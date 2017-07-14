Zendaya and her “Spiderman: Homecoming” costar, Tom Holland, are dating

Very mild spoilers for Spiderman: Homecoming which should not ruin it
I had the chance to see Spiderman: Homecoming over the weekend and it was everything the critics said it would be. It was delightful, it was fresh and smart without being pretentious and the characters were wonderful. Tom Holland played the awkward nerd turned superhero struggling to find his place and Zendaya was a smart outcast from school whose position adjacent to Spiderman wasn’t quite established yet. Without giving away spoilers, I’ll just say there’s some question as to whom she’s playing and I do think she’ll have a bigger role in future movies. There will be future movies! Homecoming has made almost $300 million worldwide in just a week and while War of the Planet of The Apes may cut into its second week take it’s a huge success.
There’s news that costars Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating, which makes a lot of sense. I got kind of giddy and happy for them while reading this. My only concern is that Zendaya has controlling stage parents. Remember when her dad chaperoned her date with Odell Beckham Jr? That was just last year. Here’s People’s announcement about the new-couple.
They may just be friends in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but stars Tom Holland and Zendaya found romance in real life, a source tells PEOPLE.
“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” says the source. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”
Adds an insider: “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”
Shortly before the July 7 premiere of their film, Holland, 21, opened up to PEOPLE about how Zendaya, 20, has helped him navigate the spotlight.
“We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing,” Holland said of his costar. “I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her.”
I have mixed feelings about Tom and Zendaya dating. They’re super cute together, they’re an age-appropriate match with a lot in common, but they’re going to be doing a couple of sequels together probably. They will be working together for years so this could get complicated. When I break up with someone I usually need some time apart from them, and that’s why they say don’t date people from work. I wish I would have heeded that advice in the past. However People points out that Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire dated after doing Spiderman together in 2002 (how do I not remember this?) and that they broke up before their third sequel in 2007. From outside appearances that worked out fine but I bet there was drama behind the scenes.
Photos credit: WENN.com
And Emma Stone and Andrew Who also dated during their Spiderman stint. It’s fine
They already both denied it on Twitter last night. So I wonder if they are trying to keep it on the DL or they really aren’t dating
They have a good friendship though
EDIT: sorta denied it. Basically called some parts of the story untrue.
Um. So cute. I haven’t seen the movie yet, but seeing photos of them walking the carpet together and doing promo – it’s adorable. I’m mostly just happy that they are age appropriate and such. I think as a young actor and celebrity it’s easy to feel like they have to grow too fast.
Oh FFS they’re children, leave them alone. It will probably last a month. Or more likely it’s a very smart publicist. Either way, let them be.
I read an article I fully agreed with that pointed out that really the reveal of her character name was a cowardly copout. Either you cast a young woman or colour in that role or you didn’t but the ” She’s playing **!…but not really **?” Riiiigght. 🙄
Holland is adorable, and I hope he has a long career. If he and this lovely girl have fun together, whether as friends or something more serious, I wish them well.
His days on film are numbered. He is small and has a light voice which is great for signing onto a franchise to play a teen boy in your 20s but is otherwise extremely limiting. If I were his agent, I would start preparing him to shift to comedy when Marvel sequels dry up.
I said I hope; I never predict. I have been watching actors for over five decades, also teach a film class. As the great William Goldman once said, “In Hollywood, nobody knows anything. ” I agree.
IDK, I think being a short guy is not that limiting, look at Tom Cruise or Dustin Hoffman or Elijah Wood. I agree his days are numbered, but not due to his height, it’s because he is just SUCH a generic white guy.
@Chaine – he’s super talented and charismatic, though. I remember being distinctly unimpressed when he was cast in the Spiderman reboot, but then I watched a couple of his interviews during the promo and then actually saw him in the role. He’s pretty great.
Being short never stopped Tom’s costar and Marvel mainstay RDJ from becoming a full-on movie star in his 40s, so I’d hold off on the pronouncements if I were you.
Have you seen The Impossible? The guy has serious dramatic chops. He’ll be fine; shortness never stopped anyone being a great actor, and he has range. Marvel will open a lot of doors for him (he’s already picked up another franchise, playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted adaptation), and he’s talented enough to actually take advantage of the opportunities that will come his way.
That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the kind of guy who goes a little cold in his early thirties, only to reemerge around 40 with a strong second act (like Jason Bateman, who also had to go through a period where he looked too young to play his age).
He deliberately spoke in a higher timbre for this role in order to sound like a teenager. I believe his normal register is somewhat lower. As for his height, I would point out that a significant number of leading men have been short, among them Tom Cruise and Robert Downey, Jr.
Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire dated for several years? What? When? I have no recollection of that, and I’ve been following gossip forever.
Yes.
I don’t think it was several years. Briefly during one of the Spiderman films.
Yes. And then she took up with Jake G. And then Maquire had a contract dispute over one of the Spider-Man sequels and the studio wanted to replace him with Jake G but the dispute was resolved and Maquire did the film and the whole thing was awkward for Kirsten.
That bumble bee shirt….ha to early in am for the colors.
They are cute, ah young love. Let it be….
They’re cute. I saw them dance on that Lip Sync show. Good god, Holland is an amazing dancer.
He reminds me so much of Jamie Bell I have trouble distinguishing them in my mind.
They are both small men and have slightly rat-ish features but Bell looks better than him.
Its probably PR, I dont think ALL Spiderman co stars fall in love.
Also she can do way better than him.
Better, how? Is there dirt on him? He seems wildly talented and successful. It’d be a shame to find out he’s a creep.
She is hopelessly out of his league. He is an unattractive guys who is like 5’7.
Height determines our worth now?
So…he’s out of her league because you personally find him unattractive? Alrighty.
My daughter is 5′ 9″ and her hubby is 5’4′ – height has nothing to do with it. And why don’t we say things like this when the guy is so much taller. My roommate from college was 5’2″ and her boyfriend then (now hubby) is 6’2″. When will we ever stop judging because of physical attributes.
Pretty sure Zendaya would disagree with you equating her friends worth to height. Since she’s not as shallow as you seem to be
I think finding some tall, hot guy in Hollywood is not all that’s cracked up to be. See Ben Affleck and Jesse Williams. Yes this guy is short and plain but he makes her laugh, they are friends, her family likes him, he has his own money and after Spider-Man his name is about to blow up. As far as we know he is not a jerk, or a cheater. What else would a young lady want?
His height is irrelevant. I think it sucks to undervalue a man because he isn’t a GQ model. I’m glad that Zendya is not that superficial. She was brought up to believe that people are more than their outer shell.
They already faux-denied it sans actually denying it.
But I’m sure it’s happening, like all the spiderman couples. Tom spent holidays with her family, & vice versa
And they were caught on video holding hands.
Plus, one thing people should know about Zendaya is that she spent years publically denying a 5 or 4year relationship with someone, even though everyone pretty much knew it, had pictures of them ect.. Then “confirmed it” in an interview right after they broke up. So denying it means very little.
Exactly. Plus there have been blinds about them for a few months now. I wouldn’t expect her to confirm it just because she’s notoriously private
@Ayra I don’t know why but this makes my heart so happy! They are so cute together. I thought he was very taken with her in interviews..I was like hmmmmm. I thought I saw something there on his end, but now it makes sense. Zendaya knows the game and plays things close to her chest. I had no idea about them spending holidays together and caught holding hands!
He seems like such a sweetheart, people who meet him say that he is so humble and a nice guy. I hope it works out for them.
They are adorable. Even if it’s just casual, it’s believable. They are all over each other’s SM with videos and stories.
Pretty adorable!
I KNEW it! They are so cute together.
SPOILER! DO NOT READ UNLESS YOU DON’T CARE LOL
She’s MJ (Mary Jane). It’s revealed at the end of the film.
Her name is Michelle, so not Mary Jane. I did like that part though. Also I love that people were mad thinking she was playing Mary Jane because she’s black, so it can’t work, but he ended up with a black love interest anyway, just not Zendaya’s character.
Yeah, but she’s still called MJ. So different name but definitely a character approximated to Mary Jane.
They’re super cute together. The relationship won’t last forever but hopefully it doesn’t end horribly.
I wish people would point out some age-appropriate people that would be so much better for Zendaya than this guy. He seems to have talent, he has his own money, he’s charming from interviews I’ve seen, he seems to think she’s amazing and she seems to always be laughing around him. No clue if they are dating but dear God if it’s 2 inches that determine worth than y’all are missing out.
Baby’s first Showmance. Aw!
This comment made me snort my coffee. Well done.
I like them both. But this does feel like standard-issue PR fake-romance stuff for the Minivan Majority (as Lainey would probably say) to keep the movie in the headlines, now that it’s opened.
Her parents are totally helicopter parents, I get it looking at how other child stars have turned out recently. There has been some slack in her leash since her parents split so there is some room for her to do her own thing.
She’s ethnic version of Mary Jane in the movie
