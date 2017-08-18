Brad Pitt & Angelina sued by Chateau Miraval’s French interior designer

Prepare yourselves, because this story is insane. We got a tip about this earlier in the week, when the French papers were first reporting it. I thought there was some kind of translation issue and I waited to see if any of the British or American media would pick up the story and perhaps provide some context to make the monetary amounts less crazy. If anything, the context makes it MORE insane. Apparently, seven years back, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hired a French interior designer to work on their French chateau, the Chateau Miraval. The idea was that the interior designer, Odile Soudant, would completely remake Miraval so it would be full of light, and more. Let’s be clear: this was Brad’s project. He’s the one into architecture and design. Angelina doesn’t even understand why throw pillows are a thing. Brad was also the one emailing with Soudant constantly about the multi-year project in which she ended up spending €25 million. At some point, Brad stopped paying her. And now she’s suing.
A French interior designer is suing Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for failing to credit her for work on their chateau in Provence. Odile Soudant also claims the superstar former couple drove her company towards financial ruin by failing to honour bills for a multimillion-euro project to illuminate the 17th-century property. In April, the Paris court of appeal ordered one of the Pitt/Jolie companies, Château Miraval – named after the vast estate – to pay Soudant €565,000, including €60,000 for damaging her reputation. Soudant told the Guardian the legal decision – first reported on Wednesday in Libération – had remained confidential until now because she preferred to keep matters private and had believed she could resolve the issue with Pitt amicably.
In 2010, Pitt, a fan of the French architect Jean Nouvel (one of his daughters is named Shiloh Nouvel), asked Soudant to come up with ways to exploit natural light in the chateau and its adjoining buildings. Soudant had worked for Nouvel’s architecture company in Paris where she had set up the ‘Lumière’ (light) department before creating her own company Lumières Studio in 2009. Soudant said she travelled to Miraval in 2010 to meet Pitt.
“He wanted to make it an exceptional place and believed that light should be at the heart of this,” Soudant told Libération. She claimed she was given “carte blanche” to light four buildings on the estate, including the 40-room chateau. No contract was signed, but Soudant said she billed Pitt and Jolie’s company every month for her fees, while Lumières Studio carried out technical studies and the installations, all of which were tried out on scaled-down models at her Paris studio before being installed. Soudant said she employed 17 people on what she called the “BP project”, including architects, designers, lighting and acoustic specialists and even an optical engineer to calculate the angle of the sun’s rays on the chateau. Two years and a reported €25m later, the project was still unfinished with various contractors and sub-contractors passing the blame.
The French appeal court heard that Pitt had stopped paying Soudant and her company when his chief designer claimed she had billed for €4.9m. Judges ruled that this figure had been greatly exaggerated and that delays were not the lighting expert’s fault. In her evidence to the court, Soudant said at the time she had no idea why Pitt had stopped paying her and that he continued to send her emails saying: “Odile, I need you. Come here please. I need you to finish.”
When her requests for money to pay her employees and contractors went unanswered, she said she was forced to suspend company operations. Ten days later, she said Pitt sent an email saying: “I don’t know how things happen in France but in the United States, friends don’t attack friends. I’ve been nothing but a fan of your work. Do not attack. Let’s finish the project and be proud of it. The work is too good to end on a bad note. Life is too short, my friend.” A second mail read: “Don’t waste time with legal action. Follow your artistic journey and don’t worry about the rest.”
She was awarded her payout in April, but Soudant said she is still fighting to be legally recognised as the creator of the lighting project at Miraval, which she said was handed over to one of her former employees after her dispute with Pitt.
“I am an artist and this is my work. When someone tries to steal my work it is something else,” she told the Guardian. “This is all very painful for me.” She said the money the appeal court awarded her for damage to her reputation was “nothing” compared to what she had suffered. “Of course, people think Brad Pitt is right, that ‘he’s the good guy and she is wrong’.”
Hogan Lovells, the solicitors defending Pitt, told Libération the inspiration for the lighting at Château Miraval came from Pitt. In a statement to the Paris court, an architect working on the property stated: “The lighting ideas came principally from Mr Pitt himself. He is passionate about architecture and knew what he wanted to achieve.”
