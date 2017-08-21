Star: Meryl Streep has refused to do the Carrie Fisher tribute at the Emmys

Meryl Streep was close friends with the late Carrie Fisher. Meryl starred in the “Carrie role” in the film adaptation of Carrie’s wonderful faux-memoir, Postcards from the Edge. They knew each other for decades and Meryl attended Carrie’s joint funeral with Debbie Reynolds. Meryl even spoke and sang at the funeral. And it seems like that was where Meryl said her goodbyes to her friend, and she doesn’t want to continue mourning for Carrie in a public display at an awards show. This is according to Star Magazine – they claim the producers of the Emmys asked Meryl to do a special tribute to Carrie and Meryl has refused:
Meryl Streep is wishing the Emmys committee would let her rest in peace instead of badgering her to help with a tribute to Carrie Fisher.
“Meryl was asked to make a speech, but she doesn’t want to go through the hassle of finding a dress, writing something and doing interviews for hours,” revealed a friend close to Streep. “In fact, Meryl’s annoyed they asked her – she feels like she’s done enough.”
Streep honored Carrie Fisher at the joint funeral when she sang “Happy Days Are Here Again” with Billie Lourd, Carrie’s daughter. “Meryl had so much respect for Carrie, but privately she thinks all the memorials for her are going a little far.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
I mean… I guess Star is trying to make Meryl sound like an a–hole, but I really believe that Carrie and Meryl were friends. Would you want to go on an awards show and have to “perform” your grief for your late friend in front of an audience of millions? Plus, Meryl literally has to attend about a dozen of these awards shows every single year, because she cannot even fart on camera without that fart being declared the fart of the year, and a special Fart Oscar being made up especially for Meryl. Meryl’s 68 years old. Let her watch the Emmys from home in Connecticut.
Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.
She wouldn’t have to “perform” grief. With simplicity and eloquence she could communicate something about Carrie to Carrie’s—- and her own—- fans, who will be watching the Oscars. I think that would be appropriate and a sign of respect for the fans from a celebrity whose career (not to mention mega income) is dependent on those fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meryl did that beautifully in her Oscar’s speech. To do so again would be redundant.
“Take your broken heart. Make it into art.”
–Meryl Streep quoting Carrie Fisher
Oscars 2017
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would the Emmy’s need to honor Carrie Fisher?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know much about her TV roles prior to Catastrophe but she did appear in all 3 seasons of the show and she is excellent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t doubt that she was excellent, but it’s not like her most prominent work was on TV. If the Emmy’s stuck with that, it would be a short tribute. Though I guess they could bust out the Star Wars Christmas Special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is nominated this year for her performance in “Catastrophe”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ratings grab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carrie Fischer never struck me as being someone who valued ceremony that much. She was a rebel. I doubt Carrie would care and I’m sure Meryl understands that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meryl sounds bad here but I wonder if it’s Emmy reps saying this to punish her for saying no
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That whole fart thing isnhonestly the funniest thing I’ve read in weeks. I adore Meryl as much as the next person but every little thing she does is not necessarily magic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Meryl Streep doesn’t want to do it, she shouldn’t be shamed into it just to prove she and this woman were friends publicly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re trying to make Meryl sound bad. I don’t blame her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Star Magazine is trash so I’m not surprised by their sensationalizing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find this article infuriating. Star magazine and/or the Emmy producers want to shame a woman who mourned her friend, gave a speech at the funeral and probably just doesn’t want to do this all over again? Meryl Streep shared memories and the love she had for Carrie Fisher with friends and family. No need to that in front of a live audience and millions of viewers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally understand why she didn’t want to do it. Some things are dealt in private and being famous doesn’t change that. She has the right to do whatever she feels is appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can fully understand wanting to keep that private and not have to put her personal feelings and grief on display. I also suspect she might think it would be all about her, rather than Carrie, which would defeat the purpose. She’s allowed to say no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“.. but privately she thinks all the memorials for her are going a little far”… WTF??
Report this comment as spam or abuse