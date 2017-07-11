Candace Bushnell: In real life, Carrie & Mr. Big ‘wouldn’t have ended up together’

Candace Bushnell at the BBC Breakfast studios

Sex and the City author/creator Candace Bushnell has a great interview with The Guardian. I’ve seen Bushnell in interviews and I read Four Blondes like everybody else, but I never really developed much of an opinion – love or hate – for her. I think her column, which became the HBO show, was part of a sort of bygone era for women. The mid-90s, the late 90s, and the early aughts. It seemed like so long ago, and some parts of the show haven’t aged particularly well. Anyway, this Guardian interview is really good, and Bushnell comes across well. She talks realistically about what she would have changed about Sex and the City and and why Carrie and Mr. Big wouldn’t have really ended up together. Some highlights:

What would the ‘Sex and the City’ column would look like today: “I suppose it would be on some kind of blog, and people would be responding with their own stories. But back then the Observer had an audience, a very specific one, and we were just trying to reach that audience. Whereas today, everybody wants to appeal to everybody. The column wasn’t designed that way and yet, ironically, it took off and appealed to a great many people.

Whether Carrie & Big really should have ended up together: “Well, I think, in real life, Carrie and Big wouldn’t have ended up together. But at that point the TV show had become so big. Viewers got so invested in the storyline of Carrie and Big that it became a bit like Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennett. They had become an iconic couple and women really related to it; they would say “I found my Mr Big” or “I just broke up with my Mr Big.” It became part of the lexicon. And when people are making a TV show, it’s show business, not show art, so at that point it was for the audience and we weren’t thinking about what the impact would be 10 years later.

Whether a present-day SATC would address politics more overtly: “I actually think the characters would be involved in politics in some way. I think Miranda would probably be marching for human rights and the show would address it in a bigger way. But at the time, in 1998, everything was on a big upturn. The housing market was coming back, the stock market was going up. I think people worried a bit less. Until 9/11, it was a fairly carefree time, at least compared to today.

The heightened sense of feminism these days: “When the show started that was really a time when women were starting to say, “Oh, I’m not a feminist.” In the 80s, everybody I knew was a feminist. You had to be to survive. There was no pretending sexism didn’t exist because it was in your office every single day. But it wasn’t like Donald Trump. It was a little more jocular, I suppose. Then you started to get these TV shows, like Say Yes to the Dress or Bridezillas. There was really a proliferation of shows that turned away from feminism and towards the idea, once again, of marriage as the ultimate goal. But I think it’s lessening now, and we’re swimming back in the right direction.

I was prepared to yell about comparing Big and Carrie to Elizabeth Bennett and Darcy, but really… she’s sort of right. I mean, Lizzie Bennett and Darcy are iconic romantic heroes, but the story of Big and Carrie was such a big deal in pop culture. Personally, I think the show could have gotten away with not putting Big and Carrie together at the end, if only Carrie had met someone she could truly be with forever. Aiden wasn’t that guy – although I still love the fact that one of the biggest TV shows in the world had its lead character break off an engagement because SHE had cold feet, because she didn’t want to get married. Mikhail Baryshnikov’s character could have been the one, only Carrie has to be the center of attention at all times, so of course that couldn’t work out. Maybe Bushnell is wrong – maybe Carrie and Big did belong together. They were the only ones who could feed each other’s drama-queening perfectly.

BET Awards 2017 Arrivals

30 Responses to “Candace Bushnell: In real life, Carrie & Mr. Big ‘wouldn’t have ended up together’”

  1. Kristen820 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Those characters were both too narcissistic and self involved to have sustained a relationship long term. I would buy that they ended up married, but it would’ve been the preamble to a bitter, protracted divorce.

    Reply
  2. Pineapple says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I always thought if the show wouldn’t have become its own prisoner because it got so big and so many fans were heavily invested in the story, it would have had a more realistic AND mature ending. I hated the whole “Carrie, you are the One” mess. It was really Cinderella style awful.

    Reply
  3. Merritt says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:28 am

    In real life Carrie never would have any long term friendships either. She was not a good friend.

    Reply
    • Anon33 says:
      July 11, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Thank you!!! I will never understand why people idolized the friendships in this show. They were all horrible to each other, Carrie being the absolute worst. Like the time she legit got pissed because Charlotte didn’t offer to BUY HER APARTMENT for her!?!?! Ugh. Hate.

      Reply
      • MissAmanda says:
        July 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

        or the time she left miranda on the floor naked in her bathroom and send AIDEN to go help her! bahaha. crap friend.

        I’m very much a Miranda and would have told a friend like carrie to STFU about mr. big after awhile of them dating on/off and Carrie running back to him like he was the only pen*s left in NYC.

    • Nem says:
      July 11, 2017 at 10:42 am

      You d be surprised by the big number of half assed full of hypocrisy friendship which go on for too long.
      Some people are so insecure and effrayed by solitude they will stay in toxic relationship.
      I ve seen one member of my family do that because she needed some services from her fake friend, and vice versa . They were despising each other as the first was a narcissist snob and the second a passive aggressive shady one.
      It was as depressing to see as their conservative and disillusioned views on marriage.

      Reply
    • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
      July 11, 2017 at 10:52 am

      LOL you guys, you realize that this was a tongue-in-cheek comedy show, right? I disagree with the fact that they were terrible friends to and for each other. They were self-absorbed NYC TV characters that loved and supported each other through their silly narcissistic New York TV melodrama. People like that are so wrapped up in their own shiz that they don’t waste too much time being offended by everyone else’s- and if they do, they love the feeling! I find it hard to believe that everyone doesn’t know a few people that act like this.

      Reply
  4. KatieBo says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:32 am

    “There was really a proliferation of shows that turned away from feminism and towards the idea, once again, of marriage as the ultimate goal.”

    *sigh* You can be a feminist and still have marriage as an ultimate goal for your life. I do wish that people would stop relating feminism to a desire to be in a relationship. One actually has nothing to do with the other.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:32 am

    One of the things that always bothered me about Carrie and Big was that Carrie just chose not to listen. Big, honestly, did not lie to her about who he was and the things he did. I mean, he said these things flat out and yet, he was the villian. Also, looking back, good lord Carrie was a horrible friend and person and I was completely shocked how Miranda, of all people, put her on a pedestal (her in the delivery room and then being Brady’s Godmother even after all the selfish crap she pulled over the series. THIS is the woman that can possibly look out for your kid if something were to happen to you or Steve).

    But the true turning point for me was when she judged Samantha after catching her in the act in her office with the delivery guy. It seems that Carrie had forgotten that she just ended her affair with Big and who was there for her, with no judgement, Samantha.

    Reply
  6. nemera34 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Discovered Sex and the City after the fact. I never got the this is a timeless romance from Carrie and Big. To me they were a version of Ben A. and Jennifer G..(just keeping the theme). Carrie wanted Big to be something he wasn’t. And she was clingy and desperate to me. Always pushing. And he always had to be pushed. Only wanted her when he was between other people or she was with someone else. All he had to do was smile and she came running. And that first wedding. OMG. That should have been the wake up call. But no we then get; OK.. here are some shoes; marry me in a simple outfit and all is right with the world.

    They are nothing like Lizzie and Darcy. Elizabeth was never that needy and desperate. Carrie was like smoke and mirrors and not the feminist she was portrayed to be. Not even close

    Reply
    • MissAmanda says:
      July 11, 2017 at 10:50 am

      I think Carrie’s confusion and insecurities got in the way of her actions being in any way ‘feminist’. She judged herself, she judged her friends, she wanted everyone around her to be exactly who she wanted and needed and when they weren’t, she’d cry and complain and play the victim…lol

      Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:37 am

    One of my favorite moments in the show was when Miranda snapped on Carrie about how she no longer wanted to hear about Big. Carrie allowed herself to be treated like a total doormat and sucked everyone else in her drama while being a sh*tty friend. She was the worst part of SATC.

    Reply
  8. MissAmanda says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:45 am

    absolutely agree with the last sentiment. I re-watched the series a few months back and was rage-yelling at the TV any time these two drama-queens were on-screen together. They’re crazy, insufferable, dramatic, selfish, etc etc.

    They are the ONLY ones who could tolerate each others nonsense. But it was their own special love so I love them anyways LOL

    Reply
  9. littlestar says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Love Bushnell. Just bought her book Killing Monica a few days ago for reading on my summer holidays.

    Reply
  10. WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:06 am

    People are so harsh on this TV show, which I coincidentally watched a few days ago. I agree that it perhaps didn’t “age well”…… or are we just in such a terrible tailspin as a country right now that we can’t laugh along with the frou-frou? But it was the 90s! Bushnell is right. It was the time of milk and honey- Clinton, a great economy, the rise of the dot.coms, property values rising exponentially, the Spice Girls’ girl power, openness about sex….. life was a party! Maybe it says more about the moment we’re in right now that it doesn’t land so well anymore.

    Reply
  11. Maria F. says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I always hated that they disclosed his first name. It would have been epic to end the show without anybody knowing his name. He would have always be Mr. Big, not just John.

    I agree that the show got too hyped, with the fashion and the guest stars. The first seasons were much deeper.

    Reply
  12. Mermaid says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Four Blondes is one of my favorite books. Lately I’ve been so nostalgic for the 90s. Before Princess Diana died, before John and Carolyn died, before 9/11. I feel like the only good things we have currently is the Cubs winning the World Series and Game of Thrones. Sex and the City was always fun for some escapism. I think Candace herself would be someone fun to be friends with in real life.

    Reply