I told you this was insane. It feels very… “a fool and his money are soon parted.” Brad is smart about money when it comes to filmmaking, but it sounds like he might be an idiot when it comes to grifting interior designers. Soudant spent roughly $29 million working on Miraval just so Brad could have the right kind of natural light throughout the chateau, basically. Do you think it should have actually cost $29 million? BUY SOME LAMPS. For the love of God. As for the breach of contract or whatever… I don’t get why Brad was still emailing this woman after he refused to pay her? My God.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“I don’t know how things happen in France but in the United States, friends don’t attack friends.”
“Follow your artistic journey and don’t worry about the rest.”
Lol.
Oh,wow. He’s so full of BS
Right??? Who talks like that when they’re doing business?
People who don’t want to pay their bills…
Passive aggressive ones who are busy bankrupting someone because they think (wrongly) that said person screwed them over?
Did they mention the bit where she apparently went down there to talk to him at his invitation, only to be told she was banned from the property when she got there?
Poseurs who pretend they know anything about someone else’s trade.
Ask architects who associated with him in New Orleans. “The Brad Pitt Houses” are a running joke.
Kim don’t forget about MIR lawsuit. He tried to make Native Americans pay way too much in an area where houses go for 50,000 he wanted them to pay 200,000. 👀
That little lawsuit was swept under the rug.
So the next question is – is he going broke? The ad Astra movie sounds lame and has been done before. Plus, working on a movie when you have not even settled your child custody case is ODD!!! He’s had at least 3 flops in a row? I’m betting his money issue were one of the many problems in Brangelina land.
So let me get this straight – they didn’t sign a contract, she overcharged and still got the money and now she is suing them because she didn’t get name recognition?
She is also suing Guerlain for using the sunlight in the ad directed by Malick and starring Angelina. Apparently the sun belongs to her as well.
She is also claiming she designed a lamp which Brad’s lawyer says he did. One of them will have the proof so let’s wait and see.
Plus this was back in April so why is she talking now? Why is she dragging Angelina into this when she clearly states that she only dealt with Brad during the time? Is it to get maximum publicity due to Angelina being in the limelight the last few weeks?
Why is Angelina name being dragged into this?
Probably because they were married at the time.
This woman is a designer. Her reputation is built on getting credit for her work. A lot goes into lighting design, it’s actually one of the trickier aspects of any project. If people brush it off as nothing or start taking the credit, the perceived skill and thus value goes way down.
Also it’s Angelina’s house too. Paying someone for work done on your home remains your responsibility even if you don’t personally care about the particular work that was done.
IIRC they got married after they bought the chateau, but they bought it together.
Anything involving contractors usually ends up with the person footing the bill getting screwed. Every time Mr. Fanty and I have built something, the contractor goes over budget and gets behind schedule. And that is in the US – I can’t even imagine what it is like in a more relaxed country like France. He should have had a firm contract.
There may be some translation issues. In the French press the €25M are reported as costs for the whole renovation project (not just the lightning work). The €4.5M are what the chief designer claimed he was billed by the interior designer. The court ruled that this estimate (€4.5M) was inaccurate and that she charged less, although press reports did not specify how much.
Yes. I agree. The 25 million is the total renovation project for the estate. What was paid and requested to be paid and not paid for the lighting designer isn’t very clear. But the April French court ruling was for Pitt/Jolie to pay her 565,000? These numbers being thrown around are not even in the same ballpark, just don’t make sense. There are some translation issues.
OK. that makes more sense. you could probably rebuild most of the place from scratch for 25 million!
Hey Maya,
Actually is an important point in the legal action that the Guerlain ad was filmed in Miraval. The French articles explained that Pitt tried to argue that Miraval was “private property” and therefore the designer could not assert a “right of publicity” claim (I hope it it the right translation, I googled the English term for the French “droit à l’image”). However, one of the designer’s lighting installation appears in the Guerlain ad. This is why Angelina & Guerlain are dragged into this as well.
She also said she did not want to disclose and publicize her problems at first but her company has now gone bankrupt because of it.
Sorry if my English is not perfect I’m from France
Oh goodie. No contract signed for a project with such budget? And so much money for lights? Really? And IIRC A and B will sell the chateau. If true, I don’t know if they’d be able to sell it and make some profit. What buyer would pay an exorbitant number of extra millions for their light project? Oh my.
I cannot wrap my head around the millions spent on a lighting project. I just can’t. And I can’t wrap my head around the fact there there was no contract !!! How stupid is it? And maybe illegal.
Try $72 million for a high school football stadium. Just read about that today. Just one of several throughout the state. Ugh.
Don’t these people watch The People’s Court? You always have a signed contract !Use toilet paper and a crayon if you have to! (only people who watch the show will understand the joke)
I assumed the fact that it’s natural light meant there was construction and renovation being done to accomplish it. It’s a lighting project but I assumed it was referring to new windows, etc. not lightbulbs.
He evidently lost his mind prior to the plane debacle.
He probably couldn’t hear his common sense for the cacophony. Lolol
Question Does he bulk of the attention and credit when his movie company produces the movies and he is rarely their on the sets?
Wow the quickness his team released a statement , just like their did when his son and wife were dragged in the press left and right.. oh wait..
@Toniko Correct it took him eight months to release the statement about his drinking problem and his relationship with his children.
Architects and designers are not artists; they do not need to create things. They need to innovate, and they only create to make money. It’s their living.
I do not know what BP thought he was hiring, but he did not hire an artist. He hired a woman who is in design business with her employees working for and under her. She has a proper company. It is a real job.
He is always such a bimbo and a complete boob.
There are all the same a number of architects like Le Corbusier who designed furniture and honestly, what some of those guys designed really is art.
Today it is considered as artistic. It is applied art at best.
Graduated from Parsons w/ an industrial design degree. Tread lightly.
Well, perhaps your definition of art is more refined and acedemic than mine
That said, a painting is the use of light, shadow, color (or the lack of it) and composition. My personal definiton of talent in that regards is when what that artist has put on that canvas makes you feel what he/she put there and not just see it. Whether you like what you feel or not.
With that in mind, someone who uses real light, shadow, colour (or not) and composition in a space instead of on a canvas is no less an artist than a painter. Judging from some of the photos on Google, that’s how she approaches what she does.
“Architects and designers are not artists; they do not need to create things. They need to innovate, and they only create to make money. It’s their living.”
As someone who grew up sketching houses and buildings from the time I was 10 years old, to going to architecture school, getting licensed, and working 18 years as a residential architect, I’m going to strongly disagree with you.
“Architects and designers are not artists”
*looks at pictures of buildings designed by Antoni Gaudi and Victor Horta*
I think we’re going to have to disagree on that one.
And even in my own teeny, tiny world, when I’ve used a designer or architect the artistic gift they bring to a project is undeniable. A color, a placement, a choice– I absolutely find what they do to be an art.
No contract was signed? C’est dommage. Blinded by celebrity or greed? And while I’m at it, Nouvel is a very pretty name. But knowing its meaning now? My head’s gonna hurt from that eye roll.
Ginger crunch you read my mind. Angelina is no saint but omg brad and his pretentiousness. Barf.
This story is ridiculous…
From the “no contract signed” and Pitt’s emails to her to his solicitors and BP acting as he is an architect. If he loves architecture so much, go study to develop his own ideas…
Who gets custody of the light?
@Surely Wolfbeck: Angelina.
After extensive therapy. It wasn’t hurt by the divorce, though!
This guy really believes he is an creator of the arts. You can become very delusional about yourself when your handlers tell you things you want to hear.
I really think that depends on the individual. People who get their ass kissed all the time can still remain down to earth, professional, competent, and smart if they are self-aware enough to recognize that the people kissing their ass have a goal in mind (promotion, money, access, fame). I think Brad has just lost that self-awareness.
He’s never understood that there’s a huge difference between having a passion for something, and actually being skilled in it.
Jamiee Question has he really been truly hands on for his film production company?
Sort of? He definitely doesn’t seem to have much to do with the day to day stuff, and that shows when he actually gets involved in the minutia on projects like WWZ.
He does have a pretty great eye for projects and for talent, and he’s very, very good at the behind the scenes networking. So he does have some real skills there. Not as many as he takes credit for, but enough that he is genuinely important to Plan B.
IMO it’s what he should really focus on for a bit. No vanity projects or navel gazing, just stay in the background for a while supporting good films.
How do you know that? I don’t think he’s ever claimed to be “skilled” at art or architecture, which is why he’s hired people for his houses. I[ve never heard of him actually designing or building anything. As for remaining in the background with this stuff, it seems like he did. This is the first I’ve heard of this light installation — and I’m guessing most of us wouldn’t know about it if not for the lawsuit.
Doesn’t he or didn’t he at one point design furniture? I thought I remembered reading something about it.
@Lady D: Didn’t Jen Aniston famously said she can finally have furniture she can actually sit on (or something)? This dude’s aesthetic seems uncomfortable at best and cold at worst. I always found his tattoos to reflect that too.
Seriously? I own a design/build firm. These numbers don’t surprise me, but NO CONTRACT!? Insanity. Pure foolishness.
We often have projects “without a budget”
But we still provide a base contract and all changes are legally required to be signed off on with a change order. This way there is absolutely no confusion!
Bet you’re not in France, lol!
Totally agree. Residential architect here – we won’t draw so much as a front porch addition without a signed contract.
It’s insane to me that a project of that size, no contract was drawn up – even without an end budget, you’d think they’d present their hourly rates and the client would OK it. Not having a contract is rather stupid on both parties’ part.
It sounds to me like the lighting designer may have taken advantage of a big open checkbook, but BP’s emails to her are pretentious and sketchy, and him trying to take credit for the ideas is lousy. If he was such a genius designer, why’d he hire her?
I suspect he has expensive and very grandiose taste. The original french article said that 70% of the work in her company was for his project and she ended up hiring 17 people to do it due to what he wanted. Including architects, lighting specialists, acoustic specialists and an engineer in optical physics because apparently the angle of the sun’s rays on the building were important in all of that. That probably gives you some idea of his requests right there.
Besides expensive and grandiose, he seems extremely meticulous about his ‘art’. His personal evolution in acting and how he deals with the media shows somebody who pays attention to detail and adjusts/improves himself more than adequately. There’s nothing wrong with attention to detail but the JP’s buying this chateau and its renovations screams excessive and materialistic to me. 40 rooms is pretty much a palace but there’s no king and queen ruling together anymore so now all of this sounds extra OTT. I can just imagine them screaming ‘Woohoo I’m rich!’ while running through this palace back in the day and the echoes bouncing back to them feeding their egos
This kind of project is always a collaboration between the client and the designer. Pitt should have promptly paid her and credited her for her contributions to the project. In the best of worlds, she would have likewise credited him for his ideas and input. If the ideas were all his, what did he need her for?
I’m sure the chateau is very special….and vain, spoiled celebs who are convinced of their very special “specialness” are seriously hard to take.
Heh, CB you guys need a different translator I think.
She was not in charge of the project, an architect was. She was hired by Pitt to “maximize light”. The Liberation (french) article stated that his central focus was light, using light and “optimizing every ray of light”. She was hired for this purpose. Pitt spent 25 million euros, she did not. The project chief claimed (wrongly) to Pitt, who was annoyed delays, that this lady was to blame and that supposedly she had billed him 4.9 million by that point. He stopped paying her at that point. The French court stated that the 4.9 million was largely above what she had really billed and that she was in no way to blame for the delays.
In the meantime, she had no idea this had been said to Pitt, as he said nothing to her about it. He just kept her working, ordering supplies and using her employees for his project. But didn’t pay his bills. Until she went bankrupt. He also hired one of her employees to finish her creations after he banned her from the Chateau. And is also now saying that her creations were his.
It didn’t sound to me as if her job was buying or designing a lamp. It sounded to me like her job was in part, creating lighting installations that were also art. And creating art or artistic ways of bouncing as much sunshine around the house as possible.
You translate better
Thanks for the better translation and info.
Thank you for your translation, now it all makes sense.
I hope she gets her money [insert riri gif] and the credit for her work!
I have the feeling several things were lost in translation here, because in the article in french, it says that the whole work in Miraval was estimated at 25 millions euros (repairings, renovation) and that the “lighting” part was significantly less than that.
Alarmed by all the delays, again on the whole work site, Pitt decided to get an estimation and reached a private constructor, WITHOUT telling it to Soudant. That constructor was the one telling Pitt she overcharged and billed 4.9 millions euros for the lighting work.
That’s when he stopped paying, but again, all of this went behind Soudant’s back( quoting tha article “Soudant wasn’t aware of the exchanges between the contractor and the star”)
The court of appeal demonstrated that, at no point Soudant billed those huge amounts and she was not the one responsible for the delays.
My guess, is that, like many people with overinflated egos and full pockets, Mr Pitt was certainly taken advantage of by many professionals, just not the one he stopped paying.
The article I read in the Liberation said it was the Project Manager, so I guess “chef de chantier”, who quoted the 4.9 million to Pitt and not some outside contractor.
I don’t know how much Pitt eventually ended up paying in renovations, but they also said that at the time he stopped paying, they were already at 25 million euros.
Well, in the article I read, it said maître d’oeuvre and assistant à maîtise d’ouvrage. That would be a contracting authority support hired to assess the amounts. They were not accurate.
An the 25 millions were for all the work on all the estate not exclusively the lighting part and Soudant’s society.
The court appeal stated that Soudant never overcharged and wasn’t responsible for the delays. Plus the hiring of one of her former employes is shady.
I also wonder if he tried Nouvel first. Look, I’m a big star and my daughter is named after you. What an honor for you to work on my manor.
I thought immediately that this sounded very Kanye of Brad…and in fact, from what I’ve seen of Kanye’s Bel Air home and the inside of the Chateau, they have similar taste!! It’s very spare and white and open.
Brangelinas Chateau looks sooooooo tacky. The white stair case is tres ugly. I wish Angelina would’ve spoke up and said noooo! But years of being told you suck at designing by your knowitall boyfriend can cause you to shut down. I think she would probably have an eclectic style.
She even let him dress her for a few redcarpets because being with him shut down her self esteem and she couldn’t choose her own clothes I guess. I think that was obvious by how skinny she was when they were together,
It’s very private luxurious mental health hospital-y! I bet he likes flower walls too. Whenever I look at expensive properties, I admire the work done but it doesn’t seem like a place where you can live in? Also too much space freaks me out, it’s not practical imo.
Bwaha! All this money when I’m sure a few well placed skylights, upgraded windows and some lamps from IKEA would have solved the problem. All that $$ and no contract?? They deserve each other.
What a weird story.
Is there any truth to the comments they have been friends of Assad?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zinamoukheiber/2011/02/28/while-qaddafi-bombs-his-people-syrias-assad-conducts-a-charm-offensive-in-vogue/#cf5bf6e3179a
This article makes it seem like they are lunch buddies.
Yes, before the war ruined everything they visited and hung out. She’s not perfect. I’m sure she’s no longer hanging out with Assad but that’s something a good interviewer should ask her. So many interviewers miss the good questions and no she doesn’t have someone telling the interviewers what to ask- before someone says that.
Even Lainey gossip mentioned it when she wrote an article about interviewing Angelina. Angelina lets them ask the questions they want to ask- it takes a good interviewer to get a good interview out of her.
Now Brad would be too chicken sh*** to answer that question and would need to break out his thesaurus and dictionary to trick you into thinking he knows wth he’s talking about. 🙄
I blame Pitt on this one. He fancies himself as an expert on architecture.
The more we know about him, the nuttier he seems to me.
Again Pitt is too much. Just listen how he talks in the emails. His ego is definitely something to conversate about alone. Why is he spending that type of money on lighting? I can see him taking credit for her work. We do know he is artistic.lol Again look at his legal team work and PR dismissing this lady and lying for him. There is no way in hell he designed this.
This is his mess , Angie is thrown in it.
Let me add this Angie and Brad have made millions together and it seems he has the expensive taste of the two. Remember the rumor 6 months prior to her filing about them fightin about money. I can believe that. But you all support his habits and ego watching his flops. Jeremy and Dede continue to make him money.
He is a coniVing little man, jmho.
Oh so Brad aka the Robin Thicke lookalike ruined a woman’s reputation when he knows he was wrong. Sounds about right. sounds like Trump.
Sounds like what he and his team are currently trying to do to Angelina.
