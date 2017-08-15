“Wait, Pedro Pascal & Robin Tunney are dating now?” links
  • August 15, 2017

  • By Kaiser
San Diego Comic Con 2017 - 'Kingsmen 2' - Photocall

Pedro Pascal & Robin Tunney are dating? When did that happen? Lainey has the photos of The Red Viper & the girl from The Craft here >> [LaineyGossip]
Aussie football fan brought a cheese board to the game. [Dlisted]
Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin are happening? [Starcasm]
Yet another reason to just hop in the shower. [OMG Blog]
Keri Russell’s W Mag editorial is sexy. [Celebslam]
Millie Bobby Brown has great style. [GFY]
I actually think The Hitman’s Bodyguard looks funny/okay. [JustJared]
Tomi Lahren is dating a black guy, so she can’t be racist, obvs. [IDLY]
Samuel L. Jackson stopped by James Corden’s show. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus are banging in Costa Rica. [Socialite Life]

The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

 

16 Responses to ““Wait, Pedro Pascal & Robin Tunney are dating now?” links”

  1. KB says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Lainey makes it seem like maybe they’ve been together since that video in 2015, but she had her baby in July of 2016 with a guy she’s supposedly been together with for several years.

    Reply
  2. Starryfish says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Still not over Diane Kruger making that major downgrade. 🤦🏾‍♀️

    Reply
  3. JEM says:
    August 15, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I love Pedro Pascal. He is so hot on Narcos.

    Reply
  4. CidyKitty says:
    August 15, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Pedro Pascal is the love of my … internet dating history. The day he settles down and I have to take him off my imaginary boyfriend list will be a sad day indeed.

    Reply
  5. Hannah says:
    August 15, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Huge Mentalist fan here. Definitely not together. See her Instagram. She’s is very much loved up with her Simon Baker lookalike husband.

    Reply
  6. BooRadley says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    I know this is superficial but I don’t spend a lot of time around incredibly skinny women is Kendall Jenner’s belly button normal? I’ve never seen a belly button that looks like a line before

    Reply

