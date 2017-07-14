Zendaya and her “Spiderman: Homecoming” costar, Tom Holland, are dating

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' photocall
Very mild spoilers for Spiderman: Homecoming which should not ruin it
I had the chance to see Spiderman: Homecoming over the weekend and it was everything the critics said it would be. It was delightful, it was fresh and smart without being pretentious and the characters were wonderful. Tom Holland played the awkward nerd turned superhero struggling to find his place and Zendaya was a smart outcast from school whose position adjacent to Spiderman wasn’t quite established yet. Without giving away spoilers, I’ll just say there’s some question as to whom she’s playing and I do think she’ll have a bigger role in future movies. There will be future movies! Homecoming has made almost $300 million worldwide in just a week and while War of the Planet of The Apes may cut into its second week take it’s a huge success.

There’s news that costars Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating, which makes a lot of sense. I got kind of giddy and happy for them while reading this. My only concern is that Zendaya has controlling stage parents. Remember when her dad chaperoned her date with Odell Beckham Jr? That was just last year. Here’s People’s announcement about the new-couple.

They may just be friends in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but stars Tom Holland and Zendaya found romance in real life, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” says the source. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Adds an insider: “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Shortly before the July 7 premiere of their film, Holland, 21, opened up to PEOPLE about how Zendaya, 20, has helped him navigate the spotlight.

“We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing,” Holland said of his costar. “I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her.”

[From People]

I have mixed feelings about Tom and Zendaya dating. They’re super cute together, they’re an age-appropriate match with a lot in common, but they’re going to be doing a couple of sequels together probably. They will be working together for years so this could get complicated. When I break up with someone I usually need some time apart from them, and that’s why they say don’t date people from work. I wish I would have heeded that advice in the past. However People points out that Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire dated after doing Spiderman together in 2002 (how do I not remember this?) and that they broke up before their third sequel in 2007. From outside appearances that worked out fine but I bet there was drama behind the scenes.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film photocall, London, UK

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film photocall, London, UK

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film photocall, London, UK

Photos credit: WENN.com

 

42 Responses to “Zendaya and her “Spiderman: Homecoming” costar, Tom Holland, are dating”

  1. Nyawira says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:40 am

    And Emma Stone and Andrew Who also dated during their Spiderman stint. It’s fine

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:40 am

    They already both denied it on Twitter last night. So I wonder if they are trying to keep it on the DL or they really aren’t dating
    They have a good friendship though
    EDIT: sorta denied it. Basically called some parts of the story untrue.

    Reply
  3. CidyKitty says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Um. So cute. I haven’t seen the movie yet, but seeing photos of them walking the carpet together and doing promo – it’s adorable. I’m mostly just happy that they are age appropriate and such. I think as a young actor and celebrity it’s easy to feel like they have to grow too fast.

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Oh FFS they’re children, leave them alone. It will probably last a month. Or more likely it’s a very smart publicist. Either way, let them be.

    I read an article I fully agreed with that pointed out that really the reveal of her character name was a cowardly copout. Either you cast a young woman or colour in that role or you didn’t but the ” She’s playing **!…but not really **?” Riiiigght. 🙄

    Reply
  5. third ginger says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Holland is adorable, and I hope he has a long career. If he and this lovely girl have fun together, whether as friends or something more serious, I wish them well.

    Reply
    • Sami says:
      July 14, 2017 at 8:53 am

      His days on film are numbered. He is small and has a light voice which is great for signing onto a franchise to play a teen boy in your 20s but is otherwise extremely limiting. If I were his agent, I would start preparing him to shift to comedy when Marvel sequels dry up.

      Reply
      • third ginger says:
        July 14, 2017 at 8:59 am

        I said I hope; I never predict. I have been watching actors for over five decades, also teach a film class. As the great William Goldman once said, “In Hollywood, nobody knows anything. ” I agree.

      • Chaine says:
        July 14, 2017 at 9:02 am

        IDK, I think being a short guy is not that limiting, look at Tom Cruise or Dustin Hoffman or Elijah Wood. I agree his days are numbered, but not due to his height, it’s because he is just SUCH a generic white guy.

      • lobbit says:
        July 14, 2017 at 9:07 am

        @Chaine – he’s super talented and charismatic, though. I remember being distinctly unimpressed when he was cast in the Spiderman reboot, but then I watched a couple of his interviews during the promo and then actually saw him in the role. He’s pretty great.

