Doug the Pug covers Parade: is he sort of an overexposed famewhore?

We all have ways we deal with the daily onslaught of terrible news. Some of us are stress eating. Some of us are binge-watching tennis. Some of us are are watching cat videos and dog videos. And I guess some of us are obsessively checking out cute animals on social media? Perhaps. That’s why Doug the Pug is a thing. Doug the Pug is a famous dog on the internet. His mom and dad have really pushed for Doug to be the King of Pop Culture or something. Doug has a Twitter and an Instagram and lots of celebrity friends. Demi Lovato even hired Doug for her record release party. This is a legit career now, making your animal famous.
Anyway, Doug the Pug covers the new issue of Parade, and issue devoted to America’s “National Treasures.” Here’s what Parade says about him:
Known as the King of Pop Culture, Doug is not your average pooch. He’s a New York Times best-selling author (with “momager” Leslie Mosier) and social media star whose millions of adoring fans follow his pizza-eating, world-traveling adventures on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. When he’s not chowing down, Doug makes appearances on the Today show, Billboard’s Hot 100 Festival and the CMT Music Awards. And Doug leaves celebs starstruck too—he’s taken selfies with everyone from Justin Bieber to the cast of The Big Bang Theory—but he still loves a good nap more than anything.
You can read more about Doug-at-home here. My first reaction was “oh, that’s a cute dog.” Now that I’ve looked at the social media though, I find the whole thing kind of annoying. I have a similar feeling whenever I watch the equestrian events during the Olympics: that the horses should get the Olympic medals, not the riders. Doug the Pug should get the money his parents are making off him. Like, it should be put in a trust for him or something. Doug’s stage parents are sort of creepy, I’m just saying. Then again, I can happily spend the day watching YouTube videos of Huskies and Newfies, so maybe Doug’s parents aren’t so crazy.
When ur parents tell u dinner is ready but then they make u set the table pic.twitter.com/2LX05OpO0H
— Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) July 12, 2017
I have a talent of falling asleep anywhere pic.twitter.com/JqpMfB5JUW
— Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) July 11, 2017
Spider-Pug 🕷 pic.twitter.com/I0N9bX3A2z
— Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) July 9, 2017
Photos courtesy of Parade, Doug’s Twitter.
Yeah, I heard he’s a real douche bag in person too.
I love dogs, I really do. But I’m not a big fan of pugs, it’s the eyes I think, they always look like they are about to pop out. A little creepy (sorry to everyone who loves pugs).
He looks so full of himself. I have heard rumors around the Dog Park. he is the subject of a lot of blinds.
BI: what famous pug is so far up his butt that he has to carried outside to pee. Refuses to give paw prints to fans and only drinks from designer toilets.
I’M OVER HIM.. THE HYPE IS NOT REAL.
*** don’t have a dog.. but looking at him is giving me the feels.
Do you think hes the one mentioned in Laineys Bad Boys Get The Bone story?
I would not be surprised… he is everywhere it seems.
But who was he seen recently “packing on the PDA” with?
I will take Doug over baby fists any day of the week!!!!
Look at his eyes, he must be on something, those are weed eyes for sure. And gosh puppy, why are you copying Miley? Even she gave up on the tongue out schtick. This dog is a tramp.
I started an Instagram for my cat for friends and family to track her recovery journey and she had 1,200 followers after about a month. I feel like there is a ready market for someone to willing to hustle for their pet.
Right… someone i know set up an instagram for their cat, and i followed it sort of to be polite. now, not only does that cat have way more followers than me, but some of the followers of that cat are the instagram accounts of other cats, and THOSE cats have followed ME (in order to get follows back, I assume).
To self-soothe during these difficult times, I follow cat rescues, farm sanctuaries and goat rescues on social media – The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, Goats of Anarchy, and Rancho Relaxo
Eh I find Doug harmless but then again my dog has his own twitter account-thispugnamedfrank ..if anyone cares to know.
I won’t hear a word against Doug the Pug! The owner posted pics of her beloved dog with cute outfits and captions and the whole thing snowballed. Pugs are my favorite breed and I’ve worked with their rescue organization. I love Doug! There’s no reason to be down on something that makes you smile. We could all use a little brightness these days.
I heard Doug and the grumpy cat got into a argument last week at the vet. Doug is so full out himself selfies every 5 minute unbelievable this guy.
I was never into pugs until my best friend got one. I sometimes babysit him and he is the most cuddly little muffin. When I go to bed he literally crawls under the covers and sleeps in between my legs (I sleep on my stomach with my legs in the shape of a figure 4). It’s adorable until I start to go numb from being too afraid to wake him up when I want to turn over. But I follow Doug the Pug and he is a welcome distraction to the sh*t show that is our country.
