Cillian Murphy: ‘Dunkirk’ is a rare WWII movie that isn’t about America

You guys were right, I totally forgot about Cillian Murphy at the Dunkirk premiere last Thursday. I was just focused on Tom Hardy and the Harrys. I didn’t purposefully ignore Cillian’s strange, alien beauty, he just slipped my mind. Now that I’m looking at the photos though, I’m not that sorry. His hair is struggling, although that haircut is for his role on Peaky Blinders, apparently. It makes him look even more strange/delicate/alien-beautiful. Anyway, Cillian plays an unnamed, shellshocked soldier who is rescued by a civilian boat, captained by Mark Rylance’s character. Rylance’s character is on his way to rescue more British soldiers at Dunkirk and apparently Cillian’s role is pretty significant. This is the fifth time he’s worked with director Christopher Nolan and that’s a collaboration I can get behind (I remain unconvinced about Marty Scorsese and Leo D). Anyway, Cillian recently chatted about his character and Dunkirk and everything else. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
How he got the role: “Chris gave me a call and told me there was something he’d be sending me. We know each other well enough that he knows what might interest me, and what kinds of roles I might respond to and see as a challenge. And when it’s a Christopher Nolan film, chances are it’s going to be bloody good. It’s a lovely feeling when he does call you up again. And this one… I was just knocked out by it.
Dunkirk is not an American war movie: “What first struck me about Dunkirk was that it wasn’t an American war movie, which so many of the great movies about war have been. If you were making a list of great modern war movies, I can’t think of a British film over the last 30 or 40 years that you would necessarily place on it. So, I think this appealed to Chris as a filmmaker because he recognised something in this story that was hugely unique and that audiences wouldn’t necessarily have seen before.
What he knew about the real history of Dunkirk before this film: “I’m Irish, and we were a neutral country during World War II, so my understanding was quite limited until I learned more about it through research. It truly was an incredible moment in World War II, and in British history as a whole. It was the result of a wartime offensive that went terribly wrong, leaving hundreds of thousands of soldiers stranded on the coast of France. But it was redeemed by the will and determination of the people to bring these boys home. That’s the ‘Miracle at Dunkirk.’ The scope of this immense evacuation, under extreme duress and despite impossible odds, speaks to both the unity of a nation and the sacrifice and heroism of the individual soldiers and civilians who came together and, ultimately, were able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
As a history buff – specifically, WWII-history buff – it is surprising that no one before now has made a major film about Dunkirk, because it was such an incredible and devastating moment of the war before the Americans got involved. But I think that’s what Cillian is referencing – most of the stories about WWII are told through an American perspective, like the war just started in 1941 when Pearl Harbor was bombed. The Battle of Britain was harrowing, and what the Nazis did in Northern Africa in the late 1930s is still largely left untold. Europe was dealing with Nazi bulls–t for years prior to American involvement. Those stories should be told too.
Photos courtesy of Joe Alvarez/WENN and WENN.
When I look at his face, all I see is Emmanuelle Seigner
The little ships bit of it is quite an amazing story. There’s a boat on display at the Imperial War Museum that took part in the evacuation and it’s about ten feet long!
My great uncle was a merchant seaman during WWII, on the Atlantic Convoys, and although he had nothing to do with the Dunkirk evacuation, he had dozens of stories from other merchant seamen who had.
My grandmother used to tell it to us little kids like it was the greatest fairy tale ever but it was real and a truly astounding feat.
And I’m rejoicing that we have now had three straight days of Alien Beauty.
It really was. I feel lucky that I was born early enough to get the stories from relatives who actually lived that war. Dunkirk *was* a feat. They requisitioned all sorts of craft to take part and they were picking up men who had literally been standing shoulder deep in tidal water for endless hours. It really was that dramatic. I can imagine it will make a fabulous film.
Me too!
It’s not the first big movie about Dunkirk. There was one in the fifties also named Dunkirk about the same topic.
Lmfao what? I can name 10 big non-american ww2 movies and a TV show off my head and that’s not even because I like the stuff!
Can you? Well I certainly cant, so I get his point.
Yeah, me too.
What I would like to see are more movies that don’t deal with WW2 in Western Europe. I can think of a few movies set in Russia, but none in Africa or Southeastern Europe ( which I do get, for an example, Yugoslavia pretty much liberated itself from the Nazis completely on it’s own, so they can’t cast Americans and Brits as the saviours, and Hollywood doesn’t do movies where tjey arem’t the saviours).
The British used to make excellent films about WWII – in the 1940s and 1950s and even into the 1960s. One of the best war movies every made was The Cruel Sea, starring Jack Hawkins. Since my mother loved Jack Hawkins and Alec Guinness, I grew up watching British war movies nonstop in my childhood (in NYC – they were always on TV). It does help if one watches earlier movies, but most people nowadays don’t watch anything earlier than maybe the 1970s and never in black and white – their loss!
Yes. We haven’t done that much WWII in film in the period Alien Beauty is talking about (1980 or so onwards). He wasn’t talking about the Bridge on the River Kwai or Dambusters period. We’ve had – and have – many very popular TV shows about WWII, but the film output definitely faded. We don’t really have a Saving Private Ryan equivalent, if you see what I mean.
None of which will ever match the reach and depth of ‘Hello Hello’.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. I do love you.
I *was* thinking of Foyle’s War and similar, but you go ahead and lower the tone my girl. (My brother laughed himself into wet pants at that show when we were kids.)
There was an excellent TV dramatized documentary about Dunkirk done in 2004. Simon Russell Beale played Churchill Cumberbatch was in it as well. @Sixer – I think maybe the British film industry had a kind of WWII fatigue (having made so many movies in the twenty years after the war) – as in fact did the American industry – Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers revived the war in a way for people who had never either experienced it or known some of the participants. In the 1960s a lot of WWII movies were of the “Dirty Dozen” type – special (fictional) missions with a group of motley soldiers etc. etc.) Saving Private Ryan showed a younger generation just how horrific the war was for their grandparents or great-grandparents. It was the period when the WWII generation were really dying off in large numbers.
Yes – seen that as Beale uber-fan! I don’t think a bit of down time hurts in cultural depictions, to be honest. You get to the point where something’s been interrogated to death, don’t you?
We did have Escape to Victory with England world cup-winning footballers as a kind of less violent Dirty Dozen in the 70s though. That was hilarious!
Foyles war was really good. I jest because my grandad was in the Navy on the North Atlantic Convoy – also known as sitting ducks – enough said, he lost his brother – my great Uncle on a Sub.Luckily for me my Mum had the presence of mind to record him – hair raising from a generation that did not exaggerate. Those ordinary people who did extraordinary things really were the greatest generation.
My father passed away in 2015 at 91. He served in the infantry in World War 11, Korea, and Vietnam. There were about 500 or so of these men. Their names are on a wall at the Infantry Museum at FT. Benning. He almost never watched war movies. He finally saw SAVING PRIVATE RYAN, but the sound effects bothered him. His critique of PLATOON was that they got the jungle right [keep socks dry or you get jungle rot, which my Dad had scars from] but the cast cursed too much. His favorite “curse” was fiddlesticks.
My great uncle was on the Atlantic Convoys too! Those guys are an under-told story if you ask me. Huge danger. So many deaths. I wish we’d recorded my granddad and my two great uncles – the ones who were happy to tell the stories.
I always thought the best bits of Band of Brothers were the actual guys talking at the end of the episode.
@Sixer – yes I think down time on subjects like WWII is very important and necessary. Those later 1960s and 1970s WWII films that were made tended to be sort of tired and formulaic. It was needed that a new generation look at new ways of examining and presenting the war. I am so looking forward to Dunkirk btw. My husband and I don’t get out to the movies too much anymore, but this is one I want to see on a big screen. (Plus I love Kenneth Branagh)
@ Sixer – what a coincidence there weren’t that many of them. When I hear stories now about senseless thuggery/ bullying I often wonder how they would have coped during WWII – run like blazes I imagine.
My favourite ever war/non war film is ‘A Matter Of Life. And Death’ creaky old partial black and white with David Niven and made by Powell and Pressburger, a great film for a wet Sunday afternoon!
Have you ever seen Millions Like Us? About a woman who wanted to volunteer for one of the British women’s services but got sent to work in an aircraft factory instead? All about how she navigates her way through war making other women friends from different backgrounds and having a couple of love affairs. Is brilliant.
Frisbee, thank you. A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH is not to be missed.
@Sixer Thanks for the tip will seek it out asap.
@third ginger – you’re welcome. I’m a fan of most things Powell, Pressburger and black and white!
I believe that movie is called ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in the States–I also really like Immortal Battalion aka The Way Ahead.
Ever since 28 Days Later, I’ve just referred to Cillian Murphy as “not Ewan McGregor.”
hahahahahahaha. SAME!
Lol, euro stories about WWII are being told but not by hollywood.
European countries don’t need Hollywood to make movies or shows about WWII in Europe.
Sometimes, I really wonder…
I see the comments, and yeah, there haven’t been many really high profile movies (aka Hollywood, aka the thing that is guaranteed to reach cinemas globally) from a certain time period on that aren’t about US (and by lesser extent Canada’s) involvement about WWII.
Which reminds me, I gotta watch Stalingrad again. There’s even fewer films about what went on on the Eastern front. And even fewer that aren’t from the perspective of the Winners! but from the perspective of those caught between the hammer and the anvil (yes, I’m biased here. Got family alive and thriving who actually lived through WWII, whose family got separated as the Soviets and the Nazis fought over our land, conscripting our men, over the span of few short years).
I saw Dunkirk yesterday. Incredibly tense. My SO didn’t like the relative lack of dialogue and the absence of the usual blood and screaming (war porn?). I on the other hand loved the general silence conveying the utter sense of collective shell shock. The loudest talkers in the film with the most to say were actually engines of war machines: ships, planes, bombs and missiles. The sound production was great, and it combined with short (but meaningful) dialogue, spans of silence filled with visuals, and the horrifying sounds of a dive bomber’s engine…
loved it. An audiovisual treat, really. I think the only other film that pushed those buttons for me was Sunshine, really. Sunshine, and Tarkovsky’s Solaris.
Nolans got style. I’d say this is their best effort since The Prestige (not saying their other titles have been lacklustre, absolutely not).
I’ll take my whisky and coke now and f-ck off.
Oh wow I loved Tarkovsky’s Solaris hadn’t got a clue what it was about but it was totally mesmerising – need to rewatch it again.
There was a great movie called Katyn, directed by Andrzej Wajda in 2007. It shows the horror of Poland, caught between the twin horrors of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. Of course since it is in Polish most Americans would not have seen it.
Just wanted to say, fab comment – thanks.
The movie I want to see is about the Russian female pilots in WWll. The “night witches” story always fascinated me.
Being of the older generation on here. i can remember being taken to the pictures (as we called it then) to see The Dambusters and The Cockleshell Heroes (look that one up, they rarely get remembered).
I’m looking forward to seeing this film.
Hope you enjoy it. My husband and I will see it this weekend.
The Dam Busters – yeah! Boffins – RAF – stiff upper lips! Richard Todd! Another one my sister and I always loved was “In Which we Serve” cheery cockneys like John Mills and the wonderful Kathleen Harrison, solid lower middle class Bernard Miles and Joyce Carey, and of course the stiffest of all possible upper lips upper class Noel Coward and Celia Johnson (yes darling! – Noel Coward’s real origins notwithstanding). All this and little Dickie Attenborough as a sniveling little coward and Juliet Mills playing her father’s newborn son! It was made during the war and despite everything holds up rather well (David Lean as co-director with Coward probably helped). An idealized wartime Britain of course, but still — “we are an island race” – it can really get to you.