      • teacakes says:
        July 14, 2017 at 9:40 am

        Being short never stopped Tom’s costar and Marvel mainstay RDJ from becoming a full-on movie star in his 40s, so I’d hold off on the pronouncements if I were you.

      • Algernon says:
        July 14, 2017 at 10:06 am

        Have you seen The Impossible? The guy has serious dramatic chops. He’ll be fine; shortness never stopped anyone being a great actor, and he has range. Marvel will open a lot of doors for him (he’s already picked up another franchise, playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted adaptation), and he’s talented enough to actually take advantage of the opportunities that will come his way.

        That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the kind of guy who goes a little cold in his early thirties, only to reemerge around 40 with a strong second act (like Jason Bateman, who also had to go through a period where he looked too young to play his age).

      • NeoCleo says:
        July 14, 2017 at 10:31 am

        He deliberately spoke in a higher timbre for this role in order to sound like a teenager. I believe his normal register is somewhat lower. As for his height, I would point out that a significant number of leading men have been short, among them Tom Cruise and Robert Downey, Jr.

  6. Originaltessa says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire dated for several years? What? When? I have no recollection of that, and I’ve been following gossip forever.

    Reply
  7. Barrett says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:22 am

    That bumble bee shirt….ha to early in am for the colors.

    They are cute, ah young love. Let it be….

    Reply
  8. Sullivan says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:35 am

    They’re cute. I saw them dance on that Lip Sync show. Good god, Holland is an amazing dancer.

    Reply
  9. Originaltessa says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:37 am

    He reminds me so much of Jamie Bell I have trouble distinguishing them in my mind.

    Reply
  10. QueenB says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Its probably PR, I dont think ALL Spiderman co stars fall in love.

    Also she can do way better than him.

    Reply
  11. Ayra. says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:44 am

    They already faux-denied it sans actually denying it.
    But I’m sure it’s happening, like all the spiderman couples. Tom spent holidays with her family, & vice versa
    And they were caught on video holding hands.
    Plus, one thing people should know about Zendaya is that she spent years publically denying a 5 or 4year relationship with someone, even though everyone pretty much knew it, had pictures of them ect.. Then “confirmed it” in an interview right after they broke up. So denying it means very little.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      July 14, 2017 at 9:08 am

      Exactly. Plus there have been blinds about them for a few months now. I wouldn’t expect her to confirm it just because she’s notoriously private

      Reply
    • Avery says:
      July 14, 2017 at 9:40 am

      @Ayra I don’t know why but this makes my heart so happy! They are so cute together. I thought he was very taken with her in interviews..I was like hmmmmm. I thought I saw something there on his end, but now it makes sense. Zendaya knows the game and plays things close to her chest. I had no idea about them spending holidays together and caught holding hands!
      He seems like such a sweetheart, people who meet him say that he is so humble and a nice guy. I hope it works out for them.

      Reply
  12. The Original Mia says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:45 am

    They are adorable. Even if it’s just casual, it’s believable. They are all over each other’s SM with videos and stories.

    Reply
  13. Mary says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Pretty adorable!

    Reply
  14. lobbit says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I KNEW it! They are so cute together.

    Reply
  15. Cee says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    SPOILER! DO NOT READ UNLESS YOU DON’T CARE LOL
    She’s MJ (Mary Jane). It’s revealed at the end of the film.

    Reply
  16. Gogo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    They’re super cute together. The relationship won’t last forever but hopefully it doesn’t end horribly.

    Reply
  17. SimKin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I wish people would point out some age-appropriate people that would be so much better for Zendaya than this guy. He seems to have talent, he has his own money, he’s charming from interviews I’ve seen, he seems to think she’s amazing and she seems to always be laughing around him. No clue if they are dating but dear God if it’s 2 inches that determine worth than y’all are missing out.

    Reply
  18. NicoleinSavannah,GA says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Baby’s first Showmance. Aw!

    Reply
  19. PettyRiperton says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Her parents are totally helicopter parents, I get it looking at how other child stars have turned out recently. There has been some slack in her leash since her parents split so there is some room for her to do her own thing.
    She’s ethnic version of Mary Jane in the movie

    Reply

