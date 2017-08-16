TMZ: Brad Pitt & Angelina’s divorce is not stalled, there is no talk of reconciliation

Last week, Us Weekly had some fun with their cover story, claiming that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is “stalled” and that they’re both sort of figuring things out. Meaning that perhaps they could get back together or consciously uncouple or something less drastic. While Gossip Cop’s sources threw shade on the story, E! News ended up having Us Weekly’s back. E! News said something similar a few days later, which was that the divorce is absolutely stalled and no one knows if Brad and Angelina will be moving forward with it. Now TMZ says all of that is bulls–t.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are deep in divorce talks, and there is NO talk of reconciliation, contrary to some media reports. Several stories have surfaced recently suggesting the divorce is on hold and they are thinking of rebooting the relationship. Sources connected to the couple say nothing could be further from the truth.
We’re told both sides are hashing out both child custody and property settlements, and the divorce is full steam ahead. One reason they will never get back together … Angelina made extremely damaging allegations against Brad, claiming he was abusive to their kids. The investigations triggered by the allegations ultimately exonerated Pitt.
Brad hasn’t hidden his feeling about the children — they’re at the top of his priority list, so it seems they’re at the point of no return in terms of reconciling.
TMZ is all about being the official home for celebrity men’s rights (see also: Johnny Depp), so it definitely feels like this is coming out of Brad’s camp, especially with this: “Angelina made extremely damaging allegations against Brad.” They make it sound like she just sat around, plotting and manipulating some situation or lie. Something actually went down on that plane and it fundamentally changed their marriage and all six of the kids, all of whom are now meeting with therapists. Whatever happened was so major that Brad sought some kind of outpatient rehab and now he speaks in weird 12-step-speak. Angelina is still really pissed about whatever happened on that plane too, so yeah, it’s not surprising that the divorce is still on. I think the “stalled” or “possibly reconciling” stories were coming out of the fact that Angelina and Brad are speaking to each other a little bit more now. Plus, the divorce negotiations probably are happening at a snail’s pace.
My guess is that Brad would reconcile, but Angelina? Never.
I think what went down on the plane was he got drunk and belligerently ended there marriage in front of their children. He must have said some very hurtful things to her, shocking and emotionally devastating his kids. Based on their marriage vows and admissions by both, they fought to the point of separation more than once. This was a very strong initial attraction and conquest on both sides where the rate at which children arrived outgrew that rate at which the relationship grew together. IMO they grew apart or rather were not really compatible at all and the relationship died before the band-aid wedding. As with many relationships that don’t work, and kids are involved, there’s a big blow up/catalyst to finally end it for good and things get ugly for a substantial period revealing that they were NOT at all on the same path.
@Savasana,
that’s a lot of speculation for someone who knows nothing about these people’s relationship.
Poop. Right. And the person I am replying to is not speculating(?) I’ll assume you agree with Alix’s speculation even though Alix “knows nothing about these people’s relationship” either. You just don’t agree with my speculation so you use this old quote that could be used in reply to anyone here to put me in my place
@poop you have to read between the lines in the @Savasana post.
As usual there are many women still bitter and angry about them even being together in the first place. It’s a fascinating pathology.
These are women who have a need to do a complete erasure and deletion of their 12yr long relationship. What was admirable, influential and good about their love and relationship, for example, the way in which they were cohesive and worked together and accomplished so many great things that helped the less fortunate in the world- is never brought up.
For most people that would be enough to refrain from these complete erasure tactics.
As if, if they spend too much time on all the wonderful accomplishments and beautiful things said about them as a couple, it would destroy the narrative they’re trying to create, which is: woman scorned as usual, golden boy wanted to take a powder, so scorned woman falsely accuses him because scorned woman is evil.
The need to dis-empower Angelina is strong too. We saw it in the many memes in the days and hours after it was announced they suddenly separated (i.e., thanks Marion Cotilliard, the bish had it coming! 101 Aniston laughing gifs, etc). That’s really what is at the core.
It reminds me of how Trump feels about President Obama.
Just wants a complete deletion/erasure of his Presidency. To undo it. Even the obsession with needing to do it feels the same.
There must be the same hollow feeling too, kind of like what must be the feeling you get after after you scrap an Obama era regulation that stops a pesticide that causes brain damage in infants (this is a real thing). Yea, you’ve done it..but to what end?
Back to Brad and Angie..
So okay, they’ve succeeded in living to see the relationship end- FINALLY, and 12YRS later they get to make up favorite scenarios that make them feel better (woman scorned, scorned, SCORNED i tellz ya! No mere woman EVER breaks it off. The man ends it, always!) , but in the end, it only says a a great deal about you- and not very good things, and no one ANYWHERE is better for you having created an unconfirmed fantasy/lie that you think improves your own reality.
@poop (that name wow)
honestly this is the point of a gossip site…. to speculate and offer opinions and then track the theories for the truth in between….. dont kill the fun this morning
@savasana great analysis, i could see that…the truth is probably somewhere within that
@Snickers. I agree that a 12 year relationship is a success. The fact they survived that long in the white hot glare of fame on the level it was with six kids is a triumph. But it’s over. I like them both and wish them both well. AND they are both human and both have problems and neither is without flaws. Both are overcoming substance abuse etc. she seems grounded and well adjusted enough to be primary caregiver and even appears comfortable in public which I admire. It’s all good. I don’t have to hate him to like her.
Nope. I think this was a screen to stop all the bad talk about her. And it worked.
Not really, there were lots of women like you suggesting she was behind it all to stop “all the bad talk about her,” all last week. They were going in on her 10x harder. Still are.
I think “all the bad talk about her,” would have eventually tapered off and been forgotten about.
No one was investigating her. No 3-4 agencies. No one suggested new custody arrangements. No implications that she attacked, verbally or otherwise, a child.
I mean just read the post up top from sansvana. Brad did all of that, still doesn’t have custody, is in some kind of modified rehab for addiction and there are reams of women more than happy to not only forget what he did in totality, but also who will insist a scorned evil woman is the culprit.
Based on that, Angelina’s casting game to audition kid leads, is kind of on the tame side. So I’m sure it would have died down by now. Then again she is a woman, and Angelina Jolie at that, so THE NEED to keep attacking HER is sooooo much stronger than it ever was for Brad supposedly traumatizing his own kid(s) and putting them in therapy.
Women were exculpating him same day and blaming his wife for his troubles.
Glad that’s cleared up. Until next week…
As the world turns…
So true.
My bet is that the “reconciliation rumor” was a wall of smoke to forget her casting / abuse story.
Her career is not over .She Was famous before Pitt.
Finally,she is reconciled with her Orange nazi friendly POTUS father .When is it the last time that we saw them together?
You know, I’m almost grateful for the distraction… this divorce feud fluff is quite relaxing next to the Trump threads
Duh. Between the VF interview and the first denial of this story, it couldn’t be clearer that almost a year on there’s still a ton of animosity on both sides.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it starts spilling over again as things progress. They’re both barely holding back whatever it is they want to say about each other, and it seems like they haven’t even gotten to the really contentious stuff in their divorce yet.
Jeez…you really have been at the Kool-aid. SHE LIED. FFS.
Saying something in capital letters doesn’t make it true.
Doesn’t make it wrong either. Just makes it in caps.
The report of the airplane incident came from someone at the airport so no, she did not lie about that. Forgive me but I’ll give the benefit of the doubt to the children when they state they don’t want to see their father, and he is an admitted alcoholic.
I find it gross that Brad’s fans don’t want him to get well. He has some serious issues and wailing that it’s all the evil witch’s fault does nothing but enable. Things got bad, hope for his recovery, don’t deflect.
The kids told you they don’t want to see their father?
I think a lot of it was overblown. There was some kind of confrontation on that plane , but not Brad beating his kid as some would like you to believe. I do feel Angie and her people definitely tried to smear him with ‘leaks’ to TMZ, namely that he drunkenly commandeered a fuel truck and pissed on the tarmac, or that he had a habit of soliciting Russian hookers or that he knocked up Marion Cotillard. Angie’s lawyer is Laura Wasser, who is known to give scoop to TMZ so it’s not difficult to believe she had a hand in those stories. Hell, a few months prior to the brangelina split, we were all giving Wasser hell for leaks she made to TMZ on behalf of wife beater Johnny Depp.
I don’t think those were all leaks coming from her camp, but she definitely wanted people to know that something bad happened on that plane and that the split was Pitt’s fault. Given how successful they’ve been at keeping everything locked down for years, and Wasser’s relationship with TMZ, I totally believe that one. I do think she felt she deserved solo custody, for a number of reasons (seems he’d been pretty absent since their marriage), and this was a strategy to get it. I also do think she did not want to be tied to LA, and wanted to be free to go wherever she wanted with the kids.
Your sentence directly contradicts itself, tracking.
don’t think those were all leaks coming from her camp, but she definitely wanted people to know that something bad happened on that plane and that the split was Pitt’s fault.
So if she wanted people to know, and the leaks weren’t coming from her camp where were they coming from?
I meant the Russian hookers and Cotillard rumors, bluhare.
The Russian hookers and Marion Colliard rumors didn’t come from TMZ. They were written by Page Six. And I don’t believe she started those Russian hooker rumors. I do believe she and her lawyers were behind the TMZ stories. The rest- private eyes and Russian hookers sounds ridiculous and false.
Luna
You’re right. The Marion thing wasn’t TMZ. Doesn’t really change my point. Wasser is known to leak to tmz, there were very damaging plants made about Brad to tmz, and I think Angie was very complicit in making Brad out to be an abusive coke monster. In the fallout from the split, there were stories about “more than just alcohol and weed” and that Brad was being investigated for incidents of abuse against his other children as well, which also turned out to be false. It was a smear campaign.
Oh goodie, a lawyer leaking privileged information to the press. How is that ethical, even with the client’s consent? Spilling shaite on the other one. A lawyer. Mind boggles.
I think a lot of people were right that her side was pushing the story to clear up her messy PR situation. I don’t think she’s figured out how to exist outside of Brangelina yet…she needs a stronger team like Brad. She can’t do it on her own anymore…the media landscape has shifted dramatically.
Last year had shown the world that the media will always be in the man’s side. It doesn’t matter he misbehaved, is a racist, sexist, verbally and physically abused wome – the man will always be forgiven.
But if the woman does one thing wrong, she will be crusified and cancelled by people.
So yeah the media landscape has totally changed and women now have to fight harder to prove themselves.
I agree with you. She’s very good at shifting the focus but in the past she would do so by going on a humanitarian trip. Presumably she can’t take the kids out of the country without Pitt’s ok as things stand. And going off and leaving them behind with nannies would probably be very damaging, both to her custody demands and her image.
Pitt’s camp seems to be very clear on the “never going to happen” message they’ve been putting across. However, if you search “Jolie” the top results are all about this story and have pushed the Cambodian casting process articles off the front page. I suppose she’s counting on people having a short memory but I wonder how she’s going to manage at TIFF because it will surely come up and she doesn’t seem to have the same “my way or the highway” power over the press as she once did.
Well everyone and their dog has written her off. Looking at the comments on TMZ and the Daily Mail (I know) there are hundreds of people saying her career is over and she will never get another job. Brad has won in every respect. It makes me want her to succeed – she really is the David against the media/fan favourite Pitt Goliath!
TMZ and Daily Mail comments are always vile and sexiest so why would use two cesspools to prove anything. That’s like saying a celebrity’s career is over because comments on YouTube said so.
Exactly, Luna. The DM commenters think Trump’s a hero for saying what he said.
Brad won in every respect but one — he lost his family in the process. I doubt it’s any big loss to him though. They were more a prop to feed his vanity as Hollywood’s Number One Dad than anything else. And I always felt he took that King and Queen of Hollywood bullshit much more seriously than she did. He needs the adulation to feed his ego. She doesn’t.
So how did she function before she met him? Angelina didn’t leak a story about a reunification to distract from a nonexistent feud with VF. Wtf? She is not a child and just as PR savvy as he and his team. The difference between them is Pitt is all about team Pitt as her lawyer stated no matter what. Plus the media and most of the public was always willing to bury her and elevate him even if it was 25 years later behind that scandal.
Any sane person reading his GQ interview can see he is the one with the messed up personality. Selfish and arrogant. All this Mr nice guy to other people is crap. So is Angie. She has never been mean to anyone. It’s the facade that he claimed to be tired of but revels in it to get what he wants. Like I have said since 05, HE was her biggest mistake in life and I believe she found out years ago and stayed in that household for those children’s sake and resist a public storm until he took it too far. Now he is either paying her or has her gagged to keep from spilling the beans. Or he gave her the kids.
It is very unlike Angelina to just sit at home and be Mrs. Mom. Then she speaks to Marianne Pearl about not being able to travel like she wants for personal reasons leaves me to believe something is going on that is holding her down.
One thing for sure she is mending that fence with Jon V that they started long before this and it wasn’t Brad’s idea like the media is spinning. Did she know how to spell before she met God?
All this talk about different things will only make her presence at TFF more festive and out of controlled media.
Lastly but not least. If two teenage boys refuse to speak to you for X amount of months resulting from whatever happened on that plane, does that mean Angie told lies about an altercation and not being happy with him being a d#ck when he drinks and used drugs? Idk somebody other than me sees this as protecting her kids and making sure God gets help for his problems before he can spend time with our kids, I mean help me out with this one.
Talk that truth👏
I agree. She needs to hire someone to help with her PR because her current approach is not working.
They both hired PR firms after the split. Her strategy is clearly stressing “hands on mom” with lots of public outings with the kids. Whereas he sees the kids quietly at his home, no photos since the split. They’re both playing the PR game; she just made some missteps in the one interview (and with the scorched earth tactics early on).
“She can’t do it on her own anymore…” If there is one woman who can take care of herself, it’s Angie.
What Lady D said. She existed fine before she met Brad. She doesn’t need him as much as he needs her. He’s still riding the wave of “poor Brad” sympathy and feeding like a leech off it. Once the divorce is finalized, though, and everybody’s moved on to whatever’s trending then, I have a feeling he’s going to be very much at a loose end and will fill up his existence with booze and transient relationships.
Uh yea we all called this. The reconciliation got us to stop talking about VF. It was so transparent.
Exactly.
Cheer up, maybe Brad will bring it up again when he needs another ego boost.
Um this comment makes zero sense. Brad is still an @$$ but AJ used this to deflect from her own crappy behavior
SHE did not accuse him of anything, SHE did not call the Social Services and SHE did not do a smear campaign to ruin his reputation.
However, SHE did speak to the social services and told that Brad was not physically violent on that plane. SHE did insist that they stick by the judges order to follow the independent therapists recommendations. SHE agreed to his constantly changing of the therapists (7 of them) and yet all of those sided with her and said the children are not ready to be alone with him.
On the other hand, HE did do something horrible on that plane, HE admitted to verbally abuse and also got nose to nose with his 15 year old son, HE admitted to being an alcoholic and drug user for most of his life, HE admitted that he was the reason for the breakup of their family.
I don’t judge Brad for his issues and applaud him for seeking help but I will never look at him the same way after he used his media contacts to ruin Angelina’s reputation. More importantly, he didn’t do anything even when people cruelly attacked his children especially his son. He choose his image of his wife’s and his children and that is one reason I will never fully support him again.
I get why Angelina is still angry at him because he choose alcohol over his family and that must hurt really badly. These two may end up back together but it will take a long time for them to be the same couple they were before the plane incident.
Hopefully Angelina is looking into suing TMZ because they are boldly claiming she accused him when she didn’t.
Dios mío
lol I never know what to do with these comments.
How do you always know all the facts in Angies life? You must be a family member or good friend of hers.
Brad admitted in interviews that he’s been a heavy drinker since he was in his 20s. They were together for years before they were married and must’ve noticed he was a drinker.
If she was able to sue TMZ, there would be nothing but lawsuits from celebrities who don’t like the stories told about them in tabloids
Really the list of possibilities as to who called isn’t that long and the aviation company as well as any nanny aboard would have already produced receipts to prove it wasn’t them under threat of being sued for breaking their NDA’s. Doesn’t leave many other people aboard that plane.
I don’t think an NDA means you can’t call authorities in a perceived emergency situation. That just doesn’t seem legal, ethical or logical. That may seem like I’m defending Angie who is not my favorite person—just keeping it real. I have no clue who called. It could have been anyone.
Hi Maya, this is slightly off-topic, but I have a couple of questions, if you feel like answering them.
I don’t post on them, but follow the AJ/BP threads, and can see that you are a true Angelina fan. Your unwavering commitment and support are evident. Even my closest personal relationships don’t inspire such passionate trust, so your energy intrigues me, and I’d like to find out more. Is this just the way you are–passionate in all your relationships–or is this level of committed support inspired only by Ms Jolie? Have you been a fan since her first movie, or did a specific event inspire your passion?
Thanks in advance.
Brad…sorry….Brad’s camp, needs to be careful. Maddox will be 18 in what? Two years? Very soon if he wants to speak he will, with little say from either parent. I don’t think he will have flattering things to say about the past few years with his father.
