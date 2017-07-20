Senator John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with brain cancer glioblastoma

John McCain has been getting a lot of press coverage the past few months, for both good and bad reasons. He’s played a role in two of the most fascinating and disturbing congressional hearings this year, and both times, McCain has come across as… bewildered. Like, he didn’t exactly know where he was, but he absolutely knew that he was there to accuse Hillary Clinton of dumb sh-t and interrupt the only black female senator. Senator McCain has had some good moments this year too, like when he talked about missing President Obama, and when he publicly scorned Donald Trump’s attack on the London mayor. Well, now people are feeling bad about making fun of McCain’s WTFery during those congressional hearings. As it turns out, his doctors just discovered that he has a brain tumor.
John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, days after he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye. The 2008 Republican presidential nominee’s office and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, released a statement on Wednesday evening revealing the diagnosis.
“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with a blood clot,” the statement explains. “Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.”
The form of brain cancer that McCain had removed is the most aggressive. United States Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy and Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, also had glioblastoma. The Senator, 80, is recovering “amazingly well” and his current health condition is “excellent,” according to McCain’s doctors.
“He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona,” another statement stated.
Because McCain has been in Arizona recovering, and not on Capitol Hill for next week’s vote on the Republican bill to replace Obamacare, GOP Senators were forced to postpone the vote until McCain can return, according to Politico.
Today I’m choosing not to think about all of those times McCain acted as a hack on behalf of his party. Today I’m choosing to think about all of the times McCain stood up to the worst people in his party, all of the times he was a thorn in the side of the Bush presidency, all of the times he was actually a good and decent and honest man. I hope he gets better soon, and perhaps has a come-to-Jesus moment about how every American should have access to the same kind of healthcare coverage that every congressman and senator receives.
John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017
Here’s Meghan McCain’s statement:
Statement regarding my father @SenJohnMcCain: pic.twitter.com/SMte9Hkwkq
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 20, 2017
Bless his heart; this explains a lot.
After watching a family member die from this particular form of cancer, I wish his family all the best in the times to come. Senator McCain will more than likely not come out of this one. It does shed light on the Comey hearing.
Yes this killed my otherwise perfectly healthy grandmother very quickly and in awful fashion. My recollection is that the medical consensus is that this is largely inoperable and kills people rapidly – first taking away things like their ability to speak and walk, etc. Perhaps things have changed in the intervening years; but part of the problem is that it spreads so rapidly in microscopic pieces to other parts of the brain – like grains of sand in a bowl of jelly. I really feel for him and his family, it is an awful diagnosis.
I hope he comes through it and recovers. I do think they should proceed without him or alimony someone in his spot until he is able to resume work. Surely they have a procedure in place for situations like this?
The process is that a Senator holds a seat until resignation, death, or election loss. A few years ago, a Senator who had suffered a stroke held his seat for a very, very long time. Should McCain resign or die, then the Arizona governor fills the seat with a member of McCain’s party until the state’s next general election (not sure when that is for Arizona). Every state has a different rule but I looked up Arizona’s last night.
I have a friend who had the same cancer. I wish this family only the best.
I certainly haven’t always agreed with him, but this breaks my heart. Say what you will about his politics, John McCain spent five years as POW. He is an American Hero.
John McCain is not one of my favorite people because of the way he talks a good game but always votes with 45. However, he served his country well and for that I must wish him all the best in the fight of his life.
This. Cancer sucks so I don’t wish that on anyone. He’s a war hero. But that doesn’t negate the damage he’s done in recent years
He used to be different – straight up – I think he was called the Maverick. He changed, though but this is very sad. I wish him the best!!!
This is sad news. He is truly a hero. And although I disagree with him on many things I think he is a good man doing what he thought was best for our country.
Every time he sided with Trump to strip rights from the vulnerable, healthcare from millions and elevate the tragically unqualified to cabinet positions he was doing what was best for himself only. The American people could go f*** themselves as long as he keeps in with the Kochs and their ilk.
Hopefully he will have an awakening and use his available time to actually fight for the common man (and woman) and stop being “concerned” by Trump, then immediately rolling over.
I wish him the best in his fight, but cancer doesn’t erase the damage he has done.
I feel the same way. I haven’t always agreed with him. But I’m choosing to admire his service and the times he has stood up and called out the worst in his party. Hoping he recovers. Also, Barack Obama’s statement made me tear up. I remembered when McCain called out a woman for calling Obama Muslim during a debate and I just can’t believe we have fallen so far.
I was one of the people who thought something wasn’t right at the Comey hearing when he wasn’t making sense. I suspect that’s what pushed him to get checked out. Sad news, especially since his mom is still alive at 105!!
His finest moment in recent years was calling out a crazy anti-Obama person and crowd during the 2008 campaign.
Sorry for the same comment.
He did. He, as a gentlemen, as well as the candidate for President, said aloud the praises of his opponent President Obama, that he was a family man, a good man. That was his own description as well. I hate again to put trump in the paragraph, but can anyone imagine him praising the dignity of any opponent, or anyone for that matter. Take that courage into this battle and come out victorious Senator McCain.
Just came here to say the same. Seems a century ago that there was still a modicum of civility in politics. Best wishes for Senator McCain and his family.
I’m shook. I have so much respect for this man. I’m no republican- but his service to this country has (for me) super ceded many of his political faults. And his forthright decency when GOP supporters attacked Obama for being an “Arab” a “foreigner” is sorely missed in present situation. John McCain is a dedicated American and patriot. Please pull through, Sen. McCain! We need you 🙏🏼
I almost cried at Obama’s response – THIS is what a President looks like. He could have just posted a trite, staid response, but instead he delivered something kind, inspiring and personal. I imagine that we won’t be hearing anything of the like from the big orange splot in DC.
I hope he recovers from this. I wouldn’t wish cancer on anyone – that is something that no one gets to buy their way out of.
Based on the absence of exclamation points, I’m convinced someone else wrote trump’s response.
I’m sure he’s receiving top notch care. I’m also sure that his family won’t be left with devastating medical bills. How nice that he and his family won’t have to worry about things like this. And also a reminder that cancer can happen to anyone.
Sorry if I’m having trouble being sympathetic to someone who had no problem taking healthcare away from people. Actually, I’m not sorry.
It’s hard, isn’t it?
Hard to reconcile how this man could go through so much, and still be republican and vote against people. Considering what he went through and what he saw, to be complicit in this administration boggles.
I don’t wish cancer on anyone. He earned his healthcare, IMO, but that doesn’t excuse his complicity in taking it away from millions.
obviously, i wish him well and i hope his recovery is swift.
however, i cannot stop thinking about how fortunate he is to have the insurance that he has and the resources he has to fight this–Rand Paul isn’t going to have to cobble together a go fund me account to pay for his pal’s cancer fight. I really hope this leads to more self-awareness and connection of the dots by the right between the right to health insurance that mccain enjoys as the rights that everyone has to health insurance–but i doubt it.
It won’t because that requires awareness and ability to care about more than yourself. Can’t remember who it was but there was a senator that wheeled into the house vote after surgery that WE paid for…to take away insurance from millions.
This is the hypocrisy they engage in daily
@nicole–that is right! jason chaffetz was the one, who did that–SMILING. It is all coming back to me now.
Sigh. It is so tough to not be able to just feel the flood of empathy and sympathy that I want to feel as a human hearing of another person’s suffering–but in this case, the irony of their hypocrisy makes me feel like a monster for even thinking about what it would be like for someone without his stature and resources to go through this battle…
This truly is sad. I many times didn’t agree with him, but I would never have wanted him to suffer in any way. He’s a real American hero for being so strong and never giving up while being a POW. When Trump said the only heroes were the ones that didn’t get caught, and McCain was no hero, I couldn’t believe it. Anyone who serves our country is a hero. Trump was a whimp when he made up excuses so he wasn’t drafted. I hope McCain fights his cancer as hard as he can
He’s a fighter. Hope he pulls through.
This is a man of honor. I remember trump making snarky comments about John’s time as a POW. He really did, damn him to hell. John McCain is of the old school where country comes first. I greatly admire him aside from the fact of that woman who was his VP nominee. For his tireless efforts for the rights of ALL people and his dignity and honor, some power from above must watch over this great man.
Did anyone else tear up at Obama’s tweet? God we are in such a messy place right now.
I DID!! Oh, President Obama–sigh.
It is all such a mess, it is such a sad smoldering dumpster fire of a mess.
I did,also. Obama is the very definition of “class act.”
Yup. That’s *my* president, not that clown occupying the White House now.
Yes.
Same one that Ted Kennedy had……..
Mccain was such a handsome man when he was younger.
And I’ll always appreciate his response to that crazo who was gunning for Obama in those townhall meetings. Even though Mccain’s response stuck in the craw of his supporters.
John McCain is a decent, kind, heroic american and human being and a good reminder of what bipartisanship looks like, most of the time. I wish him comfort, peace, and healing in this time.
Thanks for the reminder of what it was like to have a true statesman in the Oval Office. POTUS, damn it, why did you leave us?
That’s a particularly hard form of cancer to treat. Wishing him and his family the best.
