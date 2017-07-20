Senator John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with brain cancer glioblastoma

John McCain has been getting a lot of press coverage the past few months, for both good and bad reasons. He’s played a role in two of the most fascinating and disturbing congressional hearings this year, and both times, McCain has come across as… bewildered. Like, he didn’t exactly know where he was, but he absolutely knew that he was there to accuse Hillary Clinton of dumb sh-t and interrupt the only black female senator. Senator McCain has had some good moments this year too, like when he talked about missing President Obama, and when he publicly scorned Donald Trump’s attack on the London mayor. Well, now people are feeling bad about making fun of McCain’s WTFery during those congressional hearings. As it turns out, his doctors just discovered that he has a brain tumor.

John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, days after he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye. The 2008 Republican presidential nominee’s office and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, released a statement on Wednesday evening revealing the diagnosis. “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with a blood clot,” the statement explains. “Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.” The form of brain cancer that McCain had removed is the most aggressive. United States Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy and Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, also had glioblastoma. The Senator, 80, is recovering “amazingly well” and his current health condition is “excellent,” according to McCain’s doctors. “He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona,” another statement stated. Because McCain has been in Arizona recovering, and not on Capitol Hill for next week’s vote on the Republican bill to replace Obamacare, GOP Senators were forced to postpone the vote until McCain can return, according to Politico.

[From People]

Today I’m choosing not to think about all of those times McCain acted as a hack on behalf of his party. Today I’m choosing to think about all of the times McCain stood up to the worst people in his party, all of the times he was a thorn in the side of the Bush presidency, all of the times he was actually a good and decent and honest man. I hope he gets better soon, and perhaps has a come-to-Jesus moment about how every American should have access to the same kind of healthcare coverage that every congressman and senator receives.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Here’s Meghan McCain’s statement: