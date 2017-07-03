Does the Enquirer’s ‘Scientology Baby Black Market’ story have new information?

We’ve heard for years that Scientology cult members are pressured to not have relationships, that they’re pressured to not have babies, and that they’re regularly subjected to abortions when they fall pregnant. We’ve also heard that their childcare facilities are horrific and neglectful. Leah Remini has confirmed these stories, as have other ex Scientologists. So The National Enquirer’s cover story about Scientology’s Baby Black Market doesn’t seem surprising on the surface, until you read the article and realize that the cover is misleading. The tabloid spoke to a former politician from Florida who would regularly procure babies for celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson, and Sally Kellerman*, through personal connections. There have been rumors that Cruise and Kidman’s children, where were turned against her by Scientologists after the divorce, were Scientology-adopted babies. The Enquirer’s story states that these children were adopted on a kind of baby black market by this woman who would connect destitute moms with celebrities and other people of means. This was of course illegal, but it was not specific to Scientologists, although she did have several clients from the cult.

Celebrity Scientologists and other Hollywood stars procured innocent children – born to struggling dirt-poor mothers – on a baby black market where money made the rules!

That’s the chilling analysis of a shocking “celebrity adoption” scheme uncovered during an exhaustive 10-month investigation by The National Enquirer!

A wide range of A-listers, including Scientology cult members Tom Cruise and then-wife Nicole Kidman, Kirstie Alley and John Travolta, used the sleazy “baby broker” business that boomed in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Burt Reynolds, now ex-wife Loni Anderson and other stars have also been named as clients!

The Enquirer can reveal former Florida politician Mary Hinton acted as the go-between for stars wanting to adopt, according to a well-placed insider…

Hinton gushed to an insider about Cruise’s adoption of daughter Bella – and how she was at the courthouse for the adoption hearing on July 23, 1993…

[Sally] Kellerman’s mother-in-law, Lorraine Krane, praised Hinton for bringing grandchildren into her life.

“Mary is a wonderful person. All the adoptions she arranged happened by word of mouth. Disadvantaged women begged her to take their children when they needed help and couldn’t afford it.

“Mary could find a home with someone wealthy who could take care of babies who would have otherwise been on welfare or taken by the state.

“Those babies have amazing lives now. I don’t know if the mothers were paid… Mary would hand them over to an attorney.

“Everyone who wanted to give up a child would call Mary Hinton – and if you wanted a baby, you’d call Mary Hinton.”

[From The National Enquirer, print edition]

Scientology regularly uses slave labor to do all kinds of domestic and construction work for celebrities, and I assumed that these adoptions were achieved similarly. Maybe they were in some cases but again The Enquirer’s story is about an adoption black market for high profile clients. It’s easy to assume that it was an insider situation as this cult is regularly engaged in criminal behavior and human rights abuses. Plus it’s been reported that Cruise and Kidman’s first child, Bella, whom this article references, was born to a Scientologist mother. I guess the main scandal here is that not only that these adoptions weren’t on the level, according to this story, but that the children went to the highest bidder. At least the adopted babies were well cared for and loved, if not educated or taught to think critically. (Assuming that they went to Scientology schools, and the Cruise children did.) Also, this is about adoptions in the 80s and 90s. Surely this kind of thing is still happening and is just being kept quiet.

*An earlier version of this story listed John Travolta and Kirstie Alley among Hinton’s clients. The article stated that Hinton found babies to star in “Look Who’s Talking,” not that she assisted adoptions for either celebrity. It also claimed that she arranged adoptions for Travolta’s manager.

 

62 Responses to “Does the Enquirer’s ‘Scientology Baby Black Market’ story have new information?”

  1. Ramona says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I dont put anything above Scientology but I have a hard time believing a magazine that also has a headline declaring the Ben and Jen are on a second honeymoon and another referring to Miranda Kerr and Jim Carrey are A listers.

  2. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:10 am

    “All the adoptions she arranged happened by word of mouth.” WTF? That is NOT how it’s supposed to work. This isn’t a job at McDonald’s. “Oy, I hear this woman has a kid. You should consider applying.”

    • ELX says:
      July 3, 2017 at 9:40 am

      Welcome to the wonderful world of private adoption–a murky, noisome business. Surprise, surprise, If you have enough money, just about anything is for sale.

      • Mannori says:
        July 3, 2017 at 11:10 am

        Having relatives who’ve been through hell and back trying to adopt, I’ve been always surprised by the speed and ease the adoptions for celebs happen: Cate Blanchett and Charlize Theron come to mind.

      • LizLemonGotMarried says:
        July 3, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        This is ABSOLUTELY true.
        You guys have seen me talk about our struggles to grow our family and consideration of adoption. We’ve been pushed HARDCORE to consider private adoption because it’s such a “fast” and “smooth” process compared to foster care and international adoption. For 30k-50K, I can have a brand new healthy infant within months, to quote 30 Rock, “pick a color.” Everyone we talk to dissuades us from considering state adoption once they get a look at our dossier.
        *sigh*

  3. slowsnow says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I often wonder how hard it must be for Kidman, who always appears put together and balanced, to be away from her two first children. Seeing how she is holding them here breaks my heart.
    Are there other mothers or fathers in this situation? It must be hell on earth.

    • Luca76 says:
      July 3, 2017 at 9:29 am

      If you ever watch Leah Remini’s Scientology show disconnection is pretty common and it happens all the time. I’d guess that most women with younger children probably wouldn’t experience this but the disconnection is usually what happens when anyone decides to leave.

      • slowsnow says:
        July 3, 2017 at 9:41 am

        How brainswashed to you have to be to find this normal I wonder. It’s what several dictatorships tried to do to control the population.
        What puzzles me is that people go out of their way to state how wonderful Cruise is (Emily Blunt for instance) and the wonderful actress Elisabeth Moss is a scientologist too. I don’t understand this cult. Are there softer scientology churches?

      • Luca76 says:
        July 3, 2017 at 11:10 am

        If you have any curiosity about Scientology I can’t recommend her show enough, that and Going Clear. There is only one church but the celebrities are treated differently than everyone else and given preferential treatment.

    • Triple Cardinal says:
      July 3, 2017 at 9:40 am

      I’ve read reports over the years that said Nicole was mostly aloof toward the kids. Allegedly, she was hands-on only in public.

      • Alyce says:
        July 3, 2017 at 9:51 am

        Hi Scientology PR!!! ^

      • jwoolman says:
        July 3, 2017 at 10:51 am

        The reports you read in a Scientology waiting room don’t count.

      • shura says:
        July 3, 2017 at 11:38 am

        Is it possible the shady Scientology adoption ring experience created a situation where mother/child bonding was difficult? I could buy that. Maybe.

      • Triple Cardinal says:
        July 3, 2017 at 12:23 pm

        Ah, nice try, but…no. Not Scientology. Just a devout atheist.
        And a moviegoer who’s now underwhelmed by her performances. I’ve enjoyed a number of her films, but they’re now the earlier ones – To Die For, Practical Magic, Interpreter, etc. But when she went into her eccentric phase, I just lost interest.

        And, like it or not, I’ve heard, over the years, of some poor behavior on her part when it came to her first two kids, such as handing them off to aides/nannies when the kids needed HER.

        I dunno…maybe that’s why there’s minimal contact?

      • Craven says:
        July 3, 2017 at 12:37 pm

        I doubt this. I think like most young working women she made a lot of sacrifices in the home department but so did he. The difference is that it was easier to vilłainise her because all their other caretakers were Scientologists. And in general the woman who isnt spending time with her children is “unforgiveable” while the man doing the same is understood.

    • lucy2 says:
      July 3, 2017 at 10:25 am

      I can’t imagine the pain she went through with all of that. I’m glad she seems to have a happy family now, but that is a sadness that will never go away. An acquaintance of mine had her daughter turned away from her 25 years ago, and she’s still heartbroken.

  4. hunter says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:23 am

    If the babies went to good loving homes I hardly see a problem with this. They weren’t kidnapped and sold into a lifetime of sex slavery.

    Reply
  5. Goldie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I remember Nicole herself once stated that there was a complicated backstory behind the adoption of her children. She made a cryptic comment about it in a Vanity Fair interview.

    Reply
    July 3, 2017 at 9:40 am

    The National Enquirer is so far up Trump’s a** I wouldn’t believe a word they print. Don’t judge me but I used to read every once in awhile just to see how much they could lie about something. Not any more, not a penny going to a crony/hatchet man of Tiny Hands.

  7. Rianic says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Hasn’t Kidman said that Bella’s story would someday come out?

  8. Birdie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:01 am

    When will Scientology go down? Honestly, they pull all these illegal stunts, yet they never have any problems with the law.

    • Algernon says:
      July 3, 2017 at 12:23 pm

      It will never go down, unless and until the population of “believers” dwindles away. The IRS/US govt is never going to rescind their religious exemption because then it would open the door to people demanding, say, the Catholic church be revoked as well. If they set the precedent of being able to revoke tax-exempt status, people will start coming for “legitimate” churches as well, so they’ll never do it. We just have to wait for $cientology to peter out on its own, which it will because they’re already seeing big drops in new recruits. They’re also struggling internationally, as countries that don’t kowtow to organized religion like the US are either denying them the ability to establish new “churches” or (correctly) labelling them a cult and kicking them out. It will take a while here in the US, but give it a couple more decades and you’ll see them fade out.

  9. SoulSPA says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Scientology is not a church. Churches are related to Christianity. Scientology is a cult/freak show/dictatorship. It blows my mind thinking it still exists with all public criticism against it. Have there been any investigations into allegations of disappearances, mental and physical torture, work in slavery-like conditions and so on? There’s been too much criticism for too long. Why do they still exist? Money?

    Reply
    • Algernon says:
      July 3, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      Yes, there have been investigations, particularly in Clearwater, FL, and there are other stories out there of local law enforcement keeping a close eye on their facilities in their areas. People definitely know what’s up. The problem is as long as they’re recognized as a religion, they can’t do much more than go after the occasional “bad apple.” The precedent that would be set by a federal effort to take down a recognized church would open the door to people then demanding that the Catholic church be abolished as well, because of the sex abuse scandals (for instance). The best we can hope for is that they just fade away on their own as recruitment is way down.

  10. lucy2 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I always heard that Tom was on the outs with Scientology when he and Nicole got together, but maybe he was still in it to some extent? I know he went off the deep end with it when he dumped her.

  11. Bridget says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I don’t think that the kids went to the highest bidder per se, but rather went to people that were willing to pay Mary a finders fee. At least, that’s my guess.

  12. Giulia says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Would not be at all surprised if Scientology has some sort of lebensborn program for their cultists. But from what could find, private, or independepent, adoption itself is legit. Typical Scientology more to twist laws to their advantage, like church tax exemption. http://family.findlaw.com/adoption/independent-adoption.html

  13. homeslice says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Nicole made a very cryptic statement years ago about her adopted children…something to the effect of, I can’t talk about it, but how the adoptions came about, but the truth will be told one day…

    That always stuck with me. Of course there’s something shady with babies and scientology…duh.

    PS…I’d pay a fortune to read a tell all from Nicole!!!

  14. Mannori says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:05 am

    the rules which your talk about in the first part of the post doesn’t apply to celebrity members: as basically living nd breathing PR subjects for the cult, they are not expected to live by those rules, almost abusive if not plain illegal, which applies to other cult members and sea.org. You said well that celebrities even take advantage of basically underpaid hired help which are lesser cult members. Leah attained how they’re treated like royalty, which for the bunch of C-D listers that are the most, is pretty alluring. One example is the donor for Danny Masterson’s wife kidney (whose illness I’ve never bought and I totally believe her problems are related to drug use and therefore the madness of Scientology’s treatment at Narcanon: google it for your horrific pleasure) The donor is a longtime scientologist and bandmate of Masterson.Yes he has a shitty band. Of course he willingly did it, but they’re so brainwashed and stupid that they believe they’re a family and they sacrifice for the celebrity members.

  15. JustJen says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:19 am

    This is somewhat off topic, but both Kidman and Cruise have biological children…they were much younger when they adopted. Why adopt? I’m not being flippant, I’m genuinely curious. Maybe he wanted kids and she didn’t yet, so this was their compromise?

  16. Felicia says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    This is exactly the sort of thing that goes on in all of those 2nd and 3rd world “foreign orphanages” as well. I would guess that the adoptive parents probably don’t realize it at the time and maybe never do unless the agency they use get’s called out.
    Wasn’t there some shady story about Madonna’s son from Malawi? The woman who arranged the adoption of Maddox was jailed. On a less celebrity note, there was a French charity several years back who were caught trying to smuggle over 100 kids out of Chad and those kids all had new parents who had paid the charity to adopt. There were a bunch of Baptist Church members caught smuggling 33 kids who were not orphans out of Haiti after the earthquake in 2010.

    There may well be some sort of screening going on, one would hope so. But at the same time, one has to wonder just how “devoted” these agencies and charities are to the future well-being of these children when they are willing to break the law for money to obtain them in the first place. And that is not to mention those who’s only motive is a 50k profit per child and who probably have a “puppy farm” mentality towards the whole thing.

  17. Marie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    How is it sleazy to give kids a better life?

