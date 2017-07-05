Kourtney Kardashian and her 23 year-old hook-up in France again: is this love?

Kourtney Kardashian and her 23-year old paramour, Younes Bendjima, are still going strong. At least they are when they’re together. There was some speculation that things had cooled off between these two after they returned from their Cannes make-out session but apparently, this isn’t the case. Kourt met up with Younes in St. Tropez for more sun-soaked and PDA-filled days. As for how serious these two are, word on the beach is: not really. They just hang out when it’s works with their schedules and neither is really looking for love right now.

As the long Fourth of July holiday continues, Kourtney Kardashian appears to be celebrating with Younes Bendjima in France. On Sunday afternoon, the pair was spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a sweet stroll through St. Tropez. In fact, Kourtney couldn’t help but flash a smile while keeping it casual in black pants and a ripped white tank-top. Today, the duo was seen having fun on a pedal boat in the middle of the ocean.



The sighting comes more than a month after the pair was spotted packing on the PDA in Cannes. And with so much time in between public outings, some fans wondered if the relationship was cooling down. According to a source, Younes has been traveling and working on his career while Kourtney hasn’t been wanting anything serious. Instead, they’ve always planned on seeing each other again when they’re in the same place or when their schedules allow.

[From E! News]

Of course Kourt’s flashing a smile, she’s in St. Tropez with a hot guy – you have to be looking for ways to be miserable given that situation. I don’t have anything negative to say here. If Kourtney is truly taking this casually and having fun with Younes when her schedule allows, then good on her. Kourtney had indicated at the end of last season the Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she wanted to start dating and although I support her getting back out there, I’m glad to know she’s not rushing into anything. Unlike her ex, Scott Disick who’s aiming to have a young girlfriend in every port, Kourt just has the one boy-toy and both seem happy with the arrangement. Plus, Kourt’s tryst-destination game is amazing.

Other than trying to fit a little Younes-time into her schedule, Kourt is splitting her time between being pissed at Scott and detoxing to stay fit. Her ridiculously restrictive diet allows her an avocado smoothie, a morsel of chicken or fish and, “maybe some cauliflower rice or broccoli.” Wow, I got full just reading that. In addition, her detoxes insist she not eat breakfast for 14-16 hours after dinner and once a week she must fast for 24 hours, drinking only water or bone broth. Kourtney says that on her fast days, she tries to stay busy so she doesn’t have to think about the food she’s not eating. I guess this explains the day trips to visit Younes?