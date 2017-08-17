Mel B got a short asymmetric haircut: cute or doesn’t suit her?

Whenever I write about haircuts or a change of a celebrity hair color I ask if it suits them, because it might look super cute on someone else and haircuts and typical hair colors aren’t inherently good or bad (unless they’re tiny bangs, almost no one can pull those off). Do you know who looks/looked awesome with a short asymmetrical haircut that’s shaved on one side? Evan Rachel Wood. Also Sarah Paulson. Mel B does not.
At one point I discussed this haircut with my hairdresser and he smartly talked me out of it. I doubt I could pull this off properly. I feel like I would end up looking like Mel, who debuted a half orange-blonde half brown asymmetric cut at the premiere of America’s Got Talent season 12. She tried to distract us from her new hair by wearing a bedazzled see-through bodysuit. The back of this thing is something else and has a line of sequins running along her spine as well as a cluster of sequins half concealing her butt cheeks. Mel’s body is banging but that doesn’t mean that she or anyone else can get away with this! While most haircuts aren’t inherently good or bad, fashion can be.
You get these type of drastic cut and color changes when you’re going through something like a breakup or in Mel’s case a breakup and some tricky court cases to go along with that. That’s why you need a good hairdresser whom you trust and who knows enough about you to talk you out of things. You don’t need a sycophant stylist who does whatever you tell him or her. Then you end up looking like this. The good news is that Mel can fix this with a wig or extensions or whatever she needs because this is not good.
As you may have heard, Mel is being sued by her ex-nanny for claiming that the nanny colluded with her husband to conspire against her. I think they’re both victims of her ex’s triangulation, but the nanny, in a new court filing, claims to have had an intimate relationship primarily with Mel and to only have slept with Mel’s husband, Stephen Belafonte, when Mel gave them both permission. Plus she claims it started happening when she was just 18 and that Mel filmed the encounters. Both things could be true. Stephen could have been playing the nanny against Mel and have been abusing Mel even if Mel and the nanny had an intimate relationship first. Stephen was likely lying his ass off to both Mel and then nanny in order to drive a wedge between them. He’s an abuser, a manipulator and a piece of sh-t. That’s what they do. Mel doesn’t have to be a perfect person to also be a victim.
Mel gave some quotes to People about being a single mom now. She was asked for advice and she said “every parent is different. The number one rule is you show your kid lots of love and respect, and you treat your kid how you want them to treat other people.” Her kids are a lot better off now that they’re not not seeing their mom’s husband emotionally and physically abusing her.
Uughh! Not good.
True that! But, she didn’t get a hair cut; she simply removed her weave.
Um, yes, she did get a haircut. You think she removed her extensions and her hair was magically in this asymmetrical shape? She did both. Personally, I miss her Scary Spice hair. She had lovely curls and color, and I wish she would embrace them again.
Mel B has what my mom would call a “severe” face, which is easily off-set by a softer hairstyle. This new style does NOT help in that department whatsoever. IMO, it kind of ages her.
It works on our ‘severe’ faces when younger, but yeah. I said goodbye to my 70′s asymmetrical glam punk platinum ‘do, around 30. However, I’m totally doing it again @ 60.
Ive always loved this chick. She seems very kindhearted, earthy and trusting, possibly to her detriment a lot of the time. I remember her telling some story about how she had a full on makeup session in the loos with some random chick and that she often gets it on with girls. I like that she’s so honest and candid – I’d believe her over that turkey Belafonte any day.
Can’t imagine that cut looking good on anyone, sorry.
No. It makes her look like a soccer mom trying to be “funky” and daring. With the dress, it just goes further downhill.
Rihanna can also pull the side shave. OT: saw this cute little girl on Americas Got Talent with this singing puppet it was so good.
I feel bad for her, seems like she is going through some tough times. She’s beautiful and has a great figure. She’ll survive this hairstyle, but it’s fugly AF.
She needs to cut it all off bc what’s left looks brittle and it’s a terrible color. Super unflattering. The dress is super thirsty. I’m going to chalk it up to the rough time she’s going thru……
IMO she looks really bad. I guess the divorce is aging her really fast. Also, I appears she lives a fast life burning the candle on both ends. Girl got to slow down.
OT: it’s a shame Eddy Murphy is such a dick head not taking any interest in his daughter.
I loved her Spice Girls era hair. Curly and bouncy. I guess she just took her extensions out and what she has now is a “transition” color. Maybe she was to look fierce with the cut, which is more than OK, but the color is terrible. However, with everything she went through that hair cut is the least of her problems.
The hairstyle doesn’t suit her at all. It also makes her look older. Her “dress” looks ridiculous. Someone is trying too hard.
Doesn’t suit her, but she’s been through so much, and she’s Mel B – she can do whatever she wants. I feel it might look better if it were curly. She looks better with curly hair.
That bejewelled catsuit is outrageous and she slays it, wowza! I’d kill for her body.
The way it’s poufy and half orange looks dated thus ages her. Dark or cool tones and not pouffed up it would be fine. You know , with a much better outfit. My sons kindergarten teacher had a similar cut when it was a new thing. I’m younger than her but I was a little shocked. Now it’s pretty normal but I still don’t get the appeal
She is looking haggard lately
I thought it looked good!! LOL
Oh dear.
I don’t think it is the worst. It is not “pretty”. The orangey color is no good though.
No, not her best look – bless her heart – but she’s recently been through the ringer and mama always said that when a woman makes a drastic change to her hair, she’s either depressed or headed for a dramatic life change or both.
Oh dear. I can hear a jaunty little carnival tune. Nobody should try that look, except a circus artist named Ruslana or some such.
mutton – lamb . complete *UGH!*
I dont like it at all. So severe!
Don’t know if it’s the hair, the divorce, or what, but she looks beat.
