Donald Trump is too weak & low-energy to actually fire AG Jeff Sessions, SAD!

On Monday, CB optimistically said to me and Hecate that she had a feeling that this week was not going to be so f–king awful. She was wrong. SO WRONG. Every week under the Baby Fists Regime is awful. Every week feels like a lifetime, a lifetime of crap and nonsense and tragedy. Everything is deplorable. So, here are some of the stories going around this morning:
Senator McCain’s triumphant return. He returned to the Senate, voted to move the healthcare bill to the floor for debate, then bitched about the bill because both sides of the aisle should be working together, then he voted for the f–king bill which would have taken away healthcare from literally millions of Americans. That’s John McCain in a nutshell. So mavericky.
The GOP’s healthcare bill. So, the bill moved to the floor for debate, and then the Senate voted on it. It did not pass. All the Democratic senators voted no, and they were joined by nine Republican senators. Don’t celebrate though – there will be more bills and more votes and it’s completely possible that Mitch McConnell and his minions will find a way to push through the bulk of the Republican healthcare agenda piece-by-piece.
Trump versus Sessions. KKKeebler Elf Jeff Sessions isn’t going to resign, thank you very much. Donald Trump has been trying to bully Sessions into resigning – or something? – for weeks now. While it’s believed that Sessions offered Trump his resignation months ago (and Trump refused it), Sessions now insists that he’s not planning to quit. Sessions has more support from the Breitbart conservative wing of the party, mostly because he’s the most racist elf in all the land. Trump is still bitching about Sessions publicly too.
Paul Manafort and the subpoena. Manafort – who was Trump’s campaign manager – was supposed to testify in an open session before the Senate Judiciary committee today. The committee even issued a subpoena. Then they withdrew the subpoena and now Manafort won’t be testifying this week.
Last thing: Trump is tweeting this morning. He’s bullying female senators.
Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It’s what a Bully does. Taunt and taunt and pick on you until you break. He wants Sessions to Break. and if he was the Bad Ass he thinks he is he would man up and do what he is playing at. He is such an ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Newt Gringrich was on NPR this morning defending Trump. According to Trump, the issue is the Justice Department is 99% Democrat. THe language used to refer to the lawyers Mueller hired was killers. He kept repeating the word killers over and over again. THis is not headed to a good place, we know, but how bad and ugly. We are headed for a full on civil war.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Transgenders are no longer allowed in military. It’s not even noon yet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing all those people cheering for Trump in Ohio made me remember how dense people can be. Him saying that no other president has accomplished as much as him and compared himself to Abraham Lincoln was ridiculous. It blows my mind that people still support and believe him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that. From his speech (per Huffington Post):
“Sometimes, they say, ‘He doesn’t act presidential,’” Trump said of his critics. “And I say, ’Hey look ― great schools, smart guy ― it’s so easy to act presidential. But that’s not going to get it done. … With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office. That I can tell you. It’s real easy.”
Amazing that other presidents got things done and still acted Presidential. This just really had my eyes rolling back in my head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office….”
I mean, whaaat? I actually can’t stop laughing, this is so silly. He sounds like a child on the verge of having a tantrum because he’d being taunted by another : I’m more presidential! No, I am! NO, MEEEEE! *Cue the tears and foot stomping and so on*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Appalling. If you have to work that hard to convince people you can be presidential — you should be nowhere near the office. As we all know.
I just read a great article on his Boy Scout speech and how he manages to inject partisan politics everywhere it’s never been appropriate. And how he pretty much embodies the opposite of what scouting is supposed to be about.
As Kaiser said, every week feels like a lifetime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t understand. No one has ever gotten anything done in the history of ever. Only Bigly Smalls and Bigly Smalls alone can save you. Got it? Nothing means anything. You and I and everyone else are failures. Bigly has come to rescue you. Pledge your allegiance or perish.
I really think that’s how his sick mind works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They don’t care what he says. They just want him to round up and kill and/or ennslave all the scary “others” while they magically earn half a mil a year working in obsolete industries or without any of the skills needed for the modern workforce. Sad!
His hardcore base is as nasty, selfish and delusional as he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s white and male. To the kind of people that support him, that makes him “presidential”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump just ended the US support for terror groups. Sic! Apparently US secret services had supported islamist parties and islamist combat groups in the middle east with money and weapons. Trump stopped that.
I doubt that Trump is that weak. He is not likeable. I detest him. But he just proved he can rule the US secret services. Even Obama had difficulties with that task.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That sounds like a right wing talking point and as such, I am going to need more information that doesn’t come from Fox, Breitbart, or any RW blog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is probably what she’s referring to and undoubtedly, he ended it because Pootie told him to, as it went against Russian interests. Gotta serve your master.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trump-to-stop-cia-arming-rebels-in-syria-report/article/2629155
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotcha. And yes, that’s not “ending US support for terrorists,” that is “letting Assad off the hook because that is what Russia wants.” So try again with this notion that he has “control” of anything that actually benefits American interests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget “acknowledging covert ops on Twitter”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is the guy cozying up to Saudi Arabia, who fund Islamic terrorism whilst bombing Yemen back to the Stone Age and gave us almost all the 9/11 terrorists. Who needs underground deals when you can sell arms openly?
He also tripled the casualty rate for innocent civilians in Syria & Iraq.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Proved he can rule the US secret services?” Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um… What?
1. There’s no evidence of any terrorism funding or that Trump stopped this alleged funding.
2. If there was, it’s not appropriate Twitter fodder. One doesn’t reveal/discuss sensitive classified intel in 180 characters.
3. Please, if your going to discuss this kinda stuff, learn the lingo. There are no Secret Services in the US. There is the Secret Service, which has nothing to do with any of this cause its job is simply protection. And there are intelligence agencies and military agencies. Intelligence and military agencies could possibly be involved in any alleged terrorism support, but that would more likely be State Department stuff. As I have no idea which group you are actually accusing, I can’t make sense of your argument.
4. Trump has not shown himself in control of Secret Service, Intelligence/Military agencies of the State Dept. This is objective fact, as he has shown he neither understands, trusts, or respects any of these groups. Ranting on Twitter does not make a person in control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure Sorry is conflating ending funding to Syrian rebels into “ending support for terror groups/ruling the secret services.” A misreading, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regurgitating right wing spin, more like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I am personally just assuming Sorry is a Russian bot or teenager being paid to spread this “news”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GQ had a great article about how John McCain’s time as a senator is a Great American Lie. Highly recommend.
I think Sessions is trying to box in Trump by making Trump fire him. If he fires him and installs an AG that fires Mueller, that could be part of a case for obstruction of justice. Not hard to put these pieces together…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a t-shirt yesterday that read: Elect a clown, expect a circus. That pretty much sums it up.
Oh, and f$ck McCain and the horse he rode in on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want him to fire Sessions because it helps divide the deplorables a little bit and will convince rIght leaning independents that he really must be hiding something
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A TV News poll here in Mobile yesterday was Cornpone 60%, Asshole 24%. But, understandable, since Corny started his despicable career here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man is so fu-king ridiculous.
He cannot stop campaigning or talking about Hillary/Obama. All while saying the Dems can’t get over their loss. It seems like he can’t get over his win. He clearly didn’t want this. He clearly can’t do this job, either. Hence the whataboutism. And the telling yacht orgy stories to boy scouts.
He knows how nothing works. One thing I haven’t seen discussed is his recent ridicule of the EU as protectionist. My lord, the stupid hurts. America will have zero allies when he’s through.
I’m dying for the peepee tape to be released to prove, once and for all, that Russia is not, and has never been, fake news. Maybe that will finally make things happen to end this farce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At his rally he had some horrible lines about illegal immigrants killing young women. The language was horribly graphic but to me it was a slip of conscience-no one would speak these things unless they had thought about the same thing. He’s a fanatic cult leader. What can we do? I said yesterday is it time for Supreme Court to declare election invalid? Can we invoke Article 5 in NATO? Just anything to get him out!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because there has never been a legal Caucasian American citizen killing young women. *eye roll*
Trump himself is a sexual predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh! ScaryMooch is on CNN right now interrupting and talking over Jake Tapper. I don’t know how he keeps shoveling out the bull shit lies to defend Trump. He and Kellyann used to hate Trump! Now they “love, love, love ” Trump. Mooch is so annoying and frustrating that he makes me want to scream
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to mute that. He’s a nightmare as stupid as the rest of the Trump lovers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Sessions will leave of his own volition. He doesn’t have his senate seat to go back to.
I hope he and Trump will have a massive falling out, and Sessions will sing like a canary.
Surely a demon like Sessions…there is no way he would walk away from this quietly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the Brietbart crowd is still behind Sessions, he isn’t going anywhere. Trump is trying to get the base to turn on Sessions, but, so far, it isn’t working. Sessions knows he is safe for the time being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just have to wonder if John McCain was not a senator and just your average working American how he would fare if Obamacare was replaced? You would think with the medical news he just received and his health issues in the past he would have voted differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t he second-wife marry rich? He could afford to pay for it himself. And before, he had military coverage as a child thanks to his father and as an adult due to his own service, so he’s never known coverage insecurity. But you would think common sense or empathy would prevail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly! When elected official have to rely on regular people health care, they’ll be singing a different tune. I can’t believe McCain caved….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do. Trump is planning on giving McCain’s wife a job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course McCain caved. He’s the definition of “all talk, no action.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will the tyranny end?! I frankly am tired of this administration. Among all of the horrible things he does, the bullying is significantly problematic in my opinion. We have kids that are bullied so badly that they commit suicide. What kind of example is he setting, bullying the elf so badly and so publically?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And didn’t Melania say that she was going to wage a war again cyber bullying? So maybe she should start with her “husband” first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was just another case of plagiarizing Michelle. Didn’t really mean it.
http://www.cnn.com/2011/POLITICS/03/10/obama.bullying/index.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
McCain is full of it. He is acting as if he has not been a part of the fray this entire time. During the Obama years he was standing right behind Evil Turtle and allowing ET to obstruct everything that Obama wanted to do. He helped create this situation. If he wants to point fingers, he needs to start with himself.
What pisses me off even more is that tax payer dollars are paying for his health care. He is not paying a dime out of pocket but he has a problem with the government paying for lower income families to have even decent healthcare. So it is fine for him, but not for everyone else.
Just like most bullies, Dump is a coward. He would rather complain and moan instead of getting anything done, just like all Repubs.
I actually don’t feel sorry for Lisa. She is still a sheep that has gone along with this clown show from the beginning. That would be like a victim of a jumping feeling sorry for one of the attackers who was hit by another attacker for either not hitting hard enough or taking a break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
Any time someone calls John McCain a “hero”, remind them that he took time off from receiving taxpayer-funded healthcare to vote for a bill he explicitly stated he wasn’t going to vote for barely a couple of hours previously(!) at the behest of a 5/6-time draft dodger who called him a “coward”, and which had the potential to result in killing more Americans than the Vietcong ever managed to.
The epitaph on his gravestone should read “F**k you, I Got Mine”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It takes a special kind of person to get up from his virtual deathbed (where he’s receiving the best medical care in the world), to fly in and contribute to the attempt to make millions lose insurance.
Can’t say I was surprised, either. Repubs have always been this way. I was unfriended by a close cousin after commenting on her Facebook endorsement of an anti-insurance organization. My words:
“Typical Republican. I have insurance – who gives a shit about anyone else. ‘Keep Raising ‘Em Right’ (which was her oft posted motto)”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone see the cop grap the protestor by the neck and drag him out at the rally. Idk when exactly this happened, I saw it last night on twitter. Everyone was laughing and clapping. Trump said for him to go home to mommy or some other such nonsense. Also why is he still having rally’s?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the only thing he can do comfortably and competently. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it’s because he can classify them as re-election rallies, which means he can say and do things that he couldn’t if they were “president” rallies.
He can make derogatory remarks, for example, and the persons have no recourse. He can claim falsehoods (ahem) and again, no recourse because they are under campaigning regulations.
it’s why, within days of assuming the presidency, he filed for the 2020 re-election. Obama waited 2 years into his first presidency, by way of comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also heard he can cherry pick the audience, so only supporters are allowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I still don’t wish death on McCain, his vote wasn’t a shock to me at all.
Admittedly, I’d hoped his brush with death would have given him a “come to Jesus” moment about how destructive the GOP policies are regarding healthcare, but him caving and voting for the repeal wasn’t a surprise. I’m only surprised by how many people are surprised that he did what he always does-crawl back to a party that has routinely disparaged him and a president that called him a loser and vote strictly party line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like many Republicans, McCain’s “Jesus” is power and money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to say I was surprised at McCain’s vote.
Bullies are cowards and trump is the biggest
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently Sessions only supported Trump cause Trump had such bigly crowd sizes. This revelation per DT himself to the WSJ.
He’s just pathetic and Sessions is putting up with it cause he knows DT will just make it worse if left to his own devices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I saw McCain walk in so proud and triumphant so soon after having brain surgery, I was embarrassed at whining about a toothache. Then the mother effer votes yes to keep the kill the poor and old people bill alive. I threw my ice pack at the television. Survival of the fittest, the meek shall not inherit the Earth. Damn. Sessions is giving the trump a heart attack and I hope he keeps it up. Don’t cower to him. We are living in a three ring circus or hell, pick and choose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A toothache is no joke. I had one that was at the pulp part, a few years ago. Pain worse than natural childbirth, for me, which I had with my 2nd kid. Epidural didn’t work so yep. But that toothache was worse.
So I hope it goes away soon, for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. You’re right, it’s a bitch. I cracked a back molar OVER a year ago and it’s still sitting there! My sinuses drain on the teeth which causes pain. A tooth hurt so bad at one point I went to the dentist, and the tooth was fine, it was the draining of the sinuses. I gave birth three times, but the thought of having a tooth pulled freaks me out. I did get nose spray for my sinus problem though!! I’m such a anti dentite!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By Twitter, Orange Voldy just barred all transgendered individuals from serving in any capacity in the US military.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just so that. Effin atrocious. What does Caitlyn think?
Everyday I think that I can’t possibly hate this man any more than I do and every day he proves me wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, don’t forget that the Energy department confirmed that Rick Perry (the head of the DOE) spent 22 minutes speaking with a Russian prankster that he THOUGHT WAS THE PM OF UKRAINE.
I just can’t. I just can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ricky Perry has been emboldened by his popularity on DwtS. Watching him behind Trump during the Boy Scout indoctrination was painful. He’s a totally immature moron. The dancing around, giggling and gesticulating, before forcing a hug on Price. I’ve never seen such unprofessional people in my life. And they’re in charge of the country!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, just went to CNN and this was on the website re transgenders in the military:
The President just announced this decision in a series of tweets:
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……
July 26, 2017 7:55am CDT
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..
July 26, 2017 8:04am CDT
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you
July 26, 2017 8:08am CDT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are no words to describe how horrifying this administration is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just… I’ve ran out of words to describe how awful he is. Why does he hate everyone so much?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HEY A**HOLES WHO SAID HILLARY AND TRUMP WERE THE SAME, PLEASE EXPLAIN THIS ONE.
THANKS!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Steiners and Bernie Bros been kinda quiet lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously.
Bernie people?
Well..?????????
He is a f*cking maniac. Our country will not survive almost 4.5 more years of this. He is hellbent on destroying our democracy. I don’t know what to do anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Drumpf not realize plenty of military are already transgender and it won’t cost money??? Does he even know what transgender is??? Does he assume they are all Chelsea Manning??? Folks my brain is about to explode. I feel like he just fired thousands of people via social media. I can’t wait until he abolishes the Federal government and so I too can be fired via twitter. Ugh.
ETA its rich that he complains money is wasted on those who want to fight and die for this country. This from the guy who costs millions for a wife who doesn’t want to live with him and to finance all his personal vacations so he doesn’t have to pretend to work more than 4 days a week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reading this as a French national living in Belgium: I’m still comforted by the number of comments these posts attract. Trump’s election was a huge shock in Europe. But there is also a fear here that what happened in Europe will happen in America, too: you will get used to it. You will get used to the madness, the polarization, the obscenities etc. It will undermine your spirit and your morale, slowly, day after day, little by little. And in a couple years you will be numb to all of this. You will grow weary of this mad circus. It will just be the new normal. Without even noticing. I’m sorry if this sounds awfully pessimistic. I’m looking at this with European eyes. The reactions to Orban’s shenanigans in Hungary or the PiS’ unconstitutional move against an independent judiciary order in Poland are so muted. There are protests, but they’re short-lived. Don’t grow numb. Don’t get used to the crazy. Don’t stop feeling outraged. What Trump is doing to this country is infuriating. Don’t drop your guard. Keep fighting and resisting. You have stronger institutions, stronger checks-and-balances, than anywhere else in the world, you’re better equipped than any other country to face this political insanity. Trump will do real damage to this country if he’s allowed to. Don’t let him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emperor Zero first blasts a patriotic American from Alaska who finally put country over party and then signals that transgender soldiers can’t be part if the military. On TWITTER???
Get this guy out of here now!
Resist
Remove
Peace
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am disgusted with our administration. DT is deplorable.
AND Like there are not already trans folks in the military. Up next, witch hunt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one feels personal. Truly personal just from the way he tweeted it. Like, how dare Chelsea Manning be free personal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So there is a page at http://www.whitehouse.gov/contact where we can send a message to the administration or “directly” to the president.
I’ve just done so.
I am not gonna lie, I am a bit nervous about it, because the message is not anonymous, you’ve got to enter all of your contact information, and who knows, the abortion police could get here any minute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I use that all the time. Just be sure to unclick the box for daily updates or you’ll be inundated with White House spam. There is also a link to petitions that you can sign or start
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lightpurple: Totally off topic but…..can you believe Kyrie? I seriously was heartbroken, and supposedly next year LeBron. I truly believe our city is jinxed in the sports world. At least I lived through one championship. Athletes for the most part have no loyalty anymore. All about the $ or being top dog. Go Celtics!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller and Co flipped Manafort already so there’s no need to panic about whether he testifies.
It’s going to be a great Christmas season this year!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know some folks who comment at CB have a lot of knowledge on the political inside game. Just curious what do you think will happen with healthcare? I heard John Boehner said the ACA will never be repealed but I really can’t guess these days. It’s all a hot mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The rally with thousands of people cheering them as they bashed the media, other people they don’t agree with, against the Russia investigation–it makes me sick. I need a news break because it’s giving me such anxiety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder when Kristalnacht will occur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DEAR LORD. this idiot is still tweeting like a 16 yo who can’t handle liquor. Now its transgendered people not being allowed to serve in the military! There are already serving! Nobody goes into the military to get a free SEX GENDER SURGERY! I hate this man with everything in me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse