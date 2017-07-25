Former ‘Doctor Who’ Peter Davison complains about the new female ‘Doctor Who’

Two Sundays ago, the BBC announced the new Doctor Who. They named Jodie Whittaker, the first actress to take over the role in the character’s decades-long history. Before Whittaker, Peter Capaldi was the Doctor, and I remember that before Capaldi was hired, there was a big conversation about how the Doctor should be someone other than just another white dude. It didn’t happen with Capaldi, but the BBC took note and I felt like Whittaker was a good choice for this “the future is female” moment. Of course, I’m saying that without being a Whovian, and without any particular attachment to this series. So how does someone with an attachment to the series feel? The fifth Doctor, and the Doctor from the 1980s, thinks Whittaker is a bad call. Because she’s a girl. This guy’s name is Peter Davison.
Peter Davison, a former star of Doctor Who, has lamented the loss of a role model for boys after the part of the Doctor was given to a female actor for the first time. Jodie Whittaker was revealed on Sunday as the 13th Doctor, in a move largely praised but which left some infuriated.
Among those who have criticised the casting is Davison, who played the fifth Doctor. Speaking before an appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego, Davison said Whittaker, 35, was a “terrific actress” who would do “wonderful job” and that he hoped those who found it hard to adjust would watch “with an open mind”.
But the 66-year-old told the Press Association: “If I feel any doubts, it’s the loss of a role model for boys, who I think Doctor Who is vitally important for. So I feel a bit sad about that, but I understand the argument that you need to open it up. As a viewer, I kind of like the idea of the Doctor as a boy but then maybe I’m an old fashioned dinosaur – who knows?”
Colin Baker, 74, the sixth Doctor, accused Davison of talking “absolute rubbish”. Baker, 74, has long championed a woman taking over the role and has been celebrating since Whittaker’s selection. Baker, who has four daughters, previously called the decision to select a woman after 12 men in the role “brave and game-changing casting”.
“They’ve had 50 years of having a role model. So, sorry Peter, you’re talking rubbish there – absolute rubbish,” he said. “You don’t have to be of a gender of someone to be a role model. Can’t you be a role model as people?”
Yeah, Colin Baker makes the best point – there were already little girls who loved Doctor Who and wanted to be Doctor Who when the Doctor was a dude, and why not? Little girls can look up to dudes as role models, just like little boys can look up to women as role models too. There are little boys all around the world who have female role models, from Malala to Serena Williams to Oprah to Elsa from Frozen to Wonder Woman to the girl Doctor. I don’t understand why we’re still talking about this kind of sh-t.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
But the 66-year-old told the Press Association: “If I feel any doubts, it’s the loss of a role model for boys, who I think Doctor Who is vitally important for”.
AH MAH GAH!!! WHO WILL BOYS HAVE TO LOOK UP TO NOW????????? WHO WILL THINK OF THE BOYS?????????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY. BUT WHAT ABOUT THE MEN?! WHO WILL THINK OF THE MEN WHO LACK STRONG ROLE MODELS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hhhahhahhaa, perfect response!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR. I’m anticipating a collective “waaah” right now from all of the little men around the world who just had their hero/father-figure (LOL, *who* knew?) usurped by a woman. This dude chose a bad time to utter this nonsense, with the BBC being called out for gender inequality and salary discrimination. On another note, I love Jodie Whittaker and think she’ll do a great job in the role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter loves to go to Comic Cons (Boston, New York and other smaller ones). She has cosplayed the Doctor quite a few times. Ten being her favorite. Colin Baker is right. Both boys and girls will look up to the Doctor as a role model no matter what sex they may be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so great! Liev Schreiber and son.
http://twitter.com/mikesington/status/889469486587195393
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sincerely hope David Tennent (his son in law) talks some sense into him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeez, how will they survive? Oh, the humanity!!
http://twitter.com/juliusgoat/status/886629891189477377
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a useless comment to make. Little boys can look up to a female Doctor, and it’s not like they’re short on male role models in media either. The Doctor is a time and space travelling, face changing alien with two hearts- but apparently the next regeneration being a woman is farfetched. I only wish she were ginger too, the Doctor always wanted to be ginger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am surprised that there were not more complaints. Nobody gives up power or privilege without a fight. That is why people answered Obama with Trump. The fact that Dr. Who being a woman has met with enthusiasm gives me a small amount of hope however
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude, do shut up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funny to me, as a person who has watched Doctor Who for 30 plus years, that the hated Colin Baker has become the greatest champion on this issue.
That being said, I don’t think what Peter Davison said is so bad here. He expressed reservations but also acknowledged he is being a bit of a dinosaur. People are allowed to not have the perfectly woke position from the get-go and still evolve.
FWIW, and just as an aside, an interesting bit here is that Davison is also David Tennant’s father-in-law. Tennant is married to Davison’s daughter Georgia. And of course, Tennant has worked with Jodie Whittaker on Broadchurch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Georgia played the 10th Doctor’s daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I bet he wouldn’t be sprouting any of this bull if it had been Georgia (I loved her character Jenny btw) who had been the woman cast. 5 is one of my least fav doctors , and Peter Davison has always been a bit of a kn$b so no real surprise here .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d have been gutted if Colin hadn’t championed this. He was the school Governor of my all female high school growing up and his daughters attended there too.
I’m completely biased, but they aced this casting decision with Jodie. Good on her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good to know he has a long-term history with this. I thought his tweets post-announcement were great. But given how much crap the Sixth Doctor took over the years from the fandom, it is a bit funny how much of a hero Baker has been on this issue. Good for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Five was one of my favorites, so this disappoints me. But I’ve loved every single Doctor, including Six! I never had any problem with Colin Baker as the Doctor or as a person! I’m looking forward to Thirteen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm…. I’ll be too busy this weekend taking down the scrub trees in my alleyway with a chainsaw to worry about whether I’m a sufficiently manly role model for my son….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
White boys will be just fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse