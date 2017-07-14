Beyonce releases the first photo of twins Rumi & Sir Carter on their one-month b-day

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

May the blessings of Beysus be with us on this holy day, for the Queen Bey has descended onto this mortal earth to give us a glimpse of her royal seed. Yes, Beyonce has finally unveiled the first photos of the Carter Gemini, also known as Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. As it turns out, those names were real. Beyonce and Jay-Z actually named their son Sir Carter. I still dislike the name. But I love this Instagram.

Much like her pregnancy-announcement IG on the first day of Black History Month – which was smart, since Beyonce Studies will be taught on Black History Months for all time – Beyonce’s Carter Gemini debut seems to be almost a religious-iconographic photo. Like, she looks like the Madonna. Not Madonna Ciccone. Beyonce looks like the Virgin Mary. Which fits.

As for the rest of it… the Carter Gemini are one month old? That means they were born on June 14th. 1-4. FOUR. They are obsessed with the number four. I hope some numerology/Illuminati conspiracists can tell me what it all means. Carter Gemini, June 14, 2017. I hope it means that Sir and Rumi will usher in a new age of Beylightenment.

I love this tweet more than I can even say:

beybies

Photos courtesy of Bey’s Instagram, Backgrid.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

110 Responses to “Beyonce releases the first photo of twins Rumi & Sir Carter on their one-month b-day”

  1. Nicole says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:31 am

    We’ve been blessed. The twins will save us all (yes this is a joke)

    Reply
  2. Tulip Garden says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Hahaha! You do you, I guess.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I cannot be the only one that thinks that photo is utterly bizarre.

    Reply
  4. MostlyMegan says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:34 am

    But why does she call them “Sir Carter and Rumi”? It’s odd phrasing to give the surname to the boy only. Can we assume Rumi is Rumi Knowles?

    Reply
  5. Nyawira says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Isnt the 4 thing is just that both she and Jay were born on the 4th and had their first meeting on the 4th.

    Reply
  6. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:35 am

    1. Does that belly-bottom look real?
    2. “Sir Carter and Rumi” ? Very odd. How about Sir and Rumi Carter?

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:36 am

    The comments on that photo are going to be classic!
    Grabbing popcorn

    Reply
  8. Emma33 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:37 am

    How old would the babies have been in that photo? I am as far from a baby expert as it is possible to be…but they look almost newborn size to me.

    Reply
  9. HelloSunshine says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:38 am

    This picture (along with her pregnancy announcement) are so bizarre but I kind of love it? Also, she’s picked an aesthetic and is sticking with it so I can appreciate that lol

    Side note: Look at the tiny babies!!!! My son is six months and I miss when he was a little potato baby and just wanted to snuggle all the time. Anyway, they’ll be just as beautiful as Blue!

    Reply
  10. Michelle says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Delusions of grandeur!

    Reply
  11. smcollins says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Beautiful babies, but c’mon…this is a bit much. To each his own, I guess.

    Reply
  12. Lucy2 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:41 am

    The photo styling is…odd, but I’m happy the twins are healthy and doing well.

    Sir Carter and Rumi is a strange way to say it though, it sounds like the boy’s name is Sir Carter Carter.

    Reply
  13. Babs says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I love the pic. The twins are so cute! They are so tiny, it’s impressive. I gave birth past sunday to my first born and I ‘m glad he is big because I would be terrified to harm little babies like them.
    In before this thread is filled with negativity, stupid conspiracies and the usual saltiness, I’ll say congrats to the Knowles-Carter family. You are blessed and we are blessed to have you.

    Reply
  14. Annie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Okay…

    Reply
  15. CidyKitty says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:44 am

    They’re supposed to look like money. That’s the point of photo shoots like this, it’s the same thing with the Kardashians when we see their bizarre outfits and question, this isn’t supposed to match, it isn’t supposed to be “cute” or fashionable, it’s supposed to look like money. Like richness, like wealth.

    Reply
  16. Lenn says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:44 am

    The photo is all about Beyonce. I agree, they have more in common with Kimye than they wish. Actually, apart from the weird babynames, i find Kim and Kanye more fown to earth.

    Reply
  17. Kaye says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Am I the only one who just. does. not. see what all the fuss is about? Not only about the twins, but the entire family. Everyone acts like Beyonce is the reincarnation of every amazing singer/entertainer ever born.

    Reply
  18. Jerusha says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:47 am

    They’re really full of themselves, aren’t they.

    Reply
  19. Kakoo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I rolled my eyes so much at this nonsense that they’ve rolled out of my head and onto the floor.

    Reply
  20. Dorothy#1 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Honest to God I just can’t with this family. 🙄

    Reply
  21. Jo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Ridiculous and embarrassing.

    Reply
  22. Jeesie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:58 am

    The picture feels like it’s more about her (photoshopped) post baby body than the actual babies.

    I’d have respected her a lot more if she’d just posted the ‘look how quickly I bounced back’ bikini pics she so obviously wanted to post and left the babies out of it.

    Reply
  23. whatever says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:00 am

    She’s sooooo pretentious acting like she’s the Virgin Mary and that her children are the second coming of Christ!.I liked her more when she was really discreet and didn’t even confirmed that they were married. Jay’s cheating has sure made her really insecure to the point where she has to go above and beyond to prove how fabulous she is.

    Also, is her sons full name Sir Carter Carter? poor kid!

    Reply
  24. Beth says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Like when she took the picture in her undies while wearing a vail, this is taking it too far. The poor kids will be embarrassed to see this

    Reply
  25. Lucy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:03 am

    There is hope for the Galaxy!!

    Reply
  26. phaedra says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:04 am

    That baby’s head looks like it is lolling around like a grapefruit in a sock. Hold the baby’s head! Ach! I can’t look. I have to look. Train wreck.
    But I’ll say something nice: that’s a great picture of Beyonce and she’s accessorized nicely with some half-held babies. Isn’t that what she was going for? BEYby photo?

    Reply
  27. Catherinethegoodenough says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Reading this on my phone, I didn’t even SEE the babies at first. Kept scrolling around thinking maybe I missed the baby pic. I get wanting to keep public and private images separate but this seems … off.

    Reply
  28. serena says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Sir is really an awful name.

    Reply
  29. Lionia says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Hahahahahahaha! Does she realise how cheesy this is? I hope she realises how cheesy this is!

    Reply
  30. Kate says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:19 am

    The pic are extra af and I looooooove her for that. That’s exactly what I need to distract myself from the treasonous administration white folks unleashed upon us.
    The babies are so tiny, I would be afraid to break them! I expect any minute now the hot takes from the white mommy bloggers, pregnancy is nothing special, you’re arrogant, don’t you know your place Bey?

    Reply
    • OhDear says:
      July 14, 2017 at 8:35 am

      I know, right? Let her have a damn moment and celebrate her newborns!

      Reply
    • swak says:
      July 14, 2017 at 8:35 am

      Too me they are big! My daughter had twins (13 years ago) and they weighed in around 3 lbs each. Talk about tiny. They are more resilient than you know.

      Reply
    • Honey says:
      July 14, 2017 at 9:04 am

      I’m a black mommy of twins. Each one weighed 2.5 lbs when born. Her babies don’t look extremely tiny or breakable, but it’s not like they were born yesterday. Pregnancy is a normal thing, babies are born everyday. It’s not like Beyonce is the first to have one. Everyone, not just white mommy bloggers know this fact. If this was a picture of a person who wasn’t famous, most would be laughing and saying how dumb it looks. She has the right to enjoy her babies of course, but this picture is tacky and looks like it’s all about her

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        July 14, 2017 at 9:12 am

        OK, I don’t have kids and I’m not used to babies that young so that’s probably why they seem so tiny to me. I just looked at the old Jolie-Pitt twins (2008 already, time flies!!) and they also seem tiny so that’s probably me lol.
        Regarding Beyonce, she is famous and extra in her style, her music videos. I am not surprised her babies pics are extra as hell.
        And publicily slamming Beyonce for something almost every famous white women has done is something white female bloggers love to do. I remember when she announced her pregnancy, you had a succession of articles in one single morning slamming Moonlight (not inclusive enough of white folks basically), Serena Williams for her bikini pics (apparently it’s demeaning to female sport players) and Beyonce (pregnancy is nothing special).

