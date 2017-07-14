Doug the Pug covers Parade: is he sort of an overexposed famewhore?

The Met Gala 2017

We all have ways we deal with the daily onslaught of terrible news. Some of us are stress eating. Some of us are binge-watching tennis. Some of us are are watching cat videos and dog videos. And I guess some of us are obsessively checking out cute animals on social media? Perhaps. That’s why Doug the Pug is a thing. Doug the Pug is a famous dog on the internet. His mom and dad have really pushed for Doug to be the King of Pop Culture or something. Doug has a Twitter and an Instagram and lots of celebrity friends. Demi Lovato even hired Doug for her record release party. This is a legit career now, making your animal famous.

Anyway, Doug the Pug covers the new issue of Parade, and issue devoted to America’s “National Treasures.” Here’s what Parade says about him:

Known as the King of Pop Culture, Doug is not your average pooch. He’s a New York Times best-selling author (with “momager” Leslie Mosier) and social media star whose millions of adoring fans follow his pizza-eating, world-traveling adventures on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. When he’s not chowing down, Doug makes appearances on the Today show, Billboard’s Hot 100 Festival and the CMT Music Awards. And Doug leaves celebs starstruck too—he’s taken selfies with everyone from Justin Bieber to the cast of The Big Bang Theory—but he still loves a good nap more than anything.

[From Parade]

You can read more about Doug-at-home here. My first reaction was “oh, that’s a cute dog.” Now that I’ve looked at the social media though, I find the whole thing kind of annoying. I have a similar feeling whenever I watch the equestrian events during the Olympics: that the horses should get the Olympic medals, not the riders. Doug the Pug should get the money his parents are making off him. Like, it should be put in a trust for him or something. Doug’s stage parents are sort of creepy, I’m just saying. Then again, I can happily spend the day watching YouTube videos of Huskies and Newfies, so maybe Doug’s parents aren’t so crazy.

Photos courtesy of Parade, Doug’s Twitter.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Doug the Pug covers Parade: is he sort of an overexposed famewhore?”

  1. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Yeah, I heard he’s a real douche bag in person too.

    Reply
  2. D says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I love dogs, I really do. But I’m not a big fan of pugs, it’s the eyes I think, they always look like they are about to pop out. A little creepy (sorry to everyone who loves pugs).

    Reply
  3. nemera34 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:14 am

    He looks so full of himself. I have heard rumors around the Dog Park. he is the subject of a lot of blinds.

    BI: what famous pug is so far up his butt that he has to carried outside to pee. Refuses to give paw prints to fans and only drinks from designer toilets.

    I’M OVER HIM.. THE HYPE IS NOT REAL.

    *** don’t have a dog.. but looking at him is giving me the feels.

    Reply
  4. squirrelgirl says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I will take Doug over baby fists any day of the week!!!!

    Reply
  5. detritus says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Look at his eyes, he must be on something, those are weed eyes for sure. And gosh puppy, why are you copying Miley? Even she gave up on the tongue out schtick. This dog is a tramp.

    Reply
  6. Megan says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I started an Instagram for my cat for friends and family to track her recovery journey and she had 1,200 followers after about a month. I feel like there is a ready market for someone to willing to hustle for their pet.

    Reply
    • chaine says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:34 am

      Right… someone i know set up an instagram for their cat, and i followed it sort of to be polite. now, not only does that cat have way more followers than me, but some of the followers of that cat are the instagram accounts of other cats, and THOSE cats have followed ME (in order to get follows back, I assume).

      Reply
  7. lala says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:17 am

    To self-soothe during these difficult times, I follow cat rescues, farm sanctuaries and goat rescues on social media – The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, Goats of Anarchy, and Rancho Relaxo :)

    Reply
  8. L says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Eh I find Doug harmless but then again my dog has his own twitter account-thispugnamedfrank ..if anyone cares to know.

    Reply
  9. OTHER RENEE says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I won’t hear a word against Doug the Pug! The owner posted pics of her beloved dog with cute outfits and captions and the whole thing snowballed. Pugs are my favorite breed and I’ve worked with their rescue organization. I love Doug! There’s no reason to be down on something that makes you smile. We could all use a little brightness these days.

    Reply
  10. PettyRiperton says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I heard Doug and the grumpy cat got into a argument last week at the vet. Doug is so full out himself selfies every 5 minute unbelievable this guy.

    Reply
  11. brooksie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I was never into pugs until my best friend got one. I sometimes babysit him and he is the most cuddly little muffin. When I go to bed he literally crawls under the covers and sleeps in between my legs (I sleep on my stomach with my legs in the shape of a figure 4). It’s adorable until I start to go numb from being too afraid to wake him up when I want to turn over. But I follow Doug the Pug and he is a welcome distraction to the sh*t show that is our country.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment