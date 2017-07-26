Donald Trump is too weak & low-energy to actually fire AG Jeff Sessions, SAD!

On Monday, CB optimistically said to me and Hecate that she had a feeling that this week was not going to be so f–king awful. She was wrong. SO WRONG. Every week under the Baby Fists Regime is awful. Every week feels like a lifetime, a lifetime of crap and nonsense and tragedy. Everything is deplorable. So, here are some of the stories going around this morning:

Senator McCain’s triumphant return. He returned to the Senate, voted to move the healthcare bill to the floor for debate, then bitched about the bill because both sides of the aisle should be working together, then he voted for the f–king bill which would have taken away healthcare from literally millions of Americans. That’s John McCain in a nutshell. So mavericky.

The GOP’s healthcare bill. So, the bill moved to the floor for debate, and then the Senate voted on it. It did not pass. All the Democratic senators voted no, and they were joined by nine Republican senators. Don’t celebrate though – there will be more bills and more votes and it’s completely possible that Mitch McConnell and his minions will find a way to push through the bulk of the Republican healthcare agenda piece-by-piece.

Trump versus Sessions. KKKeebler Elf Jeff Sessions isn’t going to resign, thank you very much. Donald Trump has been trying to bully Sessions into resigning – or something? – for weeks now. While it’s believed that Sessions offered Trump his resignation months ago (and Trump refused it), Sessions now insists that he’s not planning to quit. Sessions has more support from the Breitbart conservative wing of the party, mostly because he’s the most racist elf in all the land. Trump is still bitching about Sessions publicly too.

Paul Manafort and the subpoena. Manafort – who was Trump’s campaign manager – was supposed to testify in an open session before the Senate Judiciary committee today. The committee even issued a subpoena. Then they withdrew the subpoena and now Manafort won’t be testifying this week.

Last thing: Trump is tweeting this morning. He’s bullying female senators.

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017