiba]
Republicans and porcupine love-making: a health-care story. [Jezebel]
Lindsay Lohan wants to do a movie with Emma Stone. [Celebslam]
Jackie Chan is not Vietnamese, btw. [The Blemish]
Abby Lee Miller maintains her innocence. [Reality Tea]
Julianne Hough works out a lot. [Moe Jackson]
The new trailer for the Cult of Chucky. [OMG Blog]
I love all of these dogs photos and stories. [Buzzfeed]
That dress is quintessential ‘basic’ Southern-girl “style.” Gag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m southern and that dress isn’t representative of southern girl style. That Vogue pattern tablecloth dress is frumpy dumpy and ugly.
I love me some gingham but this uhh, nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.. blackcat
that is not what “Southern Girls” are wearing. I’m sick of these stereotypes of Southern women. We aren’t grabbing table cloths off tables and making dresses out of them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the dress is wearing her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen, blackcat. I’m betting that she’s pregnant. Her body looks tummy heavy here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is where I am in the South…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I hate the shoes more…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it’s not. Ridiculous, easy, stereotype comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Typical cultural bashing without shame. Nor validity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t with Reese Witherspoon anymore. She drives me INSANE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Hannibal Buress story in the featured links is hilarious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! Love him.
The Republican lawmaker’s porcupine story is funny too. Not the stupid analogy, but I love that the AP fact checked his claims on porcupine sex. Hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress is matronly and ill-fitting, and the shoes do Reese’s legs no favors. She’s not my favorite person but she’s a cutie and she looks like a dumpy housewife here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the length isn’t a good match for her frame. A little shorter would be better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people on some other site were trying to say she looked pregnant? I don’t see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Daily Mail had some photos from a swimsuit photo shoot and there was an angle where her tummy had what looked to be a baby bulge.
She has a cute figure, so why has she been wearing these frumpy housedress type of clothes lately unless she’s hiding a bump?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s just middle-aged and not as slim as she used to be. It happens to all of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very ill-fitting in the bust. Also: terrible, awful shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrible dress, even worse shoes- paired…hideous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like a really cheap poundshop version of the sturdy but stylish pinafore dresses my (farmer) grandmother wore to protect her clothes while feeding her pigs and milking her cows
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so annoying. I cannot stand her!!! That is totally a freaking picnic blanket of dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beyonce and jay z named their twins Rumi and Sir
Report this comment as spam or abuse