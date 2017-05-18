Scott Disick, 33, went out with 19-year-old Bella Thorne: makes sense?

When I read the headline that Scott Disick and Bella Thorne had been spotted on a date together, my first thought was, “well, that makes sense.” I kind of wondered how these two fame sponges hadn’t migrated towards each other before, especially after I read that they’ve met prior. Okay, so here’s what they’re selling: Lord Scott, who is currently off-again with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, took Bella out for dinner and to get cozy. Scott is 33 and Bella is 19 but the 14-year age gap won’t be a problem because they are both mentally aged 12. So they got together and went out to places they were sure to be spotted together for eats, drinks and dancing. Oh, and flirting, lest anyone think this might be other than a hookup. And then they went home. That’s it. And yet, somehow, this one, inconsequential outing, got leaked to all the news outlets. Huh.
Scott Disick is having fun playing the field.
On Monday, the reality star, 33, stepped out with Bella Thorne, 19, for a date night, PEOPLE confirms.
“It was a real date,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. The stars first dined at L.A. hotspot Catch and then moved on to The Peppermint Club. “They were dancing together and getting cozy, but he was a total gentleman,” says an onlooker.
Though Disick and Thorne may seem like a surprising pairing, the source adds that they “run in the same circles and have met before.”
“It was just a fun night out,” says the source about Disick and Thorne’s outing. “This isn’t going to be some long-term relationship.”
Is it wrong to love how People wrote this? First off, when hasn’t Scott had fun playing the field? Isn’t that his shtick, to escape his leash and play the field as much as he can? And this source is precious, you can almost hear them stomping their foot as they insist, “it was a REAL date!” But it only took the source two sentences for them to flip their argument and say it was just a fling, nothing lasting. I’m not sure there was ever a danger of us thinking this was something of substance. And of course Scott and Bella run in the same circles – they’re both card-carrying members of the Thirsty R Us association.
Let’s remember, folks, Bella stars in a show called Famous in Love. Maybe this was research?
But, don’t hold your breath, Lord D and Bella T shippers, because Lord D was also spotted out recently with British model Ella Ross. Ella is rumored to be his girlfriend only with quotes around the term “girlfriend” because even a 21-year old fledgling model knows Lord D is good for a round of drinks but bad for a brand.
And what about Kourtney? How is she taking all of this? Apparently in the lap of her own young model, Younes Bendjima.
Photo creidt: WENN Photos, Instagram and Getty Images
Is he really 33? I thought for sure he was 40
33!!! AHAHAHAHAHAHA! AHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Bella Thorne always looks like she needs to take a shower. I have no problem with young women exploring their sexuality and wearing skimpy clothes but she is next level with this stuff. She looks and acts so dang thirsty and extra all the time.
Totally!! She looks grubby…like she needs to give her hands a good wash. All those rings and chipped nail polish and 352 necklaces all the time…
Great figure tho!
Is the 19 year old partaking in one of those beverages, Scott? Is there alcohol in both those glasses, Scott? You don’t think that might be a problem legally, Scott?
I just turned 30, and I couldn’t even imagine hanging out with a 25 year old, let alone a teenager.
That’s sad
Seriously? A 25 year old might have more life experience btw than a 45 year old, I dont agree with writing people off just because you happen to have lived 5 years more (which btw is really not all that much)
I am blaming the entire Kardashian family for Scott Disick’s behavior. Anybody being related to that family by blood or by marriage is bound to have issues like Scott clearly does. We all have coping mechanisms to deal with stress and frustration and for Scott his way out was to leave his wife. I can only imagine what is like to have Pimp Mama Kris as a mother-in-law… urgh.
I don’t like the family either but he had issues long before he got with them. So did Lamar and so did Kanye. It’s the people they attract. They just don’t throw these guys any life preservers when things go south.
God forbid a grown man take ownership of his own choices. I’m closing the blinds on this man as victim trope.
I think that family exacerbates the problems, but let’s face it, and healthy, stable, mature person is not going to get involved with any them.
I agree. Certainly every man that enters that family comes out mentally unstable but that kind of man who is attracted to the Kardashians is also not someone stable in the first place.
They are not married nor have they ever been married and they split then make up every time they need a new story line for KUWTK or Kourtney decides she wants another child. Bella is just plain thirsty for attention.
Yes and no. He is a grown man and responsible for himself. But being a part of the Kardashian machine has been terrible for him. Scott has long been counted on as being the MVP – the one who if you hire him for an appearance, he’ll get crazy. He knows to provide antics for the camera. Basically, he knows what’s expected of him and is happy to do it, even to the clear detriment of his own health. And the Kardashians clearly take advantage of that.
I wouldn’t have gone out with a guy that old when I was her age Never! My parents would probably have locked me in the house if I tried dating a guy his age with his bad history. . Nothing wrong with him dating though. Kourtney was always mean to him. She wouldn’t even share a bed with him! Painful to see an ex with someone else, even worse if she’d look as dirty and trashy as this chick
If no one ever photographed these people, would they magically disappear?
I don’t care about the age thing one bit but I do think that these two do everything for attention and nothing more. If Bella Thorne believes that she’s ever going to become a respected actress with the way she’s acting then she has another thing coming. All of your press cannot be about you seeking out attention.
This relationship was doomed from the start. I believe it lasted this long because Kourtney wanted babies and the same father for them. Scott has tried to escape, but those Kardashian $ plus the love of his kids, I believe kept him there. They are a mismatch, but when you see his interactions with his kids, it’s rough, they love him. For what it’s worth, her relationship lasted much longer than any of her siblings. The moral of the story…..there is none. Feel bad for those kids who join the one parent club. PMK and Khloe can gloat, they warned her a decade ago, he was trouble.
I say Kourtney and Scott will have one more child before they call it quits for good. She has mentioned in the past about wanting four children
I don’t care about the age difference but I do care about the fact that he’s a messy addict. Hopefully it doesn’t become serious. Run, Bella!
She should definitely stick to blondes and reds when it comes to her hair. Black does nothing for her.
Not surprising…this ‘date’ comes quick on the heels of Kourtney posting a snapchat story, showing her (also much-younger) boyfriend, arriving to meet her with a suitcase in-hand.
I’d say this is just retaliation on Scott’s part. As for Bella…she is so desperate for attention, she’d ‘do’ anyone in order to get her face in a tabloid.
I don’t buy it.
Thread hijack bc no one cares about Disick.
Chris Cornell has died
Heart broken…
My jaw dropped this morning when I read it on the bus. So so sad…such a talent.
Fell on Black Days.
I’ll always love Chris. Have been listening to Soundgarden since high school in the 90′s. Was actually listening to Spoonman this morning when I heard this awful news. All the best die too young 😢
The thirst bucket is at it again. Bella go away already!
2 people, united in their love of attention. Makes sense.
Who was their Source? bella???.. all in all this makes absolute perfect sense TBH she is thirsty, He is Pressed for young strange as its the only kind that will not call him on his BS, Get Dickmatized but be young enough to not want to settle.. he gets her attention, TMZ is happy they’re all Happy in their middling relevancy
