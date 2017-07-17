Patton Oswalt and fiancée Meredith Salenger had their first ‘argument’ on Twitter

As we have discussed, Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger recently got engaged. They’ve been positively giddy on social media. They’re constantly having public discussions in which they’re either gushing over each other or taking playful jabs. So naturally, when it came time for their first big “argument,” they had that on Twitter too – and people loved it. It all started with comedian Max Silvestri, who posted the following:
A freeing thing to remember is that the funniest joke writers on this site are repulsive in person.
— Max Silvestri (@maxsilvestri) July 15, 2017
Patton responded to Max with a funny comment, but also a gross comment so I won’t post it but here it is. But is was Meredith’s response that really go things rolling, even if it was cribbed:
Delete your account. https://t.co/q0WveqG0ye
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 15, 2017
From there, things got ugly – and bigger because everyone started weighing in on it:
And disappoint my trolls?!? Never. https://t.co/4tl5U0jsEr
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 15, 2017
Imagine the make-up sex! Only don't, because that's sort of creepy and I'm sorry I brought it up. 😟
— HoosAGoodKitty (@MeAndHoo) July 15, 2017
We haven't fought yet. and also… we aren't married yet! So… no sex! Cuz that is sacrilege. @pattonoswalt is very very proper
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 15, 2017
How are you getting a WiFi signal in your Menstruation Hut? https://t.co/QylFh02TYc
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 15, 2017
Girl… have you SEEN the ring!?!? Hello no
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 15, 2017
@MeredthSalenger and @pattonoswalt twitter tifs/tiffs are the cutest damn thing on the interwebs pic.twitter.com/dB1A9rSdB7
— Jeffery R. Thomas (@JefferyRThomas) July 15, 2017
And by everyone, I mean people and People, who posted this article, which seemed harmless to me but was, apparently, the only thing that actually offended them:
Ha ha! Yep. One of our goofy "fake fights" HA HA HA!
Heeeeeeeeeeeeeuuuuuuh https://t.co/bDw36m0sFm
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 15, 2017
Funny pretend "fake-fight". You guys get it, right? #explainingajokeruinsitbutyeah https://t.co/x0utRP0qJi
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 16, 2017
*scratches head* Huh. Okay? But maybe the People putdown is part of Patton’s campaign to become Top Comedian? Patton, who is arguably one of the most popular pundits on Twitter, has broken into the Top Ten of The Hollywood Reporters Top Comedian Chart for the first time. The chart, that compiles data from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Google Plus, ranked Patton as number 8 on a list that also included George Lopez, Sarah Silverman, Bill Maher, Mike Epps, Joe Rogan, Amy Schumer, Ricky Gervais, D.L. Hughley and Kevin Hart in the number one slot. Even in the heat of battle, Patton’s supportive nature forced him to reach out the the competition:
Ricky, you'll have a fight with Jude Law next week and be RIGHT back on top. https://t.co/d8PGtCZAYE
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 15, 2017
As for the end of Patton and Meredith’s kerfuffle, it looks like that all got sorted out:
I know I'm supposed to write something snarky here but
gawt
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 16, 2017
Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos
they all would be well advised to take a step back from their computers. This whole exchange is neither funny, nor particularly entertaining. And these two are certainly crossing the line to overexposure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 Don’t couples speak to each other anymore? Not everything should be done on social media for the world to see. I didn’t think this was very funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I love Patton but I saw this on twitter and rolled my eyes so hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i didn’t read anything funny. Worse: improvisation is not their forte either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I like them in general, but the “fight” was try-hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People on this stage of fresh love need to go to an island and not make the rest of us see this nonsense.
It’s cute in very tiny doses which everyone in that stage is completely incapable of.
Go away and bang somewhere and come back when you’re less giggly and stupid
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can this become a law?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find this embarrassing. They’re acting like teenagers experiencing their first *SO SPECIAL* love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much Ado About Nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cutesy overload. Will be embarrassing if they break up. Actually, already embarrassing if they’re over 12.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to unfollow Patton Oswalt a long time ago because I found him to be so annoying on Twitter, not to mention painfully unfunny at times. He would throw these tantrums when something bothered him and he came across as a total whiner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I unfollowed him for a bit a while ago. I love his stuff on Trump, so I stomach it now. This, however, is too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m fairly new to Twitter and he was one of the first people I followed because I’d heard he was so smart and funny. I didn’t see that at all, and have found tons of people — celebs and journalists and ordinary civilians — way more entertaining and insightful than he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That tweet about a Menstruation Hut is absolutely terrible. Women and girls are forced to stay in huts during their cycle, like punishment. It is NOT something to make a joke about.
Maybe he should educate himself before making “jokes” about the suppression of women.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/10/asia/nepal-menstruation-hut-deaths-outrage/index.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I cringed but I also guessed he only was trying to convey “antiquated” by referencing that. Hopefully he’s learned his lesson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it is heartbreaking and wrong, joking about menstruation huts is not ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no baby… what is you doing??
I was willing to defend them on the fast paced nature of this relationship, but this is…. embarrassing.
Take a step back from the computer guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a bad feeling when it comes down to this lady…. I don’t feel like she really loves this guy, but is after his money and fame. I hope I am wrong, but one of the things I am good at is reading people’s energies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did you get the idea he was especially rich? If theres using here, its probably the reverse – him using her to contain grief and mother his kid. Either way who cares as long as they are happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just happy that’s he’s happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse