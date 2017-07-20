Kylie Jenner Facetimed her family as her wax figure and they didn’t realize

Which one is the real Kylie Jenner? Take a minute… I’ll give you a hint, the wax one has better posture and no
spray tan miss-mark scar (thanks for letting me know!) on her thigh. Yes, that is Kylie on the right and her newly christened wax figure on the left. Last February, Kylie told us she was getting a wax figure by posting pictures of herself being measured at Madame Tussaud’s Hollywood location. Last night was the unveiling. Kylie was so excited to receive this honor, she donated her Met Gala Balmain gown for WaxieKylie to wear. They did a great job, right? They did such a good job, even Kylie’s own family couldn’t tell the difference. How do we know? Kylie had WaxieKylie Facetime them and they couldn’t tell the difference.
Kylie Jenner put one over on her famous family during a recent prank call with a little help from her newly-created Madame Tussauds wax figure.
“I made her FaceTime my whole family … fooled everyone,” the Life of Kylie star, 19, shared on Instagram Tuesday, along with a Snapchat selfie of the lookalike creation.
“My wax figure is here. This is so creepy,” Jenner said in a video shared on Snapchat. “I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it,” she explained in another short clip.
In February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced she was going to be immortalized in wax by sharing behind-the-scenes videos of herself getting measured. Jenner explained that the detailed process of creating a wax figure takes half a year to complete.
This is so sad! I know I should see this as a feat of artistic representation on behalf of Madame Tussaud’s. It is excellent work and they deserve a round of applause for their accuracy but let’s be real, Kylie has had so much work done, she no longer looks real. What makes this even more sad is WaxieKylie has a better wig. If this is true, if Kylie fooled her family by having them Facetime with her WaxieKylie, I hope the entire Kardashian/Jenner Klan took a moment to contemplate that. Why can’t they tell a human from a faux representation of one? Why does the youngest member of their family look like she been molded from wax? Why is WaxieKylie such higher quality then, say, WaxdallKendall? And does only the wax honoree go to these things? Kylie was pretty excited to get this figure, I think this meant something to her. Since this is in their Hollywood museum so no one would have to travel for the unveiling, why wasn’t someone from her family there to support her?
But it does open a wealth of opportunities. Now Kylie can send WaxieKylie to board meetings for all of her brands. WaxieKylie can test Kylie’s lip kits and give her professional opinion. When Kylie is sued for ripping off everyone else’s concepts, she can send WaxieKylie to court. And God forbid Tyga ever comes back around, well, he can’t break WaxieKylie’s heart, can he?
Photo credit Instagram and Getty Images
I think it’s immensely unfair that Kylie got a perfect wax figure and Beyonce got a terrible one. Like how much more effort did they put into hers that it literally COULD be her? You can tell on some they try very hard and others they do not. Some look real and some look like wax dummies or some look totally off.
Like the writer mentioned, Bey likely didn’t deign to show up for hours of pictures to make hers perfect. Kylie has the time.
Very likely they could have done a much better version of Beyonce and just didn’t. Does she really need to stand in front of you to get even a facsimile of what she looks like? Kylie’s looks like every selfie she ever had-she didn’t need to be there for this one, just like Beyonce didn’t. It’s supposed to be an honor to be immortalized there.
@Sassback : its more than just simply standing in front of you. They also take all sorts of different measurements as well.
@Sassback It’s easier to portray someone who is actually made of wax.
Char I have one word for you “Savage” I mean that n a good way.
Lol pillow face at 18
she probably didn’t agree to sitting for a session, etc. When this one did it she had posted on Instagram how they did a huge palate of colours to get her skin tone correctly. I’m betting all that they had for Beyoncé were photos and not her in person. Its still no excuse for getting its so wrong from the skin tone to her actual face. But ya that is pretty much what happened with Kylie …. she cooperated etc. What is even funnier in few years her face won’t look like that anymore with all the work she continues to have done.
to be fair… Kylie’s looks like Kylie cause she’s basically wax herself….
That’s not a miss-mark, it’s a scar.
That being said… terrifying.
If she actually did that – you have to admit that’s a pretty wicker sense of humour.
And holy heck the two wax figures look exactly alike. Good job wax carvers/plastic surgeons!
+1, I find it hilarious and didn’t expect it from her.
IMO the Tussaud’s was figure looks too chipmunky.
Because the real one is waxy as well……
That’s pretty creepy that the wax figure looks more human than Kylie does
Society has really hit a new low and it gives me the sads. What has this plastic girl done to be immortalized by Mme. Tussaud’s?
Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Somewhere along the way though (some) people fell for the myth that social media following = talent, and all the old establishments are trying to cash in. Expect the whole nepotism bunch in there soon.
That was my first thought as well. She is on a reality show and has questionable morals, etc. It never fails to amuse/annoy me that the genesis of this families “fame” is Kim’s sex tape. If that had not been leaked by she and her mother, she would still be the girl who was friends with Paris Hilton. They really should be sending royalty checks to Ray J. As for Kylie’s wax figure, that’s funny too. In a year or so, she won’t be recognized standing next to it after having another myriad of alterations made to her sad little self.
weird, the dress looks rose gold on her, and silver on the wax figure. hm.
the rose gold is from this years Met, the silver is from last year.
Like i said in the other waxy post, they did an excellent job, but CLEARLY she has been tweaked again since then, because her face is now off compared to the wax which looks exactly like she did last year,now not so much.
I noticed that her boobs are, like, NOTICEABLY bigger now compared to her year-ago measurements, too. Remember back when she said it was just her “time of the month” and they’d shrink back down in no time??
My comment on this elsewhere was “Sure it looks like her. 3 faces, 2 boob jobs & 1 butt job ago.”
This isn’t so much a funny prank, as a cry for help. This girl is, what, 20-ish? And she already looks so fake her own family can’t tell her apart from a wax figure? And they all think that seems … fine? Funny? Adorable?
This is the best distillation of Kardashian Family Values I’ve ever seen, and a mighty fine self-own of their entire ethos to boot.
She’s not even 20 yet. 19 years old. Low self esteem from a young age, and no one around her tried to help. It was just “here! go get nipped and tucked.” She looks so much older than she is.
Madam Tussad did the last Queen of France in wax and now….Kylie jenner.
I have No Respect for that wax museum.
Does anyone actually still go to wax museums?
It’s a scar on her leg. Not spray tan.
I still find it so funny that she’s trying to look exotic and armenian like her sisters. Girl, you are English and probably Scottish.
I could only tell who the real one was because she’s holding her own skirt hiked up.
I don’t think the wax model really looks much like her. They eyes are wrong, the brows, the jut of chin, the whole face is off. Not their best work.
