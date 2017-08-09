“Jessica Simpson wore one of the most heinous ensembles ever” links
  • August 09, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jessica Simpson shows off her style as she leaves the Bowery Hotel

Jessica Simpson’s outfit was a MESS yesterday. The sunglasses are $2610 Dolce & Gabbana. Would you wear any of this?! [LaineyGossip]
37 Responses to ““Jessica Simpson wore one of the most heinous ensembles ever” links”

  1. StormsMama says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Oh honey NO

  2. Alleycat says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    She looks like she got dressed while drunk. The clothes look too small for her and everything is disheveled. And no the sunglasses and purse too.

  3. Kiki says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    The whole outfit is hideous. Jessica Simpson, what happen to you? You have a fashion empire, and you dress like this? I know you are coming back with an album and I happy for you, but that is no excuse to dress like this. However, I love the glasses.

  4. bonobochick says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    That look is so unflattering on levels. And I’m getting flashbacks of when Mariah Carey would pour herself into frocks a size or two too small out of vanity.

    Anywho, that is a really terrible look on Jessica Simpson… though I am sure her dad would like it.

  5. OTHER RENEE says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    When I read the title, I thought “It can’t be that bad!” But I stand corrected. It’s worse than bad!

  6. sassy says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I will say…love the clutch.

  7. minx says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Oh dear.

  8. Zondie says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    How can a women as wealthy as Jessica, with a successful fashion label, look this bad?

  9. Beth says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Yikes! That outfits so ugly and nothing fits. She must have lost a bet and had to wear it in public. What’s with all the cheap looking, awful sunglasses these days?

  10. Tiffany says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Yeah, if I was looking for any type of media attention, I would totally wear this outfit.

    Hold up, the blouse was first tucked in and then she tied it around her stomach.

    NO !!! NO !!!

  11. Izzy says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    What fresh hell is this?!

  12. bros says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    when did her boobs get to that massive dolly pardon level?

    Reply
  13. detritus says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    I would wear the skirt and the shoes.
    Perhaps the glasses, but only if I was feeling wild and not with the other two pieces.

  14. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Is BBC’s Absolutely Fabulous having auditions?

  15. khaveman says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    So bad. ALL of it. Sunglasses are a joke. Also, dress for your size. If you don’t you look trashy and try-hard, not beautiful and stylish.

  16. Ramona Q. says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I wouldn’t even wear that nail color.

  17. Jaylee says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Booze has destroyed what was once the most desirable body in the biz. Her hair has been bad since she fell out with Ken Paves. All the thermal sculpting & injectables on the planet can’t help her at this point. The outfit is too sad to discuss. Get the girl another Alabama Slammer.

  18. BooBooLaRue says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    For a minute I thought it was Paris Hilton gone off.

  19. Pineapple says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    She is like a Walmart loving lady from the Bible Belt who won a lottery…

    Reply
  20. magnoliarose says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Everything is crap. She has to be drunk but then fashion has never been her thing. Still, it is hideous.

  21. mayamae says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    I’ve always greatly preferred Ashlee’s style. It’s like the two sisters were raised in separate areas of the country. Ashlee seems to avoid the tacky, trashy, look at me I say stupid things. I also think Jessica exaggerates her accent.

    Like Jessica, I’m a DD girl, and if I had her money, I’d have a reduction to lovely perky B.

  22. Arlene says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I thought that was Hulk Hogan’s daughter. Blimey!

  23. LA Elle says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Leah Remini is amazing. Her willingness to repeatedly call Scientology out makes me remember why I liked her way back when she was on Saved By the Bell.

    Also, similar to Jessica, Leah’s never lost the weight she gained after she had a kid. It’s nice to see women in Hollywood who have kids and don’t starve themselves back to a Size Zero. The difference is, Leah looks fabulous and knows how to dress for her current body. Jessica should learn from Leah.

