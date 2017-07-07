Mike Pence really did touch the space equipment labeled ‘Do Not Touch’

While Donald Trump was Making America Deplorable Again (#MADA) by acting like a total moron in Poland and Germany, Mike Pence was trying his best to be presidential at home. VP Pence visited the Kennedy Space Center yesterday, and he made a speech about how we need to invest even more time, money and resources into the space program and how “American security will be as dominant in the heavens as we are here on Earth.” I think that means Pence wants to bomb sh-t in space, like Star Wars or something. He also said words about America going to Mars, but stopped just shy of saying that we needed to colonize Mars in the name of the Great Soviet Republic of Trumplandia.

But none of that was important. What was important is that Pence got a VIP tour of the space center and this happened:

“DO NOT TOUCH” the sign reads. The sensitive space equipment explicitly refused consent. Mike Pence didn’t care. “Mother’s not here,” he whispered. “No one will ever know.” The space equipment: “DO NOT TOUCH.” VP Pence: “This is almost as good as eating a meal with a woman who is not Mother, oh God, right ther—–” So of course it became a meme.

  1. Jugstorecowboy says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I like how that other guy seems to be grabbing his arm like I do with my kids.

    Reply
  2. lisa says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    gosh i miss the good old days when dan quayle just counldnt spell and that was it

    Reply
  3. Sullivan says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Sometimes twitter is thing of beauty.

    Reply
  4. Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Twitter gives me life.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Probably cost us thousands to get that piece clean again. God, the Trump admin. Is full of toddlers. Check that, toddlers would listen when mother says, “don’t touch”.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 7, 2017 at 8:09 am

      Right. And not easy with the administration’s hiring freeze.

      It burns me up to think of talented, passionate young people, like a woman I know who just got her masters in public health, being shut out of opportunities to do very critical work.

      Reply
      • Melly says:
        July 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

        I live in DC and there are SO many qualified people who normally would kill to work in the white house, but they refuse to work for this admin. They aren’t refusing because of political differences, even though that’s a factor, but they don’t want (1) to have their work degraded and/or (2) have to hire a lawyer because the admin is corrupt.

      • ash says:
        July 7, 2017 at 9:48 am

        Not to toot my own horn (TOOTED) …but i would include myself in there. I’ve been tech writer and documentation lead for 10 years and only in my late 20s…. but i recently got a call to do some documentation development for cyber security and policy for the office of the president. At first i gave them an astronomical 6 figure income…they agreed…then i asked would i be working in the whitehouse…they said yes, then i kindly declined.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        July 7, 2017 at 4:37 pm

        Holy cow, ash! You are badass and totally awesome.

    • Megan says:
      July 7, 2017 at 9:08 am

      Trump & Co. bungle every single thing. This was supposed to generate good press and all we are talking about is how Pence acted like a jackass.

      Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:54 am

    But he would blame Eve for eating the apple right?

    Reply
  7. Becky says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    NASA’s tumblr post about this, and the comments, are hilarious:
    https://nasa.tumblr.com/post/162687106749/vice-president-mike-pence-visited-our-kennedy

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Jesus! Keep your hands in your pockets, Mike

    Reply
  9. Honey says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:05 am

    If that had been Donald, would Melania have swatted his hand? Maybe mother doesn’t swat her husband, Mike’s hand when he misbehaves like this

    Reply
  10. lunchcoma says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Why would you even want to touch that unless it was to purposefully defy the sign? It’s not like that’s a puppy’s belly or a glass ornament you want to look at more closely. It’s a piece of metal.

    Reply
  11. ImAlreadyGone says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Mother wasn’t there to supervise little Mikey.
    My husband played off my joke by saying “Mother said not to touch it but it feels so good.”

    Reply
  12. Mermaid says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I can’t with this guy and the Mother thing. The best was on SNL when Alec Baldwin was like, “Mike, I’m horrible with women but the Mother thing is just creepy. Please stop.”

    Reply
  13. Jerusha says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:46 am

    It’s too bad Leslie Nielsen is no longer with us. He’d be perfect for pence in All the President’s Men 2.0. He could inject a little Frank Drebbin into the blandest man on earth.

    Reply
  14. Eric says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Pence thought the equipment had “magical powers” like the orb Emperor Zero touched in the Middle East.

    Hey Pence, where’s your red squeaky nose and big orange shoes, you clown?

    Reply
  15. Sparkle says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:59 am

    But where was mother to supervise?? I heard a funny joke the other day something about Pence asking for Mrs Butterworth to be removed from the breakfast table until mother arrived.

    Reply
  16. Word says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:12 am

    “Mother’s not here,”
    he whispered. “No one will ever know.”…ROFL

    Reply
  17. nicegirl says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

    This post is hilarious. Thank you!

    Reply
  18. magnoliarose says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Later his assistant found him in the Men’s room in a flood of tears staring at his cellphone. He asked him what was wrong and Pence wailed “Someone took a picture. Mother’s gonna know. WAAAAH. She told me not to be a bad boy WAAAAH. I just wanted a lil touch. I’m scaaaared WAAAAH.”

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:48 am

    My mother always told me to look with my eyes, not with my hands.

    Reply
  20. BearcatLawyer says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Reading is fundamental, kids!

    Reply
  21. Svea says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Such a douche move. Bet that is not all he touches that he is not supposed to.

    Reply
  22. JennyJenny says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Remember!
    Rules only apply to us peons….

    Reply
  23. third ginger says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    A recent NEW YORKER satire piece listed items Pence is not allowed to be alone in the same room with. Two I can recall were “a fresh loaf of bread” and “Jared Leto.” Anyway, it was hilarious.

    Reply
  24. WhatAmIGonnaDoWithAGunRack says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    NASA CANNOT USE AUOTES PROPERLY, tho. C’mon.
    That’s insane.

    Reply

