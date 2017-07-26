Donald Trump is too weak & low-energy to actually fire AG Jeff Sessions, SAD!

On Monday, CB optimistically said to me and Hecate that she had a feeling that this week was not going to be so f–king awful. She was wrong. SO WRONG. Every week under the Baby Fists Regime is awful. Every week feels like a lifetime, a lifetime of crap and nonsense and tragedy. Everything is deplorable. So, here are some of the stories going around this morning:

Senator McCain’s triumphant return. He returned to the Senate, voted to move the healthcare bill to the floor for debate, then bitched about the bill because both sides of the aisle should be working together, then he voted for the f–king bill which would have taken away healthcare from literally millions of Americans. That’s John McCain in a nutshell. So mavericky.

The GOP’s healthcare bill. So, the bill moved to the floor for debate, and then the Senate voted on it. It did not pass. All the Democratic senators voted no, and they were joined by nine Republican senators. Don’t celebrate though – there will be more bills and more votes and it’s completely possible that Mitch McConnell and his minions will find a way to push through the bulk of the Republican healthcare agenda piece-by-piece.

Trump versus Sessions. KKKeebler Elf Jeff Sessions isn’t going to resign, thank you very much. Donald Trump has been trying to bully Sessions into resigning – or something? – for weeks now. While it’s believed that Sessions offered Trump his resignation months ago (and Trump refused it), Sessions now insists that he’s not planning to quit. Sessions has more support from the Breitbart conservative wing of the party, mostly because he’s the most racist elf in all the land. Trump is still bitching about Sessions publicly too.

Paul Manafort and the subpoena. Manafort – who was Trump’s campaign manager – was supposed to testify in an open session before the Senate Judiciary committee today. The committee even issued a subpoena. Then they withdrew the subpoena and now Manafort won’t be testifying this week.

Last thing: Trump is tweeting this morning. He’s bullying female senators.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

77 Responses to “Donald Trump is too weak & low-energy to actually fire AG Jeff Sessions, SAD!”

  1. nemera34 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:05 am

    It’s what a Bully does. Taunt and taunt and pick on you until you break. He wants Sessions to Break. and if he was the Bad Ass he thinks he is he would man up and do what he is playing at. He is such an ass.

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Seeing all those people cheering for Trump in Ohio made me remember how dense people can be. Him saying that no other president has accomplished as much as him and compared himself to Abraham Lincoln was ridiculous. It blows my mind that people still support and believe him

    Reply
    • swak says:
      July 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

      I read that. From his speech (per Huffington Post):

      “Sometimes, they say, ‘He doesn’t act presidential,’” Trump said of his critics. “And I say, ’Hey look ― great schools, smart guy ― it’s so easy to act presidential. But that’s not going to get it done. … With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office. That I can tell you. It’s real easy.”

      Amazing that other presidents got things done and still acted Presidential. This just really had my eyes rolling back in my head.

      Reply
      • LadyMTL says:
        July 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

        “I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office….”

        I mean, whaaat? I actually can’t stop laughing, this is so silly. He sounds like a child on the verge of having a tantrum because he’d being taunted by another : I’m more presidential! No, I am! NO, MEEEEE! *Cue the tears and foot stomping and so on*

      • Esmom says:
        July 26, 2017 at 8:45 am

        Appalling. If you have to work that hard to convince people you can be presidential — you should be nowhere near the office. As we all know.

        I just read a great article on his Boy Scout speech and how he manages to inject partisan politics everywhere it’s never been appropriate. And how he pretty much embodies the opposite of what scouting is supposed to be about.

        As Kaiser said, every week feels like a lifetime.

      • Radley says:
        July 26, 2017 at 9:59 am

        You don’t understand. No one has ever gotten anything done in the history of ever. Only Bigly Smalls and Bigly Smalls alone can save you. Got it? Nothing means anything. You and I and everyone else are failures. Bigly has come to rescue you. Pledge your allegiance or perish.

        I really think that’s how his sick mind works.

    • Radley says:
      July 26, 2017 at 9:54 am

      They don’t care what he says. They just want him to round up and kill and/or ennslave all the scary “others” while they magically earn half a mil a year working in obsolete industries or without any of the skills needed for the modern workforce. Sad!

      His hardcore base is as nasty, selfish and delusional as he is.

      Reply
    • GiBee says:
      July 26, 2017 at 9:58 am

      He’s white and male. To the kind of people that support him, that makes him “presidential”.

      Reply
  3. Sorry, no dignity in that says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Trump just ended the US support for terror groups. Sic! Apparently US secret services had supported islamist parties and islamist combat groups in the middle east with money and weapons. Trump stopped that.
    I doubt that Trump is that weak. He is not likeable. I detest him. But he just proved he can rule the US secret services. Even Obama had difficulties with that task.

    Reply
  4. StartupSpouse says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:09 am

    GQ had a great article about how John McCain’s time as a senator is a Great American Lie. Highly recommend.

    I think Sessions is trying to box in Trump by making Trump fire him. If he fires him and installs an AG that fires Mueller, that could be part of a case for obstruction of justice. Not hard to put these pieces together…

    Reply
  5. Megan says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I saw a t-shirt yesterday that read: Elect a clown, expect a circus. That pretty much sums it up.

    Oh, and f$ck McCain and the horse he rode in on.

    Reply
  6. Nyawira says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I want him to fire Sessions because it helps divide the deplorables a little bit and will convince rIght leaning independents that he really must be hiding something

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:15 am

    This man is so fu-king ridiculous.

    He cannot stop campaigning or talking about Hillary/Obama. All while saying the Dems can’t get over their loss. It seems like he can’t get over his win. He clearly didn’t want this. He clearly can’t do this job, either. Hence the whataboutism. And the telling yacht orgy stories to boy scouts.

    He knows how nothing works. One thing I haven’t seen discussed is his recent ridicule of the EU as protectionist. My lord, the stupid hurts. America will have zero allies when he’s through.

    I’m dying for the peepee tape to be released to prove, once and for all, that Russia is not, and has never been, fake news. Maybe that will finally make things happen to end this farce.

    Reply
  8. Mermaid says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:18 am

    At his rally he had some horrible lines about illegal immigrants killing young women. The language was horribly graphic but to me it was a slip of conscience-no one would speak these things unless they had thought about the same thing. He’s a fanatic cult leader. What can we do? I said yesterday is it time for Supreme Court to declare election invalid? Can we invoke Article 5 in NATO? Just anything to get him out!!!!

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Ugh! ScaryMooch is on CNN right now interrupting and talking over Jake Tapper. I don’t know how he keeps shoveling out the bull shit lies to defend Trump. He and Kellyann used to hate Trump! Now they “love, love, love ” Trump. Mooch is so annoying and frustrating that he makes me want to scream

    Reply
  10. Clare says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I don’t think Sessions will leave of his own volition. He doesn’t have his senate seat to go back to.

    I hope he and Trump will have a massive falling out, and Sessions will sing like a canary.

    Surely a demon like Sessions…there is no way he would walk away from this quietly?

    Reply
  11. RBC says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I just have to wonder if John McCain was not a senator and just your average working American how he would fare if Obamacare was replaced? You would think with the medical news he just received and his health issues in the past he would have voted differently.

    Reply
  12. Justine says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    When will the tyranny end?! I frankly am tired of this administration. Among all of the horrible things he does, the bullying is significantly problematic in my opinion. We have kids that are bullied so badly that they commit suicide. What kind of example is he setting, bullying the elf so badly and so publically?

    Reply
  13. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:30 am

    McCain is full of it. He is acting as if he has not been a part of the fray this entire time. During the Obama years he was standing right behind Evil Turtle and allowing ET to obstruct everything that Obama wanted to do. He helped create this situation. If he wants to point fingers, he needs to start with himself.

    What pisses me off even more is that tax payer dollars are paying for his health care. He is not paying a dime out of pocket but he has a problem with the government paying for lower income families to have even decent healthcare. So it is fine for him, but not for everyone else.

    Just like most bullies, Dump is a coward. He would rather complain and moan instead of getting anything done, just like all Repubs.

    I actually don’t feel sorry for Lisa. She is still a sheep that has gone along with this clown show from the beginning. That would be like a victim of a jumping feeling sorry for one of the attackers who was hit by another attacker for either not hitting hard enough or taking a break.

    Reply
    • Tracey Fields says:
      July 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Yup.

      Any time someone calls John McCain a “hero”, remind them that he took time off from receiving taxpayer-funded healthcare to vote for a bill he explicitly stated he wasn’t going to vote for barely a couple of hours previously(!) at the behest of a 5/6-time draft dodger who called him a “coward”, and which had the potential to result in killing more Americans than the Vietcong ever managed to.

      The epitaph on his gravestone should read “F**k you, I Got Mine”.

      Reply
    • mayamae says:
      July 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

      It takes a special kind of person to get up from his virtual deathbed (where he’s receiving the best medical care in the world), to fly in and contribute to the attempt to make millions lose insurance.

      Can’t say I was surprised, either. Repubs have always been this way. I was unfriended by a close cousin after commenting on her Facebook endorsement of an anti-insurance organization. My words:

      “Typical Republican. I have insurance – who gives a shit about anyone else. ‘Keep Raising ‘Em Right’ (which was her oft posted motto)”.

      Reply
  14. Maria says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Did anyone see the cop grap the protestor by the neck and drag him out at the rally. Idk when exactly this happened, I saw it last night on twitter. Everyone was laughing and clapping. Trump said for him to go home to mommy or some other such nonsense. Also why is he still having rally’s?

    Reply
  15. grabbyhands says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

    While I still don’t wish death on McCain, his vote wasn’t a shock to me at all.

    Admittedly, I’d hoped his brush with death would have given him a “come to Jesus” moment about how destructive the GOP policies are regarding healthcare, but him caving and voting for the repeal wasn’t a surprise. I’m only surprised by how many people are surprised that he did what he always does-crawl back to a party that has routinely disparaged him and a president that called him a loser and vote strictly party line.

    Reply
  16. Guest says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I have to say I was surprised at McCain’s vote.

    Bullies are cowards and trump is the biggest

    Reply
  17. Rapunzel says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Apparently Sessions only supported Trump cause Trump had such bigly crowd sizes. This revelation per DT himself to the WSJ.

    He’s just pathetic and Sessions is putting up with it cause he knows DT will just make it worse if left to his own devices.

    Reply
  18. Nancy says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:59 am

    When I saw McCain walk in so proud and triumphant so soon after having brain surgery, I was embarrassed at whining about a toothache. Then the mother effer votes yes to keep the kill the poor and old people bill alive. I threw my ice pack at the television. Survival of the fittest, the meek shall not inherit the Earth. Damn. Sessions is giving the trump a heart attack and I hope he keeps it up. Don’t cower to him. We are living in a three ring circus or hell, pick and choose.

    Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      July 26, 2017 at 9:18 am

      A toothache is no joke. I had one that was at the pulp part, a few years ago. Pain worse than natural childbirth, for me, which I had with my 2nd kid. Epidural didn’t work so yep. But that toothache was worse.
      So I hope it goes away soon, for you.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        July 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

        Lol. You’re right, it’s a bitch. I cracked a back molar OVER a year ago and it’s still sitting there! My sinuses drain on the teeth which causes pain. A tooth hurt so bad at one point I went to the dentist, and the tooth was fine, it was the draining of the sinuses. I gave birth three times, but the thought of having a tooth pulled freaks me out. I did get nose spray for my sinus problem though!! I’m such a anti dentite!!!!!!

  19. lightpurple says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:07 am

    By Twitter, Orange Voldy just barred all transgendered individuals from serving in any capacity in the US military.

    Reply
  20. Scal says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Also, don’t forget that the Energy department confirmed that Rick Perry (the head of the DOE) spent 22 minutes speaking with a Russian prankster that he THOUGHT WAS THE PM OF UKRAINE.

    I just can’t. I just can’t.

    Reply
    • mayamae says:
      July 26, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Ricky Perry has been emboldened by his popularity on DwtS. Watching him behind Trump during the Boy Scout indoctrination was painful. He’s a totally immature moron. The dancing around, giggling and gesticulating, before forcing a hug on Price. I’ve never seen such unprofessional people in my life. And they’re in charge of the country!

      Reply
  21. swak says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Okay, just went to CNN and this was on the website re transgenders in the military:

    The President just announced this decision in a series of tweets:

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……
    July 26, 2017 7:55am CDT

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..
    July 26, 2017 8:04am CDT

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you
    July 26, 2017 8:08am CDT

    Reply
  22. Lea says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Reading this as a French national living in Belgium: I’m still comforted by the number of comments these posts attract. Trump’s election was a huge shock in Europe. But there is also a fear here that what happened in Europe will happen in America, too: you will get used to it. You will get used to the madness, the polarization, the obscenities etc. It will undermine your spirit and your morale, slowly, day after day, little by little. And in a couple years you will be numb to all of this. You will grow weary of this mad circus. It will just be the new normal. Without even noticing. I’m sorry if this sounds awfully pessimistic. I’m looking at this with European eyes. The reactions to Orban’s shenanigans in Hungary or the PiS’ unconstitutional move against an independent judiciary order in Poland are so muted. There are protests, but they’re short-lived. Don’t grow numb. Don’t get used to the crazy. Don’t stop feeling outraged. What Trump is doing to this country is infuriating. Don’t drop your guard. Keep fighting and resisting. You have stronger institutions, stronger checks-and-balances, than anywhere else in the world, you’re better equipped than any other country to face this political insanity. Trump will do real damage to this country if he’s allowed to. Don’t let him.

    Reply
  23. Eric says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Emperor Zero first blasts a patriotic American from Alaska who finally put country over party and then signals that transgender soldiers can’t be part if the military. On TWITTER???
    Get this guy out of here now!
    Resist
    Remove
    Peace

    Reply
  24. nicegirl says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I am disgusted with our administration. DT is deplorable.

    AND Like there are not already trans folks in the military. Up next, witch hunt.

    Reply
  25. nicegirl says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

    So there is a page at http://www.whitehouse.gov/contact where we can send a message to the administration or “directly” to the president.

    I’ve just done so.

    I am not gonna lie, I am a bit nervous about it, because the message is not anonymous, you’ve got to enter all of your contact information, and who knows, the abortion police could get here any minute.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      July 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

      I use that all the time. Just be sure to unclick the box for daily updates or you’ll be inundated with White House spam. There is also a link to petitions that you can sign or start

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        July 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

        Lightpurple: Totally off topic but…..can you believe Kyrie? I seriously was heartbroken, and supposedly next year LeBron. I truly believe our city is jinxed in the sports world. At least I lived through one championship. Athletes for the most part have no loyalty anymore. All about the $ or being top dog. Go Celtics!

  26. Eric says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Mueller and Co flipped Manafort already so there’s no need to panic about whether he testifies.
    It’s going to be a great Christmas season this year!!!!!!

    Reply
  27. JenB says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I know some folks who comment at CB have a lot of knowledge on the political inside game. Just curious what do you think will happen with healthcare? I heard John Boehner said the ACA will never be repealed but I really can’t guess these days. It’s all a hot mess.

    Reply
  28. CynicalAnn says:
    July 26, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The rally with thousands of people cheering them as they bashed the media, other people they don’t agree with, against the Russia investigation–it makes me sick. I need a news break because it’s giving me such anxiety.

    Reply
  29. Anastasia Beaverhausen says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

    DEAR LORD. this idiot is still tweeting like a 16 yo who can’t handle liquor. Now its transgendered people not being allowed to serve in the military! There are already serving! Nobody goes into the military to get a free SEX GENDER SURGERY! I hate this man with everything in me!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment