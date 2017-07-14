Beyonce releases the first photo of twins Rumi & Sir Carter on their one-month b-day

May the blessings of Beysus be with us on this holy day, for the Queen Bey has descended onto this mortal earth to give us a glimpse of her royal seed. Yes, Beyonce has finally unveiled the first photos of the Carter Gemini, also known as Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. As it turns out, those names were real. Beyonce and Jay-Z actually named their son Sir Carter. I still dislike the name. But I love this Instagram.
Much like her pregnancy-announcement IG on the first day of Black History Month – which was smart, since Beyonce Studies will be taught on Black History Months for all time – Beyonce’s Carter Gemini debut seems to be almost a religious-iconographic photo. Like, she looks like the Madonna. Not Madonna Ciccone. Beyonce looks like the Virgin Mary. Which fits.
As for the rest of it… the Carter Gemini are one month old? That means they were born on June 14th. 1-4. FOUR. They are obsessed with the number four. I hope some numerology/Illuminati conspiracists can tell me what it all means. Carter Gemini, June 14, 2017. I hope it means that Sir and Rumi will usher in a new age of Beylightenment.
I love this tweet more than I can even say:
Beyoncé unveiled the picture of her twins w/the Sun conjunct Castor & Pollux (the twins) the 2 brightest stars in the Gemini constellation.
— starheal (@starheal) July 14, 2017
Photos courtesy of Bey’s Instagram, Backgrid.
We’ve been blessed. The twins will save us all (yes this is a joke)
Hahaha! You do you, I guess.
I cannot be the only one that thinks that photo is utterly bizarre.
It’s ridiculous.
Bey & Jay, have far more in common with Kim & Kanye, than their fans are ready to admit.
They’re far worse. Kim at least knows. I can’t tell with Kanye. Bey thinks she’s the second coming and I doubt she knows how insane some of the sh*t she puts out is. Especially regarding her pregnancies/births/children. Who knows about Jay. But I’m not complaining about ANY of it because … it entertains me.
I think Kim knows she pulled a fast one and is lucky to be where she is. I know nothing of Beyoncé beyond what I read on CB, but she strikes me as totally believing her own hype. She is becoming a joke.
@Jegede They happen to be worst than K², because they obviously believe they are “artists”, above everything and everyone when they truly just want to be famous as everybody else.
At least Kim is less tacky.
+1000
creepy pic by the way
Usually newborn pictures focus on the, uh, babies.
Lol, yes that was my first impression of the picture.
Exactly what I was thinking!!
Oh, and girlfriend did some serious ‘shopping to her abdomen in that pic. It looks flat as a board.
Ironically the photos of her after her ‘birth’ with Blue (which I think was a fake pregnancy) were more real to life than these photos – and I think this twin pregnancy actually happened.
No it is ridiculous. I don’t understand any of it at all. She is not even really holding the babies. They are just there. No connection at all. Just like props.
I’m glad they are home and doing well. They looks so sweet.
The babies look like part of the dress…as if they are part of the bodice or something. My eye noticed her, the flowers, the dress and the babies, in that order.
minx, me too. my initial reaction was “there are babies in that picture?…oh, THERE they are.”
I think the twins look precious.
But yes i think the shoot is odd. I get the symetry of the before and after, but there was so many comments about it looking funerary i didn’t think theyd go that route again.
I would’ve expected nothing less..sort of surprised the lighting didn’t include a heavenly glow from above..
Claire,you are not the only one im with you.Why not release normal pictures like when blue was born instead of continuing with this crazy theme pictures.
You’re not the only one! I’ll thank my mom for giving me a normal name and not posing with me in a stupid picture like this for the world to see. This is beyond ridiculous.
Showed it to the hubs and he just shook his head. I concur.
I am a huge fan but she seems to have jumped the shark now with this OTT self-deification.
lol yes they are so dramatic
I’m getting tired of the Beyoncé as Madonna act, myself.
Same
Bizarre and annoying.
