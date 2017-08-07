Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talks about the *spoilers* of ‘The Spoils of War’

SPOILERS for last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War”
It’s a strange realization to have, now that we’re in the middle of Season 7, that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is possibly one of the best actors on the show. I’ve spent so much time not really caring about Jaime Lannister in general, but Nikolaj-as-actor has always done some of his best work on the show. Sometimes his work is subtle, sometimes it’s just a really great line reading, and sometimes he can reel off entire monologues with aplomb and depth. Jamie’s scene last week, against Diana Rigg, was one of the best of the season. And now Nikolaj got to play Jaime in a big battle scene and possibly even a big death scene. Full disclosure: I don’t think Jaime is dead. I think he’s probably severely wounded, possibly half-burnt, but I bet that Dany is ordering Jaime to “bend the knee” in the next episode (it was in the preview). Anyway, Nikolaj was given a sort of “exit interview” (not really) about last night’s episode:
We spoke to star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau about the riveting fiery battle sequence. First, the Danish actor noted he felt sympathy for his character’s soldiers, even though he recognizes the Targaryen queen would make a better ruler for Westeros. “Even though Daenerys is the hero and the Lannisters are the villains, being burned alive is not great,” Coster-Waldau says. “It’s a terrifying thing when this monster flamethrower comes along and incinerates thousands and thousands of men who are just doing their job.”
The sequence directed by Matt Shakman actually set an industry record for setting stuntmen on fire. Oftentimes movies and show use computer effects for fire scenes, but the Thrones showrunners prefer to use real fire whenever possible to add realism. The battle had 73 “fire burns” plus 20 people set ablaze simultaneous for a single shot — both of which had never been done by a single movie or TV production before. In the episode’s final moments, Jaime makes a bold run straight at Daenerys, whose dragon Drogon has been grounded. Coster-Waldau said the episode’s script direction told the actors, “One of our main characters is about to die…”
“Jaime is such an idiot that he thinks for a second, ‘If I can do this, I can win the whole thing in a Hail Mary,’” Coster-Waldau says. The actor won’t say if his character survives, of course. But earlier we had asked him about Jaime’s relationship with Cersei, and whether he thinks the Kingslayer is ultimately doomed by his incestuous loyalty. And all he said was: “It’s not going to end well for Jaime Lannister, I can’t imagine.”
I don’t think it will end well for Jaime either, but as I said, I don’t think this is the end either. I think Jaime still has a part to play in the wars to come. I think Jaime is the “little brother” in the Valonqar prophecy. I think his role in the wars to come is that he ends up turning on Mad Queen Cersei. Then again, Arya might get to Cersei first, I have no idea.
Last thing: I saw this last week and loved it.
When your sister forces you to spend time with her new boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/sKCUQjRk9X
— Ben Soffer (@boywithnojob_) August 3, 2017
Photos courtesy of HBO and WENN.
He’s not dead. That’s not how he’s going to die.
Also, does anyone follow him on Instagram? His Instagram stories are adorable and also somewhat dorky. I love him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could despise Jaime for throwing Bran out the window and the way he bragged about and mocked Catelyn but Coster-Waldau has done a magnificent job showing him as more than just a stock villain – his road trip and respect for Brienne, his concern for the fates of the missing Sansa and Arya, his scorn for Walder Frey, his struggle with the loss of his hand, his love for the children he couldn’t claim, his loyalty to Tyrion, his friendship with Bronn. All beautifully handled
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. His character has developed and changed SO MUCH over the course of the show. I used to hate him, now I kind of love him. Except for his sister addiction. I wish he could kick it. (Plus is this not a handsome man for the record books? So beautiful.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Coster-Waldau has become a real acting tour de force on the show. His performances in the last two episodes should win all the awards. I hope Jamie is not dead because I really want him to remain essential in the game. He played a major role in the beginning by killing the Mad King. I don’t want his story line to end in a losing battle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000 Agree Coster-Waldau does a beautiful job conveying depth and complexity in this morally ambiguous character. I was so disappointed he didn’t receive critical recognition for his Emmy-worthy work in season 3, and have been frustrated by his character’s sidelining of late. Hope we’ll be seeing more of him this season! And, yes, crazydaisy, I too find him so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m cackling at that picture, absolutely love it!!
I think Jamie will turn on Cersei too, hopefully being the one to kill her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’ll add Queenkiller to his Kingkiller title, or at least I hope he will. Heck, his killing Cersei might not even be deliberate, who knows what’ll happen? I don’t seem him turning on her very easily, unless Tyrion really can manage to talk him into it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, i think Jamie will be the one who turns on Cersei and kills her before committing suicide. The only Lannister who will survive is Tyrion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes- it’s as if he must kill her, because it is the only way to redeem himself- he is developing a conscience, slowly but surely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he will be the Queenslayer. He killed the King for attempting to do exactly what Cersei did.
I also think he has been growing a conscience
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can you not care about Jamie Lannister? He’s one of the only characters I have consistently cared about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is the most three-dimensional character in the books. An example of great writing and the actor chosen to play him on TV out-do’s GRRM’s writing. He is the anti-hero that gets you to cheer for him before you are even conscious of it. His death will be significant and I hope his Kingsguard pages end with “died saving the realm, with honor”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. And while he is a great character on the show, in the books it goes so much deeper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If one doesn’t know how it will end for him then they haven’t been paying attention to the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t watch GOT, but about ten years ago NC-W had a terrific show called New Amsterdam. Only lasted eight or nine episodes. Did anyone else watch it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did. He played some kind of immortal type and while the premise was a bit cheesy, he had obvious charisma even then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was great. That’s probably why I remember it as being terrific.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it, it was well done and much better than the recent knock-off of it starring Ioan Gruffudd
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Jaime is dead, but man, I was clutching my blanket as he charged Dany going “No, Jaime! No!” It would have been a hell of a way to go, though, if Bronn hadn’t intervened. This season has been nothing short of spectacular. I’m going to miss it so much when it ends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is SO good. I love Peter Dinklage as much as the next person, but his Emmy nomination for Season 3 should’ve been Nikolaj’s. That bathtub monologue was incredible. He’s a incestuous murderer who makes terrible life choices and somehow I care about him.
He’s definitely not dead- I think he’s too big a character not to die conclusively on screen. Though tbf I would’ve said the same about Stannis. But if you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention (thanks Ramsey)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaime has to kill Cersei.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Jaime as a character. Arguably the knightliest guy in Game of Thrones, saving maidens in bear pits and charging against a freaking dragon in a suicide mission, it’s the stuff from medieval poems. At the same time turning chivalry tropes on the head, with all the other shit-for-honour stuff that he’s done. He’s suffered from poor writing since season 5, but I like how they’re building him up to something important in this season. He’s finally shown as more than just Cersei’s lackey. Btw, much as I love Cersei as a character too, it’s annoying that Jaime’s stuck with her for so long after everything, although I appreciate that the show’s portraying a man trapped in a toxic relationship. I think Nikolaj plays him so well, really conveys the humanity of the character.
I also think there’s no way he’s dead. He’ll escape somehow relatively unharmed. (Predictable as it may be.) Then go to Cersei who’ll shit on him for having lost the battle. He’ll be like, f**k you, you haven’t seen what I have. Or at least I hope it’ll go that way. But I think he’s definitely already on the way to turning from her. Also I think Brienne’s main purpose on the show at this point is to be a catalyst for his change. He’ll cross paths with her again, finally choose her over loyalty to Cersei and go on to be the hero that he can be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he’s dead. He still has a role to play in that I think he’s the Valonqar that was prophesied.
On another note, he is an amazing actor! People need to see his other work apart from GoT. His new movie, Shot Caller, really showcases his abilities. Warning that it is not an easy movie to watch, however.
Also agree that he is absolutely gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw Hodor do an interview where he let slip that Cersei was the mad king’s daughter. If true, and if Jon is a Targaryen also, maybe Jon will be the little brother that kills Cersei?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You only have to rewatch his scene last week head to head with the acting master Diana Riggs. His humanity in going against Cersei’s wishes and having the Queen of Thrones die with dignity, painlessly. Just watch his eyes as she takes a dagger to his heart with her confession. His entire body is almost shaking with rage, you can see he is tempted to choke her as the camera pans out to show his hand. But he gathers his self control and walks out. Just amazing job by both actors. That should be a Grammy nomination but American award shows like BIG acting over subtlety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was anyone else annoyed that Danaerys just torched the supply wagons? I was waiting for her to BBQ the Lannister soldiers and scoop up the food and gold Robin Hood style. Newly appointed Lady of the Larder Sansa would be so disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! Obviously Dany’s move was very effective tactically, but I think it’d be interesting if they delved into the PR ramifications of it- it might have been necessary but she’s just played right into Cersei’s propaganda. No food for you this winter, King’s Landing! This wouldn’t have happened on Lady Stark’s watch :p
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure that the dracarys command is not selective, just an on/off button at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2
I don’t know what’s going on, but Team Khaleesi needs to get its sh*t together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Based on my nickname y’all are probably not that surprised that Jaime is a favorite of mine and I agree, there’s no way he’s dying like that. He will most definitely be the valonqar (even though that part of the prophesy was omitted in the show) but I think he will die/commit suicide after he kills Cersei in a twisted sort of Romeo/Juliet-esque scene. As she said way back in season 2: “We came into this world together. He would not go without me.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a good point. Also, it has been discussed elsewhere that the valonqar could be a little brother, not her little brother, e.g. the Hound. And Tyrion is also her little brother who has two hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or little sister – apparently it’s a gender neutral word. Arya maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I think Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has done an extraordinary job with what he’s been given (especially in the first four seasons), I’ve been disappointed in the treatment of Jaime by the writers for a few seasons now. He has way more interesting storylines in the books than he has for the last few seasons. In the show, he’s been reduced to Cersei’s forever-loyal f*cktoy.
Also: Prince Charming in “Shrek 2″ is a dead ringer for Jaime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaime has become one of my favorites! He definitely is an anti hero and very flawed, but he has redeeming qualities. I love what they have done with this character’s arc, he’s changed so much. Also, he’s very easy on the eyes, haha.
I also like his sidekick Bronn. That battle scene had me so torn..
I love Bronn and Drogon, so it was difficult to watch Bronn try to take Drogon down. My heart was racing those last 10 min of the episode. I wanted both to come out alive. As for Jaime, I don’t think he’s dead. I have a feeling he’ll be taken as a prisoner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious heart palpitations during the final scene here too. So torn !!
Best show evar
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last scene made me realize how actually attached to the Jaime character I’ve become- he’s become so humanized over the seasons, setting Tyrion free, not torturing Olenna, befriending Brienne, looking at least a tad concerned over Cersei’s mounting monstrosities… I was like NO JAIME NOOOO !!!
Plus he totally needs to live bc I can’t wait for the scene in which he turns on Cersei and kills her. Imagine the pathos. That would be an epic, super intensely emotional and complex scene, I really hope they go for it. I think Coster-Waldawhatever and Lena Headey are some of the best actors on the show and that would really bring it all out. I’m almost expecting it.
Eh, he can’t be dead. I’m mostly trying to figure out who’s going to be able to fish him out of the water.
Also, man that guy is hot. I don’t usually think of it much in the show- good looking or whatever, but meh- but that header pic of him IRL- I’d probably fall to my knees if I saw him in the street.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so want him to play Geralt in The Witcher tv/or movie adaptions, he’d be amazing and perfect to play him 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am dying to see him work with mads mikkelsen again -especially now that they are older i would die
Report this comment as spam or abuse