Sorry, duplicate
I agree with this regarding Maddox and Pax is what a couple of years behind him? The kids will not be able to be silenced once they turn of age. Hopefully things will improve with the family down the line.
They will only believe him if he speaks ill of his mother. Otherwise, they will write she bewitches him to say bad things about their father.
He really does not look good with slicked back hair.
I don’t think the hair is the problem but his face. In the lead photo his face looks busted. He looks better now since he stopped with all the fillers and got his liver in check.
He really doesn’t look good in either picture used in this story. For the life of me, I don’t understand how anyone can look at the picture of him with the wrinkled jeans and grey beard and think he is attractive.
Just cause Brad Pitt wasn’t persecuted Doesnt mean he didn’t do anything wrong,clearly it was enough though for Angelina to file & fact that people seem to want to forget that part annoys me to no end & Also from what we can gather there was some sort of “altercation”involving Brad on that Plane,This whole Brad Pitt”Pitty Party”has just left a bad taste in my mouth!
These couple are playing with people mind, after week of false rumours then TMZ invited itself in the mixe. Grow up you got 6 kids and act like adults, SMH.
I think it’s clear now that she’s made up with her racist, white supremacist, Trump-loving daddy that Brad is completely out of the picture.
Supposedly Brad is the one that got them to reconnect several years ago…
Oh sweety -family you can’t choose but friends you can.
If you are attacking Angelina for speaking with her father despite his views then you are attacking lots of CB commentators who also have family members supporting Trump.
And for the record, Angelina and John have been cordial for years now even before the divorce.
Brad is their father and after he completes his rehab and the therapists gives the go head, he will probably be the custody with Angelina. Angelina, Brad, children, judge and therapists are all working towards that.
Plus Angelina will be fine in her career as well – Maleficent 2, Kung Fu Panda 4,5 & 6, Shoot like a girl, Bride of Frankenstein are just the few known projects she has signed on to star in.
Brad will be fine with his movies and production company.
You can’t choose your parents. I think Jon Voight is gross too but at the end of the day he’s still her father. If she’s finally decided to make amends with him, good for her.
Like I said to Maya, you can choose to interact with them. My brother is sexist and I don’t hang out with him. Seeing him here and there is different than us casually hanging out together. She’s making a choice to hang around and bring her kids around this racist.
I remember she got attacked for not speaking with her father.
Some people here are either naive or acting innocent. Do you really believe the rags’s fiction of imagination as real?. No wonder why they keep on writing citing fake sources because some people are actually buying them.
Millions buy it.
There’s a thin line between love and hate, but these two are done.
Everything printed by the tabloids till the divorce is finalized will just be clickbait.
Agree, totally. There’s a point where people mentally move on–and no matter how long the legal issues drag, the marriage is over.
Yep. It’s over. TMZ is rehashing the same story as Gossip Cop. Nothing to see here people.
Well duuurrrrr TMZ. Such depths of derpitude have been derpt with their derptastic story or sorrow and derpression.
The little girl in the pic with AJ looks so much like BP. I never saw the resemblance before, but at that angle, she looks exactly like him.
Did she ever comment on the Vanity Fair retraction piece?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina, to my knowledge, has never been a relationship flip flopper (like Katy Perry is for example). She strikes me as someone who when she is done she is done. However, I could see her floating the reconciliation story to change the conversation around the child actor controversy because she is very skilled at media relations. But I doubt she wants him back.
While I do think the reconciliation story might have been an attempt at distraction, I think it’s ridiculous how this TMZ thing is portrayed – the guy admitted to a long term drinking problem, admitted to treated, admitted to therapy with the kids, etc. He clearly caused a big problem within the family. Whatever else went down between them, that was the turning point for the divorce, so to write it up like she accused him out of the blue is ridiculous.
I don’t see them ever reconciling, I think things are way too damaged, but I do hope they can be on good terms for the kids.
👏👏👏
Exactly. TMZ completely disregards that fact something serious still went down. He was cleared so nothing happened. No abuse happened, but something happened. They act like she plotted to destroy him and the plane incident didn’t have any repercussions like (therapy, kids hurt, rehab, etc).
TMZ makes it sound like he has the right to be angry at her for allegations but she doesn’t have the right to be angry at him for putting their kids and her through a horrible ordeal.
This site is so pro Angie. I think they’re both pretty awful. I never comment about my reasons because there seems to be some die hard Ange fans on here who jump down anyone’s throat who dares to disagree that she is a saint.
