Usher was with Quantasia Sharpton after concert in 2014, confirms Days Inn employee

Embed from Getty Images
The last we heard about the Usher herpes lawsuit was a sourced denial from his camp that he had ever had sex with Quantasia Sharpton, one of the three people suing him for having unprotected sex without informing her he was HSV-2 positive. HSV-2 is the variation of the herpes virus which causes genital sores, and it can be transmitted even when the carrier has no symptoms. It can also lay dormant in a person’s system for some time, so learning that a former partner is infected can be distressing to say the least. Many of Usher’s former partners first heard about his herpes status after it came to light a few weeks ago that he was successfully sued back in 2012 for infecting a partner. Quantasia and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, appeared in a press conference earlier this week announcing the lawsuit and explaining their reasoning – that Usher is legally obligated in the state of California to inform partners about his STD status, that Quantasia was not told by Usher about this, and that her rights were violated. What’s more is that Usher contacted Quantasia from a blocked number, according to Bloom he regularly did this with his hookups, and that she had no way to reach him to ask about this. (She has since tested negative for HSV-2.) Usher’s source told TMZ that he didn’t sleep with Quantasia because she was “not his type,” which was code for the fact that she’s a large woman.
Well TMZ has word from an employee who was working at the Days Inn on the night Quantasia claims to have slept with Usher after one of his concerts. The employee confirms that she saw Usher enter the lobby of the hotel that night and she also saw Quantasia come down to meet Usher. Her motivation is supposedly the fact that Usher fat shamed Quantasia as a denial, but I would bet that money changed hands either between Bloom and the Days Inn employee and/or TMZ and the same source.
The woman who is suing Usher, alleging he hooked up with her at a hotel, is telling the truth … so claims a woman who says she worked at the hotel.
Quantasia Sharpton appeared at a news conference with lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and said she was picked from the crowd at an Usher concert and invited backstage to meet the singer. She says one of Usher’s people took her phone number, and the next thing she knew she got a call from him and he ended up at her hotel where they had sexual relations. She says he never told her he had genital herpes.
We found out the concert in question was in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 15, 2014. Sharpton was at the concert — we know that because we found this pic of her with August Alsina, Usher’s opening act at the venue.
Notice she’s wearing a birthday tiara. She says although she was at the show celebrating her birthday, the concert was held several weeks after she turned 19. That checks out … her birthday is in late October.
Someone who says she worked at the Days Inn in Atlantic City — less than a mile from the concert venue — tells TMZ she saw Usher come into the lobby shortly after midnight on November 16. She says Sharpton came down, greeted the singer in the lobby and brought him to her room.
She says she asked Usher for a pic and he said he’d take one with her before leaving the hotel. She says she waited an hour but he never returned.
Sources connected with Quantasia say she did indeed stay at the Days Inn the night of the concert, and that is where she is claiming she had sex with Usher.
As we reported, sources connected to Usher told us the singer did not have sex with Sharpton because she wasn’t his type. The woman who contacted us did so because she says she was offended by the comment.
In the photo which TMZ has of Quantasia on the night in question posing with Usher’s opening act she’s much thinner – not that it matters I’m just saying that Usher’s sh-tty argument doesn’t hold up. Also, note what a chickensh-t Usher was that night he slept with her. Instead of telling
Quantasia the woman at the desk he doesn’t take any photos with people he told her he’d take one and then slipped out and never came back. I wonder if he left Quantasia in the lurch too. Yes she should have insisted on a condom, but a lot of women have been hoodwinked by a sweet-talking douchebag with a sob story about how he can’t perform with one. Usher has extensive experience charming partners, he’s a celebrity and has likely pulled this stunt with countless people. He should be held accountable for potentially exposing them to genital herpes.
Photos credit: WENN and Getty
Days Inn? DAYS INN?
Usher with his millions shags ladies at a Days Inn? Who’d have thunk it. I’d have expected at least a Holiday Inn Express.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Quantasia”. SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mother named her that. How is that her fault?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This comment is bs & her name is fine. Days Inn is a different story but don’t start shaking your head at people for their non-white sounding names. SMDH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Objectively speaking, my German last name surely seems strange to a lot of folks. I wonder why no one makes rude comments about it…gee, I wonder…
Asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl do you got anything to say about her damn name that her momma and papa gave her cos I’m waiting…. Tell me how you really feel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If all you took from this article is your dislike of her name, then you have a burning issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you kidding me? That’s what you got from this story to comment on? Her NAME?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just to clarify, in case it is at all unclear and I get flamed for another commenter’s (out of order, frankly) comment – I have NO ISSUE with the woman in question – not her name nor her choice of hotel. I was merely snarking at Usher shagging a lady in a Days Inn, given his penchant for showing off his wealth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rofl..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s ok, Clare. I think we know who the fool is here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the article indicates that the person who was waiting for an hour for a picture was the Days Inn employee, not Quantasia. I took it to mean that the employee remembers this incident because she asked Usher for a picture and he promised one and then didn’t follow through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I’m sorry I reported that wrong I’ll fix it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I just lighten the mood and say here are a few of Usher’s songs that I will never listen to the same again.
Let it Burn
Confessions
She came to give it to me
No Limit
Caught Up
Love in this club
Same girl
You remind me
Can you help me
Can you get with it
Can you handle it
Guilty
I’ll make it right
Hot hottie
New flame
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO!!!!!!
Thanks for this, V4Real. Sh*tty day at work (and overall) and needed a laugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the photo was supposed to be with the employee of the Days Inn and not the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Gibee What exactly is the point of your comment? Super rude to insult someone’s name like that. I won’t go into the hateful implications of your name-shaming, as you already know your ignorant/offensive intent. Your comment is better suited to TMZ than to Celebitchy. Please let me know if I misunderstood
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Name shaming lol…what can’t you shame someone for the days…jeez
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My reply to the comment in question showed up in the wrong place. @M your unintelligible comment doesn’t justify a response
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol…yet here you are responding. Sorry you find me unintelligible…I meant to say these day..not the days.
I don’t think anyone is “shaming” her because her parents gave her a strange name. I’m just sick of everyone being offended by everything…you can’t voice your opinion these days without it being about shaming someone or bullying them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
M
Except they are. The comment was clearly mocking the name. And you may be sick of everyone being offended – but if something as simple as someone’s name causes someone enough disgust that they feel the need to put someone down for it – THOSE are the people who tend to get offended over the most innocuous, ridiculous bullshit. Then they often are also the first to complain that everyone gets way too offended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
M. says “you can’t voice your opinion these days without it being about shaming someone or bullying them.” maybe that’s because THESE DAYS people don’t have to put up with your crap opinions anymore. If you don’t like how people react to your opinions, that says more about you than it does them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just sticking up for people who are being called out for hardly saying anything. I never gave my opinion honestly. I just think people should be able to shake their heads at the name without being called down to the dirt for it.
I’m a bigger girl with a strange name…I got shit for it all my life. …not saying anything bad about this girl…except that maybe she should’ve insisted usher use a condom or something if she was worried about stds
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait. The OP said smh at the ladies name. A lot of commenters on here did the same thing about Beyonce’s twin. Some said Sir was a horrible name, or it wasn’t a good name. Paltrow got slammed for naming her daughter Apple. And so many people on here have said negative things about celebs who give their kids uncommon names or ridiculous names. Or say they are setting that child up to be teased. So why are we coming down on a couple of posters who doesn’t like this name. I’m Black and I don’t like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem is that many times the name shaming isn’t just about giggling over a silly name. I met a guy named Richard Large. I mean…..who the hell isn’t going to laugh to themselves and some people might be uncomfortable around him. But the issue with giggling over non-white sounding names is that it is many times not a real funny name but just something we are not used to & that is why we make fun of it. And then that adds to the fact that people are seen as ‘others’ and then passed over for jobs & judged on papers by their names. Being giggled at- even made fun of to the point it hurts very bad- is not the same as being passed over for opportunities constantly in a society because people judge you based on your name being non-white sounding. I’ve seen people turn their noses up at names that are very common (according to what I know) for African Americans so why the hell are they funny? They aren’t- it’s just adding drops to the bucket of prejudice & racism. I don’t see anything funny about DeShawn or Jazmin or Ebony other then….the obvious that people will climb over mountains to deny after they chuckle & give you a elbow to your rib but you look back like “Naw, not funny”.
Choose to be part of the solution & not part of the problem. And if it’s not your problem then don’t speak. People who will defend their right to giggle out loud over just zipping it is so weird to me. And yes, you have a right to giggle, and then we have a right to say “naw, not funny” and “you look like an a-hole”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get over her name. Or their combined stupidity. Or his douchebaggery. What an ass that man is. What a diseased ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the name her parents gave her. No worse than naming your child Apple. Yes they are both stupid, but with all the arguing over Usher’s “standards” it can now firmly be established that he doesn’t have any- either for himself of the people he associates with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did I say her name is worse than another? No. Apple is a ridiculous name as well.
A guy who spreads herpes like my grandma used to hand out bonbons doesn’t know the word standard and I am not referring to her. He’s an ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what? Leave her be with her very beautiful name. What would you rather she called herself? Becky? Emma? Ava? Leave Quintasia.
And I’m tired of you white folks implying that any name you’ve never heard before (read black name) is ghetto. Nah. Aaliyah ain’t ghetto. Solange ain’t ghetto. Beyonce ain’t ghetto (its actually a variant of the French name “Boyance” which is the name of her great great great great great grandfather Jean Boyance who was a white man that came to New Orleans eons ago. I’m very distantly related so I know). Ashanti is not ghetto. Zendaya is not ghetto. Mercedes is not ghetto. Shaniqua is not ghetto. WATERMELONDRIA (if its a name that exists) is not ghetto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a pretty name, and I’m as white as they come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s actually not Quintasia. And you took it to “ghetto”. I didn’t know that it’s a thing that you cannot ever say anything about black people’s names. Some parents give their kids weird names, that’s all I was thinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you can’t get over her name then maybe you live a life that is too sheltered. I have been there & used to giggle at people’s names when I was a girl & I grew up in a predominately white area. I still live there & know few people with names that seem unique to me but I read this site, other stuff and learned. It’s not okay to make fun of non-white sounding names & supports people not getting jobs based on their names, etc. which is systematic racism. Tiffany & Dick are pretty dumb ass names too but we get over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, my life is too sheltered. That must be it.
Can’t say a thing about “black” names. Fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw what’s wrong with “Tiffany”? I was almost named that!
“Dick” on the other hand….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came to say the same – these comments about her name!? WTF!? Have these people never left the house?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@littlemissnaughty
You know, i read all these comments and I don’t think anybody insulted her name or made fun. It’s the people defending her name that were using the insulting words.
It’s a different name, not because she’s black, lots of white people have strange names…Asian people, natives, there are weird names in every culture. But apparently if you have an opinion on one of these strange names, you must be a hermit who never leaves the house lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten- Oh, I thought of that after….and I love a Tiffany so very much!!! She is wonderful, smart and what was I thinking? I just tried to think of a typical white girl name. But Dick…..we all just ignore it like it’s normal. If your name is something like Richard Tickler, why oh why would you not go by Richard?
Others- Yes, not saying something about a “black” name because it’s a black name is a good rule of thumb & if you disagree then you are either:
#1- too sheltered & haven’t really thought about how this small, subversive act could add to the prejudice & systematic racism that people face (no shame in this one which is why I admitted to having been there myself- to lower any judgement that might get picked up by reader)
OR
#2- a self centered a-hole
I chose once to be #1 from above, learn and never make fun of a name again cuz I wasn’t used to it (ie- it sounded black, Hispanic, etc). That wasn’t a fun lesson to learn for me but I’m glad I did. And to right my wrongs I choose to speak up when I see other people snicker out loud over a non-white name (important piece here- what you say in your head is your biz but putting it out in the world via words or actions is a choice). My gig & I’m good with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and Taylor Swift wore a dress for a trial. And these comments are anything but helpful.
Her name just like TSs hair or dress are irrelevant. This is a case of famous man using a fan. We cannot judge them without all facts but her name isn’t relevant. Keep your focus.dont be ignorant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t tell me what to do. Don’t tell me what aspect of a story I cannot comment on. Is her name relevant? No. Is most gossip on here relevant? Hardly.
I do not live in the US. To my ears her name ist very odd. So is “Trixie” which a colleague recently named her kid.
I was not making fun of the woman for her damn name. Good Lord.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry. I still cannot move past the fact that these people are having unprotected sex with strangers.
I wouldn’t have sex with a guy who called me from a blocked number, period. Call me old fashioned!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR?? To call it terrible decision-making is an understatement. Sheesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t this sweatshirt made to keep people away?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still not convinced. So she went to the concert? So did many other people. Unless there’s pictures or footage of Usher in that Days Inn, I’m not buying it. If she weren’t talking about needing money and lying about being with other celebs among other things (didn’t she say another celeb was the father of her kid?), I’d give her the benefit of the doubt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How come Usher s so adamant that he never slept with a plus-sized girl but hasn’t said much if anything at all about the accusation made by a man?
Is it that Usher actually is no longer good looking or has my perception changed because of the accusations?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not attracted to men who are promiscuous. Hearing that this guy apparently sleeps with random people (no protection is the icing on the cake) makes him incredibly gross to me.
I am sure I will be called a “slut shamer” by someone more enlightened than me, but it doesn’t change the reality of how I feel.
Men that sleep with women and don’t even know their names are gross. I cannot imagine who would want him knowing what we know now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That may be it. I used to find him so appealing and that drastically changed in the last 3 weeks. He turns my stomach now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re not a “slut shamer.” Everyone is different, but I could never have sex with someone I don’t know anything about. I take sex a little more serious than just being a one night stand who he’ll forget about the next day. Not using protection, especially with a stranger is not very smart
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he likes men
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know but that doesn’t seem in keeping with his “ladies’ man”persona so I was surprised he hasn’t said anything about that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ElleBee
I don’t think he’s trying to preserve his ladies man status anymore…hes probably got more shit to worry about these days. Probably trying to cut down on the amount of money he’s going to have to shill out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering that as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought you couldn’t test for herpes unless you have an outbreak. Anyone here know if that has changed? Like are there new tests available? How are all these women getting cleared of having it? They still could carry the virus but just haven’t had an outbreak, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
?
I get tested for Herpes every year.I have to request the test because it’s not included in standard STD screening.Most people with genital herpes have no symptoms or mild symptoms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve had a few obgyn providers tell me they can’t test for it without testing from a sore. I just looked it up and apparently there is a blood test but it isn’t as accurate. I’m going to ask my dr next time I see him.
I thought there might be new testing available because I haven’t asked in a long time. I just found out about all the new HIV meds a few years ago so I thought maybe there’s something new with herpes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, you can test for Herpes without a sore. Because there are people who are asymptomatic and but still carries and able to infect others
PCR blood test: The PCR blood test can tell if you have genital herpes even if you don’t have symptoms. The PCR test looks for pieces of the virus’s DNA. This is the most common test used to diagnose genital herpes and is very accurate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she need to come to lobby to meet him instead of him just going to her hotel room.It’s not like she is a dorm where you have to go to lobby to get your guest and escort them to your room.That makes no sense especially since he is a married celebrity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks creepy in rose glasses, like if Cosby and RKelly made a baby.
I don’t get the unprotected sex either, I grew up with no glove no love motto. I’m a bit germ phobic and thought of bobbing on a strange dude without a condom makes me purse my lips like an anus. It helps that I’m 39 and been with the same man for 20yrs lol.
And yes, a big smack down on the racist ass name shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does that peach sweater exist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG- I just took a look at it and it is bad isn’t it??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt he recognized her or remembers the endless amount of men and women he sleeps with on the road. Plus she was 19 and we know how these male celebrities love young girls!
Wasn’t it Ceelo Green who assaulted a woman and his only defense was she wasn’t his type (not good looking enough compared to women he can get?).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her name, it’s original, feminine and melodious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn if you’re gonna give a chick herpes it better be while banging at the Ritz Carlton or a home on a private tropical island. So rude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse