Paris Jackson thinks she ‘sets an example’ for diverse & inclusive beauty

You guys don’t even know how much I wish I was writing the sentence “Paris Jackson is headed to college!” Or even “Paris Jackson took her SATs, plans to go to art school.” I really, really wish I could sit down with her and give her some life advice. It’s not that I think she’s particularly screwed up, nor do I believe that she’s necessarily heading on the wrong path. I just feel like she’s somewhat aimless and unfocused, as many 19-year-old girls are, frankly. Mostly I wish that we weren’t watching her while she figures out her life in real time. Paris covers the latest issue of I-D magazine, and the interview was conducted by text, because this is our world. The interview tries so hard to make Paris sound like some kind of activist-model. Personally, I’m not buying it, but we’ll see. I do love it when conventionally attractive, slender blonde women talk about how everyone should be body positive though. I can’t get enough of it. Some highlights:

Paris’s current causes: “I want to affect the fashion world and change the standards the media places on not just women but also men. I’m also heavy into pipeline sh-t right now, the environment is very important to me, and I want to do everything in my power to protect Mother Earth.

Whether she’s comfortable in her own skin: “Unfortunately in the world we live in it’s almost impossible to feel comfortable in your skin 24/7. Especially with what the media is constantly feeding us. I still have countless insecurities and fears, like everyone else I know. But we’re getting there, slowly but surely. Which is a big reason I want to change this fashion / beauty stigma, so it’s not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are. Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or colours, or anything like that. Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the soul, the character, integrity, intentions and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they behave. Their heart.



Why her generation is talking more about body positivity: “Ya the new generation is getting older. And that’s what they want, what they are demanding. Change and honesty. Celebrating who they are, who their friends are, random people they meet. They’re sick of reading lies and sick of unrealistic expectations in the media. The rest of the world, the racists, the homophobes, the sexists, they’re getting outnumbered by people with open minds. So this world has no choice but to embrace every one else’s beauty. Not just one idea of beauty. It’s such a broad thing, “beauty.” You can’t put into just one template.

How she plans to redefine beauty so it’s more inclusive: “Definitely to talk about it and spread the word, but also to set an example I guess. I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because “perfection” is just an opinion.

The hardest part about being a woman: “Double standards definitely suck, being sexualised also isn’t cool. When you’re in the public eye and people write stuff about you, they’re usually not as lenient with judgment as they are with men. Oh, not to mention having a president that doesn’t respect you because you have a vagina. Men are hella dope, I definitely don’t think women are superior. We just all deserve to be treated with respect and equality. Feels me?

On Trump: “He’s hurting a lot of people but he’s also waking us up so… On behalf of the people that are starting a revolution, we def gotta thank him for the motivation.