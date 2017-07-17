Patton Oswalt and fiancée Meredith Salenger had their first ‘argument’ on Twitter

As we have discussed, Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger recently got engaged. They’ve been positively giddy on social media. They’re constantly having public discussions in which they’re either gushing over each other or taking playful jabs. So naturally, when it came time for their first big “argument,” they had that on Twitter too – and people loved it. It all started with comedian Max Silvestri, who posted the following:

Patton responded to Max with a funny comment, but also a gross comment so I won’t post it but here it is. But is was Meredith’s response that really go things rolling, even if it was cribbed:

From there, things got ugly – and bigger because everyone started weighing in on it:

And by everyone, I mean people and People, who posted this article, which seemed harmless to me but was, apparently, the only thing that actually offended them:

*scratches head* Huh. Okay? But maybe the People putdown is part of Patton’s campaign to become Top Comedian? Patton, who is arguably one of the most popular pundits on Twitter, has broken into the Top Ten of The Hollywood Reporters Top Comedian Chart for the first time. The chart, that compiles data from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Google Plus, ranked Patton as number 8 on a list that also included George Lopez, Sarah Silverman, Bill Maher, Mike Epps, Joe Rogan, Amy Schumer, Ricky Gervais, D.L. Hughley and Kevin Hart in the number one slot. Even in the heat of battle, Patton’s supportive nature forced him to reach out the the competition:

As for the end of Patton and Meredith’s kerfuffle, it looks like that all got sorted out:

Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos

 

21 Responses to “Patton Oswalt and fiancée Meredith Salenger had their first ‘argument’ on Twitter”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:14 am

    they all would be well advised to take a step back from their computers. This whole exchange is neither funny, nor particularly entertaining. And these two are certainly crossing the line to overexposure.

    Reply
  2. trollontheloose says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:17 am

    i didn’t read anything funny. Worse: improvisation is not their forte either.

    Reply
  3. detritus says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:28 am

    People on this stage of fresh love need to go to an island and not make the rest of us see this nonsense.
    It’s cute in very tiny doses which everyone in that stage is completely incapable of.
    Go away and bang somewhere and come back when you’re less giggly and stupid

    Reply
  4. Erinn says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I find this embarrassing. They’re acting like teenagers experiencing their first *SO SPECIAL* love.

    Reply
  5. Alix says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Much Ado About Nothing.

    Reply
  6. Jerusha says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Cutesy overload. Will be embarrassing if they break up. Actually, already embarrassing if they’re over 12.

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I had to unfollow Patton Oswalt a long time ago because I found him to be so annoying on Twitter, not to mention painfully unfunny at times. He would throw these tantrums when something bothered him and he came across as a total whiner.

    Reply
  8. ArchieGoodwin says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:17 am

    That tweet about a Menstruation Hut is absolutely terrible. Women and girls are forced to stay in huts during their cycle, like punishment. It is NOT something to make a joke about.

    Maybe he should educate himself before making “jokes” about the suppression of women.

    http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/10/asia/nepal-menstruation-hut-deaths-outrage/index.html

    Reply
  9. Moon Beam says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Oh no baby… what is you doing??
    I was willing to defend them on the fast paced nature of this relationship, but this is…. embarrassing.
    Take a step back from the computer guys.

    Reply
  10. Aliceinwonderland says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I have a bad feeling when it comes down to this lady…. I don’t feel like she really loves this guy, but is after his money and fame. I hope I am wrong, but one of the things I am good at is reading people’s energies

    Reply
  11. Ramona Q. says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I’m just happy that’s he’s happy.

    Reply

