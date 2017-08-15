“Wait, Pedro Pascal & Robin Tunney are dating now?” links

Pedro Pascal & Robin Tunney are dating? When did that happen? Lainey has the photos of The Red Viper & the girl from The Craft here >> [LaineyGossip]
Aussie football fan brought a cheese board to the game. [Dlisted]
Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin are happening? [Starcasm]
Yet another reason to just hop in the shower. [OMG Blog]
Keri Russell’s W Mag editorial is sexy. [Celebslam]
Millie Bobby Brown has great style. [GFY]
I actually think The Hitman’s Bodyguard looks funny/okay. [JustJared]
Tomi Lahren is dating a black guy, so she can’t be racist, obvs. [IDLY]
Samuel L. Jackson stopped by James Corden’s show. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus are banging in Costa Rica. [Socialite Life]
Lainey makes it seem like maybe they’ve been together since that video in 2015, but she had her baby in July of 2016 with a guy she’s supposedly been together with for several years.
I thought he was dating Lena Headey?!
No, Lena is engaged to a guy named Dan Cadan.
Exactly, and they got engaged last year.
Edit: Sorry – wrong place. But since I posted here – I believe Pascal and Tunney might just be friends. Those pictures don’t scream “couple” to me.
Yesterday there were pictures of Andrew Lincoln and his family surfing in Costa Rica – makes me curious if they went on vacation with Reedus and Kruger or just happen to be in the same place? Almost everyone predicted that Reedus and Kruger wouldn’t last but it’s been a while and now they might be double-vacationing with his friends – it sounds serious.
Well I’m completely in another camp it appears because I had the impression he’s gay. 🤷♀️ Lots of female friends but no confirmed girlfriends for one. Doesn’t really matter (and I admit I don’t follow him that closely) but that’s my impression. All good either way.
That’s a bad picture of him. He’s a handsome guy in his early 40s and looks about mid-50s there.
He very well could be gay
Still not over Diane Kruger making that major downgrade. 🤦🏾♀️
Yeah,
He looks like he rubs down in Newport ashes. I’ll take Joshua Jackson though
I love Pedro Pascal. He is so hot on Narcos.
new season, September 1st!
Pedro Pascal is the love of my … internet dating history. The day he settles down and I have to take him off my imaginary boyfriend list will be a sad day indeed.
I met him in person at a Starbucks – he’s so handsome, extremely charming and friendly.
Huge Mentalist fan here. Definitely not together. See her Instagram. She’s is very much loved up with her Simon Baker lookalike husband.
That’s where I recognized her from!! Thanks Hannah!
I know this is superficial but I don’t spend a lot of time around incredibly skinny women is Kendall Jenner’s belly button normal? I’ve never seen a belly button that looks like a line before