  31. Word says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:23 am

    They share a birth date with trump.

    Reply
  32. Carla says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Have her ‘pregnancy lips’ deflated yet? Lolz

    Reply
  33. honeybee blues says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Rather than snide comments on the photo, we would all be better off focusing on gratitude at the impossibility of dying from second-hand embarrassment. If not, I would have perished within seconds of eyeing this cheese.

    Reply
  34. laur says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Never had a problem with Beyonce but these pregnancy/baby pictures are just THE WORST. It’s the height of pretentiousness/narcissism IMO. She’s acting like she’s the freaking second coming or something. Women have babies all the time all around the world, in circumstances which are far from ideal, living in poverty, with disease and inequality, and here she is acting like the first woman to ever give birth. Just. Enough. Already.

    Reply
  35. GrandJen says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Is she going to do this with every milestone? I mean when do you stop

    Reply
  36. Canadian Becks says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:43 am

    If she was going for the deity/Madonna look, then why not a white veil, and white fabric?

    That fabric she’s swaddling the babies with….pretty sure that came from my great-grandma’s sofa cover circa 1975.

    All those colours! It’s too much and therefore seems low-rent trashy. The blue of her veil matches nothing. Looks like the stuff you set aside for the kids’ dress-up trunk.

    Reply
  37. Malificent says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Cute kids, but the same thing I say for every Beyonce photo. You’re a grown woman and you’re not on stage — put some damned pants on!

    Reply
  38. Jennifer says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:52 am

    How in the world does “it fit” that she looks like the Virgin Mary?

    Reply
  39. HK9 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I don’t know what’s funnier-this pic or people thinking Beyonce would release a normal baby photo! Bey doesn’t do ordinary which is why she’s Beyonce. OTT is who & what she does. Congrats to them.

    Reply
  40. Tiffany says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:00 am

    And somewhere Casino Tangerine is thanking The Carter’s for them taking over Twitter’s news cycle.

    Those babies are adorable and that photo is pure Beyonce. She is proud of this pregnancy and birth, so let her do her.

    Reply
  41. Alix says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:05 am

    So is the boy Sir Carter or (good Lord) Sir Carter Carter? If the latter, does that mean Rumi is the only Carter kid not to get a middle name?

    Reply
  42. Chicken N pastry says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Would it kill her to post a photo of herself that isn’t heavily photoshopped? A woman, a real woman, doesn’t look that perfect a month after giving birth. Especially with twins! I would respect her so much more if she just stopped trying to look so perfect

    Reply
  43. reverie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    What the actual f*ck.

    Reply
  44. Kate says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:15 am

    If only people could be that outraged about the Kartrashians stealing from black women than about those over the top pics…

    Reply
  45. magnoliarose says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I wouldn’t mind her OTT if it was good and high quality or had a twist of irony. But this isn’t very creative. It looks like someone saw a Frida Kahlo painting and became inspired. It just looks like a leftover wedding trellis in someone’s Malibu backyard and a whole lot of photoshop. The lighting and the background just seems lazy.
    I have never understood why she can look so budget when I know she spends a lot on her clothes and weaves.

    Reply
  46. Patty says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    She needs to cut it. LOL. So bizarre and ridiculous. Who the hell poses like that for a photo with their babies………

    Reply
  47. Jayna says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I felt like I was looking at Where’s Waldo? It was all about Bey and so busy, I couldn’t find the babies, at first. LOL

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment