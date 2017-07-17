A woman cast as the 13th Doctor: Jodie Whittaker named the new ‘Doctor Who’

Congratulations, Doctor Who fans! You’ve finally gotten a new Doctor! And it’s not a white dude! I guess I have my blinders on when it comes to certain shows/fan-groups, because I didn’t even know/remember that Peter Capaldi (the 12th Doctor) was leaving. No, wait, I did know that, didn’t I? Did I? I remember hearing that he wasn’t going to stay much longer, but I guess I forgot that the replacement would be happening so soon. Anyway, shortly after the Wimbledon Men’s Final yesterday, the new Doctor Who was announced. It’s a lady! Here’s the announcement video:
Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/txHGz9tJEe
— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 16, 2017
The actress’s name is Jodie Whittaker and she’s 35 years old. She’s got a great look too, I think – she’s not a bombshell but she’s very beautiful in an interesting way. She’s the first woman to play The Doctor, and her casting comes after years of fans dreamcasting the role as anyone other than a white dude. The fact that a cisgendered white woman with blondish hair was cast doesn’t feel like a gigantic victory, but still… the Whovians will be happy with whomever, I hope. From the BBC:
Whittaker said it felt “incredible” to take on the role, saying: “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be.”
And she told fans not to be “scared” by her gender.
“Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change,” she said, adding: “The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”
Jodie will also be the first Doctor Who not written by noted sexist mansplainer Steven Moffat in five years, because Moffat is leaving the show at the same time as Peter Capaldi. It’s funny – Moffat torpedoed Sherlock as a series with the last season, and now he’s going to be out of a job at Doctor Who? What’s he going to do all day?
Anyway, I’m happy for all of the Whovians. You finally have a badass female Doctor!
She was terrific in Broadchurch.
And Black Mirror!
Yay!! I’m so happy! Jodie Whittaker was great in Broadchurch (even the rubbish second series). I haven’t watched Dr who in ages but I’m feeling excited about tuning in now!
There are no words for how excited I am for the 13th Doctor. I legit screamed seeing the announcement on twitter.
Then I rejoiced in the (mostly) white male tears. Same thing as last season when they were mad about the last companion (who was badass btw) It’s always amazing to see such a meltdown while in the next breath they will call others snowflakes. Masculinity so fragile
It’s a start. It starts the conversation. At least. Now they have the opportunity to make her companion diverse, so let’s hope they get the memo.
Congrats to her, it’s a great role to land.
I saw this story on Daily Fail. The thumbnail was a full naked pic of her from behind and a smaller one of her naked boobs with a black bar on them. The caption was some gloating crap about her being the new Doctor Nude….haahaa. Daily Mail is one of the most read online publications, if not the top most read. Equality is still far off.
I’m so thrilled about her casting.
I’m sad peter Capaldi is leaving! He was amazing even given some shoddy material. I was hoping David tenant would come back (I know, just a pipe dream). I hope she does a good job.
Her acting on Broadchurch was amazing esp the dealing with the death of Danny and the fall out of her marriage to Mark. And, now she’s working under Chris again, and knowing from Broadchurch the characters he can write , I cannot wait for #13 ! Also I was just so bloody relieved it wasn’t Chris Marshall!
Some of the responses on twitter were glorious. I loved these:
And Ricky Gervais weighed in:
I am really happy for Jodie Whittaker and being the first female Dr. Who. This is truly a joy to watch. Now, what I want to complete my entertainment universe, I wish for a Black James Bond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ‘outrage’ of some of the dudes on my friends list was funny, but made me realize if they were this upset that a woman was the Doctor…it’s no wonder Hillary didn’t win.
Speaking as a Whovian, I’m very excited about this casting. I really stopped watching with Matt Smith (didn’t care for him) but went back for Capaldi (he’s great, but the writing was horrible). So I’m ecstatic we have a new show runner and 13 is a woman.
“I’m not a sexist but…..” neckbeards everywhere today, right before they mansplain why the Doctor CAN’T be a woman and why this decision has basically ruined the show and their whole lives, ’cause I’m pretty sure they’re painting the Tardis pink and now it will just be about her having her period all over space and time, or something.
Every time I think masculinity can’t be more fragile, men surprise me.
She was great in Attack the Block (requisite this is a great movie and everyone should see it) and Broadchurch.