I miss Beyonce of 2003, who was a star but was also relatable, wore sparkle shorts and seemed like fun. Now it’s like she’s her own religion and just ?????
I’m glad I’m not to only one who thinks that the photo is both bizarre and ridiculous. The last time I dared to say anything even mildly negative about Beyonce, the beehive promptly attacked and told me to kill myself. They are “a bit” prone to overreacting lol
Awful. The star of the show and her flesh accessories.
But why does she call them “Sir Carter and Rumi”? It’s odd phrasing to give the surname to the boy only. Can we assume Rumi is Rumi Knowles?
Maybe rumi has no surname, is that possible in the USA?
Is it ROOMmie or RUM-ee? Either way, it’s not amazing imo.
I don’t know how it’s pronounced, but Rumi is a very famous Persian poet from the 13th century.
Isnt the 4 thing is just that both she and Jay were born on the 4th and had their first meeting on the 4th.
I think they got married on the 4th as well.
The date on the Instagram actually says July 13th… not 14th.
1 + 3 = 4 Ooooooooh!
1. Does that belly-bottom look real?
2. “Sir Carter and Rumi” ? Very odd. How about Sir and Rumi Carter?
The belly button is a result of either bad photoshop or a tummy tuck.
Look respect to her as a business woman but to me that photo is just goofy. Eh, to each their own I guess.
I was just thinking that. Is he Sir Carter Knowles-Carter, or did they not think through that people would want to only use a first name and call him “Sir” especially when paired with his sister Sir and Rumi?
The comments on that photo are going to be classic!
Grabbing popcorn
How old would the babies have been in that photo? I am as far from a baby expert as it is possible to be…but they look almost newborn size to me.
Twins are usually a bit smaller aren’t they? I heard they were born a little premature
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Twins are almost always smaller than a single birth and are usually premature as well, so this could be a very recent picture for sure!
Twins tend to be smaller. When I was pregnant with my 2nd daughter, one of the women in our class was having twins. Each one was around 7 lbs when delivered.
You can’t really judge a baby’s age by it’s size. My baby had 3kg as a newborn, woman next to me had a day younger baby that had 4.5 kg and he looked significantly older than mine. Compared to them, I looked like a fetus with my 2kg at birth.
This picture (along with her pregnancy announcement) are so bizarre but I kind of love it? Also, she’s picked an aesthetic and is sticking with it so I can appreciate that lol
Side note: Look at the tiny babies!!!! My son is six months and I miss when he was a little potato baby and just wanted to snuggle all the time. Anyway, they’ll be just as beautiful as Blue!
yes, I kind of get the feeling there’s a public performance for us and a private way for them. Beyoncé will have a reason for the aesthetic.
Delusions of grandeur!
Beautiful babies, but c’mon…this is a bit much. To each his own, I guess.
The photo styling is…odd, but I’m happy the twins are healthy and doing well.
Sir Carter and Rumi is a strange way to say it though, it sounds like the boy’s name is Sir Carter Carter.
that is what i was thinking. So the son’s name is Sir Carter Carter. Bizarre.
I love the pic. The twins are so cute! They are so tiny, it’s impressive. I gave birth past sunday to my first born and I ‘m glad he is big because I would be terrified to harm little babies like them.
In before this thread is filled with negativity, stupid conspiracies and the usual saltiness, I’ll say congrats to the Knowles-Carter family. You are blessed and we are blessed to have you.
Congrats on your baby! Get all your snuggles in and make sure to take a few minutes for yourself everyday!
(Sorry, my son is 6 months and I tell every new mom this. I was told it and realized it’s what I needed to stay sane lol)
My babes are 3 and 4 now and it still holds true. They can’t run from you at that age lol. Hold them close and often. Congratulations!!!!! It’s the best thing I ever did, I hope you enjoy every minute of it you can.
Thank you ladies! I will
Congratulations on your new baby. Life as you knew it will never be the same in a very good way.
Following the other poster with some advice. When the baby naps you should nap too or you will collapse eventually. Don’t worry about about body image or being supermommy. Just enjoy your new sweet baby.
Okay…
They’re supposed to look like money. That’s the point of photo shoots like this, it’s the same thing with the Kardashians when we see their bizarre outfits and question, this isn’t supposed to match, it isn’t supposed to be “cute” or fashionable, it’s supposed to look like money. Like richness, like wealth.
I prefer my Poor and penniless pictures.
I know you are right but all I’m getting is risqué Sears Portrait Studio with a capital TACKY😜
Haha Yes it is budget looking as all get out. I keep thinking the babies are too little and underdressed for this silliness.
The photo is all about Beyonce. I agree, they have more in common with Kimye than they wish. Actually, apart from the weird babynames, i find Kim and Kanye more fown to earth.
Am I the only one who just. does. not. see what all the fuss is about? Not only about the twins, but the entire family. Everyone acts like Beyonce is the reincarnation of every amazing singer/entertainer ever born.
I don’t like Beyoncé either. I never understood the fuss. Her songs are forgettable and her outfits her mom makes her are hideous. I truly don’t get it. And this photo is so stupid. Like who exactly does she think she is?
I never got what the big deal about her is. She’s just a basic singer who never had any songs that I liked or remember . I think she’s attractive, but not knock my socks off beautiful. Her and her husband are just full of themselves famous people. Nothing against her or her diehard fans,but what’s so special about her?
No, you’re not the only one.
Right there with you. The idol worship of this woman is really, really weird.
Agree.
I never have either.
They’re really full of themselves, aren’t they.
I rolled my eyes so much at this nonsense that they’ve rolled out of my head and onto the floor.
Honest to God I just can’t with this family. 🙄
Ridiculous and embarrassing.
The picture feels like it’s more about her (photoshopped) post baby body than the actual babies.
I’d have respected her a lot more if she’d just posted the ‘look how quickly I bounced back’ bikini pics she so obviously wanted to post and left the babies out of it.
She’s sooooo pretentious acting like she’s the Virgin Mary and that her children are the second coming of Christ!.I liked her more when she was really discreet and didn’t even confirmed that they were married. Jay’s cheating has sure made her really insecure to the point where she has to go above and beyond to prove how fabulous she is.
Also, is her sons full name Sir Carter Carter? poor kid!
Can we get an amen?!
You can. Amen from the choir.
Hallelujah from the congregation.
Like when she took the picture in her undies while wearing a vail, this is taking it too far. The poor kids will be embarrassed to see this
There is hope for the Galaxy!!
That baby’s head looks like it is lolling around like a grapefruit in a sock. Hold the baby’s head! Ach! I can’t look. I have to look. Train wreck.
But I’ll say something nice: that’s a great picture of Beyonce and she’s accessorized nicely with some half-held babies. Isn’t that what she was going for? BEYby photo?
Reading this on my phone, I didn’t even SEE the babies at first. Kept scrolling around thinking maybe I missed the baby pic. I get wanting to keep public and private images separate but this seems … off.
Sir is really an awful name.
Hahahahahahaha! Does she realise how cheesy this is? I hope she realises how cheesy this is!
This is very cheeeesy indeed but she is.
The pic are extra af and I looooooove her for that. That’s exactly what I need to distract myself from the treasonous administration white folks unleashed upon us.
The babies are so tiny, I would be afraid to break them! I expect any minute now the hot takes from the white mommy bloggers, pregnancy is nothing special, you’re arrogant, don’t you know your place Bey?
I know, right? Let her have a damn moment and celebrate her newborns!
It simply appears that she’s celebrating herself; the babies are mere props.
Too me they are big! My daughter had twins (13 years ago) and they weighed in around 3 lbs each. Talk about tiny. They are more resilient than you know.
I’m a black mommy of twins. Each one weighed 2.5 lbs when born. Her babies don’t look extremely tiny or breakable, but it’s not like they were born yesterday. Pregnancy is a normal thing, babies are born everyday. It’s not like Beyonce is the first to have one. Everyone, not just white mommy bloggers know this fact. If this was a picture of a person who wasn’t famous, most would be laughing and saying how dumb it looks. She has the right to enjoy her babies of course, but this picture is tacky and looks like it’s all about her
OK, I don’t have kids and I’m not used to babies that young so that’s probably why they seem so tiny to me. I just looked at the old Jolie-Pitt twins (2008 already, time flies!!) and they also seem tiny so that’s probably me lol.
Regarding Beyonce, she is famous and extra in her style, her music videos. I am not surprised her babies pics are extra as hell.
And publicily slamming Beyonce for something almost every famous white women has done is something white female bloggers love to do. I remember when she announced her pregnancy, you had a succession of articles in one single morning slamming Moonlight (not inclusive enough of white folks basically), Serena Williams for her bikini pics (apparently it’s demeaning to female sport players) and Beyonce (pregnancy is nothing special).
They share a birth date with trump.
Have her ‘pregnancy lips’ deflated yet? Lolz
Rather than snide comments on the photo, we would all be better off focusing on gratitude at the impossibility of dying from second-hand embarrassment. If not, I would have perished within seconds of eyeing this cheese.
Second hand embarrassment always makes me angry at the source. It is just cringey.
Never had a problem with Beyonce but these pregnancy/baby pictures are just THE WORST. It’s the height of pretentiousness/narcissism IMO. She’s acting like she’s the freaking second coming or something. Women have babies all the time all around the world, in circumstances which are far from ideal, living in poverty, with disease and inequality, and here she is acting like the first woman to ever give birth. Just. Enough. Already.
Is she going to do this with every milestone? I mean when do you stop
If she was going for the deity/Madonna look, then why not a white veil, and white fabric?
That fabric she’s swaddling the babies with….pretty sure that came from my great-grandma’s sofa cover circa 1975.
All those colours! It’s too much and therefore seems low-rent trashy. The blue of her veil matches nothing. Looks like the stuff you set aside for the kids’ dress-up trunk.
Cute kids, but the same thing I say for every Beyonce photo. You’re a grown woman and you’re not on stage — put some damned pants on!
I think a picture of her in sweats and a topknot holding them on the couch would have been really nice in this day and age. Everyone cut the bs and just be real people. Our society is spiraling off a cliff. I just want something genuine.
How in the world does “it fit” that she looks like the Virgin Mary?
I don’t know what’s funnier-this pic or people thinking Beyonce would release a normal baby photo! Bey doesn’t do ordinary which is why she’s Beyonce. OTT is who & what she does. Congrats to them.
And somewhere Casino Tangerine is thanking The Carter’s for them taking over Twitter’s news cycle.
Those babies are adorable and that photo is pure Beyonce. She is proud of this pregnancy and birth, so let her do her.
So is the boy Sir Carter or (good Lord) Sir Carter Carter? If the latter, does that mean Rumi is the only Carter kid not to get a middle name?
Would it kill her to post a photo of herself that isn’t heavily photoshopped? A woman, a real woman, doesn’t look that perfect a month after giving birth. Especially with twins! I would respect her so much more if she just stopped trying to look so perfect
What the actual f*ck.
If only people could be that outraged about the Kartrashians stealing from black women than about those over the top pics…
I wouldn’t mind her OTT if it was good and high quality or had a twist of irony. But this isn’t very creative. It looks like someone saw a Frida Kahlo painting and became inspired. It just looks like a leftover wedding trellis in someone’s Malibu backyard and a whole lot of photoshop. The lighting and the background just seems lazy.
I have never understood why she can look so budget when I know she spends a lot on her clothes and weaves.
She needs to cut it. LOL. So bizarre and ridiculous. Who the hell poses like that for a photo with their babies………
I felt like I was looking at Where’s Waldo? It was all about Bey and so busy, I couldn’t find the babies, at first. LOL
