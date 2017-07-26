Justin Bieber canceled his tour because he’s ‘rededicating his life to Christ’

I grew up surrounded by Southern Baptists and born-again Evangelicals, and I feel like I have a pretty good handle on their thought process. When pushed into a corner, when they know they’ve done something wrong, when they can’t really justify their words or actions, they always default to what I always think of as the Because Jesus Defense. Why did you do that? Because Jesus…etc. Why were you so racist? Because Jesus…etc. So it is with celebrities too. Justin Bieber canceled his tour because he reportedly wasn’t feeling it. He was burned out, he needed a break, whatever you want to call it. He can’t just say “I’m really exhausted and I don’t really give a sh-t about my fans right now.” So he goes with the Because Jesus Defense.

Justin Bieber pulled the plug on his Purpose tour because he “rededicated his life to Christ” … sources connected to Hillsong Church tell TMZ. Bieber’s decision seemed to come out of the blue, but our sources say it was squarely based on what Bieber believes is religious enlightenment. Bieber said he canceled due to exhaustion, but that’s simply not true. Plus, his remaining touring schedule was not taxing travel-wise. We’re also told Bieber’s crew is “incredibly pissed off at him” because it has impacted their financial well-being without any warning. Bieber has been virtually joined at the hip with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz over the last few months — including at a huge church event in Australia — but we’re told Lentz did not advocate for cancelling the tour.

[From TMZ]

I’m not sure why TMZ is treating Pastor Carl Lentz like a new part of Bieber’s entourage. That’s not the case! Pastor Carl (that’s what he prefers to be called) was the same guy who baptized Bieber in the specialized bathtub of a New York Knick in 2014. Pastor Carl is the holy man of choice for all of the young, rich and famous born-agains in LA. Pastor Carl has been part of Bieber’s entourage since at least 2014. Pastor Carl has been giving Bieber life advice, career advice and love advice this whole time, especially when Bieber is vacationing with barely-legal ladies or even carrying on torrid affairs with underage girls. And now Pastor Carl is being used as fall-guy and the big excuse for why Bieber isn’t feelin’ it. Rededicate his life to Christ… yeah, I’ll believe it when I see it.

Here’s Born Again Biebs out and about in LA yesterday: