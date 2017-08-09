TMZ: Usher didn’t sleep with the plaintiff in herpes lawsuit because she’s not his type

I will admit that when I first read the headlines and superficial details about this case earlier this week I thought “so Usher is being sued for not spreading herpes to people?” Then I watched the press conference, with celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom and a 21 year-old woman named Quantasia Sharpton who claims to have slept with Usher two years ago, and I found myself siding with the plaintiffs. I do not think that Bloom or Sharpton made their case well at all because they did not emphasize or even mention at first that Usher did not use protection with any of his partners. That detail came out during the question and answer period and some sites didn’t even report it. However if it’s true that Usher has HSV-2, the virus which causes genital herpes, and that he didn’t disclose this to his partners and didn’t use condoms, then I completely understand. This lawsuit of course happened because a former case from 2012 came to light when Usher reportedly paid over a million to a former sex partner for infecting her with herpes. So if that really happened, if Usher has genital herpes and he continued to have unprotected sex without telling people, that’s despicable. I also think the plaintiffs have a case, even if they didn’t contract the virus. People are legally obligated in the state of California to disclose their STD status to partners. Plus this is stressful for people. The virus can lay dormant in your system for years or you may have minor symptoms without realizing what it is and then go on to infect additional partners.
Anyway Sharpton is a larger woman. She explained in the press conference that she had a baby after her encounter with Usher (It must not be his or surely she would have mentioned that) so it might be safe to assume she’s gained some weight. Even if she’s always been this size, it’s obnoxious to reduce her to f*kable or not based on her size. TMZ did that though because of course they did. Or Usher’s people did and TMZ conveyed the message like this would be a valid excuse:
Usher in no way, shape or form had sex with the woman who came forward and claimed he exposed her to the herpes virus, because he’s just not into her type … so he’s telling his close circle.
Quantasia Sharpton claims Usher picked her out of the audience at a concert, got her number, and went over to her hotel room where they had sex. She claims he didn’t tell her he allegedly had genital herpes.
Our sources say Usher told them he may have pulled her up onstage … he doesn’t remember, but he absolutely didn’t hook up with her.
As for why he may have picked Sharpton out of the crowd and brought her onstage, the sources say Usher “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.”
One source says he believes it’s “an esteem booster” to choose various people Usher sees in the audience and single them out.
Wow so Usher’s defense is that this woman is fat. That sounds like a likely excuse from a a celebrity with an STD who would regularly call people from a blocked number to have unprotected hookups (assuming he did this as claimed).
Meanwhile Sharpton’s tweet from Monday, that she needed money, is getting a lot of attention. She could be out to get paid with this lawsuit, I mean surely that’s most of her motivation for filing this, AND be telling the truth about her night with Usher. Many people will say “no harm no foul” for those who didn’t contract herpes from Usher’s recklessness, but imagine being swept off your feet by a celebrity, having no way to contact them afterwards, and then hearing that the celebrity has an STD that stays with you your entire life. Even if you didn’t get it, you could be worried about it for some time. I’ve heard of people not having sex ever again after getting genital herpes. It’s no joke.
photos credit: WENN.com
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its good the liars and rapists and abusers have someone on their side. Really an underserved market. Thanks TMZ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TMZ is so disgusting!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys like that will sleep with anybody
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there are lot more guys and girls who have slept with someone deemed ‘not their type’ when no one is looking,especially touring celebrities and wild parties and substances floating around ,’standards dropping and beer goggles’ come to effect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she is not “anybody”. She is a pretty girl with an extra large figure which does appeal to many. Theres nothing wrong with that.
That said, Usher is a man with many many options and a track record of dating slim women with fewer curves. Put it this way, Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose are slim women but it would surprise most if Usher was dating either. I really dont think its body shaming to point out that this lady would really go against type.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t really know what his actual type is based on who he publically dates. There were some people on the curvy wife thread yesterday that were saying they’re bigger and men like them in private, but won’t date them in public. If Usher is veering into sexual addiction, the person’s size would be more likely to be completely irrelevant.
If she’s telling the truth, she’d probably have told people, may have photos or phone records, hotel staff saw him, etc. It’s difficult when you’re talking about going back two years though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@KB. That’s a lot of assumptions to make about someone…we don’t even know if he has herpes yet.
Remember the rumours about his first wife? That she was having a tummy tuck after she had his baby?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No I don’t know, what rumors?
Maybe it’s an assumption, but I think paying over a million dollars to someone claiming you gave them herpes points to the veracity of it. Couldn’t he have just disclosed medical records and made that previous case go away?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like all celebrities, Usher has personal liability insurance. He didn’t settle with the first woman, his insurance company did so after they calculated the risk/expense of going to trial. It has not been proven that Usher has herpes.
Also, personal responsibility is a two way street. The defendants all had unprotected sex with him and, presumably, did not ask him about his STD status before doing so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@KB
I dont know how it works in your community but as a black woman let me assure you that black men dont need to hide their love of curves. If he enjoyed thick women, trust he would be publicly dating thick women. Maybe not as big as her but definitely bigger than the women he has associated with in the past
Like I said, anybody who has followed Usher knows that even a moderately thick woman like Khloe Kardashian would be an anomaly for him. Our community praises the Khloe body type, he would never need to hide that. Ever. And yet he has consistently steered towards a different look. Usher just veers towards the Kourtney Kardashian body. Slim and not super curvy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah and I am a plus sized woman and that hasn’t stopped a ton of men from trying to sleep with me. Current theme I am noticing is these same guys only date tiny women in public. These type of men will f*ck anything with a pulse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“These type of men will f*ck anything with a pulse”
It’s Usher. At any given concert, he will have dozens of women of all shapes and sizes hoping for a shot. Unlike the ordinary guys you meet, he doesn’t NEED to settle for a pulse. He can actually be selective and still be swimming in more P than he could handle in three lifetimes. I dont believe her one bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was an earlier story on tmz that stated that his insurers were taking the position that his personal liability insurance policy did not cover claims arising from his transmitting a disease to someone.
Not to say that he definitely has herpes but if you read what he said he says that he did not have sex with her not that he doesn’t have herpes. Additionally, in the settled lawsuit the accuser alleged that she did in fact inquire into his status and he lied.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they are saying she isn’t f*ckable.just that he wouldn’t have slept with her…I think a lot of people would say the same, she’s obese, no denying it. I think her tweets say it all..she’s looking for cash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The memes and viral vids have been brutal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, when people were saying she was “fat” I just thought they meant slightly bigger in comparison to a model (like Ariel Winter in her booty shorts or when Selena Gomez wore the ill-fitting bikini?). Those women aren’t fat, but Hollywood standards are a little skewed, so I thought they were describing skewed standards. Then I saw the press conference and I was a little surprised that “fat” really meant “fat.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the presser, did she present evidence that she slept with him or even had post concert contact with him? Its easy to claim something like this when its of such an embarrassing nature that he is more likely to pay up than let the story keep going. Dont get me wrong, I dont doubt that Usher is a douche who did infect the first woman he hushed up. I dont even doubt that there are others who are now sitting on NDAs.
I’m just saying that I am going to need a LITTLE more from people who come forward once its clear that he is paying to shut down the story. I’ll even accept a text of her bragging about banging Usher to a rriend or something. Maybe that makes me a bad feminist but thats my feeling on this case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t say it makes u a bad feminist….being a feminist doesn’t mean you should believe everything a woman says blindly….women lie as much as men
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhh if only Usher could be like Robbie Tripp and come out as a lover of curvaceous women…
Whenever someone’s on the heavier side it will always be an issue when it comes to the person’s sexuality and/or health, be it in a positive or negative fashion.
Lay off!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My previous unanswered question is this..it states in California and assuming many other states it is according to the law to disclose your sexual health status. So how does this work is it verbal, do you produce a Drs note,medical records you carry? What if he did disclose and the victim said ‘meh i’ll take my chances’? .Rich celebs like Charlie Sheen have said they disclosed only for past sexual partners to say other wise after their actual status surfaces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I would like to know. I believe that Usher is probably reckless but how can a court decide when it’s just he said, she said?
That being said, her talking about how she’s going to be rich is tacky and certainly doesn’t help her case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s just verbal. People with fame, money, and an STD need to be getting signatures acknowledging informed consent. And an NDA. The alternative is the public mess and potential legal trouble that Michael Sheen and now Usher are going through. I’m guessing they just didn’t tell their partners though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlie Sheen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all this woman is a pathological liar.She has lied and claimed she was pregnant with August Alsina’s baby.She lied and said actor Keith Powers was her boyfriend.She lied and said she worked for Def Jam.Today her mother contacted the blog that exposed her and said she has never slept with Usher.
As for Usher’s pal saying she is not his type.I guess the man, John Doe, who is suing him was his type since he didn’t deny that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. THIS. ALL of THIS.
Before people start talking on this woman being a victim they need to run a car fax so they have ALL the receipts.
not saying that this woman inst somewhat valid in suing but one of her last tweets right before her press conference read: “i need some money”. so something in the milk may not be clean with her allegations.
SMFH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That adds some context for sure. And if he isn’t denying the guy, but he is denying her, I’m guessing there’s a reason for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I feel like he has more to lose (fan wise, not that I agree) by not denying being with a guy than with this woman. So I think it adds merit to the idea that this woman is working it to try and get money and attention. Shame on her lawyer. If it was this easy for people on social media to figure this all out, why didn’t she? Nowadays, social media is one of the first things people check for ammo against someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
according to some other the chatter on other blogs i read that he’s low key about to sue all of his accusers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of this. Also the word fat didn’t appear once in the above, celebitchy and most posters are projecting. Not his type =/= fat, even if he did mean fat then it’s not actually saying fat = unfuckable. Just that HE personally isn’t attracted to very fat women. People are allowed to find certain body types unattractive.
Usher may have slept with people without protection knowing he had an STD. That is supremely shitty (although those people should take some responsibility for their own health and not sleep with people without protection) and if he did he should be condemned but THIS woman is a compulsive liar according to numerous members of her own family and you are actually allowed to choose not to fuck someone because they’re fat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best response I’ve seen to all of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a Facebook live type video with her and friends laughing about how she’s lied about things in the past and tries to get close to celebrities. I just don’t believe her story. I do believe that many women can come forward with real grievances toward him, but she is not being truthful based on what her friends said about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is unpleasant from start to finish. Nobody looks good. The fat-shaming is like the tip of the frozen turd that is this entire spectacle. Usher needs to wrap his sh*t UP for god’s sake and these other idiots need to not have unprotected sex with randoms. Even if they are famous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think she was telling the truth from the start. Not because of her size but because of the fact that she wasn’t even infected with herpes, the history of her dishonesty, her social media post about money and not being a “regular” person much longer. I think she is a very pretty young woman and I wish her size wasn’t such an issue. She clearly has some serious issues and body shaming her will not help her in that respect at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the one hand I think people should tell their partners they have an std. But then I think you accepted all risks by choosing to have unprotected sex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her story sketchy just because of the I-need-money posts on her social media. But her look has nothing to do with it. Promiscuous guys sleep with all types. I’ve actually seen non-glamourpuss looking girls chosen by roadies for backstage action. Sometimes they’re only looking for who seems to be the most willing. At least they’re considering consent. Yeesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An esteem booster by pulling her up on stage? How patronizing. A big girl couldn’t like herself? And why do guys feel the need to prove they didn’t hook up with big girls? When two prisoners recently escaped with the help of a female prison guard one man made sure to say numerous times when he was caught that he didn’t sleep with the guard. He cared that much about what people thoughtof him being with a fat woman. Hatred of fat women is real
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anybody really believe that Usher actually slept with this girl? Will a jury believe it? Lisa Bloom should be disbarred for this nonsense
Report this comment as spam or abuse