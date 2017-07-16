Venus Williams lost the Wimbledon final & everybody’s pretty sad about it

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably saw that I was kind of broken up about the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday. Venus Williams lost. She lost to Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza, who was the 2016 French Open winner, and a finalist at the 2015 Wimbledon, where she lost to Serena Williams. I went into this knowing that Muguruza seemed to be on fire in the matches leading up to the final. Some even compared her (favorably) to Serena, as in Muguruza suddenly started playing with freedom and ease and passion. I still thought that Venus had a good shot, especially considering that she’s won Wimbledon five times in singles, and that she was the sentimental favorite for most people, I feel certain. Plus, Venus had been on fire too – she dispatched with British favorite Johanna Konta emphatically in the semifinal, and I thought it was a preview of things to come. ‘Twas not to be.
What was particularly painful is that after a very tight and tense first set, Venus seemed to lose confidence right after she had – and lost – set point. Muguruza went on to break Venus’s serve, winning the first set, and then Venus literally didn’t win a game after that. In tennis terms, it’s called a “bagel.” As in, Venus lost the second set 6-0. The zero is the bagel. It felt like the second set went by in about five minutes, as Venus lost focus and Muguruza just started rolling over her. Muguruza is now the only player in history to beat Venus and Serena in Slam finals (she beat Serena at the French Open last year). Wimbledon even republished the two-year-old clip of Serena telling Garbine “you’ll be holding this trophy very, very soon – believe me” after Serena beat her in 2015. I doubt Serena knew how this would play out.
Again, I don’t dislike Muguruza at all – I started following her career after Wimbledon 2015, and I root for her every time she’s not playing against a Williams sister. She’s got a great game, she’s aggressive, she has a lot of power, she’s a great server. She’s the future of women’s tennis if she can keep her head on straight and stay focused. But still… it would have been nice if Venus had won. I’m just so sad about it. Some people wonder if the events of the past few months took more of a toll on Venus than she let on. Perhaps.
Some post-match interviews. Garbine couldn’t have been sweeter, and Venus couldn’t have been more graceful and gracious. But this one still stings.
A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; a time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace……..Venus will always be a champion.
I’m not ashamed to say I wept a little bit when that second set started slipping. However Venus plays through an autoimmune disorder, its such an incredible feat that she is still even playing at this level. And thats before we even discuss her age. I know y’all love Serena and thats fine but to me, Venus will always be my GOAT.
Not everyone’s sad. How about some props for Garbiñe Muguruza?
I was happy for her. She is awesome. To be victorious over both of the Williams’ sisters is quite the feat. I root for the home team, I love when Americans win, but it can’t happen every year. Venus should hold her head up high, seriously a five time singles champ! It was a great match.
Agree.
I didn’t mind who won and the first set was great. Sad it all went with a bagel though and on disputed shots right at the end.
Don’t mind who wins the men’s either but think am going for Murray/Hingis in the mixed doubles. Then the new doctor!
Wait, wait. She’s played amazingly well, well enough to be in the finals, and people want to chalk her loss up to recent events? Those are stressful no doubt, but the stress of those events would have had an impact throughout right? She simply got outplayed. It happens. Let’s not take anything away from the person who did win.
@Goats on the Roof
That was my point.
This! The best player won, congrats to Garbine!
No one wins them all-trite but true. I admit I was surprised by the 6-0 score in the second set. Venus to me was also a bit of a surprise finalist, her storied history at Wimbledon notwithstanding. Anyway, it’s possible to acknowledge being sad/wistful over Venus’ loss, and at the same time acknowledging what a great match played by Garbine.
True, how dare she win against Venus?
Only Venus and Serena are allowed to win. It doesn’t matter if someone else is actually better.
Everyone wins sometimes. Its the nature of the game. You win. You lose. And we all have our favourites.
Congrats to Garbine. But after her French open win in 2016, she spent a year losing -badly. She’s back, for now, and I am happy for the pay off of all her hard work.
Sorry to see Venus lose. Was rooting for her. But nothing takes away that she was Wimbledon champion FIVE times. Five.
She is a legend.
