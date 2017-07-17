Patton Oswalt and fiancée Meredith Salenger had their first ‘argument’ on Twitter

As we have discussed, Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger recently got engaged. They’ve been positively giddy on social media. They’re constantly having public discussions in which they’re either gushing over each other or taking playful jabs. So naturally, when it came time for their first big “argument,” they had that on Twitter too – and people loved it. It all started with comedian Max Silvestri, who posted the following:

A freeing thing to remember is that the funniest joke writers on this site are repulsive in person. — Max Silvestri (@maxsilvestri) July 15, 2017

Patton responded to Max with a funny comment, but also a gross comment so I won’t post it but here it is. But is was Meredith’s response that really go things rolling, even if it was cribbed:

From there, things got ugly – and bigger because everyone started weighing in on it:

And disappoint my trolls?!? Never. https://t.co/4tl5U0jsEr — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 15, 2017

Imagine the make-up sex! Only don't, because that's sort of creepy and I'm sorry I brought it up. 😟 — HoosAGoodKitty (@MeAndHoo) July 15, 2017

We haven't fought yet. and also… we aren't married yet! So… no sex! Cuz that is sacrilege. @pattonoswalt is very very proper — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 15, 2017

How are you getting a WiFi signal in your Menstruation Hut? https://t.co/QylFh02TYc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 15, 2017

Girl… have you SEEN the ring!?!? Hello no — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 15, 2017

@MeredthSalenger and @pattonoswalt twitter tifs/tiffs are the cutest damn thing on the interwebs pic.twitter.com/dB1A9rSdB7 — Jeffery R. Thomas (@JefferyRThomas) July 15, 2017

And by everyone, I mean people and People, who posted this article, which seemed harmless to me but was, apparently, the only thing that actually offended them:

Ha ha! Yep. One of our goofy "fake fights" HA HA HA! Heeeeeeeeeeeeeuuuuuuh https://t.co/bDw36m0sFm — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 15, 2017

*scratches head* Huh. Okay? But maybe the People putdown is part of Patton’s campaign to become Top Comedian? Patton, who is arguably one of the most popular pundits on Twitter, has broken into the Top Ten of The Hollywood Reporters Top Comedian Chart for the first time. The chart, that compiles data from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Google Plus, ranked Patton as number 8 on a list that also included George Lopez, Sarah Silverman, Bill Maher, Mike Epps, Joe Rogan, Amy Schumer, Ricky Gervais, D.L. Hughley and Kevin Hart in the number one slot. Even in the heat of battle, Patton’s supportive nature forced him to reach out the the competition:

Ricky, you'll have a fight with Jude Law next week and be RIGHT back on top. https://t.co/d8PGtCZAYE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 15, 2017

As for the end of Patton and Meredith’s kerfuffle, it looks like that all got sorted out:

I know I'm supposed to write something snarky here but gawt DAMN https://t.co/zrksheqBfe — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 16, 2017