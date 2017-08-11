Usher was with Quantasia Sharpton after concert in 2014, confirms Days Inn employee

The last we heard about the Usher herpes lawsuit was a sourced denial from his camp that he had ever had sex with Quantasia Sharpton, one of the three people suing him for having unprotected sex without informing her he was HSV-2 positive. HSV-2 is the variation of the herpes virus which causes genital sores, and it can be transmitted even when the carrier has no symptoms. It can also lay dormant in a person’s system for some time, so learning that a former partner is infected can be distressing to say the least. Many of Usher’s former partners first heard about his herpes status after it came to light a few weeks ago that he was successfully sued back in 2012 for infecting a partner. Quantasia and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, appeared in a press conference earlier this week announcing the lawsuit and explaining their reasoning – that Usher is legally obligated in the state of California to inform partners about his STD status, that Quantasia was not told by Usher about this, and that her rights were violated. What’s more is that Usher contacted Quantasia from a blocked number, according to Bloom he regularly did this with his hookups, and that she had no way to reach him to ask about this. (She has since tested negative for HSV-2.) Usher’s source told TMZ that he didn’t sleep with Quantasia because she was “not his type,” which was code for the fact that she’s a large woman.

Well TMZ has word from an employee who was working at the Days Inn on the night Quantasia claims to have slept with Usher after one of his concerts. The employee confirms that she saw Usher enter the lobby of the hotel that night and she also saw Quantasia come down to meet Usher. Her motivation is supposedly the fact that Usher fat shamed Quantasia as a denial, but I would bet that money changed hands either between Bloom and the Days Inn employee and/or TMZ and the same source.

The woman who is suing Usher, alleging he hooked up with her at a hotel, is telling the truth … so claims a woman who says she worked at the hotel.

Quantasia Sharpton appeared at a news conference with lawyer, Lisa Bloom﻿﻿﻿, and said she was picked from the crowd at an Usher concert and invited backstage to meet the singer. She says one of Usher’s people took her phone number, and the next thing she knew she got a call from him and he ended up at her hotel where they had sexual relations. She says he never told her he had genital herpes.

We found out the concert in question was in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 15, 2014. Sharpton was at the concert — we know that because we found this pic of her with August Alsina, Usher’s opening act at the venue.

Notice she’s wearing a birthday tiara. She says although she was at the show celebrating her birthday, the concert was held several weeks after she turned 19. That checks out … her birthday is in late October.

Someone who says she worked at the Days Inn in Atlantic City — less than a mile from the concert venue — tells TMZ she saw Usher come into the lobby shortly after midnight on November 16. She says Sharpton came down, greeted the singer in the lobby and brought him to her room.

She says she asked Usher for a pic and he said he’d take one with her before leaving the hotel. She says she waited an hour but he never returned.

Sources connected with Quantasia say she did indeed stay at the Days Inn the night of the concert, and that is where she is claiming she had sex with Usher.

As we reported, sources connected to Usher told us the singer did not have sex with Sharpton because she wasn’t his type. The woman who contacted us did so because she says she was offended by the comment.

In the photo which TMZ has of Quantasia on the night in question posing with Usher’s opening act she’s much thinner – not that it matters I’m just saying that Usher’s sh-tty argument doesn’t hold up. Also, note what a chickensh-t Usher was that night he slept with her. Instead of telling Quantasia the woman at the desk he doesn’t take any photos with people he told her he’d take one and then slipped out and never came back. I wonder if he left Quantasia in the lurch too. Yes she should have insisted on a condom, but a lot of women have been hoodwinked by a sweet-talking douchebag with a sob story about how he can’t perform with one. Usher has extensive experience charming partners, he’s a celebrity and has likely pulled this stunt with countless people. He should be held accountable for potentially exposing them to genital herpes.

63 Responses to “Usher was with Quantasia Sharpton after concert in 2014, confirms Days Inn employee”

  1. Clare says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Days Inn? DAYS INN?
    Usher with his millions shags ladies at a Days Inn? Who’d have thunk it. I’d have expected at least a Holiday Inn Express.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I think the article indicates that the person who was waiting for an hour for a picture was the Days Inn employee, not Quantasia. I took it to mean that the employee remembers this incident because she asked Usher for a picture and he promised one and then didn’t follow through.

    Reply
  3. LB says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I think the photo was supposed to be with the employee of the Days Inn and not the victim.

    Reply
  4. Wednesday says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:33 am

    @Gibee What exactly is the point of your comment? Super rude to insult someone’s name like that. I won’t go into the hateful implications of your name-shaming, as you already know your ignorant/offensive intent. Your comment is better suited to TMZ than to Celebitchy. Please let me know if I misunderstood

    Reply
    • M. says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:54 am

      Name shaming lol…what can’t you shame someone for the days…jeez

      Reply
      • Wednesday says:
        August 11, 2017 at 11:49 am

        My reply to the comment in question showed up in the wrong place. @M your unintelligible comment doesn’t justify a response

      • M. says:
        August 11, 2017 at 12:24 pm

        Lol…yet here you are responding. Sorry you find me unintelligible…I meant to say these day..not the days.

        I don’t think anyone is “shaming” her because her parents gave her a strange name. I’m just sick of everyone being offended by everything…you can’t voice your opinion these days without it being about shaming someone or bullying them

      • Erinn says:
        August 11, 2017 at 12:45 pm

        M

        Except they are. The comment was clearly mocking the name. And you may be sick of everyone being offended – but if something as simple as someone’s name causes someone enough disgust that they feel the need to put someone down for it – THOSE are the people who tend to get offended over the most innocuous, ridiculous bullshit. Then they often are also the first to complain that everyone gets way too offended.

      • Cacec04 says:
        August 11, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        M. says “you can’t voice your opinion these days without it being about shaming someone or bullying them.” maybe that’s because THESE DAYS people don’t have to put up with your crap opinions anymore. If you don’t like how people react to your opinions, that says more about you than it does them.

      • M. says:
        August 11, 2017 at 1:13 pm

        I was just sticking up for people who are being called out for hardly saying anything. I never gave my opinion honestly. I just think people should be able to shake their heads at the name without being called down to the dirt for it.

        I’m a bigger girl with a strange name…I got shit for it all my life. …not saying anything bad about this girl…except that maybe she should’ve insisted usher use a condom or something if she was worried about stds

      • V4Real says:
        August 11, 2017 at 2:55 pm

        Wait. The OP said smh at the ladies name. A lot of commenters on here did the same thing about Beyonce’s twin. Some said Sir was a horrible name, or it wasn’t a good name. Paltrow got slammed for naming her daughter Apple. And so many people on here have said negative things about celebs who give their kids uncommon names or ridiculous names. Or say they are setting that child up to be teased. So why are we coming down on a couple of posters who doesn’t like this name. I’m Black and I don’t like it.

      • MC2 says:
        August 11, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        The problem is that many times the name shaming isn’t just about giggling over a silly name. I met a guy named Richard Large. I mean…..who the hell isn’t going to laugh to themselves and some people might be uncomfortable around him. But the issue with giggling over non-white sounding names is that it is many times not a real funny name but just something we are not used to & that is why we make fun of it. And then that adds to the fact that people are seen as ‘others’ and then passed over for jobs & judged on papers by their names. Being giggled at- even made fun of to the point it hurts very bad- is not the same as being passed over for opportunities constantly in a society because people judge you based on your name being non-white sounding. I’ve seen people turn their noses up at names that are very common (according to what I know) for African Americans so why the hell are they funny? They aren’t- it’s just adding drops to the bucket of prejudice & racism. I don’t see anything funny about DeShawn or Jazmin or Ebony other then….the obvious that people will climb over mountains to deny after they chuckle & give you a elbow to your rib but you look back like “Naw, not funny”.

        Choose to be part of the solution & not part of the problem. And if it’s not your problem then don’t speak. People who will defend their right to giggle out loud over just zipping it is so weird to me. And yes, you have a right to giggle, and then we have a right to say “naw, not funny” and “you look like an a-hole”.

  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I can’t get over her name. Or their combined stupidity. Or his douchebaggery. What an ass that man is. What a diseased ass.

    Reply
    • HK9 says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:45 am

      It’s the name her parents gave her. No worse than naming your child Apple. Yes they are both stupid, but with all the arguing over Usher’s “standards” it can now firmly be established that he doesn’t have any- either for himself of the people he associates with.

      Reply
      • littlemissnaughty says:
        August 11, 2017 at 10:58 am

        Did I say her name is worse than another? No. Apple is a ridiculous name as well.

        A guy who spreads herpes like my grandma used to hand out bonbons doesn’t know the word standard and I am not referring to her. He’s an ass.

      • Blue says:
        August 11, 2017 at 11:09 am

        You know what? Leave her be with her very beautiful name. What would you rather she called herself? Becky? Emma? Ava? Leave Quintasia.
        And I’m tired of you white folks implying that any name you’ve never heard before (read black name) is ghetto. Nah. Aaliyah ain’t ghetto. Solange ain’t ghetto. Beyonce ain’t ghetto (its actually a variant of the French name “Boyance” which is the name of her great great great great great grandfather Jean Boyance who was a white man that came to New Orleans eons ago. I’m very distantly related so I know). Ashanti is not ghetto. Zendaya is not ghetto. Mercedes is not ghetto. Shaniqua is not ghetto. WATERMELONDRIA (if its a name that exists) is not ghetto.

      • minx says:
        August 11, 2017 at 11:13 am

        I think it’s a pretty name, and I’m as white as they come.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        August 11, 2017 at 11:44 am

        It’s actually not Quintasia. And you took it to “ghetto”. I didn’t know that it’s a thing that you cannot ever say anything about black people’s names. Some parents give their kids weird names, that’s all I was thinking.

    • MC2 says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:57 am

      If you can’t get over her name then maybe you live a life that is too sheltered. I have been there & used to giggle at people’s names when I was a girl & I grew up in a predominately white area. I still live there & know few people with names that seem unique to me but I read this site, other stuff and learned. It’s not okay to make fun of non-white sounding names & supports people not getting jobs based on their names, etc. which is systematic racism. Tiffany & Dick are pretty dumb ass names too but we get over it.

      Reply
      • littlemissnaughty says:
        August 11, 2017 at 11:24 am

        Yes, my life is too sheltered. That must be it.

        Can’t say a thing about “black” names. Fine.

      • Kitten says:
        August 11, 2017 at 11:48 am

        Aw what’s wrong with “Tiffany”? I was almost named that! ;)

        “Dick” on the other hand….

      • onerous says:
        August 11, 2017 at 12:24 pm

        I came to say the same – these comments about her name!? WTF!? Have these people never left the house?

      • M. says:
        August 11, 2017 at 12:38 pm

        @littlemissnaughty

        You know, i read all these comments and I don’t think anybody insulted her name or made fun. It’s the people defending her name that were using the insulting words.

        It’s a different name, not because she’s black, lots of white people have strange names…Asian people, natives, there are weird names in every culture. But apparently if you have an opinion on one of these strange names, you must be a hermit who never leaves the house lol

      • MC2 says:
        August 11, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        Kitten- Oh, I thought of that after….and I love a Tiffany so very much!!! She is wonderful, smart and what was I thinking? I just tried to think of a typical white girl name. But Dick…..we all just ignore it like it’s normal. If your name is something like Richard Tickler, why oh why would you not go by Richard?

        Others- Yes, not saying something about a “black” name because it’s a black name is a good rule of thumb & if you disagree then you are either:
        #1- too sheltered & haven’t really thought about how this small, subversive act could add to the prejudice & systematic racism that people face (no shame in this one which is why I admitted to having been there myself- to lower any judgement that might get picked up by reader)
        OR
        #2- a self centered a-hole

        I chose once to be #1 from above, learn and never make fun of a name again cuz I wasn’t used to it (ie- it sounded black, Hispanic, etc). That wasn’t a fun lesson to learn for me but I’m glad I did. And to right my wrongs I choose to speak up when I see other people snicker out loud over a non-white name (important piece here- what you say in your head is your biz but putting it out in the world via words or actions is a choice). My gig & I’m good with it.

    • Milla says:
      August 11, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      Yes and Taylor Swift wore a dress for a trial. And these comments are anything but helpful.

      Her name just like TSs hair or dress are irrelevant. This is a case of famous man using a fan. We cannot judge them without all facts but her name isn’t relevant. Keep your focus.dont be ignorant

      Reply
      • littlemissnaughty says:
        August 11, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        Don’t tell me what to do. Don’t tell me what aspect of a story I cannot comment on. Is her name relevant? No. Is most gossip on here relevant? Hardly.

        I do not live in the US. To my ears her name ist very odd. So is “Trixie” which a colleague recently named her kid.

        I was not making fun of the woman for her damn name. Good Lord.

  6. Lalu says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I’m sorry. I still cannot move past the fact that these people are having unprotected sex with strangers.
    I wouldn’t have sex with a guy who called me from a blocked number, period. Call me old fashioned!

    Reply
  7. Char says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Isn’t this sweatshirt made to keep people away?

    Reply
  8. HelloSunshine says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I’m still not convinced. So she went to the concert? So did many other people. Unless there’s pictures or footage of Usher in that Days Inn, I’m not buying it. If she weren’t talking about needing money and lying about being with other celebs among other things (didn’t she say another celeb was the father of her kid?), I’d give her the benefit of the doubt.

    Reply
  9. ElleBee says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:55 am

    How come Usher s so adamant that he never slept with a plus-sized girl but hasn’t said much if anything at all about the accusation made by a man?

    Is it that Usher actually is no longer good looking or has my perception changed because of the accusations?

    Reply
  10. Ann says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I thought you couldn’t test for herpes unless you have an outbreak. Anyone here know if that has changed? Like are there new tests available? How are all these women getting cleared of having it? They still could carry the virus but just haven’t had an outbreak, right?

    Reply
    • BJ says:
      August 11, 2017 at 11:04 am

      ?
      I get tested for Herpes every year.I have to request the test because it’s not included in standard STD screening.Most people with genital herpes have no symptoms or mild symptoms.

      Reply
      • Ann says:
        August 11, 2017 at 1:22 pm

        I’ve had a few obgyn providers tell me they can’t test for it without testing from a sore. I just looked it up and apparently there is a blood test but it isn’t as accurate. I’m going to ask my dr next time I see him.

        I thought there might be new testing available because I haven’t asked in a long time. I just found out about all the new HIV meds a few years ago so I thought maybe there’s something new with herpes.

    • FUBAR says:
      August 11, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      yes, you can test for Herpes without a sore. Because there are people who are asymptomatic and but still carries and able to infect others

      PCR blood test: The PCR blood test can tell if you have genital herpes even if you don’t have symptoms. The PCR test looks for pieces of the virus’s DNA. This is the most common test used to diagnose genital herpes and is very accurate

      Reply
  11. BJ says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Why would she need to come to lobby to meet him instead of him just going to her hotel room.It’s not like she is a dorm where you have to go to lobby to get your guest and escort them to your room.That makes no sense especially since he is a married celebrity.

    Reply
  12. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 11, 2017 at 11:07 am

    He looks creepy in rose glasses, like if Cosby and RKelly made a baby.
    I don’t get the unprotected sex either, I grew up with no glove no love motto. I’m a bit germ phobic and thought of bobbing on a strange dude without a condom makes me purse my lips like an anus. It helps that I’m 39 and been with the same man for 20yrs lol.
    And yes, a big smack down on the racist ass name shame.

    Reply
  13. Word says:
    August 11, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Why does that peach sweater exist?

    Reply
  14. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    August 11, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I doubt he recognized her or remembers the endless amount of men and women he sleeps with on the road. Plus she was 19 and we know how these male celebrities love young girls!

    Wasn’t it Ceelo Green who assaulted a woman and his only defense was she wasn’t his type (not good looking enough compared to women he can get?).

    Reply
  15. Jennifer says:
    August 11, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I love her name, it’s original, feminine and melodious.

    Reply
  16. Electric Tuba says:
    August 11, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Damn if you’re gonna give a chick herpes it better be while banging at the Ritz Carlton or a home on a private tropical island. So rude.

    Reply

