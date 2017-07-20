Kylie Jenner Facetimed her family as her wax figure and they didn’t realize

thanks @tussaudsla for this amazing honor! 😻 go visit my girl tomorrow in Hollywood and see the actual dress I wore to the Met Gala last year! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Which one is the real Kylie Jenner? Take a minute… I’ll give you a hint, the wax one has better posture and no spray tan miss-mark scar (thanks for letting me know!) on her thigh. Yes, that is Kylie on the right and her newly christened wax figure on the left. Last February, Kylie told us she was getting a wax figure by posting pictures of herself being measured at Madame Tussaud’s Hollywood location. Last night was the unveiling. Kylie was so excited to receive this honor, she donated her Met Gala Balmain gown for WaxieKylie to wear. They did a great job, right? They did such a good job, even Kylie’s own family couldn’t tell the difference. How do we know? Kylie had WaxieKylie Facetime them and they couldn’t tell the difference.

Kylie Jenner put one over on her famous family during a recent prank call with a little help from her newly-created Madame Tussauds wax figure. “I made her FaceTime my whole family … fooled everyone,” the Life of Kylie star, 19, shared on Instagram Tuesday, along with a Snapchat selfie of the lookalike creation. “My wax figure is here. This is so creepy,” Jenner said in a video shared on Snapchat. “I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it,” she explained in another short clip. In February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced she was going to be immortalized in wax by sharing behind-the-scenes videos of herself getting measured. Jenner explained that the detailed process of creating a wax figure takes half a year to complete.

This is so sad! I know I should see this as a feat of artistic representation on behalf of Madame Tussaud’s. It is excellent work and they deserve a round of applause for their accuracy but let’s be real, Kylie has had so much work done, she no longer looks real. What makes this even more sad is WaxieKylie has a better wig. If this is true, if Kylie fooled her family by having them Facetime with her WaxieKylie, I hope the entire Kardashian/Jenner Klan took a moment to contemplate that. Why can’t they tell a human from a faux representation of one? Why does the youngest member of their family look like she been molded from wax? Why is WaxieKylie such higher quality then, say, WaxdallKendall? And does only the wax honoree go to these things? Kylie was pretty excited to get this figure, I think this meant something to her. Since this is in their Hollywood museum so no one would have to travel for the unveiling, why wasn’t someone from her family there to support her?

But it does open a wealth of opportunities. Now Kylie can send WaxieKylie to board meetings for all of her brands. WaxieKylie can test Kylie’s lip kits and give her professional opinion. When Kylie is sued for ripping off everyone else’s concepts, she can send WaxieKylie to court. And God forbid Tyga ever comes back around, well, he can’t break WaxieKylie’s heart, can he?