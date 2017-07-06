Vintage gossip: Tupac Shakur dumped Madonna because she’s white

In 2015, Madonna sat down for a Howard Stern interview. She actually gossiped a lot and made some news with some of her revelations, like she dated Jean-Michel Basquiat but dumped him because of his heroin addiction. She also said that she dated Tupac for a moment in the ‘90s, which was news to me at the time. I didn’t even know that Pac and Madge traveled in any of the same circles back then, but apparently they did, they went to the same parties and they had friends in common. They met, spend time together, dated briefly and then… Tupac dumped her. Because she’s white!! Apparently, when Tupac was in jail in 1995, he broke up with Madonna by writing her a Dear-John type of letter, explaining his reasoning.

On Wednesday, TMZ published portions of a letter—written Jan. 15, 1995 at 4:30 a.m.—that Tupac wrote to Madonna while serving time for sexual assault at Clinton Correctional Facility. Gotta Have Rock and Roll will auction off the letter between July 19-28 with a starting bid of $100,000; according to TMZ, the last letter written by the rapper fetched more than $170,000. TMZ redacted four chunks from Tupac’s letter. The late rapper started by calling Madonna “M,” saying, “I’ve waited a long time 2 finally write this mainly because I was struggling to find all the answers that I wouldn’t leave any unanswered questions. First and foremost, I must apologize to you because like you said I haven’t been the kind of friends I know I am capable of being.”

Later in the letter, he explained that he broke up with the “Human Nature” singer because of her race. “Can u understand that? For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open & exciting,” he wrote. “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

Tupac went on to reference an interview where Madonna had supposedly said, “‘I’m off to rehabilitate all the rappers & basketball players,’” or something like that. “Those words cut me deep seeing how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself. It was at this moment out of hurt & a natural instinct to strike back and defend my heart & ego that I said a lot of things.” After another redacted paragraph, Tupac continued to share his side of the story with Madonna. “Can you feel me? In the time since, as u can see, I have grown both spiritually and mentally. It no longer matters how I’m perceived,” he said. “Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with an extremely famous sex symbol.”

Later in the letter, the hip-hop heavyweight wrote, “I offer my friendship once again this time my stronger & focused. If you are still interested I would like to further discuss this with you but some of it couldn’t wait. I felt compelled to tell you…just in case anything happened 2 me.”

Tupac ended his letter with a warning for the Queen of Pop. “Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem there are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm!” Tupac wrote. “Let my 6 bullets be proof of that!”

After signing the letter, he added a final message: “I don’t know how you feel about visiting me but if you could find it in your heart I would love to speak face to face with you,” Tupac, who was fatally shot, said. “It’s funny but this experience has taught me to not take time 4 granted.”