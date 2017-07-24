Hilary Duff posted photos of her vacation to social media and her house was burglarized

My mom is always telling me not to overshare on social media. I try to be careful, keep my friends list low and not share things publicly, but you never know if that new acquaintance is a stalker or thief. And if you’re a celebrity and you’re posting things publicly of course there are stalkers, thieves and worse people watching. When it comes to mid and low-level celebrities they have to balance out their need for publicity, as social media is their bread and butter, with the risk to their security. Hence Hilary Duff, a staple of the dude blogs, posting some sweet photos and videos from her vacation with her five year-old son, Luca. Hilary posted a photo of herself with Luca on a plane, using a plane emoji, on July 15. Then there were beach and water sporting posts and, four days ago, a video of Hilary doing a handstand into a lake with the caption “Canada.” At some point last week, maybe after that post, Hilary’s house was burglarized.
Hilary Duff’s Los Angeles home was burglarized last week while she was away on vacation, E! News has learned.
The Lizzie McGuire alum and Younger star was with her 5-year-son Luca in Canada, where her ex and his dad Mike Comrie is from. She had posted photos and videos from their trip on Instagram.
“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” Duff’s rep told E! News Sunday. “That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”
TMZ, which first reported the news, said jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was stolen from the house and that a security alarm never went off during the burglary.
Police confirmed to E! News that a home in the actress’ neighborhood was burglarized but did not offer further details.
So Hilary did have a burglar alarm but it was probably deactivated. I wonder if she has a camera system too. Probably not or she would have released footage if there was any. You know she’s scared because she hasn’t posted anything to social media for days. I hope she’s ok and that she didn’t lose anything of sentimental value. That story about Emma Watson’s ring really got to me last week. It sounds like she’s going to put a lockdown on her place so this doesn’t happen again. This is a lesson my mom tried to teach me and one I’ll take to heart – stop sharing so much, or at least put a time delay on it. Poor Hilary.
Also, it’s known Hilary was in Buffalo, NY last week (holla! I used to live there) because she was photographed with a Chipotle employee there. She was just being friendly posing for photos, which is nice.
We had a special guest at chipotle today @HilaryDuff !!!! pic.twitter.com/xKWAg4Emps
— Emily McIntosh (@_emily_mac) July 22, 2017
I don’t think this is Hilary’s dog because I can only find three posts of this beautiful pup, but look at him!
Photos credit: WENN and Instagram/Hilary Duff
they don’t learn. In these days of greed and social media there is no such thing as “if you got it flaunt it”. Do like Hermione: post your pics a day or 2 later from your actual vacation or place. I think insurance soon won’t insure them anymore because of this. It’s kind of saying “hey thieves! I am not home. Go ahead”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do you actually need to post vacation pictures on a public platform even after the fact? I truly dont get it. If you want your buddies and family to know what a good time you had, have a group just for them or send them a link. Its not even just a security thing, I just really wonder about how narcissistic this society became. “Look at meeee!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the smart/common person they won’t but celebrities don’t post for family and friends. they want to show up. Instagram is all about “happy me and life I am so blessed” beach, swimsuits, healthy snack, dogs, empowerment memes, lucid dreams, astral projection, “o my god he proposed”..etc.. you catch my drift. They post a multiple time a day. So it is very easy for thieves to track them especially with the geo localisation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think this is a new “problem” that these oversharing types have created in the wake of what happened to Kim K. Now every one of these D listers has an “oh I got robbed” story, just like suddenly all celebrities were ugly and poor and all got bullied when they were kids.
Not totally buying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its not a new problem, most people, even before the internet, knew not to advertise when they were not home.
I don’t think Hilary wanted to get robbed for publicity though. But some discretion and waiting to post photos until she returned would have been a better plan. Hillary probably was sponsored for some posts, so her income is wrapped in social media sharing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do feel bad for her. She is a victim. But…even police warned ppl not to post on social networks. Its bad enough that anyone can hack your phone unless its a flip phone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This happens to regular people with Facebook all the time. That’s why you should wait until you return to post photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen so many articles warning of that very thing, for years now, and yet people continue to do it. I have a friend who with her husband travels internationally all the time, and always posts as it’s happening.
I post when I get home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Burgled? Burlgaraled? Burlgarred? lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is the trouble with celebrity, high profile means people know where you are and assume you have something to steal (see Kim Kardashian’s robbery, they knew she was in Paris and what she had from social media.)
Years ago, pre-social media days, Floyd Mayweather went on MTV cribs and showed off his Las Vegas house. He proudly showed that he keeps thousands of dollars just laying around the house (like on his bathroom counter) and his very expensive jewelry collection. Shortly after that aired, while he was off on a fight, his house got robbed. I have family that lived a block or so away from that house and the complex had to hire a new security company and change all their procedures at the gate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s great in Younger. I didn’t think I’d like the show so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse